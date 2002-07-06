Cheddar Quiche

The crust is made with baking mix, so it is heartier than a flaky pastry. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Recipe by Jennifer

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9 inch pie pan.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the baking mix, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and pepper. Gradually mix in the milk until moistened. Knead a few times on a floured board. Roll dough out to a 12 inch circle, and press into the greased pie pan. Fold edges, and flute.

  • Place bacon and onion in a large, deep skillet over medium-high heat, and cook until bacon is evenly brown. Drain, and crumble bacon. Sprinkle bacon, onion, and Cheddar cheese into the pie pan.

  • In a medium bowl, beat eggs with 1 teaspoon salt and hot pepper sauce, then slowly stir in hot evaporated milk. Pour into the pie shell.

  • Bake 5 minutes in the preheated oven, then reduce heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Continue baking 25 minutes, or until center is almost set. Do not over bake - the quiche will set as it cools.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
302 calories; protein 16.2g; carbohydrates 15.9g; fat 19.4g; cholesterol 141mg; sodium 898.3mg. Full Nutrition
