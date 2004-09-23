Oatmeal Pie V

This pie is exactly like a pecan pie with the exception that it has oatmeal in it, rather than pecans. During baking, the oatmeal forms a chewy, "nutty" crust on top For a delicious variation, try the chocolate version. Just substitute 1/4 cup cocoa for the spices; this makes it taste very fudgy.
This is absolutely delicious!!! I did add 1/4 tsp of vanilla, 1/2 tsp of nutmeg and 1/4 cup of brown sugar. I also sprinked some chopped pecans on top. The pie came out picture perfect. My children and husband finished it off in one night. I have been looking for this recipie since 1991 after having it at a restaurant in Iowa City. This was exactly like it. Thanks so much for sharing. I will definitely make it again.
I thought this recipe was nothing like the oatmeal pie I have enjoyed at Mondo's in Iowa City. The filling was too eggy and a little too runny. I took out one egg 1/4 c. of the corn syrup and then added 1/4 c. of brown sugar.
This tastes like a combination of pecan pie and shoo-fly pie. I followed the recipe exactly and it came out perfectly - both times I made it. I cheat and use the Pillsbury pie crust from the dairy case. I had my doubts the first time I made it because the filling seemed runny - but it baked woderfully. This is super easy to put together and I usually have all of the ingredients in the pantry. I would recommend this and I'll certainly make it again.
This is pretty good, but I don't think it tastes like pecan pie. I was a bit concerned that it would be too sweet, so I did cut the white sugar back to 1/3 cup. It is an interesting idea and I may make it again, possiblt with the chocolate changes. Thanks for the idea.
I decided to forego the cloves and cinnamon and add the 1/4 cup cocoa powder and 1 cup of pecan halves along with the oatmeal. This was a huge success. The pie tastes like a cross between a brownie and a pecan pie.
I like this pie. I did 1/2 the sugar called for white and the other half brown, added only 1/4 tsp cloves and added 1 tps vanilla. It was very good. I covered my crust with foil for the whole hour bake time and it was still dark brown. Tastes good.
It was very easy to make and can be made with items from around the house. The problem is I wasn't too impressed with the taste. I added brown sugar, and vanilla - it didn't seem to help. Probably won't make this again - just too bland.
My family loved this when I made it for them at Christmas. I used a differed type of crust, and the filling was delicious!
This was very good! I made this into a pecan pie. My mother even said that it was better than her mother's pecan pie: not overwhelmingly sweet, and the oats added a nice texture. I am making this again for an upcoming event. Thanks!
Very good - my kids loved it. I think there is a bit too much cloves in it. . . before baking it, the smell of cloves really overwhelmed everything. But after it was baked, it wasn't AS strong. Even so, I think I would still cut the cloves to 1/4 tsp. I baked mine in a tart pan and it looked beautiful. I'm guessing if it was baked in a regular pie plate it would be on the thin side because my tart was very thin.
This was pretty good, and a novelty for me. I'd never heard of oatmeal pie before, and with 5 different recipes on this site, I guess it's a popular regional item somewhere. I made the recipe exactly as written. I did use a store-bought graham cracker crust, and the corn syrup was "with real vanilla" (I've only used corn syrup once before - perhaps it usually comes with vanilla, but I notice a number of previous reviewers added their own vanilla). I baked the pie for exactly one hour, at which time it passed the knife test. It's pretty rich and gooey - I made the 8 slices last for 7 days. It's quite good - I told friends it's a bit like a gooey oatmeal-raisin cookie, minus the raisins, in a pie form. I imagine the chocolate version tastes awesome; perhaps I'll make that soon.
I made the chocolate version but this pie was nothing like a pecan pie, no gooey layer, the oatmeal soaked it all up and didn't form a crust on top like the pecans do in a pecan pie which is what I was looking for. Flavor was was blah; no one wanted to eat a second piece.
I made the chocolate version of this pie. It was tasty, but not exactly what I was hoping for. This one was almost like a moist brownie in a pie shell. I was hoping for something that was gooey in the middle and crusty on top. I've had one like that before, but this wasn't it. I may try making the regular version of this pie and see if it turns out better than the chocolate version.
I would give this 5 stars, but I'm the only one who liked it at Thanksgiving! I think it's delicious and a great option when you want pecan pie, but don't have any pecans - my mother and aunt didn't agree, however. They didn't like it at all. Normally that would be enough to make me give it a 3, but I liked it enough for all of us. :) Edited to add: I made this for another party I went to and everyone LOVED it. So I'm ignoring my family's rating, and going with 5 stars. My friend who's allergic to pecans loved this as an alternative to pecan pie.
