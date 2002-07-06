Cheddar Quiche
The crust is made with baking mix, so it is heartier than a flaky pastry. Serve warm or at room temperature.
This is one of my new favorite recipes! I used a frozen pie crust, so skipped to the good part. Very easy, and very tasty!
I made this recipe exactly as specified. The crust wasn't my favorite, but I chose it for the lower calories and fat. The flavor was fine--not the greatest, but it wasn't the worst, either. If you crave the richness of quiche but don't want to use all your Weight Watchers points, this one is for you. If you don't need to watch your weight, make a richer one! (Side note: I am very distressed with those who give five stars to a recipe they never made! "Oh, I ommitted the crust altogether. Oh and I left out the bacon and onions." What quiche did you all make?!
Loved the recipe and everyone who tried it loved it too! Only things I did differently was sliced turkey breast instead of the bacon(used 3 slices louis rich)and monterey jack cheese instead of cheddar. I also added some of Emeril's Essence to it. Overall it was very easy to make, everyone loved it, and maybe next time I will use some habanero sauce in it. Also about 1/3 of an onion was enough for the church group I took it to. If I was making it for around the house I would have used the whole onion though. I recommend this to anyone who wants a tasty quiche.
This was fun and quick to make... It's lighter than other quiches with only four eggs. My son & husband weren't sure if "real men eat quiche, but they liked this one. To save time I used dehydrated onion, omitted the salt (not needed), increased the hot sauce four fold (we like it mellow with a hint of warmth) and of course a pre-made pie shell. This filling could make two pans if you're not careful. I suggest a deep-dish and add the evaporated milk until it's "full". I've made this a few times - once throwing in a few chopped jalopenos I had on hand and everyone raved about it. They're spoiled now - and look for the peppers each time!
We love this recipe for any meal. It is very cheesy and very savory.
This was quick and easy to make without the fuss of making regular pastry. I wasn't overly thrilled with the Bisquik pastry but as I said, it was a quick and easy trade off. I made this late last night so as to have something to pack in my kids lunches today. I added just cheddar and diced ham and some italiano seasoning blend. My husband had smelled it cooking and requested two slices for breakfast this morning, siting that real men really do eat quiche, so obviously it was a success and I would imagine they will request it again. Thanks for the recipe.
I hate to rate this when I know that I used milk instead of the evaporated milk. So maybe that made the difference. But overall it was not very good. The taste was okay (but it's cheese and bacon, how can that not be good), but the texture of the crust was to thick for my taste. If I had to compare it to something I would say it taste like a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit from a fast food joint. That's the way my eggs turned out. Sorry.
I'm actually not a huge quiche person, but this is one of the best I've had! I also used a whole teaspoon of hot sauce and liked the addition. Instead of making my own crust I used a frozen crust, but found that it was the easier way to go (with probably little difference).
5 stars all the way! This was my first quiche & it came out absolutely perfect! I followed the recipe very closely except for the crust. I cheated & used a frozen one since I don't get along with rolling pins too well. I also added a bit more bacon. YUM!
We loved this recipe. We used cresent roll dough as a crust, and left out the bacon. This quiche is cheesy and creamy. Great!!
This was a great recipe and would make a super base for an easy and tasty quiche.
Yum. This is a quick and delicious recipe. I added some spinach and a little bit more bacon. It was a huge hit. I also tried this with skim evaporated milk and it tasted great that way too. This will become a frequent dish in my house.
We felt the texture was pasty. I used a frozen pie crust and we did not care for it. It was pretty to look at however. My family did not care for it.
I have to go with the decent but nothing spectacular opinion here. First time I tried using low-fat cheddar and thought that was the problem. Then made it again with the full-fat stuff. Still just didn't quite cut it for me, and I'm a cheese lover. It just seemed to be missing something, and I'm not sure what. And I don't think more hot sauce is the answer, no.
This recipe was really good.I used a refridgerated pie crust and only a 1/4 cup of onion. My husband who does't normaly like quiches really liked this one, and my 2 and 4 yr. old had no complaints. I'll definetly be making this one again!
This was good as is but I've made it with ham, swiss, red onion, and doubled the hot sauce and it was fabulous. I haven't tried any other modifications, but I suspect the sky's the limit.
This was very good. I decided to go with a frozen 9 inch pie crust instead of making my own though. I used a nonstick pan to cook the bacon and the onions, and the bacon didn't brown too well. I decided to cook 3 more slices crisp, crumble them up and add them to the bacon/onion mixture. I had too much egg mixture left over, I think if I had of used it all it would have overflowed. I've tried several quiche recipes so far, and none have been what I'm looking for. This one definitely was! There wasn't a piece left at our brunch.
I have made this numerous times for my hubby and kids and it is a family favorite now. I occasionally make changes as I go with what is in the house I can use. I have substituted bacon bits for the real bacon, also subbed ham and cooked sausage for the bacon. I have used a combo of cheddar and pepperjack cheese. One favorite is to make it very spice I add some spicy garlic aioli. Excellent! Overall a very flexible recipe and great!
I decided to use this recipe for my 1st time making a quiche and it was awesome! I did not add hot sauce and browned half a pound of sausage since I needed to use it, and it was great everyone ate it up! Thanks!
I agree with previous reviews...this is very basic/plain. There are so many great quiche recipes and this is a great place to start, but it just tasted like cheese to me. I doubled the hot sauce in the recipe and I still have to add some when serving. If I made it again I would definitely increase the onion and bacon mixture and cut down a little on the cheese.
Overall very tasty. My first time doing quiche. Some notes... I used a fozen pie crust but kept the rest the same. I'm a novice cook so maybe I did this wrong, but cooking the onions with the bacon did not work, they burned. On try #2 with the bacon I cut the bacon stack sideways and cooked it in a pan until crispy. Overall came out a tad salty.
YUMMY! I am not a huge fan of pie crust and this was the perfect solution. Thanks. I followed the recipe with the addition of ham- cooked with the bacon. Thanks for the recipe!
The ease of this recipe still dumbfounds my friends. I would make one adjustment for tastes, I would not use as much bacon. Combined that and the cheese, I thought it was a tad too salty for my personal tastes. The crust was an interesting change from regular pastry. All in all a good recipe and with the versatility, and a little expermintation an incredibly easy quiche. Thank you!
I wasn't "wowed" by this version of quiche. First of all, the baking mix made it kind of doughy. I'll stick to a frozen pie crust and blind bake it before adding the filling. No one loves cheese more than I, however, I felt that the amount of cheese was overpowering. Instead of the cheese blending in with the egg mixture, (which is what I'm used to eating) it was just a giant glob of cheese on top. I used more bacon than specified and a lot more hot sauce plus more seasonings. I can't imagine what a mere quarter tsp. of hot sauce could possibly do to enhance the flavor. Sorry!!
I got so-so reviews on this one. It was okay, but not great. Smells really good though, and it makes a pretty presentation!
My family love this quiche. I also have substituted bacon for a tin of Flake of Ham and added broccoli.
I made this without the crust (low-carb diet)and it was still pretty good. I think next time though I won't add as much milk-too custardy for me.
Really yummy! and easy to make too! My children and husband also loved it, which says a lot. Like some other people, I ended up with too much egg mixture to fit in the pan. I think I will put it in a bigger plate next time and make a larger batch of the yummy bisquick crust. I added vegetarian bacon since we are vegetarian. I may try this recipe with spinach or brocolli next time. thank you!
Loved this recipe. Made pie crust instead of dough. I live in high altitude & had to cook for about 10 minutes longer. Wonderful!
This was OK. I really liked the easy, yummy crust (roll out betw. wax paper) I didn't have hot sauce so I left it out. This may be why it was a little bland.
I just made this for the first time tonight and thought that the recipe was pretty good. I changed a few things. I used Bisquick (for the crust), Canadian Bacon (6 slices diced), sea salt grinder (reduced amount used), black peppercorn grinder, mixed cheddar shredded cheese (2.5 cups) and tabasco (increased amount). As others have said the egg and evaporated milk mixture was a little too much, so I simply tossed out what was extra. While baking my quiche slightly overflowed in the first 5 minutes at 400 degrees. But after I turned down the oven to 350 degrees the quiche seemed to be more stable thus no more overflow. I did bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. The center was still a little wobbly but set up during the 10 minutes I let the quiche rest before serving. Overall, not a bad recipe. Just be sure to watch your quiche!
This was just to bland.
I've made these a couple of times now and my household all loves it. I always make 2 however (the guy in the house can eat one by himself). I don't bother making my own crust as it's too shallow to hold all the egg mixture. Instead I've taken to buying deep dish crusts at the store and those work wonders. The only other change I've made is using bacon bits over cooking up baccon for this. I've found the bacon bits have the taste we want without being the least bit greasy. The only think I don't like is that the cheese never seems to blend fully in with the egg.
Excellent quiche. Served for a baby shower and it was the first quiche we ran out of.
I was pretty upset because the centre was still liquid, even after I let it set for 15 minutes. So, I had to put it back in the oven. I also used a frozen pie crust. I couldn't use all of the filling though, even though it was deep dish.
Yummy! I followed the recipe exactly except that I added chopped green onions and a few more dashs of hot sauce and milk instead of evap milk and I made my own homemade crust. Everyone ate the filling and left behind the crust (although I thought the crust tasted fine). Perfect served with hot sauce on the side!
Good easy quiche for us cheddar lovers. Next time, I may increase bacon up to 6 slices (I love that stuff!!!).
My husband likes this alot and is fairly easy to make. But, it is easier to just buy and pie crust instead of making one.
This is a wonderful breakfast idea. I used a ready made pie shell instead of the bisquick and it was faster and tasted great. To give it more tang, I will try doubling the tabasco sauce next time.
Tasty quiche! Very easy, and using evaporated milk made it much lighter than most quiches made with heavy cream (although it tasted just as rich!). I just used a regular flaky pastry crust and it was also excellent. Thank you!
By reading some of the reviews, it is apparent that some folks have not had or made quiche very often. I am here to help. If you are going to use a frozen pie crust, partially cook it at the recommended temperature until it is a light golden brown, about 8 minutes. Then fill it and finish cooking the pie at the recommended temp. If you find the edges browning too quickly just put foil around the edges only as it cooks the rest of the way. I always make my quiche with swiss or gruyere cheese, sauted onions, bacon and 1/2 and 1/2 instead of milk. (Quiche Lorraine) Cream or 1/2 and 1/2 will not separate if it boils and is much more satisfying when eating less. I thought about using the crust in recipe as I have done sometimes in the past but pie pastry crust is so much better for a quiche in my opinion. It is quicker and tastes better, just partially cook it before filling.
This is great. I made this for a breakfast party at the office...everyone just loved it. I too used the pre-made pie crust and the already made bacon pieces. Even using these short cuts, the prep time was 20 minutes...but the outcome was terrific...this is a keeper!
This was Amazing. I added Garlic because I love Garlic but other than that I followed it exactly and it was Fantastic!! Thanks for this recipe!
Great recipe! I had made quiche before, but for some reason the slices always fell apart, never stayed in that nice sliced shape. This one was the perfect consistency and tasted great too. I was looking for a recipe to finish off the evaporated milk in my fridge and this did the trick. However I only had half a can so I substituted 1% milk for the other half. I also ommitted the crust altogether. Oh and I left out the bacon and onions, so it was very simple. I prepared some homemade guacamole to go along with it. Makes a yummy light dinner!
This was so tasty, even my picky father-in-law liked it. I cooked it, refrigerated it, then took to my in-laws and reheated two days later. Still yummy!
This was pretty good and reasonably easy to make. However, I live at a high altitude and the middle didn't cook all the way throguh, but, the rest was good!
Very easy and quick, especially when using a prepared pie shell. Cover the edges of the pie shell during the 1st 15 minutes of baking, to avoid them getting too done.
So simple and SO delicious!! There are never any leftovers! My 14 yr old son begs me to make it!!
I fixed this recipe at Thanksgiving as an appetizer. Cut it into small slices. Everyone went nuts over it. I really liked the crust. Very unusual tasting. Wonderful.
First time I have made a quiche. Great quiche recipe. My kids loved it. I wouldn't change a thing.
Husband loved it! Very quick & easy! I added some spinach & bacon to it.. Made a great main course for dinner!
was delicious
Simple, yet delicious!
Not yet eaten but my kitchen smells like heaven as it cools. Recipe followed only change was a touch too much milk so a little Bisquick had to be added. Quiche was delicious but the egg portion was a bit bland. I will try this again, soon, adding paprika (smoked or sweet would be lovely, dill & lemon pepper.
I made Cheddar Quiche tonight and it was delicious! I added one 8-oz. drained can of sweet corn between the onion-bacon and cheddar layers and it tasted ooooh so good! I used Cabot 'Mac and Cheese' shredded cheese, a combination of Alpine and sharp cheddar. Also, I rolled my baking mix pastry very thin, so it turned out like pie crust. If you want to save mixing, kneading, and rolling-out time, just use a thawed ready-made pie crust instead. This will change some of the ingredients required. I recommend baking until at least the outside of the pie circle is starting to get browned. It's a good idea to cool it for 20 to 30 minutes before serving so that it sets. If you have leftovers, refrigerate and then reheat in the microwave for a wonderful breakfast. But you may not have many leftovers!
It was good but thought it was a little salty. Would make again but cut salt back to 1/2 tsp.
This recipe was delicious! Very easy and when served with fruit, makes a wonderful brunch! I even had two big football players asking for seconds! I'll make this again!
This recipe is wonderful! It turned out light and fluffy and tasted great! I really don't even like quiche, I just made this on a whim. This is a keeper - I feed my 75 year old neighbor sometimes and she couldn't stop raving about it. Will make again and again!
Awesome! We're vegetarian, so I substituted Morningstar Breakfast Strips for the bacon. The evaporated milk really gives it a creamy texture. Even my two-year-old was asking for more!
Not a fan of the crust. Next time I will make it without the crust!
I've never made quiche before, but I followed some of the advice and it turned out great. I used a frozen 9 inch deep dish crust. Instead of cooking bacon, I used 1/2 cup bacon bits and added 1 cup spinach at the end of cooking til just wilted. I also halved the cheddar cheese. Everyone loved it and I'll definitely make again.
I had a little difficulty rolling out the crust and getting it into the pan. Eventually I just folded it and put it in the pie pan then rolled it with a small pastry roller in the pan. I added broccoli and my picky family loved it. Very light and cheesey.
Very good base quiche. I used a ready made crust and added green onions and fresh mushrooms. I was concerned about it setting up and zapped it in microwave a few minutes after removing from oven, since longer in oven would have burned crust.
This was just ok. Easy to eat but nothing special.
I thought it turned out delicious. I would recommend everyone to make this. I would make it again
Added turkey bacon....real bacon was better!
We love this quiche. I make it with a pie crust rather than the bread-type crust. I also add sausage as an extra. Excellent.
I was amazed at how popular this recipe turned out to be! It was literally gone in about an hour.
The dough was difficult to roll, though came out tasting great! The pepper makes the difference. I question the baking time. I followed the instructions exactly, but my quiche never quite set and still runs all over the place when warm. I tried putting it back in the oven for an extra ten minutes, but that only helped a little. Nevertheless, it tasted fabulous!
A friend emailed me this recipe, and I'm so glad she did! I enjoy the flexibility of this recipe; being a vegetarian, I just switched the bacon for 1/4 chopped spinach and used swiss cheese instead of cheddar with fantastic results! My daughter also enjoys the idea of having "pie" for dinner.
i cooked the bacon first, removed it from pan, then cooked the onions in the fat, deglazing twice. I don't ever use Bisquick or other. I always make the crust (good, too lol) but I wanted something a little quicker. This crust was surprisingly tender and delicious. I was able to toll it out thin, which I didn't expect. i think letting the dough rest a few minutes first helped.
great recipe and FUN...
I followed the recipe, but used a prepared pie shell from the store. I left out the onions as my son does not like onions. We found the cheddar quiche to be too cheesy and heavy. In the future, I would not add as much cheese and would opt for a different recipe. I expect a quiche to be light and flavorful. The flavor of this quiche was overpowering with cheese which obscured the flavor of the eggs and bacon. I was disappointed with the taste of this quiche.
Great dish! As is anything my kids love! I added cheese blends to it...I changed and added the individual kids items to it and each time it was great!
The Quiche is good as is in a pie plate--but the 1st photo is of a casserole. Did you double it? Would be interested to know, for serving at larger brunches.
Very good recipie, my husband loves quiche and so do I. I added some bacon to it and it was perfect. I also had a premade crust so that cut even more time out! The only complaint I have is that my husband left it out all night so we couldn't eat the left overs!
Will definitely make again!
Easy, fast and delicious! I opt for the pre-made pie crust to make it even faster, and the taste is just as good! One of those recipes you can throw together, since you usually have the ingredients around the house.
Delicious and one of my family's favorite quiches. I've made this several times because my kids love it for breakfast. I usually make it without the crust, however, if I do use a crust, I cheat and use Pillsbury frozen pie crust. Thanks for sharing.
This is so good! Will definitely make this again!
I didn't use a crust and added a few more veggies. Used egg substitute too. It was at very good and will make it many more times.
I didn't use baking mix, just carbalose flour, with a teaspoon of baking powder, almond milk, and hamburger instead of bacon. The "crust" cooked too crisp around the edges but the rest was pretty good. I'll definitely try it again with a metal edge protector for pies (can't think what it's called). Oh, the amount of milk in the filling is twice what is needed. It would never have fit in the pan.
Like others, I chose to use already made pastry shell. Nice recipe.
Awesome is the only thing i can say about this recipe. The only difference was that i used a ready made crust, but i want to try to blind bake it for about 5 minutes before i put the filling in it (the bottom was not crispy) but it was still very good. I also had some extra egg whites that i used, but it did make it so that there was too much filling which was ok as i was able to make a small crustless quiche with it. My whole family loved this quiche even my 8 year old neice that can be a bit picky.
This dish turned out quite well for such a simple recipe. I find crusts a bit intimidating, so the use of the baking mix was a good choice for me. I used bacon ends instead of slices, about 1/3 cup uncooked, which probably upped the overall bacon content somewhat, but it turned out great.
I substituted sausage once. It turns out great with sausage or bacon! I also use pastry crust from the dairy case.
I used crescent rolls for the crusts. It was fantastic. Loved it and will fix it again.
Never made a quiche! Everyone enjoyed it. Liked it because it wasn't "runny" and it was easy to make.
I’m giving this only 3 stars cause the crust was a nightmare! I should have read the reviews first and used frozen crust like others did
I added olives, red pepper flakes.
This was ok, but nothing special! It was a bit bland (I put double the hot sauce and probably could have used more), and a bit too salty (I would halve the salt if I made it again). I am surprised that this is rated so highly - it could be a good start, and you might play around with the recipe to find what works for you...but it doesn't warrant five stars in my book!
Followed the recipe exactly, and I will DEFINITELY make it again!
My husband made this tonight and ended up making his own condensed milk. It was really good. Crust not as buttery as I normally prefer (hence the 4 stars), but the filling was excellent.
