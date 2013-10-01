Mississippi Mud Pie I
Very easy and deliciously creamy!
We made it just like the recipe says, and it was delicious, even though my little brother complained saying the butterscotch pudding tasted coffee-like. MAKE SURE YOU LET THE PUDDING SIT. I have made pudding before, and in a hurry I had not let it sit at all, I kept mixing continuously. Letting my pudding sit for two minutes while my mom lectured me on how to layer the pie right was the best food technique I've ever learned! It will actually thicken into pudding, instead of how liquidy it looks when you add the two cups of milk. I was also surprised when the crust tasted like brown sugar, though it didn't stick well to the cream-cheese mixture.Read More
Everybody but me loved it... But I'm the reviewer here.Read More
Excellent! Everyone loved it. I noticed that a few reviews stated that it wouldn't fit in a pie pan, but the recipe states that it should go into a 9x13 pan. I put it in my cake pan and it turned out just right. I will probably add some nuts next time though.
This recipe was a hit at a family gathering I took it to. It makes two 8" pies. I made one with an Oreo cookie crust and one with a Nilla wafer crust. I folded the Cool Whip into the pudding mixture for the top layer.
Easy to make and delicious. Makes enough for two 6 inch ready-made pies crusts. Looks pretty with fudge syrup drizzed over the top.
This recipe is truly the "original" Mississippi mud recipe. My friends from the South always made an extra for our family. We love it and it's easy to make.
I am a retired dessert taster for a baking company and this is one of the best mud pie recipes I've tried. It turned out excellent.
I've made this for two occasions now and it was always the first empty dish. Wonderful, sweet, delicious!!! Didn't have butterscotch pudding so vanilla was the substitute. Definitely a keeper!!
I tried this recipe after my husband had told me to look up a recipe for it, we absolutely loved it and everyone else that has tried it also. You can alter the nuts to go with what you have on hand, and I also bake the crust for about 5 minutes at 350 degrees. It just makes for a somewhat toasted taste. Whether the original recipe or with a few alterations, this is still great!!
I cut this recipe in half so I could prepare in a pre-made graham pie crust. However, I kept the cream cheese as 8 oz to double that ingredient. I mixed the entire 8 oz of cream cheese with the whipped topping and reserved about 1/3 of the mixture for the top layer instead of just having the whipped topping as the top layer. My family LOVED this and I didn't even have a chance to take a leftover piece home to my boyfriend as my Grandma claimed the last piece for herself to keep! Since I have 2 half used instant pudding packets (since I halved recipe), I guess I'll have to make this again!
Quantities listed do not fit in a 9 inch pan. 12 is too many for the number of containers of whipped topping.2 is probably enough.
Very easy and my family's new favorite dessert! I used vanilla instead of butterscotch and a chocolate graham cracker crust. I've found my heaven on earth :)
This recipe is simple and delicious. I made it for a work lunch and everyone loved it. Before I knew it, all of it was gone. I made some slight changes just to reduce the calories. I used neufchatel 1/3 less fat cream cheese and no sugar pudding.
Super easy and I love that it makes a 9x13 size. I was told by one that it reminded them of a fine pie they had on a cruise ship once- how great is that!!The cream cheese layer is pretty thin and I think that next time I may double that as its my favorite part.
I have been making this for years now and have never written a review. My Family starts begging for this dessert as soon as they see the first Halloween decoration up. The only thing we do differently is i keep it frozen and serve it frozen they seem to like it that way
Rather than white sugar, use powdered sugar and you get a much smoother, granule free mixture. Also a touch of vanilla contributes to the flavor. Other flavorings with the cream cheese portion may be good as well.
This is very good - it's like mousse on a pie crust. Thanks for the recipe!
This was good!
I received this recipe as a part of a recipe book from my Bridal Shower a few years back. This pie is to die for!!! Every time I make it I get rave reviews and people always ask for the recipe. Make it, you'll love it. Its nice and sweet, but not heavy or rich..its just enough sweet and creaminess!! I'll make this over and over. I'm actually thinking of using Jello's Pumpkin Spice jello to make it for Thanksgiving.
This is very good-a classic. I don't use butterscotch pudding, just two chocolates. Very good stuff.
I added to the recipe by adding about 1/4 cup walnuts chopped very fine to the graham cracker crust mixture and once the crust was formed I stuck it in the oven for 5 minutes. After everything was done I sprinkled just a few chopped walnuts on the top and it turned out really good.
so delicious...I used heavy whipping cream and whipped it into the topping instead of Cool Whip. It was so light and airy. Yum! I also used Oreos, & used vanilla pudding instead of butterscotch, since I don't like butterscotch.
Absolutely Delicious! My husband requests this one often.
This is a great recipe, really easy, but I would use a small container of coolwhip, it barely fit in a 9in pan with a small container!!
This was SO good! I made it exactly as the recipe calls for except I put chocolate sprinkles on top. A note: even though it is a "pie" it goes in a 9x13 pan NOT a 9" pie plate- it specifically says that in the directions though I noticed a couple reviewers didn't catch it. VERY good and we will definitely make again. Thanks!
Super yummy and super easy to make
I love this pie! No changes needed.
On top of the pudding layer I added Heath toffee chips then put the final layer of whipped topping on- yum!
Nothing exceptional. Tasted like pudding in a pie shell. The kids liked its simplicity.
Heavenly!
MMMM! This recipe was very delicious! We made it the exact way the recipe said except we halfed it, and instead of using a 9x13 pan we used and 8x8. My daughter loved helping me make this and she loved how it was a no bake pie. However, it was very hard getting the cool whip-cream cheese mixture to stick to the graham cracker crust. I also recommend putting the pie in your freezer right after, if you don't plan to eat it right away. Tastes delicious, and I hope you enjoy it as much as my family and I did!
I have made this several times for my boyfriend and his family... They always love it and ask me to make more. For me personally I think it is good but I would probably modify I few things, make it a bit more artisanal. Pros are super cheap to make and even though it says a prep time of 30 minutes... It usually takes me 12 - 15.
This dessert was part of my Mother's Day menu. Made the day before and it was perfect the day of. I'm not the biggest fan of butterscotch, so I used vanilla instead. But it will be on my Father's Day menu for my dad. And I think he will love the butterscotch. Other than that, I made the recipe exactly as written and it was so good! I only have a couple of 9x13 pans and they were in use. I grabbed a couple of the flimsy throw away foil pans at the store. They will work, but b/c of the crust, I won't do that again. This deserves a glass or metal sturdy pan.
My pie was AMAZING! Only i did a little sub....for the crust 1c gram. crumbs and 1c vanilla waffers! And i did you 2 butterscotch puddings! It turned out killer!!!!
YUMMO!!! My daughter said this is not her favorite pie and my BF said it tastes as good as he remebers his mom making when he was a kid! :)
I made this for thanksgiving dinner, and it was incredible! I left out the butterscotch, though. I also added Cadbury chocolate curls on top. Delicious!
My stepson (a very picky eater) LOVED this! He preferred it without the whipped topping on top. I made two pies out of it - one with a graham cracker crust and one with an oreo crust (as suggested by another member). Both were big hits!
Loved it! I made it in two 8 inch graham cracker pie crusts and instead of chocolate shavings on top I used chopped pecans and it was delicious! Big hit!
YUM! everyone loved it and it was soooooo incredibly easy to make!
Good recipe! Super easy! I changed a few things, I made my own Oreo crust (crushed up a whole thing of Oreos, minus the middle, and mixed with 12 tbs of melted butter and baked for about 10 mins at 350) and instead of using butterscotch I used vanilla. I used 2 9in pie tins to make it in and was a perfect amount. I will make this again the same way I made it the first time, but instead of using the frozen whipped topping, I will use canned whipped cream because the frozen stuff melts and just doesn't look pretty even though it tastes good.
Delicious, refreshing summer dessert. And it was easy to prepare!
OMGGGGGGGG!!!!!!!! This was absaloutly AMAZING!!! I made it exactly as follows and it came out phenomenal!! I will Definatly alter it next time just for fun. But Definatly a holiday pleaser!
Complete flop.
Flavor is good but this is not how my mom made Mississippi Mud Pie back in the 1970's. Am looking for that original tasting recipe.
I mixed a little sour cream and a few drops of caramel flavor to the last bit of whipped cream at the end. It was fantastic!
Outstanding recipe! Super easy, yet elegant. My husband's new 2nd favorite dessert. Great for dinner parties when you don't have much time to prepare the dessert. I added a bag of melted chocolate chips to the cream cheese mix for a little more chocolate-y flavor.
It is easy to make we loved it.
I made this and put them individual glass cups and topped wikth chocolate dust...They were pretty and delicious will definitely make it again
Read most of the reviews and didn't see anyone else with my issue! My pudding was totally runny and just seeped into the crust! I wasn't firm at all! I put it in the frig right after to see if it will firm up....kind of a big mess. I followed the recipe exactly.
This is a good but very rich and sweet dessert. I used gluten free graham crackers and discovered that one box only made 1 cup of crumbs so I halved the crust ingredients and put them in a 9x9 square pan. I intended to fill as needed but used the entire filling amount for the square pan. If I were to make this again for a 13x9 I would double the cream cheese layer. I also added extra whipped topping to the top layer. I had bought the big container of whipped topping so there may have been a slight difference in my conversion of ounces to cups.
This was super easy and turned out wonderfully. I didn't use my hand mixer to blend the cool whip and cream cheese, so it was a little lumpy, but I'll make sure to do that next time. I baked the crust for about 5 minutes at 350, and had no issues with the layers not staying together. I did use powdered sugar instead of regular sugar to avoid graininess as someone else stated, but everything else was the same. I'll try variations with different puddings or an Oreo crust, but the recipe is great as is!
I made this for a family dinner. It was so easy and everyone loved it. Following some of the other reveiwers, I used 2 chocolate puddings and left off the butterscotch. It was also very good the next day when we finished it off.
i made the recipe but nothing stayed together. I have no idea how they achieved the picture but following this recipe lead to a goopy mess. The whipped topping and pudding just ended up together. The graham cracker was thin in comparison. Everyone enjoyed it but it was nothing like the picture and the pie did not hold up. It was a mess.
My son has asked for this to be his “birthday cake” for the last ten years! My whole family loves it and gets excited when I make it!
wonderful and great for company dessert also, could eat it for any time so good, easy to make
Tastes great but super sweet!! Gave me tummy aches every time I ate it. I made the puddings and let them firm in the fridge and crust in the freezer before assembling the pie. I added crushed Butterfinger Crisps on top.
Simple to make…. All 10s from the judges!!!
Scrumptious! I made a few changes that made it more yummy: Multiplied the cream cheese layer by 1.5. Did the same with the pudding layer. Sprinkled peanut dust and 2 crushed SKOR candy bars on top of the cool whip layer. This thing disappeared fast! My husband insisted that I sneak a piece to save for him for the next day before everyone devoured it.
I won't make it again. It wasn't for us. If you love pudding you may like it.
Ok, the flavors was great BUT my pudding layer wanted to slide off the bottom cream cheese/sugar/whipped cream layer. Did not present well. Any ideas what I can do, other than chilling overnight. I tried that with 2nd pie already.
When I was little, my aunt Jen would come to visit around thanksgiving and Christmas time, and would always bring a Mississippi mud pie. Fast forward and I’m now a 27 y/o bachelor living on my own and for years have never been able to replicate her recipe. Well after a few alterations, this is it, just as I remember it. I stuck true to the recipe, except for the butterscotch pudding which I ended up omitting, and I also added in crushed pecans on the cool whip and cream cheese layer, and on the top layer. I used a Pyrex dish to make this in, and after pouring in the graham cracker crumb mixture and pressing it in (I used a spoon to do so), I stuck it in the oven @ 350 for 20 or so minutes. This helped the crust solidify into a solid piece and added an extra crispness to the overall recipe.
I absolutely love this dessert - it’s often requested by my family. Instead of a mix of chocolate pudding and butterscotch pudding, I use two boxes of butterscotch. It’s delicious this way! I’ve also made it with two boxes of chocolate pudding too, cans that’s also fantastic.
