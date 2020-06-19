Deep Dark Old Recipe Bran Muffins

I liked these. I gave 4 stars, only because I made a few changes based on what I had. I used whole wheat flour instead of all purpose flour, canola oil instead of vegetable shortening and brown sugar instead of white (just because I prefer baked goods with brown sugar). I also added some cinnamon because I like cinnamon in everything. They definitely don't puff up but I hadn't really expected them too. They're not too sweet, just enough for a breakfast muffin so I don't feel like I'm eating cake first thing in the morning. I forgot to chop my dried fruit (dried berries and golden raisins) and I wish I did so the fruit would have been more evenly distributed between my muffins. But this recipe is something I will definitely try again, I think they would also be good with some chopped pecans and I did like the suggestion of using pumpkin puree in them!