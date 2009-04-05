Lemon Sponge Pie I

4.6
79 Ratings
  • 5 60
  • 4 14
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

Light, lemony pie. Perfect for spring!

Recipe by Kitty

Gallery
16 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

  • Beat the egg yolks, flour, salt, milk, grated zest, and lemon juice into the creamed mixture.

  • In a clean bowl and with clean beaters, beat the egg whites until stiff but not dry. Fold the egg whites into the filling. Pour into the unbaked pie shell.

  • Bake for 15 minutes. Reduce the temperature to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C), and bake for an additional 45 minutes or until the top is golden and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
340 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 47.1g; fat 14.8g; cholesterol 116.9mg; sodium 195.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022