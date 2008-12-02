Turkey Shepherd's Pie

This turkey shepherd's pie makes a healthy twist on an old favorite.

Recipe by ANGCHICK

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 casserole
Ingredients

Mashed Potatoes:
Turkey Filling:

Directions

  • Start the mashed potatoes: Place potatoes in a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • While the potatoes are cooking, preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • At the same time, make the filling: Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat; stir in onion. Sauté onion until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in ground turkey, carrot, mushrooms, parsley, thyme, garlic, and chicken bouillon. Cook and stir until meat is broken up and cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in flour and cook for 1 minute more. Remove from the heat and set aside.

  • Drain potatoes and transfer to a bowl. Add milk and butter and mash to desired consistency. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Transfer meat mixture to a deep-dish pie pan or casserole dish. Spread mashed potatoes over meat, and swirl with a fork.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the top of mashed potatoes is lightly browned, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
339 calories; protein 18.3g; carbohydrates 38g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 70.9mg; sodium 342.4mg. Full Nutrition
