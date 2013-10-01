Pistachio Cream Pie

Great Pie!!! I didn't have the correct size pan,mine was a little smaller but no big deal.I used all the batter for the crust so it was a little thicker, do to smaller pan, but that was ok. The walnuts in the crust was so good, my sis n law went nuts over it. My pudding I could only find the low fat, then I noticed the ounces are smaller. So before I panicked to much, I was making the for Thanksgiving dinner. I had bought 3 boxes, then just kinda figured out the correct amount of milk to use and only used two boxes. It was perfect. Made my own whip cream from whipping cream and a little bit of sugar. I personally don't care for pistachios, but made like this and grounded up, I love them. We had a pie contest with my in laws, so I waited until later to put cherries on top. I didn't win, but this year I was not on the bottom either. I will absoulty use this recipe again and will be something different for church banquets.