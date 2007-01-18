Sparkling Grapefruit Pie
I use Indian River pink grapefruit. Serve with whipped cream.
I use Indian River pink grapefruit. Serve with whipped cream.
We loved this pie and it was so pretty. I followed another reviewers suggestion and used lemon jello. My tree produces yellow fruit so that is what I used. I also used 3oz cream cheese that I sweetened and added vanilla. This I put on the bottom and sides of my baked pie crust then add the fruit mixture on top. I peeled the fruit like you would an apple removing the outer membrane. Then placing the knife along the inner membrane slice to the center and simply push the section out. Very easy fast and nothing but fruit. I can't wait to try this recipe with oranges and strawberry jello. UPDATE 3/10/07 Made this with oranges, peach jello, no sugar and a little lemon juice to give it a sweet/sour taste. It was fabulous!Read More
I'll start by saying that I thought the contrasting sweet and sour flavors really worked. The strawberry was perfect, imo. However, I took on board the reviewer's comment regarding the grapefruit membranes, and decided to get rid of them as well as the pith. Well, with 4 large grapefruits, this took a LONG time (and I didn't even need all of the flesh. Three fruits would have been enough). I then made the jello filling as directed. Once cooled, it was extremely thick and rubbery, and the pie was very difficult to eat. If I were to make this again, I would omit the cornstarch, and cut the grapfruit into much smaller pieces, perhaps even crush it a little.Read More
We loved this pie and it was so pretty. I followed another reviewers suggestion and used lemon jello. My tree produces yellow fruit so that is what I used. I also used 3oz cream cheese that I sweetened and added vanilla. This I put on the bottom and sides of my baked pie crust then add the fruit mixture on top. I peeled the fruit like you would an apple removing the outer membrane. Then placing the knife along the inner membrane slice to the center and simply push the section out. Very easy fast and nothing but fruit. I can't wait to try this recipe with oranges and strawberry jello. UPDATE 3/10/07 Made this with oranges, peach jello, no sugar and a little lemon juice to give it a sweet/sour taste. It was fabulous!
I found this recipe to be delightful. I used really fresh grapefruit from the Texas Valley area. They were large, with very firm fruit. One was plenty to make one pie. There was NO juice dripping after sitting for four hours. Had to use prepared grapefruit juice, which worked fine. The only change I made was to use lemon jello because that's what I had on hand. I've since had the strawberry and prefer lemon. Everyone at the office thought this was a most unusual presentation and really liked it. I'll do this frequently.
We loved this pie. It's cool and refreshing with just the right mix of sweet and tart. I used a jar of pink grapefruit sections from the produce isle. That simplified this recipe immensely. Also used splenda instead of sugar and sugar free Jello so the diabetics in the family could have some. I was pleasantly surprised and will be making this one again.
I'll start by saying that I thought the contrasting sweet and sour flavors really worked. The strawberry was perfect, imo. However, I took on board the reviewer's comment regarding the grapefruit membranes, and decided to get rid of them as well as the pith. Well, with 4 large grapefruits, this took a LONG time (and I didn't even need all of the flesh. Three fruits would have been enough). I then made the jello filling as directed. Once cooled, it was extremely thick and rubbery, and the pie was very difficult to eat. If I were to make this again, I would omit the cornstarch, and cut the grapfruit into much smaller pieces, perhaps even crush it a little.
My Dad has always been a huge grapefruit fan! When visiting his Mom, our Nana, in Florida he'd love having grapefruit and insist my brother and I each have a spoonful of the juice. I made this for Dad. Used a graham cracker crust and sections of grapefruit. Used store-bought Ruby Red for the juice. Lemon jello and did a layer on the bottom of a combination of cream cheese + vanilla extract. OUTSTANDING and thanks for this very unique recipe.
I was so surprised at how good this was. I had a ton of grapefruit from a friend's tree and was looking for something unique. This was perfect sweet and sour combo. I wasn't expecting too much after some of the other reviews but I really enjoyed this. I made my own pie crust and I think it helps that the grapefruit I used were a really good quality. I probably used about a cup of grapefruit juice. I will definitely make this again.
Very nice, fresh flavor. I made one major change; I used lime jello, which made it look like a Halloween project but tasted awesome! Did not have whipped cream to serve with it, but it made a nice light end to a dinner of brats and beer. Thanks for an interesting, yummy recipe!
I was excited to try this due to positive reviews...Maybe we are a minority, but....NO ONE liked it! The grapefruit remains pretty bitter and the glaze part is too sweet...the two don't mix. No amount of whipped cream helped! Beyond the taste factor, it was difficult to eat with the membrane parts of the grapefruit seeming plastic-y.
I used 3 instead of 4 ruby red Texas grapefruit
So easy, and tasty. The jello really cuts throught the sour of the grapefruit.
This is pretty good but it is more like a jello in pie crust. While in Texas I was given a recipe for a Texas Grapefruit Pie which is more like a chiffon pie, so refreshing..try it . It uses marshmallows and grapefruit sections, etc. I shared it under my Profile.
First time followed recipe as written and it was great! Second time, I used sugar free strawberry jello, 12 packets of equal, and no sugar added jarred grapefruit and it was just as good!!!! So you have options!
I made this for my mom for Mother's Day since grapefruit is her favorite food. The rest of us aren't huge grapefruit fans but we all actually ate it. She loved it so much that I recently had to make her another pie for her birthday!
The most difficult & time consuming part of this whole recipe was taking the pith completely off the grapefruits. Once that was done the rest was easy. It's definately different, but in a very good way.
I tried this pie in Florida and was ecstatic to find the recipe when I got home. It tasted just like the original that the owner claimed was a "secret family recipe". To save time, I cheated and used jarred red grapefruit from the produce section of most grocery stores. YUMMY!!!
This was a very interesting recepe. I made it again with oranges and peaches and other fruits, and turned it into a "fruit salad pie" instead of a "grapefruit pie"
I was given a huge bag of pink grapefruits and didn't know what to do with all of them. This was a creative new use for them. I liked the sweet and sour combo with the strawberry gelatin. I would make this again if I had an abundance of grapefruit. The only thing I may change is using more gelatin as I didn't have enough to cover all the bottom of the pie and couldn't spread it easily with the grapefruit in it.
The only change I made to this was to use a graham cracker crust, both because it was what I had on-hand and I thought it would be better. I also found it only needed two normal-sized grapefruits. All in all it was quite tasty and if I ever need to get rid of some grapefruit I would make it again.
I live where Ruby Reds grow. This is a great way to go through a bushel! I recommend everyone try it at least once. People who say they don’t like grapefruits love this pie. I’ve had people at work bring me grapefruits from their gardens and beg me to make them this pie!
Tried this because we had some grapefruits given to us. Barely a hint of the grapefruit, basically a jello pie, which is okay, since I'm not a big fan of bitter fruit. I used a pre-made Nilla crust, and the combination of strawberry jello'd fruit with the tasty crust was very yummy.
It's original, and it does taste pretty good, it looks very pretty, but grapefruit???!! I think if I were pregnant and craving some sweet grapefruit pastry thing BOY this would be IT! However, the next time I have to bring a pie somewhere I would either make a "really" small grapefruit pie, and bring a more popular choc. pie. People all want to taste it, but no one seems to be in the mood to eat more than a few bites, it's too much like breakfast.
Used crepes instead of pie crust. Yum.
This was wonderful. For those complaining about peeling all the membranes off the grapefruit, I have a solution. Look in the deli section of your grocery store and buy what is called Del Monte Citrus Salad. It has red and white grapefruit,oranges and juice with all the membranes removed. It is really good.Here it is about $5.00 for a big jar. I think I used two cups of the fruit. Then I used the juice from the container, I also used juice from the container to replace the water when making the pie shell. It was fantastic. I also used Rasberry Jello and it worked perfectly and the oranges added so much flavor.
My mother has grapefruit trees in TX so I needed to use them up and increased the quantity to 6. Still terrific. Topped with Cool Whip it was awesome.
I have made this pie many times, trying various jello flavors. I have also tried using different fruits...
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections