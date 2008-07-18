Dried Apricot Pie
Tangy and sweet dried apricot pie. Try hot slice served with vanilla ice cream.
A delicious pie, but a bit too sweet. Next time I'll add less sugar. I put in some grated lemon rind for balance.Read More
I made this recipe pretty much as is except I cut the sugar in half because I like my pies to be sweet/tart. The apricot flavor of the pie was very intense - unfortunately - the sulfur taste had intensified also. I love apricot pie so I put the pie down the disposal and tried again using unsulfured apricots. I had to adjust the amount of water and simmering time because unsulfured apricots are hard and dry as well as being dark. The filling was charcoal grey, which I could have lived with, but it was also bitterly intense. I wish I could have made it work but I won't try this recipe again unless another reviewer has a suggestion which might help.Read More
I added 1/2 cup of sliced almonds and used slab apricots which are already cut. I only had to bake for 30 minutes, otherwise the crust would have burned. It also may be a little too sweet. The last touches I made was some sliced almonds on the top of the pie for decoration.
Tried this recipe today. Substituted hazelnut liqueur for orange liqueur and this worked well. Apricots were also a bit dry from me leaving the lid off too long when stirring, so I added the juice of one small Meyer lemon. Apricots I used were home-dried Blenheims, and thus a bit sweeter and drier than most store-bought would be, so the added lemon was a good idea. Flavor is excellent, but a bit intense for a whole pie. Would recommend this as a perfect filling for small individual tarts.
A good use of a big bag of dried apricots. One piece is very filling!
I made this for Thanksgiving potluck and everyone loved it (especially me). It's slightly tart with a deep apricot flavor. Wonderful. The only downside was that there were no leftovers. Thank you so much for sharing the recipe.
Way too sweet...
I cut back on the sugar to 1 cup but next time I will only use 1/2 cup. Very sweet but we did enjoy the pie.
Good easy pie recipe. I didn’t have orange liqueur, so I substituted 1 tsp of orange extract and added a bit more water to the filling. Topped with whipped cream, it was a hit for dessert.
Waaaay too much sugar!!! Thank goodness I realized that before I put all that sugar in. I used 1/2C sugar and it was ample. Also, cooked the apricots beforehand for 15 minutes. Used an eggwash to seal the pastry and brushed with eggwash. Sprinkled sugar on top. Covered with foil when it was golden brown. Excellent!
