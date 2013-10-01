Pistachio Cream Pie
This pie has a walnut crust and two uncooked layers--cream cheese and pudding. It's made in a 9x13-inch baking dish.
My friend gave me this recipe and it is FANTASTIC! I have not met one person who didn't salivate over it and beg me to make it again. There is one difference in her recipe though, and I think it makes a big difference. For the crust on the bottom, she used 1cup flour, 1/2 cup melted butter and 1/2 cup walnuts. after you mix and press into the bottom of the pan only bake 20 minutes tops. This recipe gives you a crispy crust that not only tastes better (in my opinion) but holds up and spreads without crumbling into your first layer. Otherwise, this recipe is great and I am glad it is here! You'll love it!Read More
The cream layer was great but the pistachio pudding layer was too sweet and fake tasting.Read More
I enjoyed this recipe, but changed the crust slightly. I added 3 Tbsp sugar, added almond flavoring and vanilla flavoring and used chopped pistachio nuts instead of walnuts. I baked it for 25 minutes. The crust then had a cookie taste and everyone liked it. I found that I couldn't really taste the cream cheese layer so next time I will double that layer.
yummy, used sugar free cool whip, sugar free pudding, low fat milk, low fat creamcheese and the regular confectionary sug in cream cheese mixture. Will try w/ chocolate pud next time.
I have made it as the recipe is and I have also cut the recipe in half (4 servings) and made it in a ready made graham cracker crust from the store. Either way love it. The cream cheese filling is a great base for other types of pudding pies. Thank you for sharing.
Really, really good!!! I would recommend doubling the cream cheese filling and adding a bit of sugar to the crust.
This pie is an all time favorite. My Aunt made it every christmas. I was so excited when I found you had the recipe on here. Thanks, it is now a regular dessert in our house. turns out perfect every time.
Very good, but the frozen whipped topping gives it a slight chemical-like taste (I just don't care for the stuff). This is a wonderful recipe; I'll just make it with real whipped cream next time. It will really make a difference (as might some shaved chocolate, either white or regular). Nice complexity, with the crunch crust, rich cream cheese layer and creamy pudding & topping. Took to a work potluck and people went crazy. Brought the few remaining pieces home and they were devoured for dessert. Delicious. I also only added 3/4 cup powdered sugar vs. the prescribed 1 cup and glad I did. Was not overly sweet this way. Highly recommend (but remember the real whipped cream!).
A nice cool desert. Actual prep time isn't very long,and the cooling time between crust and fillin gives a chance to take a break. The only problem I had was with the crust...not really a problem,it just wasn't as firm as I expected. Made spreading the filling a little tricky for me. (I'm a rookie)
I've been making something like this for years. Minor diffence is no nuts in crust, but add 2T of sugar. You can use any type of pudding you like. My favorite is with Lemon Pudding, with a little extra lemon juice for extra zip!
Had this at a luncheon and had to find the recipe. Found it here, and it was delicious. Thanks for sharing.
Did this pie the lazy way and it was still terrific. Used a graham cracker crust and only 1 package of pudding, followed receipe for the cream cheese part exactly. All in a 9" pie plate. Looked lovely with the cherries and tasted terrific. Thanks
This is a fabulous recipe. Try it with butterscotch pudding - wow!
Big hit! I don't really like cream cheese so I cut that in half and added more whipped topping to the mixture (2nd layer).
My husband is not big on sweets....but he sure did love this!!! This is a recipe that will be sticking with me! Thank you. My family loves it.
I couldn't wait to try this because my mom used to make something similar when I was growing up. DH and I really liked this pie. I omitted the cherries as I did not have any. My 3 year old put far too many pecans on top (I did not have pistachios) but it's still good. I cut the recipe in half and made it in an 8x8 dish.
Very happy with this recipe! Went to a party where it was being served and thought, as I looked at it, that it would probably taste "soggy" or "mooshy" but was definitely suprised. I went back for another helping and the pan was completely empty! I have since made it and never tire of it. It is sweet but it is after all a dessert.
Excellent! Was a huge hit at many gatherings, I am always asked to share the recipe!
just like i remember it... the cherries aren't necessary
The best pistachio dessert I've ever tasted! And the marachino cherries go great with it! Not just a nice decoration:)
Mmmm...pistachio. The cream cheese mixture went well with the pistachio pudding - I added pineapple to it when I put it on the top for icing. I also placed a thin sheet of vanilla cake directly beneath it to add a little texture and it turned out great! My only complaint was that the crust was a little crumbly and didn't come up too well, but it tasted excellent once you got it out of the pan.
This was amazing. LOVED It. However, I used pistachios instead of walnuts for the crust. I brought this to a potluck and it was gone fast.
I have been making this recipe for years...it's a family favorite. The only difference I can find is that I make the crust with chocolate chips and walnuts. And as the topping I put chocolate chips, walnuts, and shredded coconut. It's awesome with the chocolate chips...try it!!
We always made this pie with chocolate pudding. No cherries or pistachios---top with nuts and/or chocolate curls. We sometimes double the cream cheese mixture. This is a dessert you just stand in the kitchen and eat it out of the dish with a spoon. A crowd gathers, and everyone has a spoon, devouring the dessert like vultures!
Loved it!
I have a very similar recipe that was my Grandmother's...4 layer cake. The crust is a butter and flour mixture. Next layer is cream cheese, powdered sugar and cool whip. Pudding goes on next and the last layer is cool whip. So yummy. will have to try it your way next time. Thanks for posting
I made this for our Annual dinner that we have every third sunday in August. My family loved it. For it is simple to a recipe that we call Party Pie. The only different is that any pie filling that your family like will replace the Pistachio Pudding.
I hate walnuts, so I use chopped pecans in the crust! I'll bet it's good with almonds, or pistachios, or cashews... peanuts would probably be good with a chocolate pudding! :-)
My boyfriend and his friends love this. I haven't made it, but his friend's mother makes this all the time and it is amazing!!! Each guy has his own pan full of torte (that's what we call it)! No nuts or cherries on top though, but that walnut crust is soooo good! I plan on making this for Christmas, hoping that it will make the same impact on my family.
I've had this and made a few changes. I use softened pistachio ice cream instead of pudding (I like the consistency better and it makes a nice treat in the summer). I also sprinkle some crushed butterfingers on top and it's always the first thing to go at a party.
Excellent when almonds are used in place of walnuts (almond and pistachio are a match made in heaven). I also use real whipped cream instead of whipped topping. Try these changes, you won't be disappointed! I have also made this with an additional layer of chocolate pudding and then sprinkled mini chocolate chips on top (but you'll need a larger pan, 11x15 - great for a crowd).
Fairly rich, but delicious nonetheless.
I made this also but changed it a bit, I added 1 tsp vanilla and 3 TBS sugar to the crust, I also added 1 c of cool whip to the cream cheese mixture, and added 1 box of chocolate pudding layer on top of that, then the pistachio pudding and topped with cool whip and chopped pistachio's. Took it to family reunion and people couldn't get enough of it. I also made a gluten free version for my 2 grandsons with celiac disease, just substitute gluten free flour in the crust and make sure all other ingredients are gluten free.
Great Pie!!! I didn't have the correct size pan,mine was a little smaller but no big deal.I used all the batter for the crust so it was a little thicker, do to smaller pan, but that was ok. The walnuts in the crust was so good, my sis n law went nuts over it. My pudding I could only find the low fat, then I noticed the ounces are smaller. So before I panicked to much, I was making the for Thanksgiving dinner. I had bought 3 boxes, then just kinda figured out the correct amount of milk to use and only used two boxes. It was perfect. Made my own whip cream from whipping cream and a little bit of sugar. I personally don't care for pistachios, but made like this and grounded up, I love them. We had a pie contest with my in laws, so I waited until later to put cherries on top. I didn't win, but this year I was not on the bottom either. I will absoulty use this recipe again and will be something different for church banquets.
This is a great recipe - lots of texgture - I used choc. pudding - but any pudding can be substituted.
YOU CAN ALSO USE CHOCOLATE PUDDING INSTEAD OF PISTACHIO. I ALSO ADD 1/2 C POWDERED SUGAR TO THE CRUST MIXTURE. EITHER WAY THIS DESSERT IN AWESOME!! THIS IS MY SONS FAVORITE DESSERT, HE TOOK IT TO A WORK POTLUCK AND NOW EVERYTIME THEY HAVE A POTLUCK THEY WANT HIM TO BRING THIS DESSERT.
One of my best recipes! When I take it to pot lucks, I print up several copies of the recipe beforehand because everyone wants it. My version uses pistachios in the crust instead of walnuts, and no maraschino cherries on top and it's fabulous.
This is always a must-have dessert for my family gatherings. I use pecans instead of walnuts and I don't add cherries.
This is an all time favorite with my family.(It's not easy to find anything that all five children love!) I do, however, use half vanilla and half pistacio pudding...it makes the filling milder and we seem to like it better. It's surprising how much a simple adjustment can make. (I also use the sugar free pudding mix)
I love this dessert! I don't put the nuts/cherries on it I love it just the way it is! mmmmm good!
LOVE IT! I make it every year for Christmas and use red food coloring for the whipped cream so it is Christmas colors!
this was pretty good and easy I used a premade pie shell for the ease....
I have made this recipe for years. My son, who is not a sweet eater, requests this every year instead of a birthday cake. We call it Oregon Pistachio Torte (A friend from Oregon gave it to me 22 years ago)
We love this and make it often.
I used a pie plate instead of the 9x13 and cut everything in half. Actually I made it all up and put the other half in the fridge to enjoy later. I followed the recipe exactly and it was fantastic. Very easy to use. When I tasted the crust by itself I was worried it wouldn't be very good but once it's all put together it's really nice to have that kind of bland crust, and the taste of the nutes in the crust really enhanced the flavor of the pistachio. I detest walnuts so I used slivered almonds and they were yummy. I also didn't decorate with the cherries and since my almonds were so big I didn't use the pistachio nuts on top. Next time I think I'll use pistachio nuts in the crust. Will definitly be making again!
I used a Graham cracker crust. No cherries on top. It was the first dessert to go this Christmas. My husband especially loved it .
Made exactly as written with one exception - used 8oz. of lite Cool Whip. Did find the pistachio layer a little overwhelming. Thinking about ways to temper that next time.
This was so easy to make! I will be making the Pie using other flavored puddings.
My husband grew up with as one of his favorite desserts & now it’s my kids favorite too!!!
This pie is so versatile. Have made it with cookie and graham cracker crusts; chocolate, lemon, banana puddings. This is a great basic recipe for any type of cream pie and is definitely a keeper!!!
Unreal dessert 🍨! So yummy 😋
Oh boy was this a big hit at our Easter family get together! I wasn't sure about the crust. It was a bit crumbly. But I used pecans instead of walnuts. I also took my almond extract and sprinkled on the crust after it cooked to give it just a bit more flavor. Then started the layering. My son- in-law said the crust tasted like a pecan Sandie cookie and loved it!
I would double the cream cheese layer next time…
I served this for a get-together after golf and it was a hit!! I followed the recipe with one variation as suggested by other reviewers - I used real whipped cream and it was terrific! This will be a go-to recipe for any big group or party.
I remember my mom and a co-worker making this many years ago and was so happy to stumble on this recipe! It is pretty easy to make. One error I made on my second time making - I did not let the cream cheese stay out at room temperature long enough to evenly make the layer. So, I add clips of cream cheese, which was not too tasty. One big change I made was not making the crust at all and instead crushing walnuts at the bottom of glass soup bowls/tea cups and making the dish as a parfait in the glass bowls. YUMMY!
This is a classic recipe! My mom would make it all the time when I was a kid in the 70's and it was often seen at church potlucks. There was even a local diner that had it on the menu! While pistachio is the classic flavor to use, I also love it made with different flavor puddings. I used butterscotch this time and it was fantastic, straight from my childhood. Give it a try! It's a really nice light summer dessert. I wanted to add that I only baked the crust for 20 minutes. I would not have wanted to bake it longer than that. I don't like it too brown, it really changes the flavor.
It tasted great! But instead of mariachino cherries I used crushed pineapple.
Childhood favorite. My Grandma Winter would make two pies when we'd visit. One for the family and one for me. I cut scratch-made pistachio pudding (1/3) with the Jell-O pistachio pudding (2/3). This significantly deepened the pistachio flavor and mellowed out the sweetness. Very happy to find this...
10 stars! I make this all the time and everyone LOVES it!
Just used a plain homemade graham cracker crust as I knew my family would like it better. The filling was delicious though!
Just the recipe I was looking for. Great summer dessert. Would be good with chocolate pudding, too.
I left out the toppings (I prefer it without them) and had to compromise with a premade pie crust to save time but it was amazing. (:
I think that the 16 ounces of cool whip listed in the ingredients list might actually supposed to be 12. I bought two 8 ounce containers and even after mixing the cup in with the cream cheese filling still ended up with way too much cool whip topping. It drowned out the flavors of the other layers. The cream cheese layer was great and next time I make it I'll double that part.
Love this recipe. Super easy too! Healthy tip: Substitute the pistachio pudding mix with the sugar free kind! Nobody will even know the difference. Tastes exactly the same!
Delicious!! Used wheat flour, a sugar substitute, sugar free pudding, low fat cream cheese, and lite cool whip. Worked beautifully and tastes amazing.
Stayed close to recipe only change I did not put cherries on top
Turned out amazing. It was supposed to be for Christmas with my family. Due to COVID it ended up being for my in-laws and they really enjoyed it.
