Oatmeal Pie V

This pie is exactly like a pecan pie with the exception that it has oatmeal in it, rather than pecans. During baking, the oatmeal forms a chewy, "nutty" crust on top For a delicious variation, try the chocolate version. Just substitute 1/4 cup cocoa for the spices; this makes it taste very fudgy.

By Karin Christian

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cream together butter or margarine and sugar. Stir in cinnamon, cloves, and salt. Stir in syrup. Add eggs one at a time, stirring after each addition until blended. Stir in oats. Pour filling into pie shell.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for about 1 hour, or until knife inserted in center comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
362 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 59g; fat 13.5g; cholesterol 85mg; sodium 268.4mg. Full Nutrition
