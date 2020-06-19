Sopapilla Cheesecake Dessert

My rating is for the recipe as is, it's very good. I won't change a recipe then rate it based on the changes. And quite frankley I don't know why allrecipes allows that, it's certainly not fair to the submitter. Having said that, IMHO adding an egg to the cream cheese/sugar mixture turns this into a 5 star recipe!
I have been making this dessert for some time. My whole family loves it! An easy way to enjoy cheesecake. I also looked on this site and did not find this recipe and added it 2 weeks ago. I don't know what happened and why it did not register. You can also add a can of pie filling of your choice; peach, cherry, apple, etc. before adding the last layer of crescent rolls. Yummy!
Simple and scrumptious. I put a layer of pecan pieces between first crescent layer and cheesecake layer. Drizzled honey over cheesecake when removed from oven. Check oven starting at about 38-39 minutes, might not require full 45 min to bake. Definite keeper...
Wow this was really good. I almost didn't make it because of the creasent rolls but I am so glad I did. It was super easy. Followed the recipe exactly. Like someone else said besure to use real butter. And when it came out of the oven I drizzeled honey ALL OVER it. That is how I like my Sopapillas...but if your a chocolate fan you could drizzle that too. The whole pan got ate up and everyone loved it. Thanks!!!!
I gave this only 4 stars because I have to make a few alterations after which I would give it 5 stars! The flavors are really excellent and I get soooo many requests for this recipe! The changes I make are to cut the sugar in the cheesecake portion down to 1 cup and in addition to the cream cheese I also add about 1/2 cup sour cream and one egg. For the topping I add an additional teaspoon of cinnamon and sprinkle a little bit of the topping onto the bottom layer of crescent roll dough before the cream cheese layer. Lastly, a half cup of butter is unnecessary in my opinion and I only use about 6 tablespoons instead of 8. Don't shy away from this because it uses prepared crescent dough, it doesn't detract from the dish at all!
One of my patients told me about this recipe, so I had to make it. Made it last night for Christmas Eve dinner and it was a hit! The only thing I changed was that I sprayed my baking dish before putting down the crescent roll dough and I did not use the almonds. You have got to try this recipe!!!
Just a note there is another listed "Cream Cheese Squares" that is the same w/o the nuts - whichever way you make it - DELICIOUS. (if you want to add a flavor try raspberry pie filling on top of cheese layer then the other layer of dough & cinn & sugar; or Lemon Curd/pie filling - heaven!!)
Thanks for sharing. I substituted 1c. ricotta cheese for 8 oz. of cream cheese. Drizzled honey on after it came out of the oven. Yum!
WOW!! So simple and SOOOO delicious. The only thing I did different is I drizzled honey all over the top when it came out of the oven. I didn't think it would be too good after the leftovers were refridgerated, but boy was I wrong.
I get requests for this at potlucks. Very good. I cut the butter down a little. I didn't like seeing it sitting in puddles on top when I took it out of the oven.