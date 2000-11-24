Cranberry Streusel Pie
A delightfully tart cranberry pie with a yummy walnut streusel topping.
This recipe is very good. However it turned out quite tart. The next time I make it , I will use an additional 1/2 cup of white sugar , so that it is sweeter. All in all , it is a very festive and tasty pie.Read More
Very tart, but good anyway. I used pecans instead of walnuts and it tasted good anyway. Sweeten it up by serving with ice cream or whipped cream. I also chopped the berries.Read More
Great change of pace!This was very popular with my Thanksgiving gang. I did take the recommendations of the other reviewers and added more sugar (1 1/4 c. total) and chopped the cranberries! Will make again!
I made this pie as directed with two main changes. First, I cut up an apple and mixed in with crushed cranberries. I used blender on pulse mode to crush them. some were still whole but that gives texture to pie. Secondly, I used a trick taught to me years ago. I kept the streusel topping as directed in recipe, but used the second crust to cut up into little squares. It helps if you have it frozen before cutting. Then mix the crust pieces into the streusel topping. Now pour over your cranberry-apple mix. You will be amased at the look and taste of your creation........ Thanks for a great base recipe Nils.
This cranberry pie was a hit for Thanksgiving! We loved the tartness and since we have a couple of diabetics - they were overjoyed with the lack of sugar. Those watching their weight loved the lack of butter! It was a hit and 3 people wanted the recipe.
I did add about half of a large fuji apple to this. I really loved the flavor and texture of the cranberry mix. I think next time I will add oats to the topping to make it more crunchy. But my kids, husband and I loved the flavor. Perfect for the holidays!
This is a great looking pie. The food processor worked great for chopping the cranberries up. I also increased the sugar to one cup and used pecans in place of walnuts. It has a taste that I would say is a mix between a rhubarb and a cherry pie. Try it for a sweet tart taste.
This is outstanding! My only issue was the strusel topping didn't turn out right the first time (it was dry and floury) because I think 1 tsp of shortening isn't nearly enough. The second time I used about 1.5 T of shortening and it was great. This was devoured at our pot luck and a nice change on cranberry recipes! Thx for sharing!!
Mmmm! Took this to the office Thanksgiving potluck, and was told it's "to die for". I increased the sugar in the filling to 1 1/4 cups, as I like slightly sweeter desserts, and will do it that way from now on. I had no difficulty smashing the cranberries using a potato masher in a large bowl. It took a little time, but I had some, and I had some frustration to burn off, so it worked out well for me. The only other thing I changed was the walnuts -- didn't measure them. I probably used more like a cup. I wanted a little more topping, as I was using my tart pan, which is a little bigger than a pie plate. I liked the look of the picture posted with the recipe, and wanted that extra WOW factor. The only other thing I want to say about this pie is that it's super simple to make, and if you have cranberries in your freezer year-round like I do, you can make it any time!
I found it difficult to crush the cranberries very effectively. I recommend chopping them.
this is fantastic! I use 2 full bags of cranberries, and increase the sugar to 1 cup. I also use butter in the topping instead of shortening. This has become the pie everyone requests for the holidays, & I usually make another one just for me & hubby.
First off, I only use home made pastry crusts, and recipes for me are ideas not hard rules. With that said I must say that this is a wonderful pie that is easy to make and has great taste and texture. I used a 12 oz. bag of cranberries and a large apple. Other than that I kept it pretty strait. In the topping I used chopped peanuts because that's what I had. I enjoyed the use of a mini food processor and my wife thinks there should be an icing drizzle... Maybe next time!
As someone else stated, add an apple. It'll add sweetness without having to add more sugar. I add honey instead, & about 1/4-1/2 tsp. of ground cloves or allspice. Adds a bit more of a "holiday" flavor & aroma.
I used 1 C. sugar and pecans 'cuz that's what I had. I liked it, good w/whipped topping. Mixed reviews among the others at Thanksgiving, but then it's hard to compete w/pumkin on THE day!
Nils, thanks for this recipe! I have a large family and all of us are foodies (all 8 siblings!) and love trying new dishes, but not when it comes to holiday pies. I wasn't sure what the response would be when I added this to the pumpkin and apple pies I made, but --- wow! What a hit! It was the hit of the day! And so easy to make! Like others said, our cranberries are sold in 12oz bags so I added 2 chopped Harelson apples. I tasted the mixture, added a 1/4 cup more sugar but other than that, made the recipe as written! Num, thank you so much! It's so easy, so delicious and so pretty on the table! Thank you again! I might try a little orange to the berries just because I like orange w/cranberries, but trust me, it's not necessary! Also, I do like oats in my streusel, so I may try that too, but again, not necessary - just a preference of mine. Thank you for this fabulous recipe ---- and for making me a "star"! :-)
This pie is awesome! I made it for my families Thanksgiving meal and everyone asked for the recipe. I saw some other reviews saying it was a bit tart, so I added an extra 1/4C both white and brown sugar and it was perfect. Just a bit of tang but a nice flavor for any pie and/or cranberry lover! Will definatly be making this one more often!
This looks beautiful on any table. The streusel topping is perfect and helps to balance the tartness of the filling. In fact, I may even add a bit more sugar next time (I used 1.5 cups).
Love the stresel topping! I combined the streusel topping from this recipe with the 'crustless cranberry pie' on this site and it was phenomenal!
I was a little skeptical at how simple this sounded, but it's true! To "smash" the cranberries we used a food processor then bruised the berries further with a potato masher. Like other reviewers, I would use a little more sugar next time. However, when combined with whipped topping or ice-cream, the combination of sweet and tart is truly delightful. This is a truly beautiful pie when it's complete ... perfect for Thanksgiving or Christmas. Will definitely make again.
This was fantastic! I'd never heard of cranberry pie and I've never been a fan of cranberries in general. But this was VERY easy to make in the food processor, beautiful out of the oven, and had just the right amount of sweetness vs. tartness. I did add extra sugar (1/4 cup extra) and used the 12 oz bag of berries I had on hand. I don't usually rate recipes after altering them, but this was sooooo good, I couldn't resist. We served it with whipped topping and it was perfect.
I love this pie! I added more streusel..I doubled the nuts and butter and added a half cup of Oatmeal.
This is a wonderful recipe. The brown sugar/streudal topping nicely complements the tartness of the cranberries. It is a little bitter for my liking, so I will add more sugar next time as other users have suggested; however, it's also delicious as is. I made this pie without walnuts because no one in my family likes them. Make sure you follow the measurements and cooking instructions to a "T." Unlike other recipes I have tried lately, the measurements for this one are right on- you will have just enough cranberry filling for one 9 inch pie. The oven temperature and cooking time were perfect too.
This pie is delicious! I did however make a change as cranberries come in 12 ounce bags here. In order to fill my pan, I added two medium apples and chopped them in small pieces before mixing them in. I also added 1/2 cup oats and 2 tbs butter to the streusel topping. I did not use melted shortening. It came our great! We love cranberries this time of year! Thanks for a great recipe!
Top notch! Even my husband who doesn't approve of high-calorie desserts succumbe to this pie. I cut the sugar in half, substituting a 1/8 of a cut of Nu-Stevia, in both the cranberry filling and the steusel topping. Used pecans instead of walnuts. This is a KEEPER!
An awesome recipe and a great way to get my family to eat cranberries. They thought it was cherry pie until I told them otherwise. I added 1/2 cup of raisins, to the chopped mixture and increased the sugar to 1 cup as others suggested. I didn't have quite enough cranberries on hand so I added an apple to the chopping process and 1 tsp. of cinnamon. It was a huge hit by everyone. Thanks for the tips.
Beautiful pie! I was chasing cranberries all over my kitchen, though. If chopping, use a blender or food processor. They don't make knives big enough for whole cranberries, those little roll everywhere! :)
This was fabulous! I decreased the sugar to about 1/2 cup b/c I like the tangy taste and used butter instead of shortening. I took it over to my neighbors and they loved it too!
I'm not much of a baker, I followed the recipe and it came out so so. I felt like it was a lot of work and not worth it.
Delicious! I did use a graham cracker crust because I was taking it to a church function. It is necessary to back off the baking time by about 10 minutes if you do this. Also made one for home and I just loved the tartness of the berries and the sweetness of the streusel. What a great combo. Adding it to the pie rotation here st the farm!
This pie was wonderful! I made it for our office's annual Christmas party and won first place! It's also the first year all votes were unanimous for a dessert. Not only a unique pie but a winner!!!
My new favorite! Makes a wonderful addition to any holiday desert offering.
This pie is perfect as it is. We have ice cream with it and it adds the sweetness. It has become a tradition at Thanksgiving. Of course, add the streusel icing!
This is an awesome pie and is now a permanent addition to our favorite pies list! It turned out with the perfect amount of pleasant tartness. The filling was perfect in consistency and is impressive in presentation. The brilliant red of the berries adds to the festivities of the holiday table! I couldn't find any fresh cranberries in our area, so frozen berries were used. Crushing frozen berries wasn't an option, but they chopped up in nice chunky pieces in a food chopper. Just put them in small batches into the chopper - pulse in short bursts until chunky chopped. Two pounds of berries were used for a 10 inch pie pan. To compensate for the extra berries 1 1/4 cups sugar and 1/3 cup flour was used. Because the cranberries were frozen, the pie filling was mounded in the pie shell. The pie shell was also fluted upward just in case the filling would overflow, and an under pie pan pie guard was used as well. Happy to report it didn’t overflow! For the topping I used 1 Tablespoon of cold butter, and took the recommendation of adding some pastry dough to the topping. However, I only used some of the remnants from the preparing of the single pie shell. I simply blended in the pastry strips along with the sugar, butter and flour with a pastry blender until nice and crumbly then mixed in the nuts. Adding the pastry dough to the topping does make for a great topping consistency and flavor. Because of the additional berries and that they were frozen the pie baked for 1 hr 10 mins.
Very very good! Made just like the recipe stated. Nice and tart. Used food processer to "smash" the cranberries.
definitely needs more sugar, i also cover the pie with pastry and it's delicious, next time i wll add more sugar
I made this and it was gone in minutes! Excellent!!
This pie is delicious just the way it is with just the correct amount of sugar.
Excellent! Everyone loved it! I loved it even more because it was so easy to make and, except for the cranberries (obviously), I had all the ingredients on the shelf. I used pecans instead of walnuts.
I really liked this, but thought that the "streusel" top left a lot to be desired. The filling was very good, though, and a different streusel would be easy to do. I used 1 1/4 cups of sugar and chopped the cranberries in the food processor as others suggested. Great option for Thanksgiving or Christmas.
Absolutely delicious. Definitely a keeper in my pie arsenal. I thought there was going to be too much topping mixter and wasn't going to put it all on there, but I'm glad I did. It really balanced the tartness. It tastes a LOT like cherry pie, but with a more sour kick. Really love it.
This is great! I cut the sugar to 1/2 cup, added a little orange juice and increased the cranberries to 1 1/2 pounds. Simply deliciouse.
About 2 years ago this recipe showed up in the pie countdown and I thought I would try it for Thanksgiving. Amazing! I love the tart flavor, it's a bit of a break to the rest of the sweet things offered this time of year. It is sweet but not "toothache" sweet. The topping is wonderful and I have used it on other pies. I used pecans rather than walnuts and I have also used almonds. The almonds are great with the cranberries. Many people think that the pie is a cherry cranberry combination anyway so the almonds fit perfectly with the flavor profile.
My family likes things on the sweeter side so I added another 1/2 cup white sugar and a can of sliced peaches (drained and diced). We LOVED it. Yummy Autumn dessert, will definitely make again.
This is a fabulous recipe. The pie was amazing. I did add the extra sugar as had been suggested. It was still pretty tart, so I would add just a bit more next time. It was the first time my family has had cranberry pie and it was the first to go! This is a definite "must have" for future holiday gatherings!
Great cranberry pie! It was a great change of pace from the traditional apple and pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving desserts (even though we had those, too). I doubled the sugar and used my blender to crush the cranberries (saves time). I also made this pie since my pie dough recipe makes a two crust pie, and I had planned on making a pumpkin pie. I had an extra crust, so it worked out well!! Try this pie - its worth it!!
I loved this pie! I did take one suggestion of a reviewer and chop up a piece of pie crust to mix in with the streusel simply for more bulk. The body of the pie was delicious, and I plan to make this a regular winter pie in our house! For those preferring a sweeter pie, you may want to add more sugar.
This pie has been a great hit everywhere I've taken it this holiday season! I added cinnamon to cranberry mixture as well as the topping. I also used butter instead of the shortening in topping.
I love this recipe! I did add a cup of sugar to the cranberries. I will continue to use this recipe!
This was a good use of cranberries, a bit tart and rich for me. My hsband loved it.
Streusel topping idea saved me a lotta trouble. I had a frozen pie crust that needed using, but of course no top for it. Great simple recipe. I added a little cornstarch and orange zest, plus some Penzey’s pie spice in the topping (made w/pecans and butter). Love the results — I often find pies to be too sweet, so this is just perfect to me. Thanx for posting!
This pie was wonderful...a terrific addition to our Thanksgiving menu. I followed the advice of other posters and added a large apple to make up the difference in volume since I also used a 12 oz bag of cranberries but I used a sweet apple so I didn't have to iincrease the sugar. I did also replace the shortening in the topping with butter. The pie was perfect as is but next time I'm going to try blueberries instead of apples just for fun.
I also added sugar to bring the total to 1 1/4 cups. I also added a large red apple- any with a crisp texture will do. The apple was paired with a dash of nutmeg and then folded into the chopped cranberries. Half of the extra ready made pie crust was cut into pieces and combined with the topping. Now, my daughter does not like a lot of the tart berry flavor, so I also tempered some white chocolate and drizzeled that over the cooled pie to finish it. Viola! This was an instant hit! Will keep this recipe as a favorite for holidays.
I added one large chopped granny smith to this, and the flavor was delicious. My mother in law raved about it! I think if people like cranberries, they will like this. Those that are "so-so" or nonfans, they wont.
Delicious. Yes, extremely tart, but I love tart desserts. It's not a dessert for people who love really sweet stuff. The cranberries are tart and then there is a little bit of sweetness afterwards. I found it a bit difficult to mash the cranberries, so not all of them were mashed. However, it still worked just fine. The streusel is perfect, and this pie is super easy. Thanks for the recipe!
Delicious! Not too tart, and not too much sugar.
very tart even with extra sugar, but very good if you like sweet tarts
So good! I made it for both Thanksgiving and Christmas. People that don't like cranberries loved this!
This was a great alternative to traditional Cranberry Pie!
interesting alternative for canrberries but and unbeleavly tatr dessert even with extra sugar
Just like the pie in one of my favorite mystery/chef books. Very tangy and tasty.
As a lover of cranberries, I thought this pie was great! I received many compliments on it also. I made the following changes: Increased white sugar to 1 1/4 cup. Used 1 bag of Ocean Spray cranberries. Added 1 chopped Fuji apple. Instead of "smashing" the cranberries & walnuts, I chopped them with my Pampered Chef food chopper.
This is absolutely delicious! After reading reviews, I coarsely chopped the berries, added a chopped gala apple and a dash of freshly ground nutmeg to the filling and added about 1/2 cup of oatmeal to the topping. This pie recipe is definitely a keeper!
I make this every year for Thanksgiving! So easy and so yummy! Although I do make my own crust. Some eat it plain, most eat it with ice cream--either way, it's a hit!
My guest went back for seconds and thirds! It was incredible!
I did not care for this recipe.
I made this for Thanksgiving. I used 1 1/4 cups of sugar and it was still so sour no one could eat it! I only rated it one star because I couldn't go lower. What a disappointment this was. Looked good, tho.
I've been making variations of this recipe since Thanksgiving 2009 when it was a big hit. I started by using other reviewers suggestions including adding an apple and increasing the sugar. My version is a Cranberry Apple Current Streusel Pie with 3 cups cranberries, 1 large apple, and 1/2 cup dried currants among other changes.
Great recipe. My new favorite Thanksgiving pie. Tart but sweet. Made just like recipe. Mashing the cranberries is the only hard part of this recipe.
very easy. took 45 minutes to bake. added zest of one orange and about 1/4 tsp cinnamon to the cranberry mixture. used frozen thawed cranberries pulsed in the food processor. used refrigerated pie crust. looks perfect out of the oven. not often you can say that about a pie.
Served this tonight for friends. Everyone loved it. Very different and a break from all the usual holiday sweets. After reading reviews about the tartness, I used 1 cup of sugar which seemed just enough, also added the zest of two oranges and two small apples. Served it with a little vanilla ice cream. Was pleased with the firmness of the pie, cut into pieces nicely. Left about an inch around the edge without strudel topping which was pretty. Used 2 tablespoons of butter in strudel topping. Definitely will make again, perhaps next week for other guests.
5 minute fix! Loved this ill Aker many times again.
Absolutely loved it!
This was a wonderful addition to our thanksgiving this year. Used chopped pecans instead of walnuts and added oats and doubled the butter. Used frozen pie crust and it was so easy. We loved the tartness!
I made this pie for the first time a few years ago, it it now requested every year! I usually heat the berries in a pan to make them easier to smash, then I pour the filling into the crust. I like it a bit on the tart side, but I still typically add another 1/2 cup of sugar. For the topping I use half the amount of walnuts and replace the other half with pecans.
Made this pie today to take to holiday dinner party. Was a huge success, it wasn't too tart & served with whipped topping. Followed a lot of other reviews, added 1 granny smith apple, chopped it with cranberries in processor & instead of extra white sugar added 1/4C brown sugar, just enough..friends appreciated that it wasn't very sweet. will make sure to buy extra cranberries for freezer.
My family LOVED this pie! We added 2 Tablespoons of melted butter to the streusel topping to make it more crumbly.
This pie was supurb, it wasn't pretty, no bells & whistles. Whipped cream or vanilla ice cream was a must. I did add extra sugar(1-1/4 cups total) and used pecans rather than walnuts, oh - I also added slivered almonds because I wanted to use them up. This recipe will now become one of my Thanksgiving traditions.
This is an excellent recipe. I’ve made it twice. The first time I added a chopped Anjou pear to the cranberries after I chopped them up in the food processor. I also added about 1/8 C of chopped crystallized ginger to the streusel mixture (I also made this in the food processor by pulsing it). I found the filling too sweet, so the second time I did not use a pear and I reduced the white sugar by 1/4 C. It’s a beautiful pie. People loved it, especially vegan friends (I used a vegan crust). It goes really well with vanilla or eggnog ice cream. I may make it extra-fancy in the future by adding some liqueur like Chambord.
Yum! LOVED this pie! I added more sugar as others have mentioned and took the suggestion to cut up the second pour crust and mix it with the streusel. Phenomenal!!
Ok. I added an extra 1/2 cup of sugar and I must say that this is now my FAVORITE pie. It's way more simple to make than my Guava Rhubarb pie. What can I say? I'm a glutton for things sweet/sour. It was hard for me to not eat this entire thing at Christmas. It'll now be my go-to holiday pie. Thanks!!!!!!
Excellent and everyone loved it!
Made this pie yesterday. Exactly as written but, added 2 Tablespoons of butter to topping, and 1 cup sugar. it was way too tart for us. Maybe if it was 1/2 apples and 1/2 cranberries that might work better. Just hate to add MORE sugar to it.
Super delicious. I had to make 3 more just over Thanksgiving because everyone loved it so much! Will definitely be making again this year
Halved the recipe for a 6 inch pie plate.
This recipe turned out beautifully, but even with the extra sugar was extremely tart, love the topping though. Next time I will add apples to the filling and maybe oatmeal to the topping to balance out the flavor
Doubled up on the streusel and added the zest of one orange to the cranberry mixture. Super easy and delicious! Really easy to veganize as well, which is a plus for plant-based friends!
I Did you use a little bit more sugar per the other reviews. I also added more walnuts which I believe added some enhanced crunch along with? some vanilla in the crumble. Instead of shortening I used butter?, which tasted great! Thanks for the quick easy and delicious tasting recipe!
