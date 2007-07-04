Krispy Cream Pie

9 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 2
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Great on those hot summer days. Note: When working with crust, dampen hands to prevent sticking. Drizzle with chocolate syrup before serving. Recipe makes two pies.

By Glenda

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 9-inch pies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
Directions

  • Mix together 1/3 cup peanut butter, corn syrup, and rice cereal. Pat into the bottom of two 9-inch pie plates.

  • Mix softened ice cream with 1/4 cup peanut butter. Spread into the crusts. Freeze until firm, about 1 hour. Drizzle with chocolate syrup before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
258 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 34.8g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 29mg; sodium 139.1mg. Full Nutrition
