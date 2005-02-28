Chocolate Banana Cream Pie

Absolutely delicious! I went along with a lot of the modifications; I went with the graham cracker crust instead of the regular pie crust, I used banana pudding instead of vanilla, and I added an extra ounce of chocolate. I also used semisweet chocolate chips instead of squares. It ended up being perfect. I didn't feel like turning on the oven just to toast the coconut, so I used 1/2 tsp of butter and toasted the coconut in a pan.
Loved the combination of flavors in this recipe. I doubled the banana and the chocolate (semi-sweet chips). I don't think I would use cool whip again, though. It oozed off of the pie and made a mess. Next time, I will refrigerate the pie first and then add fresh whipped cream at the last minute.
I won a pie baking contest with this recipe. It pleased everyone---the chocolate lovers, the coconut cream die-hards and the banana fans!
Oh my! This was fantastic...I used dark chocolate and a premade grahm cracker crust. I had some strawberries so I added a layer of those. I skipped the Coconut as I'm not a big fan. For extra decadence I melted some dark chocolage and drizzled generously over the top of each piece right before serving. The contrast between bitter and sweet was wonderful!
Pretty good and fairly easy to make. I used a "cook" banana pie filling instead of the vanilla instant. I couldn't find an instant one that didn't have hydrogenated oil. Topped the pie off with whipped cream sweetened and with coconut rum in it. Yum!
Loved by everybody. I added a little more chocolate and doing it again I'd add more banana slices (I'd do two layers rather than one) and less coconut to the pudding. Very good either way!
For my chocoholic family I used an Oreo cookie crust and White Chocolate pudding. It was an amazing combination and everyone loved it!
This makes an awesome pie! Very easy recipe with great results. I put extra bananas in mine and my family LOVED it! My husband requested more chocolate so next time I might shave some chocolate on top along with the toasted coconut.
The taste was certainly five stars. I must have done something wrong because it turned out soupy. I dished it up in and ate it like pudding. I'm sure it was something I did wrong because none of the other reviewers had that problem.
Came out soupy for the 1st take. Second take- I added more bananas and tried to make the vanilla pudding a little thicker. Looks good!