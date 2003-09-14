Sour Cream Raspberry Pie

Rating: 4.49 stars
41 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 26
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Creamy raspberry pie with a sweet crumble topping.

By MARBALET

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a bowl, combine 3/4 cup sugar and flour. Whisk in sour cream and vanilla. Arrange raspberries evenly in the pie shell. Spread sour cream mixture over berries.

    Advertisement

  • Combine bread crumbs, 2 teaspoons sugar, and melted butter or margarine. Sprinkle over pie.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) for 30 to 40 minutes, or until pastry and filling are golden. Cool on rack. Serve same day at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
339 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 40.6g; fat 18.6g; cholesterol 28mg; sodium 152.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (44)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

AGADOR
Rating: 5 stars
09/14/2003
This is a great recipe 5 star the only thing I will add next time is a maybe a tablespoon of cornstarch to the berries to help retain the juice. Read More
Helpful
(38)

Most helpful critical review

Malissa Booth
Rating: 1 stars
09/17/2003
OMG this recipe was horrible! What in the name of all that is holy did you people see in this recipe? It looked horrible after baking it took forever to bake I baked it for over 40 mins at the recommended temp to give up and finally pull it out of the oven cause it was so runny looking in the middle.... and what is with the crumb topping on top it does nothing for the pie. Maybe if you used graham crackers or something instead of plain bread crumbs? The flavor wasnt even right I was embarrassed to serve this just by the look of it but even more so that I wasted money on the ingredients of this and my time and it tasted "off". I used all fresh ingredients and it was bland and lifeless. I have had 99% success with every recipe I have tried on this site but this was the worst. Read More
Helpful
(26)
41 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 26
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
AGADOR
Rating: 5 stars
09/14/2003
This is a great recipe 5 star the only thing I will add next time is a maybe a tablespoon of cornstarch to the berries to help retain the juice. Read More
Helpful
(38)
Malissa Booth
Rating: 1 stars
09/17/2003
OMG this recipe was horrible! What in the name of all that is holy did you people see in this recipe? It looked horrible after baking it took forever to bake I baked it for over 40 mins at the recommended temp to give up and finally pull it out of the oven cause it was so runny looking in the middle.... and what is with the crumb topping on top it does nothing for the pie. Maybe if you used graham crackers or something instead of plain bread crumbs? The flavor wasnt even right I was embarrassed to serve this just by the look of it but even more so that I wasted money on the ingredients of this and my time and it tasted "off". I used all fresh ingredients and it was bland and lifeless. I have had 99% success with every recipe I have tried on this site but this was the worst. Read More
Helpful
(26)
Mya Cooks
Rating: 2 stars
04/23/2007
The recipe as is isn't that good. We could taste the flour in the sour cream mixture the crumb topping should be eliminated or replaced with a better crumb mixture the flavor was bland and there needs to be more sugar. IF I were to try this recipe again I'd make some changes. For the sour cream mixture I'd use 1/4c flour an additional 2T or so of sugar and 1t vanilla extract. In the berries I'd add 2T sugar and 1T cornstarch and wouldn't bother with a crumble topping. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Advertisement
NITESKYE23
Rating: 4 stars
08/19/2004
This pie was very nice and not too sweet. I used blackberries instead of raspberries and as I only had about 1 cup of sour cream substituted the other cup with berry flavoured no fat yoghurt. Turned out beautifully and was very well received!! Read More
Helpful
(10)
MELISSA HAENER
Rating: 5 stars
09/14/2003
My five year old (I helped a little) made this pie for Easter. EVERYONE loved it and it was super easy! However the nine inch pans seemed a bit too big. I will either use 8 inch next time or make a little extra custard to fill the pans more. Read More
Helpful
(9)
MUSHBELLY
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2002
This pie is delicious. I made it for Thanksgiving. It dissapeared way before the traditional pumpkin. Everyone loved it. I made it again but used mixed berries instead of just raspberries. Absolutely delightful...and very easy. Michelle Read More
Helpful
(8)
Advertisement
METTKAR
Rating: 5 stars
05/10/2003
This was so good! I used frozen raspberries followed the recipe exactly and it fit perfectly into a prepared frozen Pillsbury deep dish pie crust. It took less that ten minutes. I doubled the recipe and baked two at the same time. Everyone loved them. Even the kids! I will make again and experiment with other fruits. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Breea James-Selle
Rating: 4 stars
08/05/2006
This pie is one of my favorites. The only thing I do as some others have said is add cornstarch to the berries it can be a bit runny otherwise. Great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(6)
sarah
Rating: 5 stars
07/25/2006
This pie was very good. I did make a few changes it was very runny so I put it in the fridge it was alot better cold and set up nice. I also used a brown sugar flour and butter crumb topping instead. My family loved it! Read More
Helpful
(6)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/20/2022