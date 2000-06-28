Apricots and Dumplins

I have made chicken and dumplins with tortillas for some time, but had not thought of using them in sweets until I decided I had better empty the freezer of apricots before this years crop gets ready. I had about 6 tortillas left that day from the chicken so gave it a try. Have also used thick plum pulp and everyone raved about the dumplins. This is a great way to use up some of the fruit or juice we have left from last years canning or freezing. It is so easy to do, and best of all, no mess. Fresh, frozen or canned apricots may be used for this recipe.
This was a really good recipe and very versatile. Use any fruit you would use in a pie or cobbler. We used peaches. And the one thing about recipes is you can adjust things to your taste. It doesn't mean it is a bad recipe. In other words if you like your sweets less sweet than most, then just cut down the sugar. Don't berate the recipe for being sweet if it is a dessert. Just adjust to your tastes. This is a keeper.
used 1/2 C raw sugar, 1 1/2 C white sugar, 5 servings of stevia - yum - after trying other recipes, though, my children did not prefer this...., *sigh* - methinks this is rather handy....... and good.....
