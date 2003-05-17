Creamed Cottage Cheese Pie
Nutty and light cheese pie!
Nutty and light cheese pie!
Splendifirous in it's own right, this creamy yet subtle cottage cheese pie has both texture and flavour, as well as a great eye for fashion (haw! haw!). Of course, it should be teamed with blueberries to add a fruity, playful side to the special evening.Read More
Splendifirous in it's own right, this creamy yet subtle cottage cheese pie has both texture and flavour, as well as a great eye for fashion (haw! haw!). Of course, it should be teamed with blueberries to add a fruity, playful side to the special evening.
This was good. I added canned cherries on top after it was done. I also used a graham cracker crust.
Are you kidding me? This recipe is absolutely, positively, FANTASTIC!!! When I took it out of the oven and let it cool for about 10 minutes, I tasted it. That's it. It was all over. I sat there by myself and devoured half of the pie. I din't have chopped walnuts in the house, but the almonds worked just fine. Had someone asked me for a taste, I would have told them to take out the baby spoon and that's all you get. I wouldn't rate this recipe a 5 star, but I would rate it a 10 star!!!
This is excellent! Tastes very similar to cheese cake, but without the heavy weight to each bite, or the calories. I’ve made a number of these using this recipe as the base and blended in different cheesecake recipes (for added flavors) and have loved the results.
I left out the raisins, personal preference and I upped the amount of nuts. I had a very difficult time pressing the cottage cheese through the sieve. I gave up and used it as is. Maybe that was why the pie, though tasty was ‘wet’. If I ever make this again, I will cream the cottage cheese in a food processor or in my vitamix.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections