Scottish Mince Pie

This is the sort of tasty recipe my mum would make. I would add to the reviewer, who promoted mashed potato and no pastry for the mince, that we're talking about 2 different dishes here. My mum used to make mince and tatties with either mashed (champed) or boiled potatoes. Mashed was favourite as it soaked up the gravy better. Sometimes, according to season and what our back garden had to offer, the mince had green peas in it, or carrots, or baby turnips, or parsnips. Mince pies could be with top crust only, or top and bottom and we had with mashed or boiled or new potatoes. We used to get really flavoursome family steak pies (or with kidney too) with puff-pastry top from the local butcher. Very tasty ! Nowadays I live and work in an Arab country where such dishes are non-existent.