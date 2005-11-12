Grandma's Secret Pie Crust

The secret's out! A great basic pie crust from Grandma's secret recipes.

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 crusts
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • In large bowl mix flour and salt. Cut in shortening with two butter knives.

  • In a separate bowl, mix together egg, vinegar, and water. Drizzle wet mixture into dry mixture, cutting it in.

  • Roll out dough, and fit into two 9-inch pie pans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 12 minutes.

Per Serving:
231 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 17.9g; fat 16.6g; cholesterol 11.6mg; sodium 150.3mg. Full Nutrition
