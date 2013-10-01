Mississippi Mud Pie I

When I was little, my aunt Jen would come to visit around thanksgiving and Christmas time, and would always bring a Mississippi mud pie. Fast forward and I’m now a 27 y/o bachelor living on my own and for years have never been able to replicate her recipe. Well after a few alterations, this is it, just as I remember it. I stuck true to the recipe, except for the butterscotch pudding which I ended up omitting, and I also added in crushed pecans on the cool whip and cream cheese layer, and on the top layer. I used a Pyrex dish to make this in, and after pouring in the graham cracker crumb mixture and pressing it in (I used a spoon to do so), I stuck it in the oven @ 350 for 20 or so minutes. This helped the crust solidify into a solid piece and added an extra crispness to the overall recipe.