Sopapilla Cheesecake Dessert

Rating: 4 stars My rating is for the recipe as is, it's very good. I won't change a recipe then rate it based on the changes. And quite frankley I don't know why allrecipes allows that, it's certainly not fair to the submitter. Having said that, IMHO adding an egg to the cream cheese/sugar mixture turns this into a 5 star recipe! Helpful (579)

Rating: 5 stars I have been making this dessert for some time. My whole family loves it! An easy way to enjoy cheesecake. I also looked on this site and did not find this recipe and added it 2 weeks ago. I don't know what happened and why it did not register. You can also add a can of pie filling of your choice; peach, cherry, apple, etc. before adding the last layer of crescent rolls. Yummy! Helpful (360)

Rating: 5 stars Simple and scrumptious. I put a layer of pecan pieces between first crescent layer and cheesecake layer. Drizzled honey over cheesecake when removed from oven. Check oven starting at about 38-39 minutes, might not require full 45 min to bake. Definite keeper... Helpful (303)

Rating: 5 stars Wow this was really good. I almost didn't make it because of the creasent rolls but I am so glad I did. It was super easy. Followed the recipe exactly. Like someone else said besure to use real butter. And when it came out of the oven I drizzeled honey ALL OVER it. That is how I like my Sopapillas...but if your a chocolate fan you could drizzle that too. The whole pan got ate up and everyone loved it. Thanks!!!! Helpful (94)

Rating: 4 stars I gave this only 4 stars because I have to make a few alterations after which I would give it 5 stars! The flavors are really excellent and I get soooo many requests for this recipe! The changes I make are to cut the sugar in the cheesecake portion down to 1 cup and in addition to the cream cheese I also add about 1/2 cup sour cream and one egg. For the topping I add an additional teaspoon of cinnamon and sprinkle a little bit of the topping onto the bottom layer of crescent roll dough before the cream cheese layer. Lastly, a half cup of butter is unnecessary in my opinion and I only use about 6 tablespoons instead of 8. Don't shy away from this because it uses prepared crescent dough, it doesn't detract from the dish at all! Helpful (81)

Rating: 5 stars One of my patients told me about this recipe, so I had to make it. Made it last night for Christmas Eve dinner and it was a hit! The only thing I changed was that I sprayed my baking dish before putting down the crescent roll dough and I did not use the almonds. You have got to try this recipe!!! Helpful (69)

Rating: 5 stars Just a note there is another listed "Cream Cheese Squares" that is the same w/o the nuts - whichever way you make it - DELICIOUS. (if you want to add a flavor try raspberry pie filling on top of cheese layer then the other layer of dough & cinn & sugar; or Lemon Curd/pie filling - heaven!!) Helpful (66)

Rating: 5 stars Thanks for sharing. I substituted 1c. ricotta cheese for 8 oz. of cream cheese. Drizzled honey on after it came out of the oven. Yum! Helpful (46)

Rating: 5 stars WOW!! So simple and SOOOO delicious. The only thing I did different is I drizzled honey all over the top when it came out of the oven. I didn't think it would be too good after the leftovers were refridgerated, but boy was I wrong. Helpful (43)