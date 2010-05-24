Pecan And Chocolate Espresso Pie

Rating: 4.75 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A delicious nutty, chocolate coffee dessert!

By MARBALET

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • To Make Crust: In a medium bowl, combine flour and salt and mix well. With two knives or a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture is in fine crumbs. Gradually add just enough ice water so that the pastry holds together. Form into a ball, then flatten into a disk. Handle as little as possible. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and chill for at least 1 to 2 hours.

  • Roll out crust on lightly floured surface with lightly floured rolling pin. Turn crust over frequently and lightly re-flour work surface and rolling pin as necessary. Crust should be rolled into a circle about 13 inches in diameter. Fit crust into an ungreased 9 inch pie plate of heatproof glass; form a high-standing rim, trimming excess from edges and pinching or fluting rim decoratively as desired.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 C). Thoroughly prick crust all over with fork. Chill for at least 10 minutes while oven heats. Bake in preheated oven 5 minutes (crust will not brown). Remove to rack and cool completely before filling.

  • Leave oven at 400 degrees F (205 C). Break up pecan pieces and sprinkle them evenly on the bottom of the cooled pie shell.

  • To Make Filling: In a small bowl beat eggs to combine. Add espresso powder and beat to mix. Let stand at least 10 minutes, beating occasionally to dissolve espresso.

  • In a medium bowl cream softened butter, sugar, and vanilla until light and fluffy. Beat in cocoa and salt. Add egg/espresso mixture 1/3 at a time, beating after each addition, until smooth. Stir in corn syrup. This mixture will be like custard and it will be thick.

  • Pour mixture slowly over pecans in pie shell. If any pecans do not get completely covered by the filling, submerge them until they do. Let stand 2 to 3 minutes; with toothpick or tip of sharp knife, pierce any remaining air bubbles (during this standing period, pecans may rise to top of pie).

  • Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes. Reduce heat from 400 degrees F (205 C) to 350 degrees F (175 C) and bake 33 to 37 minutes longer (or until edges are cracked and risen but pie center still quivers slightly when pie is shaken gently). Do not over-bake! If pie begins to brown excessively, cover top lightly with foil. Remove from oven; cool on rack before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
578 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 71g; fat 32.3g; cholesterol 136.2mg; sodium 108.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (13)

ClubCook
Rating: 5 stars
05/24/2010
Helpful
(19)

musicalcane
Rating: 3 stars
11/27/2006
Helpful
(37)
Reviews:
musicalcane
Rating: 3 stars
11/27/2006
The taste combination is phenomenal, but the cooking instructions were incomplete. The recipe says the final mix should be thick and custardy; however, it was much more runny than described. It also states you should make sure the center still quivers slightly and to not overbake it. I followed the baking instructions, even baking it for a couple of minutes longer because I suspected it wasn't done. I knew as I took it out that I should probably follow my instincts rather than the instructions, but I didn't--and it was indeed not done and was very runny in the center. Read More
Helpful
(37)
ClubCook
Rating: 5 stars
05/24/2010
This is an amazing pie recipe. I made a double batch and there was extra for a little personal pie. The previous rater must have made some errors in cooking because the consistancy and color of the batter was like a german chocolate cake batter. It was thick and rich. After I put the batter in the pans I tapped it a couple of times to release the bubbles and had fun popping them with a toothpick. If you have a big deep pie pan this recipe will not come up shy. The espresso and chocolate compliment each other and make for an impressive dessert. I baked it in a convection oven. I used a lined cookie sheet to collect spills but there weren't any. I highly recommend this pie. Yum! Read More
Helpful
(19)
ROMP
Rating: 5 stars
11/29/2010
This pie is amazing... The batter for me came out a bit runnier than expected but I think if I had beaten the batter more thoroughly like for 45 sec to a minute between each egg addtion it would have been thicker. At any rate I baked it for the listed time and pulled it out. What I love about it is that it isn't so sweet as chocolate pecan pies made with chocolate chips. The cocoa powder really cuts the sweet. Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(12)
ROBINBRADY
Rating: 5 stars
05/16/2012
This came out tasting great. I did modify it a bit. I used a teaspoon of instant coffee dissolved in a tablespoon of water and then added the eggs. I used a ready-made pie crust and pre-baked as directed. After following the directions carefully it was still rather runny so I added another 1/4 cup at least of cocoa and also about a 1/4 cup of cornstarch and beat those in well in the mixer. I also sprinkled the top with some sea salt just because I wanted to. Then I thought I was turning down the heat from 400 degrees to 350 degrees after the first 10 minutes but accidentally changed the timer instead. About 20 minutes later I could smell the crust getting brown so I opened the oven to add a cover around the edge and realized what I had done. I could tell the pie was ready so I took it out and cooled it almost completely before slicing. It was just a little warm and stayed together very nicely and tasted very good. We ate it so fast that I was planning to add some whipped cream. Maybe next time because I'll make this again. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Lece
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2012
Delicious!! Next time I may cut down on the brown sugar just a bit possibly a tiny bit more coffee and cocoa. This was really really good thank you!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
ELAINE23
Rating: 4 stars
06/02/2012
I made this into 24 pre-made tart shells and they turned out great! I baked them for 8 minutes at 400F and then 10 minutes at 350F. I would make this again and consider adding a dark chocolate drizzle on top once they're cooled. I had a bit of the chocolate mixture leftover so I added whole hazelnuts to it chopped the mixture in my blender and baked it in a few muffins cups on top of oreo cookie crumbles. Yum! Read More
Helpful
(2)
luadilux
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2012
This pie is absolutely delicious! I followed the recipe exactly and experienced no problems. The result was gooey and delectable. I suggest pairing a slice with a cup of coffee to offset the richness. Read More
mary.groesser@yahoo.com
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2015
We loved this pie! It's one of the best I've ever had! I was searching to bake a pie with ingredients that I had at home and found this. I used an already made pie crust which made this even easier! Read More
Lisa B
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2016
This pie was awesome! Everyone at Christmas Eve dinner loved it! I followed the recipe except used a a little less corn syrup because I ran out and the flavor was still great! Read More
