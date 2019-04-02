Cajun Cabbage with Rice

I found this recipe a few years ago and it has become one of my favorites. I like it because it's different from your "typical" casserole. I leave out the cayenne pepper for the kids' sake and use partially cooked brown rice. I've tried both cheddar and colby cheeses - not a big difference. I usually make a double batch and freeze one. Cook the frozen one (covered with foil) at 300 for 1-1/2 hrs, then uncover it and cook another 20-30 minutes. Yummy!
Had ground turkey and a cabbage from our garden.. didn't know what to do with it and found this recipe. Am I ever glad I did!!! I tweaked it just a bit because I didn't have a couple things, and substituted a bit. Otherwise, I kept the recipe as is. I used the ground turkey and added a little worcestershire sauce and extra black pepper when browning with veggies for flavor (I had no white pepper, but didn't really need it). Accidentally used a 15 oz can of tomato sauce, but with the brown rice, it worked since brown rice needs a little more moisture. I had no shredded cheese on hand, so sprinkled the top with parmesean cheese and broke apart some low fat sliced provalone I had and laid it out on top. Yes it's spicy.. but sooooo fantastic! And super easy!! I'd give this 10 stars if I could!! I will definitely make this again!!!
This was a GREAT recipe! We used shredded sharp cheddar instead of colby. I also had to turn the heat down to 300 degrees and bake longer so dinner was hot when family got home, but it was still really good! I finally had to just put it away so I would quit going back for more! I also used crushed red pepper, cajun seasoning and a little italian seasoning instead of the separate seasonings the recipe called for.
This was wonderful. I made a few changes - cooked the rice first, because I haven't always had the best of luck using uncooked rice in baked dishes. Sauteed the cabbage in a little butter with 1/2 tsp cajun seasoning, mixed everything together and stirred in about another 1/2 tsp of the cajun seasoning - I used the cajun seasoning in place of all the other spices. Topped the whole works with the cheese and baked it at 400 for 20-25 mins. Perfect!
This was terrific! The only thing I did was add more garlic and one tsp of chile powder. Very hot and spicy. Just the way I like it. My husband was sweating but I had two helpings and didn't come close to breaking a sweat. A definate keeper. A great ground beef recipe. The leftovers should be awesome. Will make again for sure.
I made this last night increasing the hot pepper and adding a little cumin. It was great and easy to prepare. It goes in my "keeper" recipes.
i liked this recipe very much. Just the right amount of spice & a great way to use up cabbage. a great one pot meal for a quick easy mid week meal.
This was pretty good but just didn't suit my tastes. If you make this be sure to have some Beano on hand to take before!
Sooo good! It has a lot of kick so my 2-year-old wasn't able to eat it (probably wouldn't have anyway!) but my husband and I love heat so it was perfect for us. Made the recipe just as directed other than adding the cheese after about an hour just to melt it over the cabbage.