Sparkling Grapefruit Pie

I use Indian River pink grapefruit. Serve with whipped cream.

Recipe by MARBALET

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 day 4 hrs
total:
1 day 4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Peel grapefruit, removing all pith. Cut up into bite-size pieces. Drain in a strainer for 4 or more hours, collecting the juice. (This can be done the day before.)

  • Combine the sugar, cornstarch, and 3/4 cup juice in a small saucepan; if the collected juice does not measure 3/4 cup, top it off with water. Bring to a boil. Stir in strawberry gelatin. Cool slightly.

  • Spread grapefruit in the bottom of the baked shell, and pour gelatin over the fruit. Chill several hours or overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
235 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 46.3g; fat 5.4g; sodium 145.2mg. Full Nutrition
