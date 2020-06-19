Deep Dark Old Recipe Bran Muffins

Ever wanted to make the really dark bran muffins that have more bran than flour in them? This recipe has been in the family for years and has the date 1910 on the original paper the recipe was written on!! You will NOT be disappointed. Instead of raisins, try using dates, prunes, figs, blueberries, or nuts.

By LorrieT1

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 18 muffin cups, or line with paper muffin liners. Whisk the bran, flour, salt, and baking soda in a mixing bowl; set aside.

  • Beat the eggs in a mixing bowl. Whisk in the buttermilk, sugar, molasses, and melted shortening until smooth. Stir in the bran mixture along with the raisins until no dry lumps remain. Pour into the prepared muffin tins, filling them no more than 2/3 full.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 20 minutes. Cool in the pans for 10 minutes before removing to cool completely on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
136 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 26.8g; fat 3g; cholesterol 21.5mg; sodium 265.8mg. Full Nutrition
