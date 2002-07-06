Cheddar Quiche

By reading some of the reviews, it is apparent that some folks have not had or made quiche very often. I am here to help. If you are going to use a frozen pie crust, partially cook it at the recommended temperature until it is a light golden brown, about 8 minutes. Then fill it and finish cooking the pie at the recommended temp. If you find the edges browning too quickly just put foil around the edges only as it cooks the rest of the way. I always make my quiche with swiss or gruyere cheese, sauted onions, bacon and 1/2 and 1/2 instead of milk. (Quiche Lorraine) Cream or 1/2 and 1/2 will not separate if it boils and is much more satisfying when eating less. I thought about using the crust in recipe as I have done sometimes in the past but pie pastry crust is so much better for a quiche in my opinion. It is quicker and tastes better, just partially cook it before filling.