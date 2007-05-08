Cream Cheese Tart Shells

The dough was sooooo sticky... too sticky, it was like molding cream cheese into a muffin cup. So after I squished the dough into the tins, I pricked them anyway just to be sure. Baked them for 15 minutes and POOF! I had little indented muffins. One, they shrunk WAY below the edge of the tins, they ended up with crispy, over browned edges and they were soft in the center. Sooo, the second batch, I reduced the temp 25 degrees built the dough up above the edges and essentially ended up with the same results. With that being said, they did have good flavor and they were relatively flaky. So I'm giving two stars because of flavor and texture but they don't make adequate tart shells. I suppose I could put a dollop of something on them (not in them).