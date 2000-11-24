Cranberry Streusel Pie

This is an awesome pie and is now a permanent addition to our favorite pies list! It turned out with the perfect amount of pleasant tartness. The filling was perfect in consistency and is impressive in presentation. The brilliant red of the berries adds to the festivities of the holiday table! I couldn't find any fresh cranberries in our area, so frozen berries were used. Crushing frozen berries wasn't an option, but they chopped up in nice chunky pieces in a food chopper. Just put them in small batches into the chopper - pulse in short bursts until chunky chopped. Two pounds of berries were used for a 10 inch pie pan. To compensate for the extra berries 1 1/4 cups sugar and 1/3 cup flour was used. Because the cranberries were frozen, the pie filling was mounded in the pie shell. The pie shell was also fluted upward just in case the filling would overflow, and an under pie pan pie guard was used as well. Happy to report it didn’t overflow! For the topping I used 1 Tablespoon of cold butter, and took the recommendation of adding some pastry dough to the topping. However, I only used some of the remnants from the preparing of the single pie shell. I simply blended in the pastry strips along with the sugar, butter and flour with a pastry blender until nice and crumbly then mixed in the nuts. Adding the pastry dough to the topping does make for a great topping consistency and flavor. Because of the additional berries and that they were frozen the pie baked for 1 hr 10 mins.