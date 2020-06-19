Lemon Whiskey Slush
Slushy, lemony and deceptively strong, this refreshing whiskey cocktail is great for a summer evening.
I had a frozen drink party and this was a huge hit. We ran out of lemon juice and made a batch with lime juice and liked it even more. I misread the recipe as calling for teaspoons of sugar it was perfect with just three teaspoons.
Good recipe...tried it with my Kentucky whiskey and and loved it...
This was delicious! I renamed it "the yummy", thanks so much for the recipe!
Okay, any whiskey will do. But we prefer Jack at our house. Increase to 3/4 C, and blend really well. Don't use lemon juice from the bottle. It's not the same. MMMMM. I made this for a party, and everyone asked for more.
Can you say brain freeze? Made with Jack Daniels if you please. It was the only change we made. Refreshing drink on a hot day. Thanks for a quick easy recipe.
Delicious and will definitely make again
Used 3/4 cup whiskey and more sugar - quite delicious! Thanks for sharing
YUM! I ran out of store-bought whiskey sour mixer and looked for a sour recipe. This one is excellent. Normally I use a shaker to make a sour, but the frosty result with the blender is very good. It will be particularly welcome in the summer. Thanks for this recipe. It's a keeper!
I used lime juice instead of lemon and it was fantastic! Will definitely make this again.
