Apricots and Dumplins

4 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

I have made chicken and dumplins with tortillas for some time, but had not thought of using them in sweets until I decided I had better empty the freezer of apricots before this years crop gets ready. I had about 6 tortillas left that day from the chicken so gave it a try. Have also used thick plum pulp and everyone raved about the dumplins. This is a great way to use up some of the fruit or juice we have left from last years canning or freezing. It is so easy to do, and best of all, no mess. Fresh, frozen or canned apricots may be used for this recipe.

By Rose Millender

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
3 quart cobbler
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine apricots, water, sugar, lemon juice, salt, and butter and margarine in a large pot. Cook over medium low heat till apricots are thoroughly cooked. You may need to adjust the water or sugar, depending on the tartness and the amount of cooking. The apricots need to be very sweet and very juicy.

    Advertisement

  • Cut the tortillas into 1 inch strips.

  • Add tortilla strips to the apricots a few at a time. Cook about 20 minutes on very low heat.

  • This cobbler can also be made in a 3 quart casserole dish, and baked in the oven at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
689 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 137.6g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 548.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022