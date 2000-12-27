White Christmas Pie

This is a delicious, yet not-too-filling pie. It does remind you of a blanket of snow on Christmas morning.

Recipe by Rhea

prep:
30 mins
additional:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sprinkle gelatin over cold water; set aside to soften.

  • Combine 1/2 cup sugar, flour, and salt in a saucepan. Gradually stir in milk. Cook over low heat, stirring until it boils. Boil for 1 minute, and remove from heat. Transfer to a large bowl. Stir in softened gelatin. When partially set, beat with a rotary mixer until smooth. Blend in vanilla and 1 cup coconut.

  • Whip the cream until stiff. Gently fold into coconut mixture.

  • In a clean bowl, beat egg whites until frothy. Beat in cream of tartar and 1/2 cup sugar. Continue beating until egg whites form stiff peaks. Fold into coconut mixture. Pile filling into cooled pie shell. Sprinkle with additional coconut. Chill pie for at least 2 hours or overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
324 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 43.9g; fat 14.5g; cholesterol 24mg; sodium 324.2mg. Full Nutrition
