Coconut Cream Pie III

I thought this recipe was very good! I omitted the nutmeg and topped it with a light and fluffy meringue before topping it with toasted coconut. Delish! I will definitely make it again.
I think this is an execellent recipe. I made the recipe as written and it came out as perfect as any pie I have ever made. It didn't have any leftovers and people asked for the recipe. Super easy to make!
i found this very runny and had to throw it away...i wasn't sure if the instructions were too vague, if the measurements were off or what the problem was, but i baked it an extra 20 minutes and it still didn't congeal properly
This was quick and easy to make. Not so sickingly sweet like most of the coconut cream pies out there. Everyone really enjoyed it and I was asked to write out several recipe cards. I just told everyone about myrecipe.com instead.
I altered the recipe just a tad. I added about a 1/2 box vanilla pudding the smaller box. Also once cooled i topped with cool whip & toasted coconuts. This recipe is a hit. Love it.
This is an easy delicious pie to make when you are busy. A great recipe!. I made it 3 times the first week to share with people at work and for my family. Everyone loves it.
I added 1/2 box of chocolate pudding omitted the spice and will toast the coconut next time.
Had no problem with consistency like some of the other reviewers mentioned. However I wouldn't categorize this as a cream pie. It is closer to a custard pie. I also agree that the coconut flavor was also not very strong. It is a tasty pie- but not what I would expect considering it is called a coconut custard pie.
Like some of the other reviewers I found this did not work out. I don't know if I am just to inexperienced a cook and the directions were to vague or if I did something else incorrectly but the end result was a funky consistancy and I had to cook it an additional 20 minutes to get it to set.