Sopapilla Cheesecake Dessert

Rating: 4.8 stars
744 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 631
  • 4 star values: 86
  • 3 star values: 17
  • 2 star values: 8
  • 1 star values: 2

I love this dessert! Instead of digging through my books for the recipe to this yummy dish I went to check the recipe on Allrecipes. I never found it and it is great! A big hit at potlucks and ladies meetings. Enjoy!

By Shelley

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch cheesecake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Beat the cream cheese with 1 1/2 cups of sugar, and the vanilla extract in a bowl until smooth. Unroll the cans of crescent roll dough, and use a rolling pin to shape the each piece into 9x13 inch rectangles. Press one piece into the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish. Evenly spread the cream cheese mixture into the baking dish, then cover with the remaining piece of crescent dough.

  • Drizzle the melted butter evenly over the top of the cheesecake. Stir the remaining 1/2 cup of sugar together with the cinnamon in a small bowl, and sprinkle over the cheesecake along with the almonds.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the crescent dough has puffed and turned golden brown, about 45 minutes. Cool completely in the pan before cutting into 12 squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
553 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 50.1g; fat 36.2g; cholesterol 81.9mg; sodium 513.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (758)

Most helpful positive review

aliceandtrixie
Rating: 4 stars
03/03/2009
My rating is for the recipe as is, it's very good. I won't change a recipe then rate it based on the changes. And quite frankley I don't know why allrecipes allows that, it's certainly not fair to the submitter. Having said that, IMHO adding an egg to the cream cheese/sugar mixture turns this into a 5 star recipe! Read More
Helpful
(579)

Most helpful critical review

Kathy Rhodes
Rating: 3 stars
08/16/2011
I get requests for this at potlucks. Very good. I cut the butter down a little. I didn't like seeing it sitting in puddles on top when I took it out of the oven. Read More
Helpful
(17)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Cindy Corn
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2008
I have been making this dessert for some time. My whole family loves it! An easy way to enjoy cheesecake. I also looked on this site and did not find this recipe and added it 2 weeks ago. I don't know what happened and why it did not register. You can also add a can of pie filling of your choice; peach, cherry, apple, etc. before adding the last layer of crescent rolls. Yummy! Read More
Helpful
(360)
copetenn
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2008
Simple and scrumptious. I put a layer of pecan pieces between first crescent layer and cheesecake layer. Drizzled honey over cheesecake when removed from oven. Check oven starting at about 38-39 minutes, might not require full 45 min to bake. Definite keeper... Read More
Helpful
(303)
steph
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2008
Wow this was really good. I almost didn't make it because of the creasent rolls but I am so glad I did. It was super easy. Followed the recipe exactly. Like someone else said besure to use real butter. And when it came out of the oven I drizzeled honey ALL OVER it. That is how I like my Sopapillas...but if your a chocolate fan you could drizzle that too. The whole pan got ate up and everyone loved it. Thanks!!!! Read More
Helpful
(94)
TSEE
Rating: 4 stars
12/21/2010
I gave this only 4 stars because I have to make a few alterations after which I would give it 5 stars! The flavors are really excellent and I get soooo many requests for this recipe! The changes I make are to cut the sugar in the cheesecake portion down to 1 cup and in addition to the cream cheese I also add about 1/2 cup sour cream and one egg. For the topping I add an additional teaspoon of cinnamon and sprinkle a little bit of the topping onto the bottom layer of crescent roll dough before the cream cheese layer. Lastly, a half cup of butter is unnecessary in my opinion and I only use about 6 tablespoons instead of 8. Don't shy away from this because it uses prepared crescent dough, it doesn't detract from the dish at all! Read More
Helpful
(81)
carrierdh99
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2008
One of my patients told me about this recipe, so I had to make it. Made it last night for Christmas Eve dinner and it was a hit! The only thing I changed was that I sprayed my baking dish before putting down the crescent roll dough and I did not use the almonds. You have got to try this recipe!!! Read More
Helpful
(69)
Kerri Vann Pritchard
Rating: 5 stars
03/05/2009
Just a note there is another listed "Cream Cheese Squares" that is the same w/o the nuts - whichever way you make it - DELICIOUS. (if you want to add a flavor try raspberry pie filling on top of cheese layer then the other layer of dough & cinn & sugar; or Lemon Curd/pie filling - heaven!!) Read More
Helpful
(66)
VM4850
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2008
Thanks for sharing. I substituted 1c. ricotta cheese for 8 oz. of cream cheese. Drizzled honey on after it came out of the oven. Yum! Read More
Helpful
(46)
KrissiG
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2008
WOW!! So simple and SOOOO delicious. The only thing I did different is I drizzled honey all over the top when it came out of the oven. I didn't think it would be too good after the leftovers were refridgerated, but boy was I wrong. Read More
Helpful
(43)
