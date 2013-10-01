Pistachio Cream Pie

This pie has a walnut crust and two uncooked layers--cream cheese and pudding. It's made in a 9x13-inch baking dish.

Recipe by MARBALET

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9 x 13-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine the flour, walnuts, and butter and mix well. Press the mixture into the bottom of a 9 x 13 inch pan. Bake in the preheated oven until the nuts are fragrant and the crust is lightly browned, 20 to 30 minutes. Cool.

  • Mix together the cream cheese, vanilla, confectioners' sugar, and 1 cup whipped topping. Beat well, and spread the filling over the cooled crust. Refrigerate for 1 hour.

  • Mix the instant pudding with milk until thick. Spread the pudding over the cream cheese layer. Top with remaining whipped topping, sprinkle with nuts, and decorate with maraschino cherries.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
762 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 76.7g; fat 47.1g; cholesterol 83.9mg; sodium 618.7mg. Full Nutrition
