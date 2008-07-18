Dried Apricot Pie

Tangy and sweet dried apricot pie. Try hot slice served with vanilla ice cream.

Recipe by Bonnie

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C).

  • Slice the dried apricots in half. Rinse them with water. Place them in a sauce pan with the water, bring to a boil and cook for 5 minutes.

  • Combine the cornstarch with the orange liqueur and about 1 tablespoon of the apricots' cooking liquid. Mix until smooth then stir into the cooked apricots. Add the white sugar and combine. Pour mixture into the unbaked pie shell and seal with the top crust. Brush milk over top crust for color, if desired.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
559 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 105.4g; fat 15.3g; sodium 240.3mg. Full Nutrition
