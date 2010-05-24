Pecan And Chocolate Espresso Pie

1 of 13

Rating: 3 stars The taste combination is phenomenal, but the cooking instructions were incomplete. The recipe says the final mix should be thick and custardy; however, it was much more runny than described. It also states you should make sure the center still quivers slightly and to not overbake it. I followed the baking instructions, even baking it for a couple of minutes longer because I suspected it wasn't done. I knew as I took it out that I should probably follow my instincts rather than the instructions, but I didn't--and it was indeed not done and was very runny in the center. Helpful (37)

Rating: 5 stars This is an amazing pie recipe. I made a double batch and there was extra for a little personal pie. The previous rater must have made some errors in cooking because the consistancy and color of the batter was like a german chocolate cake batter. It was thick and rich. After I put the batter in the pans I tapped it a couple of times to release the bubbles and had fun popping them with a toothpick. If you have a big deep pie pan this recipe will not come up shy. The espresso and chocolate compliment each other and make for an impressive dessert. I baked it in a convection oven. I used a lined cookie sheet to collect spills but there weren't any. I highly recommend this pie. Yum! Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars This pie is amazing... The batter for me came out a bit runnier than expected but I think if I had beaten the batter more thoroughly like for 45 sec to a minute between each egg addtion it would have been thicker. At any rate I baked it for the listed time and pulled it out. What I love about it is that it isn't so sweet as chocolate pecan pies made with chocolate chips. The cocoa powder really cuts the sweet. Delicious! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars This came out tasting great. I did modify it a bit. I used a teaspoon of instant coffee dissolved in a tablespoon of water and then added the eggs. I used a ready-made pie crust and pre-baked as directed. After following the directions carefully it was still rather runny so I added another 1/4 cup at least of cocoa and also about a 1/4 cup of cornstarch and beat those in well in the mixer. I also sprinkled the top with some sea salt just because I wanted to. Then I thought I was turning down the heat from 400 degrees to 350 degrees after the first 10 minutes but accidentally changed the timer instead. About 20 minutes later I could smell the crust getting brown so I opened the oven to add a cover around the edge and realized what I had done. I could tell the pie was ready so I took it out and cooled it almost completely before slicing. It was just a little warm and stayed together very nicely and tasted very good. We ate it so fast that I was planning to add some whipped cream. Maybe next time because I'll make this again. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious!! Next time I may cut down on the brown sugar just a bit possibly a tiny bit more coffee and cocoa. This was really really good thank you!! Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars I made this into 24 pre-made tart shells and they turned out great! I baked them for 8 minutes at 400F and then 10 minutes at 350F. I would make this again and consider adding a dark chocolate drizzle on top once they're cooled. I had a bit of the chocolate mixture leftover so I added whole hazelnuts to it chopped the mixture in my blender and baked it in a few muffins cups on top of oreo cookie crumbles. Yum! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars This pie is absolutely delicious! I followed the recipe exactly and experienced no problems. The result was gooey and delectable. I suggest pairing a slice with a cup of coffee to offset the richness.

Rating: 5 stars We loved this pie! It's one of the best I've ever had! I was searching to bake a pie with ingredients that I had at home and found this. I used an already made pie crust which made this even easier!