Rich Cream Cheese Pecan Pie

Rating: 4.27 stars
30 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

This is a 3 layer pie: the bottom crust, a creamy cheesecake-like layer, and a delicious pecan pie layer on top. Warning: this is very rich, and definitely NOT diet food. Especially good with a dollop of whipped cream. It might keep up to a week in the fridge, but it's never lasted that long at our house! Dark chocolate pieces may be used in place of semi-sweet chocolate chips. Instead of chopped pecans, trying arranging pecan halves in an eye-pleasing manner on top of pie.

By MARBALET

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch deep dish pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, blend together cream cheese, 1 egg, 1 teaspoon vanilla, 1/3 cup sugar, and salt. Mix by hand until mostly smooth. Spread mixture into the bottom of the unbaked pie shell. Sprinkle with chopped pecans.

  • In another bowl, slightly beat 3 eggs. Stir in 1/4 cup sugar, corn syrup, and 1 teaspoon vanilla; blend well. Fold in chopped chocolate or chocolate chips. Very CAREFULLY pour corn syrup mixture over pecans. Cover pie crust edge with a strip of foil to prevent excessive browning.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 35 to 45 minutes, or until center is set. Cool completely. Store in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
650 calories; protein 9.3g; carbohydrates 74.4g; fat 38g; cholesterol 123.8mg; sodium 363.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (31)

This recipe was delicious. I followed the directions and I made some changes to the ingredients that were required it still turned out great. I omitted the chocolate chips and it was AWESOME!
Reviews:
La' Sonya
Rating: 5 stars
09/30/2005
This recipe was delicious. I followed the directions and I made some changes to the ingredients that were required it still turned out great. I omitted the chocolate chips and it was AWESOME!
Helpful
(17)
KIESHA
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2003
this is a GREAT dessert recipe. i made it and my boyfriend couldn't believe it was homemade. it was my first true baking experience and a complete success. i had requests from friends and family to make another and another. my mother even requested one for her birthday instead of a cake. a definite try for holidays or special occasions!
Helpful
(15)
Dottie
Rating: 4 stars
11/23/2007
This is defreakinglicious!! Rich, it is, but really good! I made this for Thanksgiving dinner along with 2 pumpkin pies. This was a winner. The only problem I had was the filling over flowed and really made a mess. I used a 9" deep dish crust as stated. This is why I rated this with 4 stars. For taste it has earned 5 stars! I came across this recipe the day before Thanksgiving and just had to try it. Will make it again but will use an even bigger pie plate.
Helpful
(13)
C_BURKS
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2002
This pie was really good. My husband ate the whole pie by himself. It's also very good with butter scotch chips. I recomend it to anyone who likes pecan pie and cheese cake.
Helpful
(7)
box7cubs
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2002
This pie is worth the effort and calories! Very rich. I subsituted almond extract for vanilla as I often do in recipes.
Helpful
(6)
AUNT MAMIE
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2003
This is absolutely fabulous. I made it for Thanksgiving and everyone raved about it. It will definitely be served on many special occasions in our home.
Helpful
(5)
DEBORAH STOGNER
Rating: 5 stars
02/26/2003
Every time I take this pie to a social function. I always get great remarks about how delicious this pie tastes!Debbie
Helpful
(4)
Mom's best
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2009
This is an incredible pie. I made it for Thanksgiving and everyone liked it better than any other pie. I omitted the choc chips and next time I will add an egg to the pecan pie mixture but overall perfection!!
Helpful
(3)
Julie
Rating: 2 stars
01/17/2006
I had this pie in the oven for a total of 60 minutes and it still did not set. Every time I would take it out thinking it was done it would still be runny. I thought the flavors were good but my husband said it was ruined with the chocolate chips. We will stick with traditional pecan pies.
Helpful
(3)
patricia
Rating: 1 stars
12/21/2009
I followed the recipe exactly - my husband hated this pie! As pretty as it was the taste was simply bad. The combination of cream cheese and corn syrup seemed exotic but tasted as it sounds.
Helpful
(3)
