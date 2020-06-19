Lemon Whiskey Slush

12 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Slushy, lemony and deceptively strong, this refreshing whiskey cocktail is great for a summer evening.

By Ssharp

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
5 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In the container of a blender, combine the Irish whiskey, sugar, lemon juice and ice cubes. Cover and blend until slushy, 15 to 30 seconds. Pour into glasses and serve.n

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
115 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 12g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 6.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022