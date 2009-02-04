Coconut Cream Pie III

Rating: 3.56 stars
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 3

This was the most requested pie for our church suppers way back when!

By Pat

4 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together sugar, flour, and nutmeg. Beat in eggs. Add milk and butter or margarine, and stir. Stir in coconut. Pour filling into unbaked pie shell.

  • Bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees ) for 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
278 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 36.8g; fat 13g; cholesterol 51.6mg; sodium 180.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (25)

Most helpful positive review

elinor3
Rating: 5 stars
04/02/2009
I thought this recipe was very good! I omitted the nutmeg and topped it with a light and fluffy meringue before topping it with toasted coconut. Delish! I will definitely make it again. Read More
Helpful
(26)

Most helpful critical review

ampstrygrl
Rating: 1 stars
11/10/2005
i found this very runny and had to throw it away...i wasn't sure if the instructions were too vague, if the measurements were off or what the problem was, but i baked it an extra 20 minutes and it still didn't congeal properly Read More
Helpful
(18)
Reviews:
Dave's wife
Rating: 5 stars
07/15/2009
I think this is an execellent recipe. I made the recipe as written and it came out as perfect as any pie I have ever made. It didn't have any leftovers and people asked for the recipe. Super easy to make! Read More
Helpful
(18)
HANNAHJ
Rating: 5 stars
09/12/2003
This was quick and easy to make. Not so sickingly sweet like most of the coconut cream pies out there. Everyone really enjoyed it and I was asked to write out several recipe cards. I just told everyone about myrecipe.com instead. Read More
Helpful
(13)
dawn
Rating: 4 stars
02/04/2007
I altered the recipe just a tad. I added about a 1/2 box vanilla pudding the smaller box. Also once cooled i topped with cool whip & toasted coconuts. This recipe is a hit. Love it. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Catherine
Rating: 5 stars
12/18/2003
This is an easy delicious pie to make when you are busy. A great recipe!. I made it 3 times the first week to share with people at work and for my family. Everyone loves it. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Lizard
Rating: 4 stars
11/11/2008
I added 1/2 box of chocolate pudding omitted the spice and will toast the coconut next time. Read More
Helpful
(5)
mccormick_ad
Rating: 2 stars
03/15/2011
Had no problem with consistency like some of the other reviewers mentioned. However I wouldn't categorize this as a cream pie. It is closer to a custard pie. I also agree that the coconut flavor was also not very strong. It is a tasty pie- but not what I would expect considering it is called a coconut custard pie. Read More
Helpful
(5)
liberty_68123
Rating: 1 stars
12/09/2009
Like some of the other reviewers I found this did not work out. I don't know if I am just to inexperienced a cook and the directions were to vague or if I did something else incorrectly but the end result was a funky consistancy and I had to cook it an additional 20 minutes to get it to set. Read More
Helpful
(4)
More Reviews
