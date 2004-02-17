Scottish Mince Pie

My mother-in-law made this pie in Scotland. It is not a sweet mince pie, but it's easy to make, and a hearty dinner. I serve boiled parsley potatoes and a nice salad with this pie. My children always ask for this pie when they come home to visit.
My husband moved here to the US from Scotland 2+ years ago. Besides Indian food, he misses his traditional scottish dishes so I was very excited to try this recipe. He loved it but reminded me that this would actually be served with mashed potatoes and called "mince and taties" and not served as a pie. The gravy in a real scottish mince meat pie is less beefy, more peppery with a thicker consistency and looks somewhere between clear and grey not brown. Still, this hit the mark as "mince" and I think I'll serve the leftovers with some mashed potatoes! I would caution against adding salt. The boullions have enough.
This recipe was fun to make because I've never had anything like this before, but I didn't like much else about it. Flavor was bland. Also, the mix of ground beef and pie crust was a little too rich for me. However, there was something oddly comforting about it, but next time I want some comfort food I'll make meatloaf!
We loved this version of a popular meal. I used Bisto (tm) instead of beef boulion cubes or powder. Made a nice thick gravy. Will use this recipe over and over.
Delicious! I did make some alterations to the dish to suit my tastes. I substituted the onion for a couple cloves of garlic. I added a tablespoon worcestershire sauce to the meat mixture. And I topped it with mashed potatoes opposed to a pie crust. It was definitely a crowd pleaser!
it was 4 because i ended up adding things to my taste which for us made it a 6! the things we added were, boiling the meat in beer instead of water and keeping it in instead of draining and then adding more water (which i understand for those of you who want to be healthy). i also added a splash of worcestershire, and sliced mushrooms. and to finish it off i added a little grated sharp cheddar before putting the pastry top on the pie. made it a bit more like the pies i had in england (don't know about scotland). turned out fantastic!!! a new fave in the family.
My family really liked this pie. I grew up with my mom making Scottish mince but she served it over mashed potatoes or noodles. I did do one thing different--I browned the ground beef (I thought it would be quicker) and then rinsed it in hot water to remove the grease and then followed the rest of the recipe. Thanks for this easy and tasty dinner.
it was good but is it better to bake the crust before the meat is put in or to not
This recipe has been a hit every single time I have served it. So much so, in fact people have told me I should market it!! It is definitely a GREAT alternative to regular meat pie. Thank you for the wonderful recipe!
My grandmother cooked this quite a bit for us when I was growing up. Basically the same recipe but not as a pie. Quarter cut potatoes were instead boiled with the mince. Bovril was Granny's boullion of choice which did make a slightly thicker, meatier tasting gravy. Wish I liked the tripe soup she made as much as I liked her mince and tatties. :>)
My husband is from New Zealand and I have been looking for a recipe to render his cravings....it worked! I wish I could find the smaller pie crusts, but it was good in the big pie. Do not add any extra salt! There really isnt a need for it:)
This is the sort of tasty recipe my mum would make. I would add to the reviewer, who promoted mashed potato and no pastry for the mince, that we're talking about 2 different dishes here. My mum used to make mince and tatties with either mashed (champed) or boiled potatoes. Mashed was favourite as it soaked up the gravy better. Sometimes, according to season and what our back garden had to offer, the mince had green peas in it, or carrots, or baby turnips, or parsnips. Mince pies could be with top crust only, or top and bottom and we had with mashed or boiled or new potatoes. We used to get really flavoursome family steak pies (or with kidney too) with puff-pastry top from the local butcher. Very tasty ! Nowadays I live and work in an Arab country where such dishes are non-existent.
This is a great recipe and was so easy to follow. I threw in some frozen peas and fresh chopped carrots before pouring the mince mix into the crust. I served this at a Sunday family dinner and everyone absolutely raved about it. I even made an extra one and froze it for a quick weekday meal. SO GOOD!
I made it this morning, and it was really fun to make. It looked very impressive when it was finished. We as dutchies are not really used to eating pies, so when i'll serve it to my housemates later they will be suprised. I nibbled a bit of it and i like it, though it is a bit bland
Really good pie. Traditionally, I think meat pies have some ground lamb in them, which I will try next time for some added flavor. I, too, added worchestershire sauce and it added a nice bit of flavor.
Really close to my grandmothers Scottish Mince Pie. Really nice flavour. She was from Inverness. Thank for the nice recipe. I used stock instead of bouillon which cut back on the salt, otherwise fabulous
Used this recipe for a historical character party (everyone finds a historical character and brings a dish form that persons country.) Everyone Loved it. it was very easy to make and wasn't time consuming, so i had plenty of time to get my costume ready ;)
Great dish,I added a 1 lb of ground pork and used beef broth to cook and soften the onion ,when I added the cornstarch to thicken I also used Brown gravy instant thickener, To top it off I used a regular pie crust bottom but a biscuit top.
To save on time, I browned the beef rather than boil and used a pre-made double pastry shell. I also added peas, carrots, corn and Worcestershire as others suggested. Since my kids aren't fans of onions, I used 2 tsp onion powder instead. The whole family ate this up! Thanks for the recipe!
Son and husband loved this. I did make some additions. I took the skin off a bratwurst and browned that with the ground beef, and then stirred in half a package of frozen vegetables before putting it in the pie crust. The sausage really added a nice flavor. Served with mashed potatoes and had very few leftovers!
