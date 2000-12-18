Torta Rustica

This was delicious and gets 5 stars for the leftovers. Fresh and cooled, same day, this gets 4 stars. I was so worried it would get soggy over night if made the day before, so I woke up early Easter to assemble and bake this for brunch. It was really delicious and easier to make than you think (I prepped all the night before, assembly in the morning was quick and easy would recommend this for everyone). BUT BEWARE- I asked everyones advice and came to a conclusion it would be soggy leftover and best eaten same day, BUT it was sooo much better the next 2 days. The flavors were not melded when eaten on Easter, and although it was good, it was much better after sitting a day in the fridge and slighly warmed up. The flavors really came out after a day or so, and I wish I had made it the night before it would have been much more flavorful for the in-laws I was trying to impress. Was still good, but much better the next day. I did use the whole jar of peppers, was not much so I assume only using 1/2 is not enough. Take a risk and use all the red peppers. I also added provolone and did an Italian 5 cheese blend instead of just mozzarella.