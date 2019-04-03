Yes, you do need a recipe for a grilled cheese sandwich. And we've got the best grilled cheese sandwich recipe on the internet! This five-ingredient sandwich is super easy to make and will be the best grilled cheese you've ever tasted in your life.

What are you waiting for? Save this recipe!

Best Cheese for Grilled Cheese Sandwich

We love following this recipe, which uses two cheeses: Parmigiano-Reggiano and cheddar. The Parmigiano-Reggiano combines with the butter to create a crispy, cheesy crust. While the cheddar melts inside the sandwich to create a gooey center.

How to Make Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Making a grilled cheese sandwich couldn't be any easier. You'll find the full recipe below — but here's a brief description of what you can anticipate from this recipe:

Combine the butter and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Make the sandwiches with two slices of bacon and one slice of cheddar cheese. Spread the butter mixture on each slice of bread. Cook in a skillet until golden brown on both sides.

What Goes With Grilled Cheese Sandwich?

Nothing beats the classic pairing of grilled cheese and tomato soup. However, you can also serve grilled cheese alongside a salad, french fries, coleslaw, or any other side dish you love.

How to Store Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Unfortunately, leftover grilled cheese doesn't keep very well. But because this recipe takes about 15 minutes to make, it's so easy to make again whenever you're craving a grilled cheese.

If you really want to save leftovers, you can wrap the grilled cheese sandwich in aluminum foil and store it in the fridge for up to three days. Reheat on the stove.

Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise

"Excellent grilled cheese! This was definitely a nice twist on regular 'ole grilled cheese and went great with a side of homemade tomato soup! Perfect for a night when you just don't feel like doing a lot of cooking," raves Jillian.

"I had never thought of adding things to the butter on the outside. I think this made the sandwich beyond the sandwich we had when we were kids. I took it one step further and added one fresh chopped garlic clove to a double batch. I will definitely make my sandwiches like this from now on," according to lynniescorner.

"Killer! The parm on the outside took these to another level. I used a combo of extra sharp cheddar and American cheese for a great mix of bite and melt. I can't wait to make these again," says cowgirll.