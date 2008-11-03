Egg Custard Pie III

I've never had a custard pie before, so I didn't know what to expect, but it sounded easy, so I gave it a shot. Wow. Not only was the recipe as easy as it seemed, but it was absolutely delicious. I used a little less sugar because I don't like things super-sweet, but that's the only change I made. So yummy.
This was really yummy, and this coming from someone who doesn't usually like custard! Custard Pie is my husband's favorite pie for Thanksgiving and I wanted to find a light recipe the whole family could enjoy. I read some of the reviews first, and cut the nutmeg down to 1/8 tsp, instead of 1/2, because I don't like an after-taste, and I did add 1/8 tsp of cinnamon. It formed a nice light crusty top and was very thin, so next time I will try doubling the recipe to fill up the pastry. All-in-all, though, a very yummy tasting dessert for the whole family's taste buds!!
Had a nice taste easy to make but it is the "solid heavy type pie" not like the more "custard" styles. Less nutmeg if I try it again.
This is absolutely the finest custard pie recipe ever! I have recommended it numerous times. Excellent, Excellent, Excellent! And, to boot, the easiest recipe I have ever found!
I made this recipe without the crust. (I put them in individual custard dishes.) Both my fiance and I really enjoyed this dessert. There may be a bit too much nutmeg (could only tell because of the after taste) but still a really delicious recipe.
I thought this pie was delicious! If you are not a big fan of nutmeg, I would only use half. I myself liked the flavor. I used skim milk (since that is all we buy) and it was just fine.
This is one of the best custard pie recipes I have made. I had a deep dish pie crust so I changed the serving size to 12. I used 4 eggs and a little less than a cup of sugar - next time I will use between 3/4 and a cup as it was still a little too sweet. I used 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg in the pie and then sprinkled some on top. Very tasty pie!
HAS NOW BECOME OUR FAMILY FAVORITE. VERY KITCHEN BASIC INGREDIENTS.
My family and I enjoyed this pie. I love the fact that it took minimal effort to make! The thick consistency of the custard flavored with nutmeg was a big hit. My children have already requested another!