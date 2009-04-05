Lemon Sponge Pie I

I baked this for dessert for friends we had over for dinner last night. I heard rave reviews on it. I served it with sugared blueberries on top. My guests said it was the best pie they ever ate. I must agree. My mom use to make it. In fact,that was the last time I had it, say 35 years ago. I doubled the recipe and gave a pie to my daughter and her family, she called me last evening (while my guests were here)and told me it was scrumptious. The really nice part is that it takes only very simple ingredients and the returns on it are lovely. It is a bit difficult to prepare but I think every new recipe is when you first make it. Please give this a try. If you like lemon, this recipe is the ultimate reward for a job well done! Flowers to the person that sent it in, it will be on the menu permanently at my house. 11/25/15: This is still my favorite pie. And it is extra fancy for company. It is part of my Thanksgiving feast tomorrow. No traditional pumpkin pie at this house!