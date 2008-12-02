Turkey Shepherd's Pie

I browned the ground turkey breast meat in olive oil and seasoning; salt, dried parsely and ground thyme. Add some water and Chicken Better than Broth (or chicken bouillion). Dice carrots, celery and fresh corn and boiled in water with chicken bouillion until fork tenderthen drain and added it to meat mixture. I used pearl onions which I blanched and shocked in ice water to remove the skins then dice-- adding half to the meat mixture then carmelizing the other half in a saute' pan until brown and add to the mashed potatoes. Sautee fresh,sliced mushrooms; then sautee a diced green pepper. Next, sautee minced, fresh garlic adding each sautee batch to the meat mixture. Prepare roux using 1/2 cup butter, 1/2 cup flour, stirring several minutes. I added a little water then *Chicken Better than Broth and sour cream, stirring until fully incorporated, then add to the meat & vegetable mixture stirring well then put in a greased rectangle pan, put the potato/carmelized onion mixture on top with grated cheddar cheese. After dinner, My daughter in law said it was the best shepherd's pie she had ever had and she wanted the recipe. It would be good with some nice petite green beans, I will try next time! These techniques bring out the flavor in the ingredients.