Grandma's Secret Pie Crust
The secret's out! A great basic pie crust from Grandma's secret recipes.
I read all 100 plus reviews and the main thing I came up with was that chilling the dough for an hour helps. I also used a food processor to cut in the butter which I used instead of shortening. I didnt have to use as much liquid as stated. I added a little bit at a time. After chilling the dough still seemed quite soft and I thought it was goin to be hard to work with but it wasn't. My aunt (walking cookbook and great pastry maker) has tried for years to bring my pastry up from just passable and failed. After eating a quiche made with this my dad said I'll tell Aunty Ellen you've finally made it. ThanksRead More
I am not sure what I did wrong with this recipe, but it didn't come out very good at all! I followed it exactly as written, except that I substituted half of the shortening with butter. I also needed to add one extra tablespoon of water to get the dough to come together. I was making it for a chicken pot pie, so I stuck the dough in the fridge while I cooked up the rest of the ingredients. There was no problem rolling out the dough. It looked really pretty and for a moment I had high hopes for it. But when it came out of the oven, the bottom crust was all soggy and doughy. The top crust was nice and crisp, though I have to say that the flavor was completely unremarkable. I was hoping for something buttery and flaky. Instead it tasted like baked homemade play dough. I was so disappointed after all that work to make a chicken pot pie from scratch! At dinner time everyone ended up picking around the crust and only eating the chicken and vegetables. Even my dog wouldn't eat the crust, so it all ended up in the trash bin. I'm sorry but I definitely will not be making this again!Read More
The most delicious, light, flaky pastry I have ever made for my pies - and that's saying something! I made it with butter, as usual, and YUM! For the flakiest pastry, stop cutting in the shortening when it is about the size of a pea, no finer. People who say the recipe didn't work for them, please remember that there are many variables when adding liquid to flour: eggs aren't all the same size, and the humidity of the day will affect how much of the liquid mixture the flour will need. Cut in the liquid a bit at a time, be patient, and when the dough comes together, just stop.
This is the REAL thing-I should know I've been making pies for almost 40 years. I use a food processor for 'cutting' the shortening in-then mix in the liquid by hand-you have better control that way-and you won't overmix and make the crust tough..... The results are spectacular-flaky, tender and easy to roll-even for the beginner. Do agree with other reviewers-refrigerating the dough an hour or more always makes it easier to roll.
I confess... For years I have bought the frozed pie crusts at the stores because of a few fail attempts. If it had a top crust, I didn't make it. And I love to bake and love a challenge, so why I did this for so long I cannot say. So I used this wonderful site and all of your tips, and with this recipe I made an amazing crust. Could not have turned out better. Here are the tips I followed: 1. Chill the bowl and the fat. 2. Do not "over-cut" the fat into the flour mix. You want some lumps-they make it flakey. 3.Chill the dough again while you make your filling. 4. MOST HELPFUL FOR ME: Roll the dough out ONCE and do so in between two sheets of wax paper. Remove one sheet and line up on pie plate, push into place and remove second sheet. Do not be afraid of pie crust like I was for way too long. These tips really ease the process and give wonderful results. No more tough dough stuck to the counters!
If you have ever had trouble with pie crust this recipe is for you! I used butter flavored Crisco and had no trouble at all. I chilled the dough and rolled it between two pieced of wax paper and it came out beautifully. I would definitely use this recipe again and again!
While I do love lard or butter in pie crusts, I used none of either. After all, I chose a shortening pie crust recipe and thought it only fair to the recipe and its submitter to prepare it as written. And it was perfect. This crust is SO tender and flaky! Heck, it flakes as you CUT it it's so flaky! Simply a beautiful crust and if basic pie crust techniques are followed you will have no problems. This will be one of those rare pie crusts where none is left behind on the plate!
This is THE recipe for pie crust!!!! I have made this dozens of times since finding it and each time I get PERFECT pie crust!!! For those who are having trouble with this recipe: Measure carefully, Add liquids SLOWLY and only enough to form a ball at the most. For those who are throwing the leftover pie crust away: Lay out flat on cookie sheet, spray with cooking spray, and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar, cut into bars or squares and bake at same temp as recipe till golden. My dad calls these "pie-crust cookies" and accuses me of trying to make him fat!!!
I have had wonderful results with this recipe. Over the last few months I have made a couple of additions though. Add about 2 tablespoons of sugar and 1 tsp of cinnamon to the flour along with the salt. Increase the water to 5 1/2 tbsp. Then, after baking, just sprinle some granulated white sugar on top after brushing with an egg white. Awesome results!!! Even for the recreational baker!
I use lard (1 cup only) and make sure it is well chilled before using....I use my food processor and it comes together in a perfect ball which I can use right away....the trick to this crust is you want it chilled (not cold) but room temp. dough will give you fits. I get 3 crusts out of this recipe and it freezes beautifully for later use. This one is truly a "no brainer"...thanks for sharing this recipe!!!
I made this yesterday for an apple pie contest and won 1st place. The judges commented on how light and flaky the crust was. I followed the directions, and also took the advice to chill the dough. It worked out perfectly and I will never try another dough recipe. Yum!
Simplicity best describes this pastry. It was easy to make, rolled out and handled well, and was flaky, light and rich. A Perfect Five.....
Very good recipe. I used it to make a double crust pie and it came together very nicely and tasted great too. I rolled it out between two sheets of waxed paper so that it wouldn't stick to anything and I didn't have to throw flour all over my counter. I found the cutting in process to be much easier using two forks. And for anyone who, like me, may not be very experienced with shortening, I found out that your shortening should be chilled to be cut in, but doesn't need to be solid.
I've been using this recipe for over 25 years, yields a flaky light crust. To sweeten just a bit I add 2 tsps sugar except if I'm making a meat pie, then I use it as is. Absolutely the best recipe!
This is similar to my grandmothers recipe....very good and very flaky
I can make this in my sleep! I worked selling homemade pies at a market for 4 summers and this was my secret weapon. 864 pies in a span of 6 months sold can't be wrong! It has been a little kitchen temperature sensitive so if it doesn't turn out right the first time, give it another go in a warmer kitchen.
SUPER! i almost cried with happiness when i got to taste my first try of this recipe! i did add about 3/4 cups of white sugar just before i roll it to make my strawberry tarts perfect! so so love this recipe, i got it perfect since i am from the Philippines and the humidity is great for baking especially when you bake before lunch time until late afternoon.. i made 3 dozens of tarts out of these.. >",
Spot on a great recipe! Rolls out cleanly and freezes fine too.
This is the best pie crust, and really easy to make. I also added some cinnamon & sugar to the flour mix, to add a bit of sweetness! Yum! I always make this with Grandma's Apple Pie you can also find on this site.
OK. I was really nervous before Thanksgiving because I had to bring a pie to my boyfriends family get together...His 82 year old grandmother, acording to him makes the world's best pie crust. Not to be outdone(or embaressed)...I began hunting for the ultimate pie crust recipe and began making and taking pies to work two weeks before the event so my co-workers could help me find the best recipe/techniques so that I could measure up to the pressure. At work everyone agreed that this recipes was a winner. So when the big came I asked Nan to tell me what she thought of this recipe and she said "Tami I think you better hold on to this recipe." Hooray!!! I did however make several minor changes. First, I added 1 T. sugar, I mixed the flour and shortening with a hand mixer, I used ice water and I refrigerated the dough for 30 minutes before rolling it out between two sheets of wax lightly floured wax paper. I also got three single crusts instead of two. Thank you so much for this wonderful recipe!
This recipe produced the best, flakiest pie crust I have ever made, and I've made a lot of pie crusts! I did use butter instead of shortening because I don't like shortening. The butter was hard cold (nearly frozen) and I only cut it in until the size of peas.
My mom first used this as a bride in 1940. I have used it since 1968. Now my kids and grands use it also. Fool proof and if you mess up just roll it over again. It comes out light and flakey every time.
Our family has used this recipe for years and with good reason! Dependable, easy to work with and TASTY!! We always used cider vinegar though, but it doesn't seem to matter. I always add a scoche more water (1/2 tbs.) and always refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before using.
This has been my favorite pie crust recipe for years but I now make it with egg substitute - 1/4 cup - instead of the egg. It cuts about 75 calories and over 200mg cholesterol from the crust. It works perfectly.
I have ruined every single pie crust I have ever tried to make...except this one! ELEVEN YEARS of miserable failures that had become a family joke are ended! WOOHOO
Perfect! I used all butter instead of shortening, chilled, and cut into the flour mixture. I also added 2 tsp. of sugar to the dough mixture for a little sweetness. I slowly added ice cold water, a little at a time, mixed into the dough until it came together nicely. The chilling of the dough really helped! After I chilled the dough, about an hour, I rolled it between two pieces of wax paper with no problems. The dough was soft and real easy to roll out-even for a beginner like myself. The results were a wonderfully-flaky and tender crust. The crust baked up nicely and formed a pretty light golden color. The crust tastes light and just absolutely delicious! It was simply a beautiful crust and I was impressed with myself. This will be one of those pie crust recipes I don’t want to lose! I used this crust for, “Perfect Pumpkin Pie,” also from this website. A perfect pie crust that I plan on using again and again!
What an awesome pie crust. I always use pie crust to make the shell because I have to - I never eat the crust. I tried this one and now I know when I make this recipe I won't have to appear finicky every again. It was easy to make, easy to roll out and easy to eat! Thank you for sharing!
I would give this a five out of five, but the crust was incredibly crumbly and hard to work with. However, I just added some more water and flour until it got to the right consistency. The crust turned out beautifully after that.
This is the first crust I ever made, and I must say it turned out delicious! I was very intimidated about making my own crust - but this wasn't hard to make at all. The only change I made was to use butter instead of shortening. It came out wonderful.
Kiss your Grandma for me! This is the first crust that didn't have me swearing and in tears! Very good and manageable.
I tried this crust for the first time, and made one HUGE mistake. After a 1/2 hour conversation with my grandmother on how to "cut in" shortening, I didn't knead the dough before I used it. Instead, it sat in my fridge overnight to set as loose granules. The end result: too crumbly. What a mess! Four tries to get it into the dish. This wasn't the fault of the recipe. Make sure you add water until you get a ball that has the consitency of playdough. Great tasting crust! A word of advice: get someone to show you how to roll dough, don't try it alone on your first go.
Almost exactly the same recipe as my Grandmother passed down. Easy to work with, great taste and extremely flaky.
Wow! This recipe is excellent. The texture was great to work with and although I wasn't really sure what to make of the vinegar I'm glad that I didn't chicken out because otherwise I would have missed out on this great discovery. It was flaky and delicious. Thank you Felicia.
I was a little irritated when I realized I had to make my pie crust by hand, as it's usually so quick to do in a food processor, but I'm in the middle of moving and it was packed. HOWEVER, this was so simple! And the results were amazing! I ran a little short on the shortening, so I subbed in lard for 1/3 of it. I've had this thing of lard in my pantry for far too long--my mom swore it made the best pie crust, but I don't make many pies... and now I was able to use it. Blabbering but Wow this was so easy, so flaky, so tender... I think I may have a new go-to recipe! Used as the pastry for Mrs. Siggs Pumpkin Pie. I am so proud of this pie!!--Update 1/30: Used crust recipe to make savory pop tarts (egg, bacon, cheese). Worked like a charm!
For the first time in my life I actually had a pie crust turn out without being a soggy mess. I removed one star because it's rather tasteless. I'm not really sure how to fix that.
Really good texture. For dessert pie try less salt and a little sugar. Perfect as is for a pot pie crust or quiche.
Great crust! I followed the recipe exactly. Easy to make and it turned out perfectly. I made this for the Sour Cream Chicken Quiche from this site and it was exceptional.
I had leftover sweet potatoes that I had to make pies out of because my hubby was nagging me to death. I made the pie crust and I didn't have a rolling pin or a pie pan. Instead I had to shape the dough by hand and put it in a round cake pan. It was very flaky and tasty. It didn't look very pretty but I will buy my rolling pin and pie pans before I use the crust again on my upcoming peach cobbler. I have never made pie crust before and now it will be something that I will add in my "from scratch" cooking. Thanks a lot.
PERFECT crust! I folled the recipe exactly and it came out great..my dad is picky about his crusts and he loved this one! Not only is it nice and flaky but has a great flavor. I will definitely be using this recipe for any crusts from now on
This was the easiest pie crust I have ever made, and tasted fantastic. I've tried many 'cookbook' pie crusts and they've always been too salty and hard to work with. I found I needed only a little flour to roll this out, which is unusual for pie crusts! It was easy to work with and shape. I also liked the nice amt. of dough, as there were scraps for the family to snack on. The crust was flaky and perfect! I will only use this recipe from now on. Thanks!
Perfect!!! It is hands down the best recipe for pie crust I have ever tried, and I have tried a lot of them. I will never look again. Thank you Grandma.
I found a keeper!! Still can't believe how good this recipe is. I substituted the shortening with 1/2 margarine and 1/2 shortening. The crust was flakey and tender and "picture perfect". I chilled the shortening before use and chilled the dough for one hour before rolling it out. I even froze 2 rolled out crusts and they came out perfect! If you can't make a decent pie crust, try this one!!
Terrible recipie, came out witht the consistancy of silly puddy. Will not make again
Good, but I'll save five stars for another attempt. It is just a little bit flavorless - I used regular shortening this time and will try with butter or butter flavored shortening next time. I rolled mine out, cut circles and placed them on the outside/upside down side of muffin tins to make shallow tart shells - I was able to make 24 shells plus have the pie scraps for cinnamon/sugar treats! (Note to those of you who say you used butter flavored shortening and it was too wet - that shortening has a higher moisture content than no-flavor, so you need to use less water.)
The only pie crust recipe I use. I have used it for pumpkin, apple, and cherry pies. And I have used for my chicken pot pie crust too. I use my food processor and it always turns out wonderful. Thanks!!!!
I was given this recipe by a young woman at church that made an apple pie there. She used butter instead of shortening and it was INCREDIBLE. Best crust I have ever tasted!!!
This was my first pie crust ever, so some of this is probably my fault. I had a few issues with rolling it out/sticking, and then it broke apart on me a bit. I managed to tack on some dough-bandages. The taste was a bit too much like shortening, so next time I may use 1/2 butter and shortening, or all butter. Over all, I would recommend this for us poor novice bakers.
SUPER EASY and turns out great. This is my go to pie crust recipe. I've forgotten to pre-bake and it still turned out well. It's bland, but flakey and good. Thank you!
This was my first pie crust, and hallelujah, I'm so glad I did some researching. This recipe rocked and turned out perfectly. (Well, the first time didnt, because I didnt have the wisdom to know how much water was enough... and added too little, making a sand crust, LOL) I tried it in the food processor and couldnt get it to work right, so I actually had better luck with the pastry blender... had no trouble at all rolling it out, and made a beautiful lattice with it. Thanks for the recipe!
That's a keeper! I tried the recipe yesterday and I was very pleased. I didn't have shortening on hand and used 1 cup frozen butter instead of 1 1/4 C. shortening, but that was the only change I made. I has a nice buttery flavor and flaky consistency. I cut the frozen butter into chunks and used the food processor. Then I split the dough and chilled it for 3 hours. It was easy and velvety smooth to roll out. I did not prebake it and I will definetly use it again. Thank you very much.
In the past I always had trouble with my pie crust coming out tough and dense. This recipe is great. My pie crust came out light and flakey the first time. This is the only pie crust recipe I will use in the future. Thanks for a great recipe!
I finally got a pie crust that "worked" and also tasted good. After chilling for 30 min this rolled out nicely and didn't stick to the counter (light flour dusting). I made half the recipe and ended up with a 9" crust and a 5" tart shell. It wasn't as flaky as I would have liked but I used butter so that may be why and it was humid so I think that lent to it being a little softer when served.
This recipe is simple and does make a flakey crust but it tastes awful!! All you taste is flour. I thought with Cherry filling it would be all right but it wasn't.. I will not be making it again.
I used this recipe while making my first pie crust. It was simple to make and I had no difficulty rolling the dough. It also baked very well and tasted great!
I've worked with many different types of pie crusts and for me they've all been pretty unmanageable. I mean, I've been able to make all of the recipes that I've tried, but they've been pretty big pains. To their credit, most of them turned out tasting good and were nice and flaky, but I ended up dreading making the crust so much that I didn't want to make pies very often (and I LOVE to bake so that's kind of rare for me). Anyway, long story short, this crust rocks! It was so simple to make, it was very easy to roll out and get in the pie pan, and it is so crumbly and perfect!!!!! I am veryyyyyy happy with this recipe! I never bother to rate anything or do reviews, but I couldn't even keep myself from reviewing this one because I have to gush to someone about how great it is!!!!! Thank you Grandma for being such a great cook and thank you Felicia for Sharing!!!!!!
Just one word! EXCELLENT!
This pie crust recipe did not work out for me as I hoped. It was very soft. I used plenty of flour on the counter & on my roller, but it kept sticking to my rolling pin & the counter when I was ready to lift it off. The dough cracked along the edges when I rolled it out, and fell apart when I went to lift it / scrape it off the counter. It tasted ok though & did bake to a nice golden brown. Sorry, I will look for another recipe for that perfect pie crust.
This crust came out beautiful. I modified it a little bit by using butter instead of shortening, adding 1 tablespoon of suger, and adding quite a bit more iced water (probably like 6 tablespoons or more). I cut the butter in with a pastry cutter and then used a spoon just sort of go around the bowl lifting the lose dough until it came together. I divided it into two balls, wrapped them in plastic wrap, pressed them down into two discs, and then refrigerated them for about two hours. I rolled them out between two sheets of waxed paper and they didn't stick much at all -- much less than other recipes I've tried. I made pumpkin pies and they came out great. Will definitely use this recipe again.
I have used this recipe for everything from pot pie to peach cobbler and the crust is always perfect! Just to change things up I sometimes add a tsp of cinn to the crust, any leftovers get treated with a splash of egg wash and some cinn/sugar, the kids just love it!
I'am so glad I found this recipe! I had this recipe once before in a old cookbook that was given to me by my mother-in-law and I lost the cookbook. It is the best!!! Thank-You
This recipe gets two stars only because it was very flaky, although almost to the point of falling apart. I don't know what went wrong, but it was ABSOLUTELY bland! It was so tasteless. I will never make it again. I am still in search of a pie crust recipe.
This pie crust is soo good it's the only one I use with nearly all my pie recipes!
Very easy, flaky, and rich!
This pie crust is the best! It was the first time I ever made quiche and it was perfect!
This was a very easy recipe to follow! I used the 'Blueberry Pie' recipe from Beth and the results were outstanding! I had a lot of crust dough left over, so I rolled it out, spread it with cinnamon and sugar, cut it into strips, and baked it until golden.....nice little snack for my daughter! Thank you for the great recipe!
Good crust but hard to roll out, a little sticky.
Very delicious, flaky crust.
OK, I just must admit this is a better pie crust recipe than the one I have been using for 40 years. It is also very easy to handle. Made an ample amount for 3 single crusts.
Great recipe! I love not having to refrigerate the dough before rolling- saves so much time. Great taste too!
I had this recipe a while ago and my dad just loved it with apple pie. It's a hardy crust. Flaky, but not as tender as other crusts. Still, it's a nice crust for heartier fillings like chicken pot pie. Who says you can't have more than one crust recipe? I have one for sweet fillings, another for traditional pies, another for tarts, and yes, this one is for my chicken pot pies! It is a little wet if you add all the liquid. I refrigerated it before rolling to stiffen it and let it rest for a more flakiness.
Thankyou sooooo much for the perfect pie crust! I have looked for a while, and I have finally found it, my husband loved it as well.
Excellent results and easy! This recipe is a keeper!
I have made this recipe several times and it usually comes out. I will be the first to say that pie crust is an art. Still don't feel confident about my skills with it but this recipe is pretty good at helping that. Used to make a berry pie and shepards pie before-all good. Would not call this the perfect crust recipe-but it is the one I have used several times-still keeping my eye out.
This crust is hearty and thick. The best ever.. I made the crust and chilled it for an hour as suggested. What a great recipe!
Perfect pie crust, light and flaky. This is the only pie crust recipe I will use from now on.
This was a very good recipe. I used it for several quiche's I was making, and liked the recipe because it wasn't too sweet and complemented the quiche very well. I substituted butter for the shortening, and chilled the dough for about 30 minutes before using it. As suggested in a previous review, I added about 1/2 a tsp of baking powder (although I'm not sure it really did much) and I also added about 1/2 tsp of garlic powder. Instead of rolling it out, I pressed it directly into my pie pans (I had enough for about 2 and a half) and baked it for 12 minutes, added my quiche ingredients, and baked for 30 minutes longer. It turned out wonderfully.
I cut this recipe in half and only made one pie crust. It was easy to make and the crust turned out nice and flakey. It also tasted good! I rolled it out between two pieces of wax paper and it transfered into the pie plate nicely. This recipe is definately going into my recipe box.
This is my new official recipe! It was flakey and perfect! I won't use any other again.
I substitued slightly softened butter for the shortening to reduce trans fats. Use this recipe for every crust you need--savory fillings or sweet. I had enough for two shells. I used one for a key lime pie, and one for a meat caserole the next week (it froze well in the pie plate, and I put it right from the freezer to the oven, then filled).
I thought this crust was fantastic....really easy to make! Thanks
This recipe was complete fail for me. I followed it to the "T". As soon as I started to roll it, it fell apart, cracked. Definitely will not use this recipe again. I'll go back to my NO FAIL recipe that I got from my husband's grandmother.
I have many recipes in my folder, but this is the only pie crust I use. For me a pie crust is just something to keep the pie together but to my wife the pie crust is essential. I use this pie crust with every pie I make, Lemon Meringue, Sweet Potato, Pumpkin, and Grandma Ople's Apple Pie recipe. I change nothing in the recipe, except that I may adjust the flour or liquid to get it to where it's workable.
Great pie crust. I doubled it for a two crust deep dish pie, you don't need to double the water/egg/vinegar mixture since you don't need it all. I used regular all purpose flour and it was still great. I was concerned when I rolled it out because I could see some chunks of butter in the dough (thought I did not mix it enough), but it baked perfectly.
Very good crust! My husband made it for a pecan pie and froze the remainder for me to make a pie. I was able to roll out two crusts and make a lattice apple pie. Oo-lah-lah, what a success! I can't wait to make the crust myself as hubby says it was very easily done. One hint: After rolling dough between wax paper, I placed in pie tin and refrigerated it so paper will come off without tearing the dough.
The best success I have had at making pie crust. Thank you!
Excellent! Very easy to make!
This crust recipe is the best I have ever made. It was flawless. Super easy to make, perfect consistency. Tastes amazing. I didn't alter the recipe at all and had no problems!!!
This is the recipe I have used for over 30 years, although with a couple of minor changes. Apple cider vinegar instead of white (but i do not mind trying something different), and putting the shortening in the freezer before adding it to the flour. (I now keep my shortening in the freezer all the time!). This turns out perfect every time! Plus, the leftovers make wonderful cinnamon/sugar “cookies”.
This is the first pie crust I've made that actually came out, tasted great, rolled out easy and finally worked!
It was OK. Not spectacular, but still good. I would try it again.
This was my first pie crust ever so I was a little apprehensive, but it was SO easy and really flaky and tasty. Even my expert-baker mother-in-law highly approved. Thanks for the recipe!
I give this 5 stars for taste, and 3 stars for texture. Yes, it was flaky...in fact, it was too flaky. I've never had a crust crumble so severely! If you even touched the crust lightly, it falls apart. Even the plastic wrap (I put over the quiche I made) caused the crust to fall off! I was embarrassed by the mess it made at the hostess' home when I went to a Christmas potluck today. It has too much shortening...maybe substituting some butter would help?
This crust came out perfect!!! My family loved the flavor of my blueberry pie. I had to add a little more water when rolling it out.
I just tried this pie crust since it got such great reviews. I am very disappointed in it. It didn't roll out easily, it was falling apart as I tried to put it in the pie pan. I followed the directions closely and measured my ingredients carefully. I've put the other half in the refrigerator to see if that helps. But I'm moving onto another recipe for tonight's pie.
This is the first time I made my own pie crust and it turned out perfect. Thanks Grandma!!!
A great flaky pie crust. I liked that the dough was easy to work with and was firm after baking - no soggy crust!
Fantastic! I will never buy another pre-made crust. This is so flaky it melts in your mouth. Thank you from a happy pie baker!
Grandma Connie says this is the best crust she's ever had!
