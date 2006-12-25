Old-Fashioned Honey Pecan Pie

1 of 32

Rating: 5 stars I really love this pie! The honey flavor isn't too strong and the calorie content in significantly lessened. My main warning is not to follow the directions too closely adding eggs to boiling hot honey will cook your eggs egg drop soup style. Let the honey cool a bit first. This pie comes out darker than its corn syrup cousin. Overall if you like honey's taste don't be afraid this is a great pie. Helpful (53)

Rating: 5 stars I had a cookbook with this recipe that has since been lost. It is my family's favorite. We would NEVER eat a corn syrup pie after trying this. My recipe was called Kentucky Pecan Pie. It is SO delicious not that overly sweet taste you get with corn syrup. SOOOO GOOD! Helpful (29)

Rating: 1 stars My co-worker and I both made this pie the same evening and neither one of us liked it. The honey was over powered the pecans. Would not recommend! Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent!!! I make this recipe all the time everyone loves it. I was searching for a pecan pie recipe made with honey due to my diet restrictions. It's soooo easy and it always comes out super sweet and delicious. I think the honey actually brings out and compliments the flavor of the pecans. This is my new favorite pecan pie and I'm a southern girl so that says alot!!!:) Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe! I made it twice for my Southern Pecan Pie loving Uncle who never eats desserts anymore due to health concerns but eats this one! I don't eat sugar so really don't know what a traditional pecan pie is like so I can't compare. I cook a lot with honey (my dad is a beekeeper) and I can tell you that the type of honey you use makes a big difference. If you don't want an overpowering honey flavor then use a light colored mild honey. I use a clover honey which is dark and rich and gives it lots of body. I don't like the store bought clover honey but I'm guessing this would give it an entirely different taste. I've also used palm sugar (2 cups since honey is twice as sweet as other sugars) and is much more similar in flavor and texture to a brown sugar (without the high glycemic index.) For those that have dietary restrictions or prefer a slightly healthier version this recipe is great! I made it with a gluten free crust so my mom could enjoy it too. It was a hit this Thanksgiving. Helpful (12)

Rating: 3 stars I like honey and I like pecans. I thought the honey overpowered the pecans a bit. Had to make 1 1/2 batches to fill a 9" pie crust. Good pie if you love honey and don't mind not tasting the pecans very strongly. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars i used this recipe with phyllo sheets instead of pie crust and used a mini-muffin pan to make mini pecan tartlets. i also added a little ground clove. I had leftover pecans i wanted to use but was dreading the work and this recipe made it simple! I also dusted the top of them with powdered sugar. Thank you Holly!! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars I made this pie but used 2 cups walnuts instead of pecans. Awesome! I made it for Christmas and I am still getting comments on it! Helpful (7)