Chocolate Banana Cream Pie

Rating: 4.5 stars
140 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 88
  • 4 star values: 37
  • 3 star values: 12
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 0

A creamy layered pie; the layers include chocolate, bananas, and vanilla pudding with coconut. Easy, and very yummy.

By MARBALET

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 deep-dish pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine chocolate, 1 tablespoon milk, and butter or margarine in a medium, microwave safe bowl. Microwave on high for 1 to 1 1/2 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds. Stir until chocolate is completely melted. Spread evenly in pie crust.

  • Arrange banana slices over chocolate.

  • Pour 1 1/2 cups milk into a large bowl. Add pudding mix, and beat with wire whisk for 2 minutes. Stir in 1 1/2 cups coconut. Spoon over banana slices in crust.

  • Spread whipped topping over pie. Sprinkle with toasted coconut. Refrigerate 4 hours, or until set. Store in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
373 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 46.7g; fat 20g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 400.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (146)

Absolutely delicious! I went along with a lot of the modifications; I went with the graham cracker crust instead of the regular pie crust, I used banana pudding instead of vanilla, and I added an extra ounce of chocolate. I also used semisweet chocolate chips instead of squares. It ended up being perfect. I didn't feel like turning on the oven just to toast the coconut, so I used 1/2 tsp of butter and toasted the coconut in a pan.
Reviews:
BUTTERFLYBRIDE
Rating: 5 stars
02/27/2005
BUTTERFLYBRIDE
Rating: 5 stars
02/27/2005
Absolutely delicious! I went along with a lot of the modifications; I went with the graham cracker crust instead of the regular pie crust, I used banana pudding instead of vanilla, and I added an extra ounce of chocolate. I also used semisweet chocolate chips instead of squares. It ended up being perfect. I didn't feel like turning on the oven just to toast the coconut, so I used 1/2 tsp of butter and toasted the coconut in a pan.
Helpful
(106)
WESTPORTIA
Rating: 4 stars
04/02/2005
Loved the combination of flavors in this recipe. I doubled the banana and the chocolate (semi-sweet chips). I don't think I would use cool whip again, though. It oozed off of the pie and made a mess. Next time, I will refrigerate the pie first and then add fresh whipped cream at the last minute.
Helpful
(46)
Vickie S.
Rating: 5 stars
07/31/2005
I won a pie baking contest with this recipe. It pleased everyone---the chocolate lovers, the coconut cream die-hards and the banana fans!
Helpful
(44)
ritachick
Rating: 5 stars
03/27/2008
Oh my! This was fantastic...I used dark chocolate and a premade grahm cracker crust. I had some strawberries so I added a layer of those. I skipped the Coconut as I'm not a big fan. For extra decadence I melted some dark chocolage and drizzled generously over the top of each piece right before serving. The contrast between bitter and sweet was wonderful!
Helpful
(22)
SPARKY4CA
Rating: 4 stars
07/03/2005
Pretty good and fairly easy to make. I used a "cook" banana pie filling instead of the vanilla instant. I couldn't find an instant one that didn't have hydrogenated oil. Topped the pie off with whipped cream sweetened and with coconut rum in it. Yum!
Helpful
(18)
LIZB78
Rating: 5 stars
06/15/2003
Loved by everybody. I added a little more chocolate and doing it again I'd add more banana slices (I'd do two layers rather than one) and less coconut to the pudding. Very good either way!
Helpful
(15)
Amy Falberg
Rating: 4 stars
05/31/2007
For my chocoholic family I used an Oreo cookie crust and White Chocolate pudding. It was an amazing combination and everyone loved it!
Helpful
(11)
CRB
Rating: 5 stars
05/01/2006
This makes an awesome pie! Very easy recipe with great results. I put extra bananas in mine and my family LOVED it! My husband requested more chocolate so next time I might shave some chocolate on top along with the toasted coconut.
Helpful
(10)
ROOKIE COOKIE
Rating: 5 stars
03/06/2006
The taste was certainly five stars. I must have done something wrong because it turned out soupy. I dished it up in and ate it like pudding. I'm sure it was something I did wrong because none of the other reviewers had that problem.
Helpful
(9)
Jessica
Rating: 3 stars
11/26/2014
Came out soupy for the 1st take. Second take- I added more bananas and tried to make the vanilla pudding a little thicker. Looks good!
Helpful
(3)
