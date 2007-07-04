Krispy Cream Pie
Great on those hot summer days. Note: When working with crust, dampen hands to prevent sticking. Drizzle with chocolate syrup before serving. Recipe makes two pies.
When we make this recipe, we use cocoa krispies. We also drizzle it with hershey's chocolate syrup and add chopped spanish peanuts to the top.Read More
The flavor on this pie was not that impressive. However, if you are looking for a great recipe young chefs can make this is a great one as it requires no heat. We covered ours with chocolate syrup when served.Read More
Great, fast and easy. I substituted regular peanut butter for that new "skippy chocolate and peanut butter mix" Makes it even better! Also try spreading the crust with a small spatula coated with Pam..no mess!!
I tried this recipe using Coco-Krispies instead of puffed rice for a more flavorable crust. I then drizzled caramal and chocolate syrup over the top. After serving everybody wanted this recipe. I will definately make this again!
I just made this for the second time. The first time it was pretty good. This time I forgot that it was for 2 pies and I only bought 1/2 the amount of ice cream. Since I had double "crust" I sprinkled the rest on top of the pie and added chocolate chips to the top as well. Served it with chocolate syrup drizzled over the top. It was AMAZING. It got many compliments!
This was pretty good. I recommend spraying your hands with nonstick spray and just digging in to mix and lay out the crust. Nothing else will do. I added a smashed butterfinger bar to the ice cream and sprinkled some of it on top, then drizzled it with chocolate syrup.
This recipe tastes great and is refreshing on a hot summer day. I found it helpful to wet hand before dealing with crust. Also if you are having trouble mixing the ice cream and peanut butter together, I found it helpful to spread a thick layer of peanut butter on the crust then put ice cream on.
