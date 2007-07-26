Key Lime Pie VI
A Key Lime Pie made without sweetened condensed milk. It really enhances the flavor of the lime.
Okay, first of all, it's true that the use of water instead of condensed milk really enhances the flavour of the lime. But what I can't understand is why the recipe states to add the lime juice after the rest of the filling is cooked. In my case, the filling was nice and thick up until this point, but the lime juice diluted it so much that it was like soup when I poured it into the pie shell, foolishly hoping that a brief stint in the oven would help it set. Well, it never set, even after a night in the refrigerator. But I hate to waste, so the next day, I poured out the filling, reheated it with a little more flour until it got thick, then poured it back into the pie shell and baked it again. This time it came out beautiful and perfectly set, even without refrigeration. So I would definitely recommend this recipe - just don't do what I did and pour in the filling unless it is thick enough to form ribbons when stirred. If it is too soupy, add more flour or cook it a little longer, but don't hope for it to set up in the oven, because it won't!Read More
I tried this recipe twice. I used a flaky tart crust both times to keep it from being too sweet. I also used bottled lime juice both times and think fresh would have been better. The first time I followed the recipe and found I needed extra corn starch to thicken after adding the lime juice. It was also SO sweet that I threw it out and made a second one. The second time I used 1.5c water and 1c lime juice, plus added a half tablespoon extra corn starch in the beginning and it was MUCH better. I also made fresh whipped cream instead of the meringue as it was still very sweet. I guess in the end I just don't like my deserts sickly sweet, even with a zing of lime. Here's a picture prior to the whipped cream!Read More
ohhhhhlaaalaaaah! This was to die for. I had never made a key lime pie before, found a lovely and fragrant bunch of them on sale so decided to buy and give it a whirl. This was outstanding! Stood up so nicely, was not soupy, cut into nice slices and sooo creamy. I think the flour is the key to creaminess. The only mods. I made were to add more lime zest, and used 1/2 cup of key lime juice and cut the water accordingly. I also used lime-essence water instead. The lime water is great if you can find it. I get it at CVS drugstore in the dollar aisle! It is simply bottled water with a faint essence of lime. This recipe is a keeper. I used the french pastry pie crust from this site and it all turned out so nicely. **remember to keep egg whites at room temp when making meringue and make sure that beaters and bowl are free from any oil or fat or meringue will not set up.
Came out great, everyone loved it. Very simple and easy to understand. Just need to remember to let the mixture boil completely to activate the corn starch. I realized my mistake before it was too late and everything turned out delicious.
I made this pie for my parents, who are crazy about key lime pie. This pie came out beautiful and delicious and everyone RAVED! It has the perfect balance of sweet and tart and it’s so full of key lime flavor. I had never made anything with key limes before this pie and I was surprised with how small key limes are, so I had no idea how many I would need to get the amount of juice and zest needed for this recipe. The limes I used were cherry tomato-sized. It took about 7 limes (1/4 lb.) to get ¼ cup juice and an additional 3 limes (10 total) to get the 1 Tbsp. zest. I think the trick to getting the pie to set up after adding the juice and butter is to bring it back up to a boil. I also stirred the mixture a couple of times while it cooled in the pan a little before pouring into the crust. I used a graham cracker crust (brushed with an egg wash and prebaked at 375 for 5 minutes) and the meringue turned out lovely as written.
Thank you so much for sharing this! My grandmother is from Key West and has very strict requirements in order for a pie to be considered a "real" Key Lime Pie - it must have a traditional pastry crust instead of graham cracker, it must have meringue - not whipped cream, and it should be yellow, never green! This recipe meets all the the requirements and is exactly like the ones my Gramma has always made! So excited to share this recipe!
I thought this was great; a very pure and clear flavour as it's not combined with the condensed milk. I will admit, however, that I made a few changes for my own preferences. I like a graham cracker crust, so I used this instead of a plain baked shell. And I don't like meringue, no matter HOW it is made, so I omitted the meringue from my pie. Over all, an easy to follow recipe with excellent results and with a low cost.
This recipe is excellent. I've made it many times and now also use it for lemon meringue pies (substituting the same amount of lemon juice and zest for the lime). I especially like it that no condensed milk is required, so the fruit taste really stands out--cheaper and healthier without the condensed milk, too. Also, this meringue recipe is better than the one I used to make--simpler and never fails. Two tips: Make sure the filling doesn't look thin before you add it to the pie shell. If it does look thin, cook it a little longer at a slightly higher temperature until it has a pudding-like consistency. Second, make sure you clean your beaters thoroughly before doing the meringue, and see that they're cool. I put mine in the fridge (along with the bowl and utensils) until it's time to use them. You can also make the meringue first so that you don't have to clean the beaters, etc., before you use them to do the egg yolks. (If your kitchen is warm, put the bowl of meringue in the fridge until it's time to top the pie.) Anyway, thanks very much, Jack, for this great recipe. Can't wait to try it for orange, pineapple, and other fruit-juice pies.
While the taste was good it wasn't 'wow'. The directions were great though, and the lime layer came out perfectly and cut really well. I think both the lime and the meringue needed more sugar to give a bit of a kick.
This pie was awesome!!It had a very nice balance of flavors. I made the recipe exactly as it is written.I will make this refreshing pie again and again.I think there are mixed reviews do the pie not setting up properly. The recipe should state that the mixture must come to a boil for 2 minutes as with all pudding pies.
I made this tonight 12/30/06. It was good, it was alittle difficult but I got the hang of it. Only thing, do not have pie on top rack when cooking meringue. I burnt mine. Put under broiler and watch. That is how Mother made it.
This was very yummy! I wanted to try a recipe for key lime pie but I didn't have any condensed milk and this was just what I was after. The husband gave it high marks. The only downside is that a day later the pie had begun to "bleed" sugar nectar into the pie pan. It seems to be seeping out of the meringue.
I was looking for a low carb key lime pie with the more traditional meringue element, which is why I chose this one without sweetened condensed milk. At first I tried it with splenda instead of sugar but it just didn't set up right. (It still tasted good though!) For my second attemtpt I took the lime water suggestion from another reader one step further and used 1 cup diet lemon lime soda, 1 cup water and only a 1/2 cup sugar. The mixture was a little frothy in the beginning but thickened to look exactly like my first attempt. It was so so good this way. I also baked it without the crust both times, which worked fine, but I had to extend the cooking time a bit. I did this by turning off the oven after 10 min. and letting it sit for about 15 min more in the hot oven. It held it's shape well when chilled and served with a pie server.
Husband's favorite dessert, so I decided to make one totally from scratch for his birthday vs. buying one like usual, but wanted fewer calories than other recipes. I didn't have the greatest luck with this recipe. Besides being extremely labor intensive, used suggestion of doubling lime juice, attempting to hand squeeze all, but ended up filling the rest with store bought juice. Getting a T. of lime zest took a long time. Pudding didn't set over night, so had to spoon out of the shell, cooked longer adding 1/4 c. sugar because it was so tart, a little corn starch & water to thicken, fixed the setting problem, but it and the overly sweet meringue made it too rich for my preference. If I were to make again, I'd follow directions to a T, but would probably leave out the zest, cook the pudding longer the first time & cut the sugar for the meringue in half.
Awesome! I'd never made meringue pie before, but this turned out great! The directions were very clear, so even a first-timer like me had no problem. I followed the advice of another reviewer and used lime-flavored water in place of the plain water. Everyone loved it; I'll definitely be making it again. EDIT: It's March 13 and I just tried this recipe again. I did the exact same things I did last time, but this time the meringue would not set. I don't know why.
Excellent pie! It's got almost no fat, yet tasted delicious and limey. Quite easy to make, as well - the instructions are accurate and easy to follow. Great recipe!
I loved this recipe and would absolutely recommend it to everyone! I made this exactly as written for Easter last year and didn't tell anyone that it was minus some of the traditional ingredients. I had raves from everyone who had a slice and some of the comments were, "This is the BEST key lime pie I have ever eaten!" I did not top it with meringue because I don't really care for meringue, I used a light whipped topping and it was scrumptious. Thank you, JACLYN, now I can have guilt free key lime pie anytime I want it.
My husband's 1st words were, "MMM, not too sweet, just right." I concur. I made by the recipe, using a graham cracker crust. I didn't have key limes, & used regular. My lemon meringue recipe calls for adding the lemon juice after removing from heat, too, I'm not sure why, but it works fine for me. Just be patient and let the mixture thicken well before removing from heat. It was going to be awhile (maybe 2 hrs?) before I made the meringue, so I put the whites in the refrigerator, letting the other cool in saucepan, just stirring occasionally. When I made the meringue, I didn't wait for the whites to return to room temp. and it came out marvelous. Will try that again. Thanks for the excellent recipe.
Awesome recipe! Even my mother appropved! I had some limes that I wanted to use so I gave it a try. Key limes would make it even better. Just make sure to cook the filling until very thick.
i haven't made key lime pie in quite some time, i misplaced my old recipe & this is it! yay, this puts those heavy, creamy things to shame!
Key lime pie is one of my favorite types of pie and this one had an awesome flavor but it turned out more like a mush than an actual pie. Next time I will buy a premade crust instead of making my own because the extra moisture in the crust added to the mess up in this recipe.
Fantastic pie!! :-D
oh I don't like to give bad reviews but I think I should spare someone else the disappointment we experienced. This was not good at all, please find another recipe to use. Sorry...
This wan't the pie I was looking for that I had at a restaurant which they said it was off this site. But I thought I would try this one anyway, which I really loved. It's the opposite of Lemon Meringue. I changed the recipe around a bit. I used 1-1/2 cups of water instead of 2 and 1/2 cup of Fresh limes (10 Limes). I added green food coloring (paste) instead of liquid and followed the rest of the ingredients as it stated on the recipe. For a 9" pie, I might double it the next time just to see how it works. Perfect for an 8" pie. That's because I like more fillings in my pie.
Fantastic recipe! I actually doubled the lime juice and halved the sugar... tart and yummy.
I have no idea what I did wrong with this pie (or should I say soup). I made it for my boyfriend cause it's his favorite dessert. The meringue came out great.
This didn't even set up. will not make again. Sorry!
I have made this recipe for a few years now. It is absolutely wonderful! My father loves key lime pie and always made the kind with the sweetened condensed milk and lime juice. He told me he would never go back to that way. The recipe is easy to make and so delicious. If you have a sweet tooth and love pie this is perfect for you m:)
Both my son (6) and daughter (11) helped make the pie, and other than a little merenge spread around the kitchen by my son while using the mixer, we had a great experience. We're not experts on Key Lime in Alaska, but you can bet we'll make this one again!
needed about double lime to get a full flavor (maybe) very tastey!
This pie is very tastey and worth the extra time to make. It is a sure husband pleaser.
This recipe was actually easy to follow. I had to use this one because I didn't have sweetened condensed milk, but had everything on this list! I added a drop of green food coloring to the filling mixture to make it more lime-colored. The pie was delicious!! Even my 12 year old sons liked it!!
We simly love it. I had to really search to find a recipe without sweetened condenced milk.
Thank you JACLYN for this recipe! I was at work (pastry baker) and was ready to make 5 key lime pies for tonight's dessert. I made my 5 Graham cracker and almond crusts, then discovered I had no sweetened condensed milk! That is the only way I had ever made it. Thank goodness for Google and Allrecipes! I read thru reviews and decided to increase the lime juice (Nellie and Joe's) and decreased the water accordingly. I treated the procedure as if I was making a cream pie. Had no trouble with setting up nicely. Covered with lightly sweetened whipped cream. Will have to wait for a taste tomorrow from what is leftover but from tasting the mixture while preparing, know it was delicious.
A huge success! I had my trusty bottle of Kermit's Key Lime Juice with me, but I forgot to buy sweetened condensed milk. I felt that there HAD to be a recipe that didn't use it. How lucky that this one appeared as the top Google result! I made sure to cook the filling for quite a while, until it thickened well, and then I cooked it a total of five minutes longer after adding in the Key Lime Juice. ADVICE: keep tasting the filling (I used up lots of spoons and eventually forks!). At first it wasn't "limey" enough for me, and so I kept adding a bit more of the Key Lime Juice until it tasted just right for my friends. (If I were going to eat the pie all my myself, I would have added even more juice.) I had used up all my butter for the crust (I made a graham cracker crust, because it's my favorite), and so I didn't add butter to the filling. 2nd ADVICE: you don't need the butter! I also had no cream of tartar on hand, but guess what, if you whip the egg whites long enough, you don't need that either! (Remember to stop beating the eggs once they reach peak consistency.) 3rd ADVICE: I used only 3 T sugar in the meringue. It's not super easy to spread the meringue on the filling; it takes more time than frosting a cake. Be patient! FINAL ADVICE: Keep an eye on the pie once it's in the oven! Mine got too brown on top. I cut away the too-brown parts and it tasted fine. 5 out of 6 asked for seconds!
This is the best recipe for making key lime pie (or lemon if you switch the juice) if you are lactose intolerant and allergic to dairy. I make this with vegan margarine and it is so good. However, I don't like the merengue, so I make it without the topping.
Recipe turned out okay, but definitely not a "keeper" at my house.
I loved the taste of it - def more limey than the recipes using condensed milk but had a problem with the filling not setting. I increased the amount of flour and cornstarch but prob needed to add even more and reduce the amount of water. Will try again another time.
In place of water I used cashew milk and in place of butter I used earth balance buttery spread.
My friend is from Florida & he says that this recipe is just like what they make "down home". I leave the meringue off so it doesn't interfere with the lime taste. Awesome taste! Very tart & everyone loves it!
I've been trying many recipies for the perfect Key Lime Pie and I've got to say, this one is pretty good and quite easy.
I used store brought pie crust , easy to follow, did just what it said and everyone loved it . Will make again and again.
Super tasty, never made key-lime pie before but will definitely be coming back to this recipe!
I have made this twice and the lime part is never thick enough. It is thick but then adding the lime juice doesn't work. makes it too thin.
I didn't have any condensed milk but was craving Key Lime Pie and this recipe tastes just as good. Reading the other reviews, I was worried about the thickening of the mixture but it turned out just fine; I kept all measurements the same as given except for the key lime (added a little more than 1/4). I'm not a big fan of meringue so I skipped that altogether. It came out looking great.
This recipe is amazing! I added ½ cup sugar instead of one cup but other than that I didn't make any changes. If your making this make sure you get the measurements correct.
Ugh! I've made key lime pies before using different recipes, and I have always enjoyed them. I did not think the flavor of this one was quite right. I didn't have any trouble with it setting up, but I just didn't like it.
So the flavor of this pie was pretty good but mine DID NOT set up! No matter what I did it was just liquidy. I tried freezing it and it was set for a bit but after putting it in the fridge to keep it cold it un-set all over again. This could be because I was trying to make it Passover-safe (using potato starch instead of cornstarch and cake meal instead of flour) but sadly I will not be making this again.
Excellent. Just like the real key lime pie I had in the Florida Keys years ago. Super easy too.
Will definitely make again!!!!!
Pie turned out great. Put cool whip on top. This pie would sell for $8:00 a slice in a restaurant. I will make this pie again.
I followed the directions and quantities as they came up. I say that because I tried to double the recipe using the adjust button and it messed up the sugar amount. The meringue shrunk, which I kind of expected, but the terrible part is that the pie itself was solid on the edges and more and more liquid toward the center. It was barely eatable and definitely not servable to guests.
This pie tastes like heaven. I can't have dairy, so I was searching for a key lime pie without condensed milk, and this is just what I was looking for! I used ginger wafer cookies from Trader Joes to make a crust, which paired well with the lime. I also used 1/2 c lime juice and no zest (just because I used lime juice I had frozen earlier), and it turned out perfect.
Hubby has been doing most of the shopping lately, so I was out of my Eagle Brand milk :-( so I went looking for a recipe that didn't require it. We had a bunch of fresh limes, so I used those and followed the directions except for substituting erythritol for half of the sugar. I poured the lime mixture into 4 ramekins (no crust needed!) and topped them with the meringue. It was the perfect consistency and had great lime flavor - even better the second night..
I was very pleased with this pie! I used splenda and it worked very well for me. It took 9 of the key limes to get the juice I needed, I added the lime juice to the water at the beginning. A very tasty refreshing pie and I'll be sure to make it again.
I didn't have any graham crackers, so I crushed up granola and substituted. Turned out perfectly, but I had to bake the crust for 15 more minutes than called for.
When I made this a second time(first time it was watery) it came out funny but tasted very good! Thanks for this recipe!!!
So very yummy. My 8 year old son helped make it and he loved it. He wants to make it again tomorrow.
Did set at all :(
Wonderful! My first key lime pie and it turned out beautifully. This got rave reviews at our Christmas dinner tonight. I took out about 1/3C water and replaced it with more lime juice and it was perfect. Will be making again!
we did not add the meringue on top. So we placed it in oven for ~8-10 min hoping to set the filling even more. unfortunately the filling never set for me. I was really hopeful as we did not have any condensed milk in the house. We froze it so options to eat as a frozen pie. Or can eat as a key lime 'pudding'. Taste is very good :)
So I started making this recipe and all was well until I added the lime juice and the filling got so thin! I had to stand next to the stove for an extra ten minutes stirring the filling until it thickened, though the pie did end up okay. Also a little tip- buy a bottle of key lime juice rather than juicing so many little limes.
This tasted AMAZING!!! So why the three stars? Well, it was essentially lemon gravy in a pie pan, which was better tasting than it sounds like, but y’know I was hoping for a pie, not gravy. Add more cornstarch, boil longer, problem might be solved, but I still
This was sooo good I could have eaten the whole pie myself! But I shared it with family who were over to visit. When we lived in Florida a friend used to make this. I am so glad I found this recipe!
Second time making it. I added more cornstarch to the first one as it was not thickening. This time it did not set up when following the instructions for the recipe. ??. The flavor easier good though.
Really nice pie. Delicious flavor, and the meringue turned out especially well. However, I would recommend the pie crust is very very baked to the point where its almost burned (but not quite) because otherwise the mixture makes the crust on the bottle slightly soggy. Also if you really like that kick of lime I would add in a bit more of the lime juice. However, turned out very well and highly recommend.
I thought that this was ok. I probably won't make this recipe again. I found that the lime tasted waaaaay too limey. The meringue was very, very thick, and didn't taste too great.
So good! Everyone raved about this pie. Didn't want meringue, so we just added whipped cream on top! Yummy!
