Cranberry Streusel Pie

A delightfully tart cranberry pie with a yummy walnut streusel topping.

Recipe by Nils

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Smash berries. Stir in sugar and 1/4 cup flour. Pour filling into pie crust.

  • Smash walnuts into small pieces. Stir in brown sugar, 1/4 cup flour, and shortening with a pastry blender. The mixture should be crumbly. Sprinkle streusel over pie.

  • Place pie on a baking sheet and bake in preheated oven until crust is golden and filling is bubbly, about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
339 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 56.2g; fat 12.3g; sodium 122.2mg. Full Nutrition
