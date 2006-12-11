Becca's Custom Turkey Shepherd's Pie

Rating: 4.44 stars
54 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 29
  • 4 star values: 20
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a hearty Shepherd's pie that includes more vegetables. Is so good to have on a cold winter's day or when you get home after a long day on the slopes!

By Rebecca Sosa

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 - 9 inch pies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Boil potatoes until tender. Mash with 3 tablespoons butter or margarine and milk. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.

  • Saute onion and carrots in olive oil until soft. Stir in ground turkey, parsley, thyme, and garlic. Once turkey is almost browned and broken up, add zucchini and mushrooms. Salt and pepper to taste. Drain. Stir in flour.

  • Divide meat mixture into two whole wheat pie crusts. Sprinkle cheese over meat, if desired. Spread green beans over the cheese. Spread potatoes over all with a spatula; the mashed potatoes act as the top crust. Dot with butter.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 30 minutes, or until potatoes have browned slightly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
273 calories; protein 10.1g; carbohydrates 28.7g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 34.5mg; sodium 190.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (53)

Most helpful positive review

Cookette007
Rating: 5 stars
11/12/2006
Ok so I don't know if I can really review this recipe because I TOTALLY changed it! LOL! But it still turned out really good because I used the recipe as a base. I skipped the crust to start. I used fresh green beans (steamed them for 5-7 minutes then threw them in the skillet with everything else) celery carrots and towards the end of the skilleting added most of a can of corn (so no zucchini or mushrooms - we don't like them). Otherwise I did everything the same - I just added a little more thyme and also some Italian seasoning. I'd say the cheese layer is a must - it was so yummy. Oh and be careful not to make the potato topping too thick. Overall fantastic meal that we both loved!!!!!!! Read More
Helpful
(18)

Most helpful critical review

IMATD
Rating: 3 stars
08/21/2007
This was okay but just barely. The only change I made was that I skipped the pie crust. It was SO dry. It may be better with a little turkey gravy thrown over the top or maybe creamed soup like others suggested. It had a very earthy flavor. My non-picky 4 year old didn't like it. My husband thought it was 'edible' but was in no hurry to take leftovers for lunch the next day. I froze one of the pies for later use and will definitely make gravy when I use it to 'save' it but will not make this again. In a nut shell for us it was dry and bland. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Reviews:
JEN BERNIER
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2003
This recipe has become a staple at my house- and my family typically doesn't care for Shepherds Pie! It goes together easily and is just as good reheated. Thanks Rebecca! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Cecilia Parkinson
Rating: 5 stars
09/03/2009
This was delicious! And a great way to incorporate lots of garden veggies. I didn't bother with the pie crust and I did mix in a teaspoon of chicken boullion into the meat mixture for extra flavor. I mixed all the veggies in with the meat - diced carrots green beans (steamed for a bit first) diced zucchini. I sprinkled the top with paprika for a decorative touch. I will definitely make this again. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Pattie Konowal Condello
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2003
This recipe is awesome! I made it as a make-ahead for a busy day and my family was delighted with it (of course those picky kids with vegetable issues were standoffish!)I am sharing it with all my friends! Thanks Becca! Read More
Helpful
(5)
scrappin-mom
Rating: 5 stars
09/28/2004
Last year I prepared this for "Deer Camp" and thought 2 pies would be enough...silly me. It was such a hit that I'm making 6 pies this year for the same number of men (and woman - me)!!! Tasty AND healthy - can't beat that!!! Read More
Helpful
(5)
BIKERMINDY
Rating: 5 stars
02/03/2011
Yum!! A cross between a pot pie and shepherd pie. With ground turkey this is awesome. Didn't have Zucchini and added a little more spice.. but it turned out perfect. Read More
Helpful
(5)
healthnut13
Rating: 4 stars
03/15/2011
Good pie and it held together nicely. I added dried apricots almonds and broccoli to the filling and kept the skins on the potatoes. I also just made a white pie crust instead of whole wheat crusts. One tip though is to make sure you drain your meat well because any extra oil will make your pie crust a little soggy. I got ratings from 4 to a five from my family except my younger sisters who aren't big veggie fans gave it a 2 and 3. Everyone agreed that the pie was better than the chicken pot pie we all ate this weekend at my aunt's house. Good hearty recipe just not the best. Read More
Helpful
(5)
lovemybelly
Rating: 4 stars
10/01/2011
My husband and 3yr old loved it. I did not. He rated it. I would have gave it a 2. I love Mexican and Indian food! A lot of spice so this was very plain to me. But..if Hubby is happy I am happy!! Thank you.. Read More
Helpful
(4)
KAJIIRA
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2002
DELICIOUS - a great departure from the standard beef shepherd's pie. Vary the veggies for different flavors. Read More
Helpful
(4)
