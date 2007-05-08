Cream Cheese Tart Shells

168 Ratings
  • 5 120
  • 4 24
  • 3 14
  • 2 3
  • 1 7

Cream cheese adds a deliciously rich flavor to these tart shells.

By Glenda

Gallery
13 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 tart shells
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend cream cheese and butter or margarine. Stir in flour just until blended. Chill about 1 hour. This can be made ahead and chilled for up to 24 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Shape dough into 24 one-inch balls and press into ungreased 1 1/2 inch muffin cups (mini-muffin size) to make a shallow shell. Fill with your favorite filling and bake for 20 minutes, or until the crust is light brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
65 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 4.1g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 14.1mg; sodium 37.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022