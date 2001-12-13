Persimmon Pie

This recipe definitely took longer to cook than advertised.The first time I tried it exactly as mentioned above, and I think there really was just too much cream. I tried it again with an extra egg and only 1 1/2 cups of half and half and it turned out much better (and cooked much faster). I tried it again using 1 1/2 cups condensed milk (instead of half and half) to try to get a silkier consistency, almost like a Key lime pie. It turned out really well, but now it is a little too sweet. I will try it again with the condensed milk, but I will cut down the sugar (and perhaps use a graham cracker crust)
This was truely the most aweful recipe. It didn't work from the very beginning. First of all, there was too much pie filling left over. Then, the pie didn't even cook in the amount of time that the recipe says. I had to cook it for about 2 hours! I am pretty sure that this recipe calls for way too much half and half. I will never make this again.
This was a great way to use up a few persimmons. I chopped them fairly small and was glad I did since they tend to keep their consistency during baking. Also, I added 15 more minutes to the baking and it turned out perfect!
this pie turned out great. i did use the condensed milk that had been suggested and used splenda and an egg substitute. otherwise followed recipe as given. i did use food processor and pureed the pulp to make very smooth. sister-in-law that normally does not like pumplin like pies said she really liked this. would definately make again.
In Australia we are not big on persimmons. They sell for $1.68 each in the supermarket. Was given some and found this recipe. Yum, best pie I have ever eaten and my 93 year old neighbour agrees with me. Delicious
We really liked this pie, what a great recipe for persimmons! Out of necessity, I substituted one can of condensed sweetened milk plus 1/4 cup 2% milk for the sugar and half-and-half ;which worked fine but was quite sweet. As written would be just right, or maybe even a little less sugar if your persimmons are very ripe (as mine were).
The typo on half and half throws cooks off as you can read in other reviews. It should be 1/2 cup of half n half and the recipe works or use condensed milk. I also add 1 tsp cornstarch. 2 tbl melted butter and 1 tsp lemon juice with pinch of salt to round out flavor and texture in the mix.
This did not turn out well. i followed all the directions and the pie came out bland and did not sit up correctly. it also had to cook more than just 10 min. and then 30 min. it was a lot longer. i won't use this recipe again.
This is really a 5 Star recipe with just a few tweaks. First, I think it really depends on what kind of persimmons you use. I used the southern variety, as I am so blessed to have them growing here in my hometown. Second, I made a graham cracker crust using "Graham Cracker Crust I" from Allrecipes. Third, I skipped the cream (half and half) and used a can of sweetened condensed milk. I am here to tell you this is the NEW pumpkin pie. The only thing I would change in the future is reducing the sugar. The sweetened condensed milk made this pie very sweet, along with those delicious persimmons.
My pie turned out great! Very similar to pumpkin pie. After reading the reviews, I was worried about the texture of the persimmons, so after cutting them into chunks I simmered them for a few minutes until they were soft enough for a fork to puncture--just like I do for mashed potatoes. I also pureed them in the cuisinart til they were very smooth. The persimmon filling was very smooth. Fun alternative for Thanksgiving gatherings.
I've used this recipe twice now and both times it came out great! I cut the half and half by a half cup and made my own crust. I had to alter the cooking time a little because of the crust. I ended up cooking it at 400 for 15 mins and 350 for 15 mins give or take a few mins.
I must have done something terribly wrong. I followed the recipe with the exception of adding a little more pulp because it was way too runny to cook right. When finished the pie was all watery and runny and seemed to have separated. The flavor was great, texture was grainy and lumpy.
The pie tasted good. However, as I feel the recipe is not correct. I followed the recipe to the tee. Not only was there too much filling to fit in a 9 inch pie crust, but after the specified amount of time in the oven it was not cooked at all. I let it cool completely as the recipe specified and still a soupy mess. Will definitely NOT be making this recipe again. Quite a disappointment.
The custard was way too sweet, but cooked fine when prepared as indicated. However, you must blind bake a crust in which you are cooking custard. I followed the directions exactly and ended up with cooked custard, but a doughy, undercooked crust. I used a French tart pan, and also had lots of custard left over.
i changed a few things in the recipe from the get go and it turned out great. 2 cups half and half to: 1 cup half and half; 1 cup almond milk 1/2 cup white sugar to: 1/2 cup Coconut sugar Vietnamese cinnamon blended all ingredients in my Vitamix for 30-45 seconds followed all other instructions and it turned out great!!
Simple recipe, but impossible without a few changes as the reviewers suggested. Don't add 2 whole cups of half and half--a 1/2 cup of liquid is fine--and don't add ANY sugar at all if your persimmons are ripe/sweet enough. Also took longer to cook than advertised, but the filling continues to cook/deflate after it's "done."
