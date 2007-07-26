Key Lime Pie VI

A huge success! I had my trusty bottle of Kermit's Key Lime Juice with me, but I forgot to buy sweetened condensed milk. I felt that there HAD to be a recipe that didn't use it. How lucky that this one appeared as the top Google result! I made sure to cook the filling for quite a while, until it thickened well, and then I cooked it a total of five minutes longer after adding in the Key Lime Juice. ADVICE: keep tasting the filling (I used up lots of spoons and eventually forks!). At first it wasn't "limey" enough for me, and so I kept adding a bit more of the Key Lime Juice until it tasted just right for my friends. (If I were going to eat the pie all my myself, I would have added even more juice.) I had used up all my butter for the crust (I made a graham cracker crust, because it's my favorite), and so I didn't add butter to the filling. 2nd ADVICE: you don't need the butter! I also had no cream of tartar on hand, but guess what, if you whip the egg whites long enough, you don't need that either! (Remember to stop beating the eggs once they reach peak consistency.) 3rd ADVICE: I used only 3 T sugar in the meringue. It's not super easy to spread the meringue on the filling; it takes more time than frosting a cake. Be patient! FINAL ADVICE: Keep an eye on the pie once it's in the oven! Mine got too brown on top. I cut away the too-brown parts and it tasted fine. 5 out of 6 asked for seconds!