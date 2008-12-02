Turkey Shepherd's Pie
This turkey shepherd's pie makes a healthy twist on an old favorite.
I made this tonight with only one exception - used cauliflower instead of potatoes to make it a little healthier. Boiled cauliflower and garlic, added horseradish and cheese when mashing and it was so good with this recipe. My husband loves shepherd pie, but we've been trying to eat better. Thank you very much for this recipe!Read More
simple basic good. though def not 10 servingsRead More
I made this tonight with only one exception - used cauliflower instead of potatoes to make it a little healthier. Boiled cauliflower and garlic, added horseradish and cheese when mashing and it was so good with this recipe. My husband loves shepherd pie, but we've been trying to eat better. Thank you very much for this recipe!
good, basic recipe. I added s. cream to my potatoes to make them creamier. Also added different veggies~ squash, peas, carrots. Also added worstchire (sp?) & garlic. Added chicken broth (seemed too dry without) before adding the flour to make the "gravy". I put cheese on top of my potatoes & put them under the broiler for the last 5 minutes of cooking. Great way to make a "comfort food" healthy (somewhat)!
This was wonderful with a few additions: added 1/2 cup of chicken broth to carrot/turkey/onion mixture and let it cook off just a little before putting in the oven to retain moisture, but still kept bouillon in too; Chopped carrots and sauteed with the onions at the beginning so they would soften; Added canned peas and used fresh mushrooms; Roasted 4 cloves of garlic by drizzling with olive oil, placing in foil and putting in the oven until cooked through. Then mashed cloves in the mashed potatoes; Added sour cream, about 1/3 of a cup, to the mashed potatoes; and Added a little garlic powder to mixture.
I omitted the bouillon bc I didn't have it and didn't drain the meat - added about 2 tbsp of chicken broth to that. It was perfect! My husband is from Ireland and loved it - it's really hard to get him to try any red meat substitutions!
Too much potato vs. meat. I add Worcestershire sauce to the meat mix and shredded cheese melted over the potato. It was very tasty and great for a raining day.
This was a great recipe! We made turkey gravy to go with it since it looked a little dry, and it was excellent!
I enjoyed this recipe. I made some minor adjustments: used fresh mushrooms, dried parsley and added some extra thyme and a few extra sprinkles of chicken bouillon powder. I also added some green pepper. I sauteed the carrots and peppers with the onion to get them tender. Red skins are the best for mashing. Spinkled some sweet paprika on top. Otherwise, I kept the recipe as is.
My family thought this recipe was wonderful! We decided to add a bit of sour cream to it and it was great!
This was really good. I like that I had everything on hand to make this and it was healthy (not low calorie but healthy) and my family really liked it. I didn't use the chicken bouillon, instead I used worchester sauce and I grated some Asiago cheese on top of the potatos for added flavor.
Good flavor, although I would add a little more flour to thicken the pie.
This was excellent! We changed a little to suit our tastes. Used about 6 medium Idaho potatoes, added milk and salted butter to taste until it was thick and creamy. For the meat mixture, we put in 2 carrots, 2 celery ribs, no mushrooms (hubby won't touch em), 1 tsp dried parsley, and about 3 cloves of garlic. Everything else was the same for ingredients. When cooking we also didn't drain the turkey meat once it was cooked because I was afraid of the layer becoming dry. We also covered the potato in a layer of a shredded blend of 4 italian cheeses, and baked for only 20 minutes. Came out DELICIOUS!! We'll definitely repeat it.
Excellent recipe although I modified it slightly. I thought it needed some gravy so added a jar of turkey gravy. I also added garlic and chives and cream cheese to the potatoes. Fabulous!
Instead of using just potatoes I used half potato half cauliflower. Next time I will also add a layer of corn.
Very tasty. Added chunks of zucchini and added a half can of cream of mushroon soup in lieu of the flour. Topped with leftover mashed potatoes and french fried onion crumbles.
I added a few squirts of Worcestershire sauce, substituted fresh mushrooms for canned, substituted 2 teaspoons dried parsley for the fresh parsley, added a little greek yogurt to the mashed potatoes, and added a little water to the meat. I cut up the mushrooms really small and finely-grated the carrot, to get the veggies past my kids. I'm giving this 5 stars because my children, who won't eat anything I make, devoured this. I finally found a healthy recipe they will eat, yeah! It fit perfectly in an 8x8 dish.
Thank you for listing this. I basically looked at this recipe to see how long it should be baked. My ingredients were quite a bit different because I wanted to make a shepherds pie to use up left overs from Thanksgiving dinner. I figured cooking times shouldn't be too different though. I'll list the ingredients so people have ideas on what they could throw in their own. I used the homemade whole wheat stuffing for a bottom crust, I just pushed it all down into the bottom. Then I put a little shredded cheddar on top of it. Next I put shredded white turkey meat. On top of that I used the rest of our homemade turkey gravy. Then I put most of the left over broccoli casserole. On top of that more shredded cheddar cheese. The final layer were the homemade mashed potatoes. I then sprinkled more cheese on top of the potatoes. I assembled in a Pampered Chef deep dish stone pie plate. It tasted fantastic!
Very good recipe! Thank you! I only made half of the batch, to just try it. I love garlic, so had to add a little to the spuds and sprinkle a little cheese on top. I thought it would dry out from cooking in the oven after already cooking in a pan, but it did not. I may have to add a little gravy of some sort and some corn before putting on the spuds and cooking in the oven next time (just for my own taste), but I wanted to try it according to the recipe first and it was good!
Excellent with.leftovers turkey!!
P.S. Some horseradish and parmesan cheese in the potatoes really added some zing, as well as *tons* of fresh garlic. :)
I never really liked Shepherd's Pie but I decided to try it out. This recipe was great. I took a shortcut and used already prepared mashed potatoes since I had those on hand. I also used peas and I prefer fresh mushrooms instead of canned so I used those, just sauteed them a little longer. I also took someone else's suggestion and added cheddar cheese on top of the potatoes and some Parmesan cheese. It was SO good. My boyfriend raved about it. Definitely will make it again.
I always have a hard time replacing ground beef with ground turkey but this was really tasty! The only changes I made were adding a layer of frozen corn on top of the meat, but before the potatoes, and eliminating the fresh parsley. I never have parsley around. I forgot to stir in the flour, but it still tasted great. I put it under the broiler for about five minutes before serving, and the top came out nicely brown and a bit crispy. I always boil several cloves of peeled garlic with my potatoes when I plan to mash them. It gives them a much richer, fuller flavour. I served it with fresh-from-the-garden green beans in a garlic-butter-and-lemon sauce. Excellent meal!
My family loved this, and I didn't think they would. I have been looking for new recipes to make, and although we eat shepherds pie occasionally this was a good switch up that makes it just different enough that we don’t feel we are eating the same thing AGAIN.
Wow this is a big hit in my family..I added shredded cheese to be on top of potatoes before putting in oven...
This was DELICIOUS! We all loved it-even my 18 month old. I got everything ready to make it and realized that I had only 1 large potato. I boiled that 1 potato I had with some sweet potato. I just spread half and half on the top at the end. I also sprinkled some cheese on the top and broiled it for 2 minutes before taking it out of the oven. I didn't have Thyme or Parsley in the house, so I used an Italian seasoning mix:thyme,marjoram,rosemary,savory,sage,oregano,and basil.
This dish is delicious. The only change I made was to add a half packet of frozen mixed veggies (peas, carrots, corn). It's just like what I used to eat at home in Australia!
I browned the ground turkey breast meat in olive oil and seasoning; salt, dried parsely and ground thyme. Add some water and Chicken Better than Broth (or chicken bouillion). Dice carrots, celery and fresh corn and boiled in water with chicken bouillion until fork tenderthen drain and added it to meat mixture. I used pearl onions which I blanched and shocked in ice water to remove the skins then dice-- adding half to the meat mixture then carmelizing the other half in a saute' pan until brown and add to the mashed potatoes. Sautee fresh,sliced mushrooms; then sautee a diced green pepper. Next, sautee minced, fresh garlic adding each sautee batch to the meat mixture. Prepare roux using 1/2 cup butter, 1/2 cup flour, stirring several minutes. I added a little water then *Chicken Better than Broth and sour cream, stirring until fully incorporated, then add to the meat & vegetable mixture stirring well then put in a greased rectangle pan, put the potato/carmelized onion mixture on top with grated cheddar cheese. After dinner, My daughter in law said it was the best shepherd's pie she had ever had and she wanted the recipe. It would be good with some nice petite green beans, I will try next time! These techniques bring out the flavor in the ingredients.
Just love this. Always trying to find something for dinner that doesn't have red meat. I used 1 1/2 - 2 cps thawed frozen veggies instead of the carrots and mushrooms and I also put a thin layer of cheese on top, I also did not drain the meat mixture. We never have any leftovers of this when I make it.
My bf and I finally like the same meal! I used a colcannon on top, pretty much just added chopped kale to the potatoes before boiling. Plus I altered the meat mix some. I didn't use onions and replaced the mushrooms with frozen peas, since that was what I had. I used dried parsley, thyme, and minced garlic from my spice rack. I was afraid the meat would be dry, so I added chicken broth when I added the flour. First attempt and it was perfect! Will make again.
The only thing i did different is adding corn and peas! I love this recipe! Going in the book! Thank you!
I really enjoyed this.. but still feel like it was missing a little something. My DH absolutely loved it. I followed the recipe almost exactly... except I used fresh mushrooms...I added milk to the mashed potato... and added just a bit of frozen peas to the mix. I think next time I might use more carrots and chop them instead of shredding. Perhaps I'll add a bit of chicken stock to the potato as well.
This was delicious! I put sour cream in the potatoes and used ground turkey and put cheddar cheese on top. It was a hit! Thank you.
Very versatile and delicious. I've made this several times since seeing this recipe. My picky family hasn't complained once! To make this a faster meal to prepare, I replaced the fresh veggies with a bag of frozen veggies and used leftover mashed potatoes for the top. I have also added a layer of shredded sharp cheddar before putting on the mashed potatoes. But no matter what I do, it turns out excellent.
so good and easy!!! I did use instant mashed potatoes because thats what I had but still will be making monthly!
I made this dish for family on boxing day. I added some left over turkey gray with the turkey and veg. Everyone loved it, will make it again. I have a friend who is a senior, living alone. I told her about this and she is going to try it with left over chicken, making it in small portions to freeze.
Nice for a family meal. The kids refuse to eat mushrooms these days so I had to leave them out, and instead of thyme I added a herb seasoning used in poultry stuffing. Will make again but would play around with the recipe to liven it up a bit.
My fiance loves Shepherd's pie and really enjoyed this version. After reading other reviews, I added about 1 tbls. of Worcestershire sauce and a packet of Lipton Onion Soup Mix. I also did not add the flour and it was not too dry or runny. Great recipe!
Loved it ... Used fresh carrots, celery, mushrooms. Added chicken broth topped with fresh broccoli and covered with cream cheese mashed potatoes! Delicious!
Yum! So tasty and quite healthy. I used dried parsley and garlic powder because that is what I had on hand, worked great.
I didn't put the onions, mushrooms, or bullion. I added cheese to the top when I had about 5 more minutes of baking. I also used instant mashed potatoes as others suggested to save time. The family loved this dish and I will definitely make this recipe again!
This was really tastey. I added a fair amount of worcestershire sauce to get the traditional sheperds pie flavor. I will probably double this next time so I can freeze one.
Love it! I was a little skeptical of a shepherd's pie with turkey, but this had a great flavor.
I was something I'd eat but probable not fix again. It could be that I used lean turkey, so it was a tad on the dry side. Good flavor though. :)
I made this with a few Minor exceptions. I replaced the potatoes with gravy and the turkey with liver and onions, instead of vegetables I used candy corn and aunt jemima syrup. I omitted baking and just microwaved it for 45 mins. It was terrible! Then I followed the instructions and it came out great!
Very simple and tasty recipe! Like so many others, I did tweak the recipe a bit. I added fresh sauteed mushrooms instead of canned; I did not drain the meat as there was little grease, and I was afraid the turkey would be too dry; and finally, I added a dollop of condensed chicken stock to help keep the meat moist. Delicious! Everyone ate seconds.
My fiance and I loved this! I did make some changes. I used leftover turkey from Christmas and topped it with leftover mashed potatoes too. I used fresh mushrooms because I dont like canned. I ran out of parsley so I added some veggie/potatoe seasoning. I also doubled garlic and topped with a little bit of cheese. I will definately use this again when I have leftover turkey. Oh and I added a little bit of red/green pepper and a little bit of zucchini.
I made this the other night and it turned out really great. I couldn't believe how easy it was and it went together very quickly. I actually added peas and chopped the carrot instead of shredding it and substituted a bit of low sodium chicken broth for the chicken bouillon, just because that's what I had. I'd recommend this to anyone!
This was soooo good! The only change I made was using mashed sweet potatoes instead of white (hubby loves sweet potatoes). Sweet potatoes really went well with all the other ingredients!
Very nice! Like another reviewer said, red potatoes are the best for mashing so used those
This was really great. Easy to make. We doubled the spices and garlic.
Completely fantastic recipe! I added some garlic cloves in with the potatoes so that they were nice and mellow when I mashed them. I also added a little sour cream and parmesan to the mashed potatoes. I also added the recommended Worchester sauce to the meat. Other than that I left everything the same in the recipe. Very very tasty!!!
I used turkey sausage and more garlic. I also put some of the meat juices into the mashed potatoes since I didn't have milk. It was excellent!!
My whole family loves this one, and it's super easy to make. I just add a little more seasonings, a can of corn, and some cheddar cheese to the potatoes.
I love this recipe for the shepherds pie. I went to the grocery to get ground turkey but they were all out, so I substituted the turkey for ground chicken. Which tasted really good. And I also added tomato sauce to the meat. This shepherds pie went quickly in my house. Will recommend it to anyone.
This recipe was very good. I followed it to the tee- adding the same additions as others. Additional veggies,seasoning to the potatoes and the meat, as well as add the Worchester sauce and water to give moisture. I will make again and this was my first time ever tasting Sheppard's Pie.
Love it! I left out the mushrooms (not much a fan) and added in corn kernels instead. I also like leaving my mashed potatoes a little chunky. awesome recipe! :)
Stuck to the recipe for the most part but made some additions. I used mixed frozen veggies and added BBQ sauce instead of Worcestershire sauce (didn't have) and grated cheese on top. It came out a little bland for my taste, maybe more seasoning would be better it. I have not have shepherd's pie before so I am not too sure of how its supposed to taste lol.
Very good, basic recipe. I added quite a bit of salt and pepper and topped off each portion with gravy. Very good.
I used onion, green beams, corn, and carrots. I've never had Shepard's pie or made it before.. But I loved this!
Loved this recipe-- I modified to be a bit more healthy. I used only the sweet potatoes and then I substituted the sour cream with greek yogurt and added fresh basil along with the fresh thyme. I also omitted the corn, but left everything else the same. Even my picky toddler ate this.
This was good I had to add extra spice or it would have been too bland. I used some poultry seasoning, garlic powder, and more thyme. I didn't do the flour step b/c I forgot but it came out just juicy enough without it.
I thought this was really good. I added some worcestershire sauce to the mix and some chz on top! Yummy
Perfectly easy to make. I added my all-around spice- Spanish Paprika, a little cayenne pepper and flour. Paprika is a pick-up for almost any dish.
My whole family loved this recipe. The only problem was that the serving size is way off. The 10 servings stated were perfect for my family of four which includes two teenagers and a 6'1" husband. You would hard pressed to serve 10 people with this recipe. The only changes I made were to add extra garlic and to sprinkle grated cheese on top of the mash potatoes. Delicious! I will definitely make this again.
in my home, at least one of the kids are complaining, however with the meal everyone was begging for seconds:)
Both my picky teens and I loved it! We substituted peas for mushrooms and made a bit more mashed potatoes. Definitely moving it into"heavy rotation!"
Great recipe! I also used left over mashed potatoes and a bag of frozen mixed veggies. I also added the chicken bullion to about 1/2 cup hot water, Worcestershire sauce, and two tablespoons ketchup and I let that simmer together. Cheddar cheese and dotted butter on top of the potatoes is also a yummy addition.
This as so good. A wonderful comfort food that is healthy too. I followed it exactly and it turned out great. It's a keeper.
Tastes great! Could use more seasoning though. I used 2 potatoes and a yam for the topping and it tasted great! I also added corn and green beans to the mix. LOVE
I used chopped turkey leftovers instead, skipped the carrots and substituted 2 chicken seasoning packets leftover from some ramen. Wife and kids said it was the best shepherds pie they have ever had.
This was pretty blah. I made this to use up some leftover mashed potatoes I had, but made as called with everything else. Won't make again. Had to make some gravy afer-the-fact just so everyone would eat it. It was very dry and bland for our taste.
This was VERY good. i made a couple of minor changes. i didn't have any thyme so i subbed some poultry seasoning. and a pinch of rubbed sage. i also don't use boullion cubes or powder, so i just used some chicken stock and used some fresh mushrooms that i sauteed with the onion. i cooked and assembled it in the morning, and refrigerated until an hour before dinner. i doubled the recipe so, it took an hour to reheat.
This was a very simple recipe. I did make some alterations. I used corn and peas cooked in chicken broth then added into the finished ground turkey. I also added worcestershire sauce and a diced onion to mine and topped the mashed potatoes with cheese :-)
I added extra veggies I needed to use up including green pepper, frozen peas and yellow squash with the carrots. Also added 2T water with the bouillon since I dissolved a cube vs teaspoon of powdered. Took about 35-40 min to bake for browning potatoes on top. Turned out delicious! Will make again!
Since I'm not eating potatoes I subbed-out with sweet potatoes (NOT yams)& cauliflower. Pretty much followed the rest of the recipe, though I did use poultry seasoning. Very tasty!
My husband always pouts when I substitute ground turkey into his favorite dishes. He loved this recipe so much he went back for thirds! We made exactly as written except using fresh mushrooms and adding 1 cup of shredded cheese during the last 10 mins of baking. Thanks so much for sharing. We'll definitely add this one to the rotation. I agree with other reviewers that this recipe is versatile and other veggies could easily be added based on what you have on hand.
This was a good recipe. I did add a slug of brandy. I think next time I will not drain the turkey meat annd use a little more flour to make more of a gravy.
What a wonderful recipe and so adaptable. I think the broth and Worcestershire sauce should be a permanent addition to the recipe since so many recommend it. I did the same and it turned out great - it also masks the turkey flavor and makes it a darker color so it's better (both psychologically and for health reasons) for people who prefer beef. Also, I didn't have fresh veggies on hand so I used 1.5 12oz bags of frozen mixed veggies AFTER browning the meat (corn, green beans, peas @ carrots). My husband said he couldn't believe they were frozen veggies! Makes the recipe even easier!
A little dry. Not a lot of flavor. I should have added some veggies.
A bit dry.
I did not put mushrooms in turned out great
After all the other vegetables were cooked, I added half a bag of spinach. Overall, it looked alot prettier than it tasted. Even with all that, it was pretty bland. I forgot to take a picture.
I did not make any changes, it was good but not the best thing I’ve eaten.
OMG....the most delicious flavour. Tasted like it came from our local Indian restaurant. Hubby and I love heat but next time will make with only 1/2 tsp of cayenne for the kids. Will definitely be making again. Thanks for sharing.
Making it again tonight! We like it! Healthy and tasty!
added peas and corn to this. Went over well although next time will whip potatoes for prettier presentation. good base- lots of room to improvise.
Very very good! I omitted the mushrooms, added extra garlic, a little steak sauce, and some green pepper and it was wonderful. My husband likes it better than the shepard's pie he gets in the restaurants.
I tweaked a little just due to what I had on hand. I used chicken stock instead of the bouillon cube. Also added some extra spices to the turkey when cooking and topped the potatoes with cheese after taking it out of the oven. My bf and I enjoyed it and I will make again. I forgot to add some Worcestershire sauce like others suggested and will try that next time.
It came out very well and the family loved it.
This turned out fantastic! I was actually looking for a way to use leftover turkey & mashed potatoes from Thanksgiving and came across this recipe!! Instead of using ground turkey, I ground up my pre-cooked turkey (about 13oz cooked weight) in a food processor with an additional can of mushrooms so it would hold together more. When it came time to add the meat mixture to the onion and carrot, I just added a little extra olive oil to make up for the missing juices.The seasonings were perfect!! We all LOVED it! Thank you so much for a wonderful recipe! :-D
My kids love this! The only substitution I make is adding frozen green beans, peas and carrots instead of the shredded carrot. Yummy!
The best alteration I did to this recipe is to add 2 tablespoons of CURRY, one can of Veg-all, one can of corn and quick mash pot from the box. Very delectable with curry!
This is a wonderful recipe! I didn’t have fresh parsley or cilantro but it was still really flavorful.
This was really good! My husband adores shepard's pie and I had never made it before. This was so easy to make, and there wasn't much cleanup, either. We had no carrots so I skipped that, and I used a bunch of dried wild mushrooms. I also added worstescire (sp?). Will definitely be making this one again.
I was in a hurry and used Bob Evans mashed potatoes instead of homemade mashed and Better than Bouillon paste instead of powder. The results were delicious! My husband is a beef shepherd's pie devotee and he gave it a double thumbs up!
Good, basic and healthy! I add ketchup, too,
So good!!! everyone should try this! its a meal in its self!
I liked it, hubs really liked it and our son didn't like it at all. I used my mini processor to chop the onion, carrot and garlic and sauteed them together. I prefer fresh mushrooms, these I sauteed in a separate skillet with a little butter. After draining and adding the chicken bouillon I found it a little dry so I added about a 1/2 cup of chicken broth. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
Pretty good. Great flavor. Maybe add more meat.
