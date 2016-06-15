Orange Pie I

3.5
2 Ratings
Cool refreshing summertime pie.

Recipe by Glenda

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Chill evaporated milk.

  • Combine sugar, pineapple juice, and eggs in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, and cook until mixture thickens. Stir in orange gelatin, and stir well until dissolved. Cool.

  • Whip evaporated milk, and mix into the cooled orange mixture. Pour filling into pie crust. Freeze until ready to eat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
389 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 64.4g; fat 12.3g; cholesterol 60.2mg; sodium 277.3mg. Full Nutrition
