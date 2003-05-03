Chocolate Mint Cheese Pie
Chocolate mint topped pie!
Chocolate mint topped pie!
I made this for a friend's birthday and it was wonderful! Makes more filling than needed and I was able to make another small pie. I also used crushed mint-filled oreo cookies for the crust. I think I would mix the mint pieces into the filling next time. They got too browned on the top for my taste. Will definitely make again!!Read More
I made this for a friend's birthday and it was wonderful! Makes more filling than needed and I was able to make another small pie. I also used crushed mint-filled oreo cookies for the crust. I think I would mix the mint pieces into the filling next time. They got too browned on the top for my taste. Will definitely make again!!
I thought I had graham crackers, but to my surprise my husband had eaten them all. So I made the Chocolate Cookie Crumb recipe on this site and it worked out perfectly. I think the chocolate crust is a better fit. I used Andes chocolate mints and added half in the batter and half as a topping. It was delish!
I made this for my husband's birthday and everyone liked it. I wound up with enough filling for two pies, though and I put the mints in the filling instead of on top.
Delicious! I put about half the mints in the filling and the rest on top like the recipe instructed. It was a big hit with my husband and friends.
Easy to make,very dense,rich cheesecake.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections