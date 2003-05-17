Creamed Cottage Cheese Pie

Nutty and light cheese pie!

Recipe by Jo dw

Servings:

8
8
Yield:
1 -9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C).

  • Separate the eggs.

  • Press the cheese through a sieve 2 times. Add the butter, sugar, salt, flour, lemon zest, unbeaten egg yolks, raisins, chopped walnuts and milk. Stir well.

  • Beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form. Fold the egg whites into the cream cheese mixture.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) for 30 minutes or until browned and firm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
324 calories; protein 9.3g; carbohydrates 31g; fat 19.1g; cholesterol 68.7mg; sodium 408.5mg. Full Nutrition
