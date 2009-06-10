Impossible Buttermilk Pie

I am very surprised at how delicious this actually is! While prepping I was a bit confused if I need to only butter my pie pan or flour it as well. I only buttered it as instructed but now I’m curious if it will be any different if I also flour it. I baked mine for 35 minutes and pulled it out the oven immediately and let it cool down to room temperature before serving. When I did the knife test in the center, it came out clean! Even if it looked jiggly, it will set. Also I’m not sure if I’m the only one who was very surprised at the butter residue from the knife test but that did make me worry if this pie would be greasy. However, after cool down, there isn’t a greasy feeling on the palate. This pie did make its own crusty crunchy edge, which I love! Instead of using the extra 1/2 cup sugar called for I only ended up using 1 and 2/4 cup sugar- maybe next time I make this I’ll just stick with 1 cup sugar because it still a tad bit too sweet for me. I didn’t have any fresh fruit on hand but I bet this would pair perfectly with fresh strawberries, blueberries or even cold canned peaches! Also for anyone curious of how the consistency turns out, for me the top to middle of the pie was crumbly and cake like and then the bottom portion of the pie was more of a custard. The recipe called for baking flour, which I didn’t have on hand so I just had to option for homemade baking flour which I just looked up on the internet real quick, but for anyone wondering it’s simply a mixture