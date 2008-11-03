Egg Custard Pie III

I'm 78, and this was my grandmother's pie. Good served warmed up with whipped cream and a dash of nutmeg on top, or great served cold.

By Pat

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bake pie shell at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) for 5 minutes. Set aside.

  • Combine melted butter or margarine, sugar, flour, milk, vanilla, and nutmeg. Add beaten eggs, and blend well. Pour filling into partially baked pie shell.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 45 to 55 minutes, or until an inserted knife comes out clean. Do not overcook.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
313 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 38.5g; fat 15.8g; cholesterol 87.4mg; sodium 196.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Reviews:
NEALKAT
Rating: 5 stars
04/21/2003
This is absolutely the finest custard pie recipe ever! I have recommended it numerous times. Excellent, Excellent, Excellent! And, to boot, the easiest recipe I have ever found! Read More
Helpful
(37)
Vikkime
Rating: 4 stars
03/11/2006
I made this recipe without the crust. (I put them in individual custard dishes.) Both my fiance and I really enjoyed this dessert. There may be a bit too much nutmeg (could only tell because of the after taste) but still a really delicious recipe. Read More
Helpful
(33)
Rebecca Jakubowski Matteson
Rating: 5 stars
02/01/2008
I thought this pie was delicious! If you are not a big fan of nutmeg, I would only use half. I myself liked the flavor. I used skim milk (since that is all we buy) and it was just fine. Read More
Helpful
(25)
lindasebm
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2012
This is one of the best custard pie recipes I have made. I had a deep dish pie crust so I changed the serving size to 12. I used 4 eggs and a little less than a cup of sugar - next time I will use between 3/4 and a cup as it was still a little too sweet. I used 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg in the pie and then sprinkled some on top. Very tasty pie! Read More
Helpful
(21)
LORNADOON5
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2002
HAS NOW BECOME OUR FAMILY FAVORITE. VERY KITCHEN BASIC INGREDIENTS. Read More
Helpful
(16)
AISHA0610
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2003
My family and I enjoyed this pie. I love the fact that it took minimal effort to make! The thick consistency of the custard flavored with nutmeg was a big hit. My children have already requested another! Read More
Helpful
(14)
