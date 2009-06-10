Impossible Buttermilk Pie
This buttermilk pie makes its own crust. Serve with fresh fruit.
This was a wonderful, custard pie. I didn't have buttermilk so I used regular milk that I let sit out for 30 minutes with a tablespoon of lemon. I didn't use the full amount of sugar. I probably used about 1 & 1/3 cup. I also used an extra tablespoon of baking mix to make certain it was nice and solid. I cooked it for 42 minutes and dusted with powered sugar and cinnamon. My husband wonders where I've been hiding this pie all our marriage. He was thrilled with it.Read More
It's WAY too sweet and mine took over 50 minutes to set. That said, the fundamental idea is sound and if you cut the sugar (and add flavorings- I recommend coconut extract) this can be very nice.Read More
I love this recipe, as does the family. I'll often shortcut this already shortcutted recipe though by substituting white cake mix for part of the sugar and all the baking mix (then reducing the sugar a smidge). Its great, it's easy, its FAST.
Really simple and easy to make. Won third place at dessert contest at work with this pie. I added a little bit of cinnamon and nutmeg to the mix. Will definetly make again.
This is very easy & very good! Quick to pop in oven when company drops in. Takes no time to put together. Good warm or chilled. It has a "custardy" consistency that will please all ages. Sweet! This is an old recipe thats been passed around & every generation likes it. I've been making this for years and will make again for years to come.
I had my doubts when looking at this recipe. I decided to make it because I had all the ingredients, and the prep took no time at all. This pie turned out to be DELISH! The recipe is so plain, and simple that it leaves a lot of opportunity open to add your own twist to it. I will definitely be making this again!
This was very easy and pretty good. Even though I preheated my oven, it took much longer than 30 minutes to make. At the 30 minute mark, it was almost soup, with a thin layer of the crust on top. It took me about 50 mins overal to make, and even now I'm not sure that it's done.
Wow, what a great and easy pie! My wife and I love it. I have just started cooking since my wife came down with RA and this recipe fit my skills. Upon her suggestion, I added a half teaspoon each of cinamon and nutmeg. Now I know what to do with leftover buttermilk from baking banana bread. Also I baked it for 50 minutes and it came out right.
I would agree that sugar can be too high; I put in a cup and a third and it was still really sweet. I normally reduce sugar in all of my recipes, especially baking, so take that in consideration! A whole lot of subs on this one; I made my own baking mix for the 1/2 cup of bisquick called for : 6 and 1/2 TBSP Flour, 5/8 tsp Baking Powder, 1/4 teas Salt and 1 TBSP shortning. I combined all of this in my mini food processor and combined until it resmembled corse meal. The other sub I haven't seen anyone mention w/ the buttermilk is Buttermilk powder I use for baking. (saves on fat and lactose!) the packaging for the buttermilk powder says to add powder when combining dry ingrediants and then when it asks for liquid buttermilk add that amount of water. (For 1 cup of buttermilk that breaks down to 4 TBSP buttermilk powder and 1 cup of water) I added the buttermilk powder with the sugar and baking mix and fully combined before adding the liquids. The last little bit of change I had to do; after the thirty minutes the pie was still soup so I kept it in for another twenty minutes until it was golden brown and somewhat solid. Next time I may use a little bit more of the baking mix. TURNED OUT LOVELY - this is going to be a staple in our household!!
this was super easy... my very first buttermilk pie- and this was so goood. I did add a little nutmeg and cinnamon. It cooked up very nice and only took 30 minutes. A big hit. Will be making this alot more.
I loved this pie! I whipped it up in no time and it was a great way to use up buttermilk. We had it topped with fresh raspberries, which was divine. Mine had to cook for 40 minutes to set.
Way too simple to be this good. Great with fresh fruit.
If you don't have baking mix, just use: 1/3 cup and 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour 1 teaspoon baking powder 1/2 teaspoon white sugar 1/8 teaspoon salt 1 tablespoon and 1 teaspoon shortening
This pie is absolutely the best impossible pie around and of course so easy to make!!
I love buttermilk anything. One of my husbands favorites is my buttermilk pie. Though we still like the traditional pie crust recipe as our favorite..this recipe is a definate keeper..it's just so easy to make you couldn't ask for more.
YUM - Everyone liked - I used 1 cup sugar only, sprinkled with powdered sugar and cinnamon, strawberries on top. Cooked extra 5 to 10 minutes.
This was a great/quick recipe for a late night sweet tooth. I cut the recipe and made 1/3 of the batter and added a few dashes of cinnamon. I topped with a dusting of powder sugar. This was a very sweet treat next time will reduce the amount of sugar.
This was very easy and pretty good. Only thing is I thought it was a bit sweet, might cut down the amount of sugar a little the next time.
I especially liked that this recipe didn't require a crust. It was extremely quick and easy to prepare. Tastes fantastic!
I made this using almond extract instead of the vanilla and it was very good. A little too sweet so next time I'll use less sugar. A definate repeat though!
Yummy!! I added half brown sugar for the sugar and also added pecans! Yummy!!!
This was so easy and delicious. From just ingredients to oven in 5 minutes. I didn't quite know what "baking mix" was so I used bisquick.. works out just fine! Added cinnamon as others had suggested. I will definitely be making this again!
Used a Gluten/Wheat Free baking mix (Arrowhead Mills), and this still came out great! My husband was very excited. I did notice that it was maybe a little grainy in texture after a day of refrigeration. My husband thought it was fine, but I think it is best fresh out of the oven when subbing the gluten/wheat free baking mix.
I substitued Gluten-free Bisquick and used 1 1/4 Cup Splenda instead of sugar. Everyone enjoyed it, not just those who needed it! It is so easy and so good - I'll make it often!
This was delicious! For those (like myself) who have never heard of buttermilk pie until now, it's very sweet and custardy... not at all dry and bready like I'd feared. I will definitely make this any time that I have extra buttermilk on hand. Thanks for the recipe!
I don't think this receipe gets enough views, this is just absolutely DELICIOUS! Had this over Christmas at my Mother-in-laws and had to have the recipe. This is easy to make and just feels like good old fashion comfort food!
My husband is in love with this pie! It was gone in one day. He ate half! I just made another one this morning, lol! It is very easy to make and goes together in mere minutes. I had to use complete buttermilk pancake mix and egg substitute (Egg Beaters) both times, but it baked up perfect! This one is definitely a keeper. Thanks for the great recipe! :)
Love it! Make it for an event I cater every year... 150 ppl always begging for the buttermilk pie! I add just a pinch of cinnamon... and cut back on the sugar a bit.
I probably will not make this again. It was just kinda weird.....I served with berries.
Great recipe when you dont have a crust, my hubby likes haivng a pie crust but thought this was still excellent!
love this recipe. super easy and delicious. perfect way to use up buttermilk after pancakes.
This certainly is a quick and easy recipe! But it's a bit on the bland side. Could use some cinnamon to perk it up a bit. Good for home, but wouldn't take it to a pot luck supper or serve it to company.
This was a very tasty dish! I loved the sweet, buttery flavor, and the crust on top was very nice. I will surely add this to my regular recipes.
Really really good flavor! But next time I will probably cut the sugar by 1/2 cup. Waaaay too sweet.
I love this recipe, it's so quick and easy1
Very easy, tasted good. I'd make it again.
I thought this pie was great and sooooo easy to make. I like to serve this pie after it has chilled in the refrigerator. I will definately make this one again.
I had high hopes for a recipe with so many good reviews, but this was too weird for me. Texture and taste were just off, and it was really sweet.
Too sweet, but otherwise good. Cut the sugar back to one cup.
We love this. What's great, too, is that you don't have to worry about a crust.
I have made this pie twice this week. Once with sugar and once with one cup splenda and a half cup sugar. Both were excellent!! I did bake them alittle longer about 35 min for the splenda pie and 40 min for the all sugar. Sooooo good
Easy and delicious!
pretty "eggy", as others had said, and i even omitted one egg. also very, very sweet. i had high hopes for this recipe because of the mostly great reviews, but will probably just move on to another recipe.
I used only 1 1/4 cups of sugar and it is plenty sweet. Next time will be only 1 cup. I used reduced fat margarine instead of the butter and reduced fat Bisquick. I had no buttermilk so I put 1 Tablespoon of lemon juice into a measuring cup and added enough skim milk to make 1 cup. Let sit for 20 minutes then proceeded with the recipe. A very custardy pie that is extremely sweet. A little piece'll do ya!
Super easy and taste is wonderful, I would cut the sugar down a little it is sweet. But yummy...
YUM!! My hubs has really mainstream (meat and potatoes, nothing special) preferences, so I wasn't sure about this. He loved it. I loved it. Perfect first time around. I did some substitutions. Lemon+whole milk for the butter milk. 1/2 c white sugar, 1/2 c brown sugar, 1/2 plus a little of white cake mix, and left the vanilla, eggs, and butter the same. My oven runs hot, and it took 33 min. Golden top. Texture slightly curdly, but not at all unappealing.
i made this after looking for recipes that used buttermilk. i had no idea what a simple recipe like this would taste like. i added 1 tsp of vanilla & 2 tsp of sweet almond extract. i also did not have a 9inch pie pan, so i used my 8x8 pan & cooked for 40min. the taste was really good & it took me awhile to figure out what it taste like. it taste like flan! i love how the texture changes thru out the pie, but it is the same mixture through out. if i made it again now knowing what it taste like, i'd add some caramel.
Extremely easy dessert. Rich yet addicting. It is like a custard. You can't taste the bitterness of the buttermilk at all! I will keep this receipe and make it for the holidays! It would also be a great fuss-free dessert to take to a pot luck.
Just made this today....fantastic and easy. It's perfect with fruit and whipped cream or alone. Definitely making this for Thanksgiving!!
Was a very easy recipe. I thought it was a little too sweet. I think I will add a little cinnamon next time.
I tried it and it was awesome. I added the zest of 1/2 lemon, but otherwise made it to directions. It's easy and delicious. I make one with coconut also but it has regular milk in it. Yum... Great recipe. Foolproof.
SOOO YUMMY!!! But I do have one question: is the "crust" supposed to be on TOP of the pie? Because that's how mine came out! Still extremely good! My husband took one look at it and just HAD to have a huge piece! (And he's a really picky eater too)
It is really good. I don't know how the consistency is supposed to be but mine does not look as set as the one in the picture... and I baked it for 35 minutes. I guess I should have left it longer in the oven. I didn't think it was "eggy" as a member stated in a review. Very easy to make and a really good taste. I would cut the sugar though to 1 cup.
Oh wow! This was just great. I used a little less sugar, and it was the best pie ever!
The best tasting "easy" pie we ever had. We have used this recipe many times since finding it, and no one does not love it!
Very great texture, set the very first time I made this pie. I never had a buttermilk pie, and it was very good, a little sweet but good. Even better the second day, yummmmmmy!
This is amazing. I adore buttermilk pie, but sometimes I dont feel like going through all the work! This is almost a perfect substitute (the original is still the best)! I was worried about the baking soda in the bisquick, but you cant taste it. It came out a bit runny after 30, but just so yummy! Try this!!
Love how simple & delicious this pie is. I put all the ingredients in the blender for super fast prep. Mine always take longer to cook then it says.
I had some buttermilk and strawberries to use up so I decided to try this recipe. Although I bake alot I had never made one of these pies or even eaten it. I baked it alot longer than the recipe called for and it was still very runny on the bottom. I didn't sweeten the strawberries when I tasted the pie and used them to cut the sugar- it would have been way to sweet without them. It was good with the berries and some lightly sweetened whipped cream but all in all I will not make again.
This pie is absolutely yummy!!! I made the pie exactly as written. I always make it as written the first time I make a new recipe. It was very sweet, although my hubby says it's supposed to be this sweet. Hubby is a diabetic so next time I make this I will reduce the sugar. It is very quick and easy to make and I usually have all the ingredients on hand. I baked mine for 30 minutes checked it with a trusty toothpick it came out clean so I took it out but I wasn't sure if it was done. I had hubby look at it, yep its done. As it cools it will get firmer.
I'd never heard of buttermilk pie, but I had some buttermilk, so looked it up as an ingredient. I didn't really have the rest of the ingredients, so had to make do. No baking mix, so 1/2 cup all-purpose flour, 3/4 tsp baking powder and a dash of salt. Would normally use some butter too, but this recipe already has plenty. A previous commenter noted that it was too sweet, so cut sugar back to 1 1/4 cups. No vanilla extract on hand, so 1/2 tsp lemon extract instead. And 1/2 tsp cinnamon, just because. It came out nice. Had to bake 40 minutes. Thought about serving with some fruit on top, but that will have to be next time. When I have some vanilla.
I have made this pie about 6 times and we love it! It is super just by itself, or with whipped cream. I usually also sift some cocoa powder over the top. So yummy!
I had extra buttermilk and stumbled upon this recipe. I made one pie just like this recipe. and the second pie I used one cup of sugar and melted half a cup of semi sweet chocolate chips it turned out pretty good. this is a very rich dessert.
This a simple, delicious recipe that the grandkids absolutely loved. I will be making this again in the near future. The only change I will make is to decrease the sugar to 1 cup. It is a little on the sweet side. Also baked for 45 minutes before the custard set.
This will now be my go to recipe for buttermilk pie... I made it as per the recipe with one change, I used 1 cup of Splenda for the 1 1/2 cups of sugar, I am a diabetic and love recipes that I can adapt to things I can eat... I also added the juice of 1/2 lemon and sprinkled the top with cinnamon and nutmeg...Yumm!!
This is so fast and easy to make. I didn't change anything in the recipe but I did have to cook it a bit longer. It was delicious!! It was good hot but really good cold!! I served it with cut up strawberries, blueberries and raspberries, a bit of lemon curd and whipped creme. I will make it over and over.
First of all, the recipe needs to edited to show the corrected cook time. There is NO way this can cook in 30 minutes. I checked it after 25 minutes, and it was still in a liquid state. I cooked it for 45 minutes, and it was still gooey on the bottom. With a few adjustments, it will make a great pie.
My husband's mom told me to add 1/4 teaspoon of salt. It makes the sweetness balance out.
So easy and so delicious! We all loved it. Topped with frozen berries and bananas foster and fresh whipped cream! So good it doesn't need toppings though.
I could have used less flour actually. But overall it was good.
No frills, no crust - just a nice simple pie. The texture is like a sugar cream pie. I used Bisquick ® Heart Smart for the baking mix and it worked just fine. It doesn't say to refrigerate the pie, but I did on the second day. I actually really enjoyed this as a cold pie better then a room temp pie.
1.20.21 Was looking for a way to use up some buttermilk, and I’m so glad that I found this recipe. I read some of the reviews and knew this was going to take longer than the 30 minutes indicated in the recipe. I set the oven timer for 40 minutes, and it came out perfectly cooked. I’ve heard your tastes change every five years, and we’re going through a “less sweet” period now. Knowing that 1-1/2 cups white sugar most likely would be too sweet for us, I cut it back to a little over 1 cup, and that gave it just the right amount of sweetness (for us). I followed some of the reviewers’ recommendations to add a sprinkle of cinnamon and a grind of fresh nutmeg before it headed into the oven…good recommendations! Haven’t made an impossible pie in years, and we thoroughly enjoyed this with some sliced strawberries.
Meh... It was easy to make, and the taste was okay, but not great.
I followed this recipe exactly and did not care for it. My husband, who will eat anything, did not even eat it. The bottom was a milky mess and what looked like a second layer was spongy.
Very good pie but a little on the sweet side. My husband really liked it but I think it would be better with less sugar.
Absolutely delicious I added lemon extract to the one I made today Nd before I've made it with cinnamon and nutmeg and put banannas and whipped cream in top
super easy, love it!
I decided to use this recipe because I had a ton of leftover buttermilk I didn't know what to do with. The recipe is great, I think I'm just not a huge fan of buttermilk pie. I may have over cooked a little bit. I baked it for about 45 minutes instead of the thirty. It looked too soupy and the knife wasn't coming out clean. I think if I cooked it the correct time maybe it would have more of a custard texture.
This pie was sooo good!! I use a frozen pie crust and bake it first, then once it’s cooled I add hot fudge to the bottom layer. Once the other layers are on I top it with shaved ( used a veggie peeler )!Hersey bar . Looks great.
PERFECT custard pie.
awesome!! I put a little coconut in it sometimes.
it wasn't as sweet and caramel the way i like it but it was still good. i'll probably keep searching for another recipie or just try adding some more sugar to this one.
Very easy but way too sweet. Cut back on the sugar and also the butter.
Great way to use leftover buttermilk. Very simple. Very yummy. VERY RICH. Will do this again and serve with fruit to offset the richness.
this is always a big hit when I make it. It is super simple and never disappoints!
For just around the house as something sweet to have available for me and my housemates, the 9" pie is great. However, doing a little experimentation, I doubled the recipe and baked it in one of those foil cake pans for a covered dish dinner. It went before any of the other desserts that were brought. Many asked what it was, and most had never heard of buttermilk pie before. I was asked many times for the recipe that evening. Now, when I need to bake something for a covered dish or progressive dinner, or any social event, this is my go-to just by increasing the amount I bake, or whenever I don't have ingredients for something really impressive on hand and I'm pressed for time.
So good and so easy. One of my favorites and a quick go to for a last minute desert!! Serve with fresh fruit!!
I am very surprised at how delicious this actually is! While prepping I was a bit confused if I need to only butter my pie pan or flour it as well. I only buttered it as instructed but now I’m curious if it will be any different if I also flour it. I baked mine for 35 minutes and pulled it out the oven immediately and let it cool down to room temperature before serving. When I did the knife test in the center, it came out clean! Even if it looked jiggly, it will set. Also I’m not sure if I’m the only one who was very surprised at the butter residue from the knife test but that did make me worry if this pie would be greasy. However, after cool down, there isn’t a greasy feeling on the palate. This pie did make its own crusty crunchy edge, which I love! Instead of using the extra 1/2 cup sugar called for I only ended up using 1 and 2/4 cup sugar- maybe next time I make this I’ll just stick with 1 cup sugar because it still a tad bit too sweet for me. I didn’t have any fresh fruit on hand but I bet this would pair perfectly with fresh strawberries, blueberries or even cold canned peaches! Also for anyone curious of how the consistency turns out, for me the top to middle of the pie was crumbly and cake like and then the bottom portion of the pie was more of a custard. The recipe called for baking flour, which I didn’t have on hand so I just had to option for homemade baking flour which I just looked up on the internet real quick, but for anyone wondering it’s simply a mixture
This is delicious and so easy to make. One of my favorites. My husband even likes it and he's "strictly" a chocolate guy.
I cut back on the sugar by a 1/4 cup..added a pinch of nutmeg. And cinnamon....used gf bisquick... Not bad at all...easy and quick...
Made two for Thanksgiving. It was wonderful just as it is! I was leary about making a buttermilk pie, but it's a keeper. I did put it in a crust and it took quite a bit longer to bake. Good cool or room temp. Served with raspberries and homemade whipped cream. I also made my own baking mix from scratch, as I don't buy that. Wonderful pie!
This is a great pie and so easy!!! The only thing I did different was add a little cinnamon and nutmeg.
Good, easy recipe. However, I used HALF the sugar and it was still very sweet. I increased the baking mix a tablespoon to be sure to get thickening and added 1/2 t cinnamon and 1/4 t nutmeg. Next time I will reduce the water and exchange for more buttermilk.
All I have to say is YUMMMMMY! :-)
Very sweet
Yummy yum yum!!!!!!! I couldn't eaten the entire pie myself! All my guests loved.
Came out exactly like picture. Sweet but a great dessert. And a great way to use up buttermilk left over from the German Chocolate Cake
Delicious and very easy to make. We dusted it with powdered sugar for presentation.
I have used this recipe for years it always turns out great!
