Chocolate Mint Cheese Pie

Chocolate mint topped pie!

By MARBALET

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • With an electric mixer beat the cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in the vanilla. Pour filling into the crust.

  • Chop frozen Junior Mints and sprinkle over top of filling. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 40 to 45 minutes or until just set. Cool on wire rack, then chill for several hours or overnight. Serves about 8.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
741 calories; protein 12.6g; carbohydrates 56.6g; fat 52.9g; cholesterol 192.9mg; sodium 528.4mg. Full Nutrition
