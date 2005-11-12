Grandma's Secret Pie Crust

I am not sure what I did wrong with this recipe, but it didn't come out very good at all! I followed it exactly as written, except that I substituted half of the shortening with butter. I also needed to add one extra tablespoon of water to get the dough to come together. I was making it for a chicken pot pie, so I stuck the dough in the fridge while I cooked up the rest of the ingredients. There was no problem rolling out the dough. It looked really pretty and for a moment I had high hopes for it. But when it came out of the oven, the bottom crust was all soggy and doughy. The top crust was nice and crisp, though I have to say that the flavor was completely unremarkable. I was hoping for something buttery and flaky. Instead it tasted like baked homemade play dough. I was so disappointed after all that work to make a chicken pot pie from scratch! At dinner time everyone ended up picking around the crust and only eating the chicken and vegetables. Even my dog wouldn't eat the crust, so it all ended up in the trash bin. I'm sorry but I definitely will not be making this again!

