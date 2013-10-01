Mississippi Mud Pie I

Very easy and deliciously creamy!

By MARBALET

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Directions

  • Thoroughly blend graham cracker crumbs, 1/4 cup sugar, and butter. Press firmly in bottom of 9x13 inch pan.

  • Blend together half the whipped topping, 3/4 cup sugar, and softened cream cheese. Spread mixture on top of crust.

  • Whip together the puddings and milk and spread on top of cream cheese mixture. Top with remaining whipped topping.

Per Serving:
440 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 52.5g; fat 24.1g; cholesterol 46mg; sodium 480.9mg. Full Nutrition
