Old-Fashioned Honey Pecan Pie

Rating: 4.13 stars
30 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

Pecan pie made without white sugar. This pie will fit in an 8 inch pie pan as well.

By MARBALET

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 -8- or 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan bring the honey to a boil. Quickly beat the eggs into the honey. Add butter, vanilla, nuts, and nutmeg. Pour into the pie shell.

    Advertisement

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 25 minutes or until set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
404 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 47.3g; fat 23.5g; cholesterol 81.2mg; sodium 175.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (32)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

stephanie watson
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2006
I really love this pie! The honey flavor isn't too strong and the calorie content in significantly lessened. My main warning is not to follow the directions too closely adding eggs to boiling hot honey will cook your eggs egg drop soup style. Let the honey cool a bit first. This pie comes out darker than its corn syrup cousin. Overall if you like honey's taste don't be afraid this is a great pie. Read More
Helpful
(53)

Most helpful critical review

MGULLION
Rating: 1 stars
10/23/2003
My co-worker and I both made this pie the same evening and neither one of us liked it. The honey was over powered the pecans. Would not recommend! Read More
Helpful
(27)
30 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
stephanie watson
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2006
I really love this pie! The honey flavor isn't too strong and the calorie content in significantly lessened. My main warning is not to follow the directions too closely adding eggs to boiling hot honey will cook your eggs egg drop soup style. Let the honey cool a bit first. This pie comes out darker than its corn syrup cousin. Overall if you like honey's taste don't be afraid this is a great pie. Read More
Helpful
(53)
LAURELP52
Rating: 5 stars
01/15/2004
I had a cookbook with this recipe that has since been lost. It is my family's favorite. We would NEVER eat a corn syrup pie after trying this. My recipe was called Kentucky Pecan Pie. It is SO delicious not that overly sweet taste you get with corn syrup. SOOOO GOOD! Read More
Helpful
(29)
MGULLION
Rating: 1 stars
10/22/2003
My co-worker and I both made this pie the same evening and neither one of us liked it. The honey was over powered the pecans. Would not recommend! Read More
Helpful
(27)
Advertisement
Ashelena
Rating: 5 stars
03/11/2007
Excellent!!! I make this recipe all the time everyone loves it. I was searching for a pecan pie recipe made with honey due to my diet restrictions. It's soooo easy and it always comes out super sweet and delicious. I think the honey actually brings out and compliments the flavor of the pecans. This is my new favorite pecan pie and I'm a southern girl so that says alot!!!:) Read More
Helpful
(13)
Kate Harris
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2011
I love this recipe! I made it twice for my Southern Pecan Pie loving Uncle who never eats desserts anymore due to health concerns but eats this one! I don't eat sugar so really don't know what a traditional pecan pie is like so I can't compare. I cook a lot with honey (my dad is a beekeeper) and I can tell you that the type of honey you use makes a big difference. If you don't want an overpowering honey flavor then use a light colored mild honey. I use a clover honey which is dark and rich and gives it lots of body. I don't like the store bought clover honey but I'm guessing this would give it an entirely different taste. I've also used palm sugar (2 cups since honey is twice as sweet as other sugars) and is much more similar in flavor and texture to a brown sugar (without the high glycemic index.) For those that have dietary restrictions or prefer a slightly healthier version this recipe is great! I made it with a gluten free crust so my mom could enjoy it too. It was a hit this Thanksgiving. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Scott Sheppard
Rating: 3 stars
04/03/2008
I like honey and I like pecans. I thought the honey overpowered the pecans a bit. Had to make 1 1/2 batches to fill a 9" pie crust. Good pie if you love honey and don't mind not tasting the pecans very strongly. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Advertisement
Bonnie Franklin
Rating: 5 stars
01/22/2005
i used this recipe with phyllo sheets instead of pie crust and used a mini-muffin pan to make mini pecan tartlets. i also added a little ground clove. I had leftover pecans i wanted to use but was dreading the work and this recipe made it simple! I also dusted the top of them with powdered sugar. Thank you Holly!! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Vickie
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2010
I made this pie but used 2 cups walnuts instead of pecans. Awesome! I made it for Christmas and I am still getting comments on it! Read More
Helpful
(7)
MEGSAINT
Rating: 3 stars
08/29/2002
I loved this recipie. I tried it last Thanksgiving when the store was out of karo syrup. It was easy quick and different. Read More
Helpful
(6)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/20/2022