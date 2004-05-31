Apple Pie II
This apple pie has a pre-cooked apple filling.
This apple pie has a pre-cooked apple filling.
I will be upfront. I submitted this receipe several years ago. It continues to be my favorite apple pie. I should have suggested some additions and alternatives that I use when I submitted this recipe, so I will now. First, you can substitute the first 1/2 cup of "white" granulated sugar with brown sugar. I also often add spices, such as cinnamon, nutmeg, or ginger. Finally, I usually use orange juice instead of apple juice.Read More
okay...what I liked: got to taste the filling and adjust before putting in to pie. Didn't have to cook as long, thus pastry was golden instead of tan. What I didn't like: took much longer to prepare than a reg. apple pie and basicaly came out the same. Think I will just stick to the regular apple pie recipie, thanks anywaysRead More
I will be upfront. I submitted this receipe several years ago. It continues to be my favorite apple pie. I should have suggested some additions and alternatives that I use when I submitted this recipe, so I will now. First, you can substitute the first 1/2 cup of "white" granulated sugar with brown sugar. I also often add spices, such as cinnamon, nutmeg, or ginger. Finally, I usually use orange juice instead of apple juice.
Great flavor. Had to tweak it just a little. Took the suggestion from other reviewers and added a teaspoon of cinnamon and reduced the amount of sugar to 3/4 cup. My husband thought it was perfectly sweet with the reduced amount of sugar. Also added a tablespoon of lemon juice that I read from another recipe. Personal tip: I found it easier to remove the apples and thicken the syrup and then stir the apples and syrup together. I wanted to be sure that I didn't have any clumps of cornstarch in the bottom. Will definitely make again! Thanks, Darcy.
This pie is really good. I've always made apple pie the traditional way but would fret the whole time it cooked wondering if it was going to be too runny, too tart, etc. Its so much easier making it this way, pretty much fool proof. I added 1 tsp cinnamon and used macs cuz thats what I had. The only tip I have is to cut the apple slices pretty thick so they stay in tact. I think I'll use this recipe from now on. Thanks.
I wish that I could give it 10 stars...this is the apple pie recipe that I have been looking for. I am a professional cook/baker and have tried hundreds of different apple pie recipes. In the past they have always been to runny, or the apples were too hard, or the bottom crust not cooked well enough, but not with this one. This is the one that reminded me of the great pie I ate as a kid. It will be the only apple pie that I will ever make again. I did raise the amount of cornstarch to 4 Tablespoons and also added in fresh nutmeg and cinnamon. This is a keeper....YUMMO!
I made the apple pie last night and it taste absolutely delicious. However next time I will cut back on the sugar (too sweet) and I will more than likely put 3-4 tbsp of corn starch to prevent runny apple filling. I added some vanilla extract and cinnamon to taste. I will definetly use this recipe again.
This is THE BEST apple pie I have ever tasted. I am not fond of pie in general, but wanted to try it as my family loves it. I used the orange juice, like someone had suggested, added 1 tsp. vanilla, 1/2 tsp. cinnamon, 2 dashes nutmeg. A keeper!
I love this recipe! It is sooooooooooo easy my 12-yr-old actually made the pies all be herself. She actually made two - One just as it appears for the potluck luncheon at church (everyone loved it!) and one for herself & her daddy who are diabetic. For the "diabetic pie" she replaced the sugar with Splenda, used Old Orchard Healthy Balance apple juice (75% less sugar, sweetened with Splenda) and cut the butter in half. The "diabetic pie" was so good we felt guilty eating it & she had to tell us which was which.
Just the BEST!!!! I also paired it with the french pastry pie crust recipe and it was perfect, the flavors/texture combine so well. I only made a lil change, instead of apple juice I added a splash of white wine, WOW!!!! you only have to wait for the alcohol to evaporate. Maybe next time i'll cut down on sugar because white wine makes apples mixture even sweeter. I made this pie yesterday night and i'm sure i´ll have to make it again next weekend!! Thanks for sharing this great recipe, Gracias!!
The best apple pie I've ever had and made. Don't bother with a bakery this one is guaranteed to make everyone happy!
This recipe was awesome!!! I had to tweak it a little but it still came out great. I would add cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, vanilla extract, brown sugar instead of white sugar and lemon juice.
This was my first attempt at an apple pie. I followed the suggestions of others by using orange instead of apple juice, added a teaspoon of vanilla extract, and a half teaspoon of cinnamon and nutmeg, plus a quarter teaspoon cloves and ginger. I added all of the above in whith the juice/sugar mix, plus I subbed a quarter cup brown sugar in and cut the white sugar by a quarter cup. I also only had one prepared pie crust, so I topped my pie with a crumb topping from this site. It came out wonderfull! My only complaint is that next time I'll make more of the filling as it didn't fill the crust to my liking, maybe I needed more apples. ;) Great recipe!
This pie was really good but I did one thing a little different. I like to be able to pick up my piece of pie in my hand and eat it. I added a bit more cornstarch and when the apple were cooked I used a potatoe masher and ran it down into the apples to make the apple pieces very small. It was wonderful.
I loved this recipe using apple juice. I changed the recipe a little using 1 cup apple juice and only 1/4 cup sugar and added 2 teaspoons of cinnamon for the filling. For the crusts I used my Miracle Baking Powder Pie II recipe. My father and brother says "Yummmmy".
Best apple pie I've have had. Made it straight from recipe without any changes. Froze it uncooked for 2 days and then thawed it and cooked it and it came out great. Will definitely make this again.
I used his recipe as a base recipe and tweaked it to make it my own. I used less sugar and added a little lemon juice and some cinnamon. I also used more starch than called for so it wouldn't be runny. Turned out great!
okay...what I liked: got to taste the filling and adjust before putting in to pie. Didn't have to cook as long, thus pastry was golden instead of tan. What I didn't like: took much longer to prepare than a reg. apple pie and basicaly came out the same. Think I will just stick to the regular apple pie recipie, thanks anyways
great way to make apple pie; you won't have to worry about the apples being hard
Wonderful...it was so good my dogs jumped up on the counter and ate it so I had to make another one. Oh well, those things happen!
I was looking for an apple pie recipe to make for Thanksgiving, and oddly enough I didn't have one. I love this recipe. I added cinammon to it and it was perfect. I cooked the filling, put it in the crust, and did a lattice work top. I then froze the pie to bake a few days later. It turned out awesome and everyone loved it.
Came out great and was very easy.
all I can say is EXCELLENT.....i've tried a few different apple pie recipes from this site and this is the BEST by far....i followed darcy's updated submission and subst. 1/2 c wh. sugar w/ br. sugar and instead of apple juice, orange juice and added nutmeg and cinnamon....i'm sure the original recipe would be just as fine but i LOVE br. sugar and i only had orange juice on hand...perfect!
This pie is awesomely good. I substituted pineapple juice and a little lemon for the apple juice, as I didn't have it on hand. Taste was yummy. I lowered the sugar to 2/3 cup total, of which half was brown sugar, added a teaspoon of vanilla, cinnammon, and a dash of nutmeg. And I used Gravenstein apples, as they offer a little tartness.
Very good but too sweet especially with the juice (I used OJ) - I recommend using 1/4 cup brown sugar and then later 1/4 cup white. Must add vanilla and cinnamon! For a treat add 1/4 cup dried cranberries. So good.
Very good. I made changes as suggested by others. Orange juice, brown sugar and white sugar, cinnamon and a touch of nutmeg, tablespoon of lemon juice. I also added about 1/3 cup dried cranberries.
Used the recipe for its pie filling and I was not disappointed. Had to substitute double flour for cornstarch and it was still great.
This pie was a hit at the Thanksgiving Dinner that I hosted for 25 people! Only thing I did different, I used 1 tbsp of Apple Pie Spice. I just sent my dad the recipe for him to make it for his co-workers in Austin. Great recipes!!! FOOL PROOF!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Wonderful..Wonderful...Wonderful!!!!!! I made this Apple Pie for the first time for Christmas. It came out so good...My family LOVED it...I have made Apple pie's before but this is beyond compare..I will always use this recipe from now on...I will deffinitly share this recipe with friends and family.... Or maybe I wont and just keep everyone wondering how I make such a good pie!
REALLY EASY AND REALLY TASTY!
Was very good and easy to make!!!!
this pie is wonderful-the only thing i did diffrent was use granny smith apples and added 1 teaspoon of cinnamon. i will use this for all family gatherings. it is great-thanks for sharing
Exceptional! The changes I made were from other reviews. I did use oj instead of the apple juice only because I had oj on hand. Also, brown sugar in place of the first 1/2 c. white sugar and I had apple pie spice, so I used a tsp. of that and 1 tsp of cinnamon. Best Yet!!!! Thank You!
This recipe didn't call for any spice so I added a teaspoon of cinnamon and it was great. It is very quick and easy. Barb
Very good recipe! I also took suggestions from other reviewers: add 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp nutmeg and 1 tbsp lemon juice. I used orange juice instead of apple juice, and reduced sugars to 1/4 cup each. Butter was halved as well. Still, the taste was great! Not too sweet, not too sour. I will definitely use this recipe again!
I only use this recipe now!!! Everyone always raves about it. I also add a little cinnamon to the recipe but instead of cornstarch i use minute tapioca.
I'm glad to see that other cooks make the pie filling first as well. I started doing so when my wall oven always seemed to be at too high a heat no matter what temp I set it on. In order to delay replacing an old oven, I started making the filling on the stovetop, then filling the crust and only having to worry about keeping the crust from burning. It seemed like extra work at first, but there were never any surprises. Not only did that work for the apple pies, but for others as well. I made this recipe as written--only added some cinnamon and nutmeg and it was very good. It's a keeper. Thanks for sharing.
I used the Pie Crust IV recipe for this pie. I skipped adding 1/2 cup of sugar and substituted 1/2 cup of maple syrup for the apple juice. I did not add any cornstarch. I baked this for 40 minutes at 350F. The results were excellent. I will definitely make this again.
Husand Approved as the BEST APPLE PIE he's every had...followed up with can I have another half. Love it! Thanks for the perfect way to get the apple filling to your liking before serving it up!
This pie is YUMMY!!!! The apple juice really adds great flavor. I topped mine with sprinkled sugar before baking.
Apple mix was too liquidy when poured into crust didnt solidify when baked. Will cut apple juice in half next time. Except for that little point the recipe is great. Along with other reviewers I really liked being able to taste the apple mix before baking.
I've made this multiple times for family events, everyone LOVES it and begs for the recipe. When I tell them how its made they can't believe how easy it is.
Delicious, the best apple pie I'v ever made! Cooking the apples before is the secret to the perfect texture and taste.
This pie was delicious. I added 1 tsp. vanilla, 1/2 tsp. cinnamon, and 2 dashes of nutmeg, like another reviewer suggested. I also replaced apple juice with OJ, since that's what I had on hand. I didn't care for the orangey tang that it added, so next time I'll use apple juice.
This was a perfect recipe for me. My husband actually does not like cinnamon. So, if I make it for us, I can leave it out. If I make it to take somewhere, I can add the spices I want. Loved it!
I love these recipes where you pre-cook the pie filling. It makes it so much easier to go light on the sugar and/or spices to start then perfect it as it cooks down - it's a great secret to having perfect fruit pies every time instead of guessing how much to add depending on the sweetness of the fruit. ;)
This recipe is GOLD! No doubt it would be great as is, I'm just very particular about my apple pie and made the following changes. I added 2 tbsp of gingerbread syrup and substituted vanilla with 1 tsp of maple syrup. It was the most delicious apple pie I think I have ever had and when I used this recipe http://allrecipes.com/Recipe/Easy-Pie-Crust/Detail.aspx reducing the salt by 1/2 and adding 2 tbsp sugar, it was also the easiest pie I have ever made. 15 minutes prep time for EVERYTHING!
This was the first time I've ever made apple pie and I couldn't believe that I made something so good. This is better than any store bought apple pie I've ever had!
As written, the recipe would definitely be lacking--at the very least, cinnamon is a necessity in apple pie .... for me, anyway. I used Nitin apples that I got at the farmer's market--WONDERFUL for pie! They gave up so much liquid that I think half as much apple cider would have been plenty. I did use 4T cornstarch, 3 would probably have been just right.
Oh yeah, baby! This one is amazing! Combined with http://pie.allrecipes.com/AZ/BasicFlakyPieCrust.asp -- this makes an incredible pie. As usual, I brushed the crust with egg whites for a beautiful golden brown appearance, and the filling from this recipe was fabulous ... a great Thanksgiving desert. Thanks!
Thanks for this recipe..I added cinnamon and nutmeg with the lemon juice from a half lemon it is lovely.. best of the best thanks again. Oh and I used orange juice instead of apple juice.....
I have never made pie before, and for my first time I wanted something simple. I was surprised by how good this turned out. It was so good!!!!!I dont think Ive ever eaten apple pie that tasted better than this one. I used two different kinds of apples too.
Love this recipe! All fruit pies and cobblers should always require you to cook your fruit first!!! Only thing I did differently is that I made my own crust. The first time I made this was for my husband, who was boyfriend at the time. His favorite pie was an apple pie, and I succeeded during the test!
I have a huge sweet tooth and this pie was way too sweet for me. I should have listened to some of the other reviewers and cut down to 1/4 cup sugar in each application. I did add lemon juice, cinnamon and a tad nutmeg. The flavor was there. I should have also not cooked the apples as long as I did, and I thought I was taking them off the heat too soon as it was. All that said, I thoroughly enjoyed this pie. I will make it again and use the knowledge I learned. It'll be worth it, I'm positive.
Just made it for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it. Great recipe! I'll use it again!
DELICIOUS!!! The best filling I've had in an apple pie.
Best apple pie that I have ever eaten!
Great recipe and the first time I cooked the apples instead of just putting the apples in the pie crust. This way the apples don't sink down. I modified and added cinnamon and substituted cranberry juice for the apple juice.
Really good! Just like from a bakery! Next time I will take some of the other users suggestions and cut back the sugar a bit and add a little more cornstarch, Otherwise, it was perfection!
it was a hit....i added rasberries and sweetend to tast though
Excellent recipe, best apple pie yet. I modified it a bit to cut back on butter(fats). Added a little cinnamon to apples while cooking, and this is a sure keeper in my book.
Wow. I won't need to look for anymore apple pie recipes. Added some cinnamon and vanilla, used granny smiths instead of macs, and did everything else as directions suggest (all this was personal preference, though), and it came out superb. Hubby and I downed it in two days. My two-year-old didn't like it, but he doesn't like fruit, so he doesn't count. The pie didn't hold together when I served it, but who cares? Didn't affect the taste at all. :) Nice recipe!
Wouldn't change a thing. Perfect pie every time!
This was a very easy recipe. However, I found the pie to be too sweet for me. what I did was cut down on the sugar by half a cup, even then it tasted a bit too sweet.
Mmmm, I'm actually eating a slice now and it's sooo good, buttery but it's worth the calories! I used a butter crust found on this website, and organic golden delicious apples, didn't have cornstarch so I sprinkled the apples with flour while they were cooking... and let it bake. My sortof mistake was that the crust didn't brown by the time the apples were done (dripping out of the pie- use a cookie sheet underneath the pie pan while baking) so the crust wasn't done and I broiled it and it burned really quick but I think it made a flavor that wouldn't otherwise be there and it's caramelly delicious. I used all brown sugar too, and a bit of cinamon and cloves... it's so good I don't mind one bit that it's burned. "So don't broil it if it's for company"
This Pie was AMAZING!!! We made it in multiples for a pie party- a bunch of us got together and made two pies per lady- one to donate to charity and one to take home--- I had my pie and this was the best apple pie I've had!!! The only change we made was adding a tsp of cinnamon! YUMMMMMMYYYYYYYYY
Absolutely spectacular! I used orange juice instead of apple juice, but otherwise followed the recipe. Because of the pre-cooking, you can adjust the seasonings to ensure pefect flavor. I don't see a need for any other apple pie recipe! Thanks!
I just made this apple pie filling and it was very easy to make. I did add cinnamon, nutmeg to taste and used orange juice instead of apple juice since that was what I had on hand and I took the advice from the other reviews. I tasted it while it was hot and yummy is all I can say. I can hardly wait for it to come out of the oven. I turned it into an apple cobbler this time. I gave it a 4 star only because I had to tweek it a little to make it taste a little more like apple pie vs. cooked sweet apples.
very good recipe makes a very large apple pie my husband loved it.
Incredible recipe! My family was very impressed with this pie. I love it! SImple and delicious!
I absolutely love this recipe....and so does everyone else. I love being able to per-cook the filling. I added cinnamon to mine and it was perfect!
I made this recipe after an apple picking excersion. It was easy and delisious.. especially with melting ice cream. I must have made at least 5 pies.
My family loved this apple pie. I'll make it again.
Loved the pie! Tasted like my Mother's,and had searched for a similar recipe for years. (I used a bottle of baby apple fruit juice for the apple juice. It comes in an 8 oz. bottle
i used orange juice as another had suggested and a little more sugar so it was really sweet this was my first pie ever and i was so impressed with it even got an compliment from someone who doesnt like pie
Just made this pie and it is delicious!! I can truly say it is the best apple pie I have ever made. I did add cinnamon and nutmeg to flavor it up. Beware though...it is very sweet...this makes it taste yummy but if you or any family member is watching their sugar intake it can be knocked down by a quarter of cup or so and still taste great!
I loved this pie! Very easy to make & taste great!
Wonderful pie..even without the taste of ground cinnamon!! However, there may be too much cornstarch...which makes the apple filling kinda thick...but overall, a great recipe!
Great flavour also very easy. This was my first apple pie and it was very well received
I made this pie twice this week and it was a hit both times! I followed others' suggestions to add vanilla and cinnamon. I also took another person's suggestion and paired it with the french pastry recipe for the crust and it was a great combo. I am a first-time pie-maker and the recipes were easy to follow and yielded great results...Thanks!
The BEST apple pie I've ever made! I used only 5 apples and 3/4 cup sugar instead of 1 cup. I also added 2 tsp. of cinnamon. Shared it with 12 of my friends and they all loved it. Will make this again and again!
I am not an expert baker and this recipe comes out perfect every time. Maybe it is because I am just helping my 10-year old girl making it. We don't even bother looking for another recipe.
This was great. As a beginner it was nice to know that the apples were cooked and the spices were just right. I took the advice of others and added cinnamon and nutmeg. Also removed the apples before thickening the liquid..great idea from another review. The only thing wrong was that I used a pie crust recipe from this site and the crust was terrible, it didn't do the filling justice. So be sure to choose a good crust recipe!
Absolutely wonderful! Very easy; very quick. The only change I made was to add 1 1/2 tsp of apple pie spice. I had numerous compliments on this and will use it again and again. Thanks!
This was my first attempt at apple pie and it came out wonderful! I used Macintosh apples because thats what we picked at the orchard and it was perfect! I was a little skeptical about the apple juice, but it definitely worked.
I Loved it. If you don't have white sugar use brown, I used half brown sugar and half white sugar. Added nutmeg , Cinnamon spices.
I made this for my neighbors and they were quite amazed at all parts. The crust was heavenly and the filling, well they were all overwhelmed by the flavor. Thank you - All recipes
I was looking for a recipe that had the apples cooked before baking and this is the one. It's simple to make and the only thing I did the first time was overcook the apples. I tweaked it a little by adding some lime juice and a teaspoon of cinnamon and it came out great.
I used 1/2 cup of brown sugar and 1/2 cup of white sugar rather than 1 cup of white sugar. I also added some cinnamon to the spice mix. I used egg white wash on the bottom piece of crust to help it keep from getting soggy from the juicy mixture. Also added an egg white wash to the top and very lightly sprinkled a mixture of brown sugar, white sugar, and cinnamon. Turned out great!
This was my first attempt at an apple pie and I liked being able to cook the apple pie filling before putting it in the oven. As others have done, I used orange juice instead of apple juice and I added 1 tsp of cinnamon, 1 tsp of vanilla, and a dash of nutmeg, and the result was delicious. I was very pleased with the result and my family said it was delicious.
I need to try looks amazing love it
Used with apples I cooked last summer. Thawed completely and used in pre made crust. Brushed crust with egg and sprinkled with raw sugar. Waiting to taste ??
If you're looking for a wonderful apple pie filling, THIS IS IT!!!!
I add a little maple syrup, cinnamon, and also bush the top with egg white. I than sprinkle sugar on top and it makes it crispy. Thank you for making Apple pie so easy. :)
really good! Made this exactly,then added vanilla, nutmeg and cinnamon. Also added 3 1/2 tbls cornstarch like others suggested. Delicious with ice cream on top!
This is the first time I tried this recipe. I under under cooked the apples a bit before I put them in the pie crust and it still seemed mushy and sticky in my mouth. I will be sticking to my old recipe.
very easy to make changed apple juice to orange sprinkles of cinn & nutmeg 1 teaspoon of vanilla cooked in a large frying pan so was all even cooked smells so good can't wait to try it tomorrow for Thanksgiving :-) ty for the easy recipe :-)
In a word -- "PERFECT" I have one baking now. I wouldn't change a thing!!!!!!!
Tasted really really good. Took similar advice from others added 1 tsp of cinnamon, cut sugar down by 1/4 cup - so used 3/4 cups total half brown and half white sugar. Brown sugar adds almost a carmel like depth of flavor. Next time cutting sugar down a bit more. Was really sweet. Used all different type of apples. Highly recommend. Didn't change the amount of cornstarch and it was pretty runny while the pie was fresh out of the oven - not so bad after it cooled off. Will add just another Tb next time.
This recipes went over so well.. Everyone loved it very good
It was easy and will make another one soon!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections