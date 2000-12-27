White Christmas Pie
This is a delicious, yet not-too-filling pie. It does remind you of a blanket of snow on Christmas morning.
When I was a kid, my grandmother always made this pie and one that she called a pecan cream pie. The White Christmas pie was always my favorite. When she died, I looked, to no avail, for her recipes for these pies. I am so glad to find them! Now I can continue a holiday tradition.Read More
This pie was pretty but not a lot of flavor. Will probably not make again. I understand if this is a family tradition as we have those also but this did not appeal to my taste.Read More
I love this dessert! It's a family tradition at my home. We always have served the pie with thawed & sugared frozen strawberries on top - not cherries... It's much better that way!
This recipe is made so much better with 1/4 tsp of almond extract...the flavor is amazing!
A good friend who owned a restaurant used to make this often and would never give me the recipe. I've tried many others and this one tastes just like hers. Thanks for the great recipe. Everytime I make it I think of my friend! Thanks again!
My Grandmother was a Professional Baker, and she maid this pie every Christmas for the Family. I have all of her recipes for Pies, Cakes and what not, but cannot seem to find this recipe. Thank You so much for posting this recipe!
Make sure that you take the time to set the gelatin. I left the mix too warm and when i folded in the cream and egg whites they flattened. Even so, i poured the remaining mix that would not fit in the pie crust into individual ramkins and they became a really nice custard.
My grandmother made this pie since my father was a boy. Since she died, I have been making it in her stead to carry on the tradition. Christmas just wouldn't be the same without this pie. Her recipe calls for 1/2 tsp. almond extract in addition to the vanilla extract. Wonderful flavor!
My Mother always made this for Christmas, the only thing she did differently was to add 1/4 tsp almond extract along with the vanilla.
I read the book, loved it. Then I made the pie, loved it. I make it more than just once a year.
Don't be discouraged by the multiple steps in this recipe -- the result is well worth the effort. I used coconut milk instead of cow milk and added about 1/4 teaspoon of fiori di sicilia along with the vanilla. Wowza! Tip: whip up your egg whites before using the beaters for anything else -- the beaters and bowl must be clean and dry if you want the egg whites to form stiff peaks. Thank you for this marvelous recipe!
This was creamy goodness! It almost reminded me of tapioca flavor. Yummy Christmas pie! Thanks for sharing!
a tradition in my family!
Beautiful recipe! Add 1/4 teaspoon almond and its Divine! This has been a family tradition for as long as I can remember and we love it!!!!
This recipe is very dull and has no flavor.
My family and I have been making this for years! In a recipe comparison, the only thing different is a couple of the ingredients. Our recipe adds 1/4 tsp. almond extract. We use half & half (rich milk) instead of milk. We are using the sweetened angel flake coconut (the blue bag stuff in the baking isle). Topped with green and red cherry bits (I have never been able to find the green ones). No matter, my wife doesn't like the cherries on anyway!
I love this recipe! This is an old family recipe and we make it every year at Christmas. The delicious coconut blanket of snow makes me want to sing "White Christmas." As others have mentioned, it's not too heavy, and just the perfect touch after Christmas dinner.
