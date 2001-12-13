Persimmon Pie

This pie has a creamy texture, and it is easy to make. Serve with whipped cream, if desired.

Recipe by MARBALET

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Place a sheet pan on the lowest oven rack to preheat.

  • Combine eggs, cinnamon, sugar, and salt. Whisk in cream, persimmon pulp, melted butter, and lemon juice. Pour into unbaked pie shell.

  • Bake for 10 minutes on preheated sheet pan. Reduce heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C), and bake an additional 30 minutes, or until center is almost set but still slightly jiggly. Cool completely before slicing. Serve with whipped cream, if desired.

Editor's Note:

For this recipe, look for ripe Hachiya persimmons, which are oblong like peaches, rather than the flatter Fuyu type.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
322 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 35.5g; fat 18.7g; cholesterol 76.5mg; sodium 252.6mg. Full Nutrition
