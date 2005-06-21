Bumbleberry Pie I
This pie is a mixture of four flavors: apples, raspberries, blackberries, and rhubarb.
This pie was excellent, and it lasted all of one day at my house with 3 people. As suggested by another reviewer, I added less sugar and only put in 3/4 cup and it was plently sweet. I also substituted red raspberries for the blackberries, and added about 8 black cherries that I had in the fridge so I could get rid of them. I made a lattice crust on top, and the pie came out of the oven looking awesome with a really really pretty color to it. It smelled great and tasted the same.
This pie is a winner! A perfect blend of fruits. I used frozen rhubarb and frozen berries and it was still great. Be gentle when blending the berries in so you do not crush them.
Great recipe but very sweet, suggest reducing sugar to personal taste.
I made this pie for a 10 inch deep dish pie plate. It's a Watkins collectable pie plate set given to me and all 5 of my sisters. I have to tweak every recipe to accomodate the pie plate. Once you have a pie plate like that a plain old 9 inch one isn't as good. This recipe turned out incredible! I generally just do a recipe 1 and 1/2 times for the filling. It works out just fine. I have researched many bumbleberry recipes and this one was the one I chose. I thought that it also had blueberries in it, so I added 2 pints of them to the recipe. I only used 2 c. apple slices, but did 2 pints of raspberries, blackberries and blueberries, and just one and a half cup rhubarb. I used 1 3/4 c. sugar and 1/2 c. flour. This pie turned out amazing. I should have had more thickening, will do that next time, but this is a real keeper, thanks Doreen for sharing it with us.
This pie is so good. I did as others sugested and cut the sugar to 3/4 cup. I used blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, apples, and rhubarb. OMG, so good. It went so fast I had to make another one the next day.
this is very good. the one think i would change is making a lattice crust. but i haven't tried that yet.
I made this pie 2 years ago for Christmas and my 9 year old granddaughter request this for every holiday since but she does not get it. It is her 11th birthday this week and she wants this instead of a birthday cake. She just can't forget it. It is a wonderful pie. Granddaughter is now 14 & guess what she wants for her birthday? Yup! She said it's my favorite dessert. I have been using the frozen mixed berry fruit instead of the fresh as well as the rhubarb with having to make this year-round and it is still wonderful. I do increase the flour to 1/2 cup then with frozen fruit because of the liquid from frozen fruit. We love it. Serve with vanilla ice-cream.
I love this pie. I have tons of rhubarb and Ilike to make this for family and friends.
This is probably the best pie I ever made.So yummy and a good way to use some of the rhubarb I have growing.Thank for a great recipe.
Wonderful!!! My family gobbled it up for Easter.
The first pie i ever made by myself and it was a huge hit. thanks for this recipe and the future pie confidence it gives me
I followed this recipe exactly as written and had no issues whatsoever. This is a VERY tart (yet delicious) pie and the sugar it calls for was the perfect balance for my black/raspberries & rhubarb. I'm not sure why the other reviewers thought differently...maybe their berries were sweeter than mine (which were sweet but more tart)?
I entered the pie in a berry pie baking contest and got second place! I substituted blueberries for the blackberries as they weren't ripened at the time of the contest. Marionberries would have been great also.
Very good !! Made a 10 in pie yesterday, cutting the ingredients in half & I used my own pie crust recipe. It is wonderful!!! I added a little lemon juice & less sugar since my berries were sweet. For 1 pie, I used only 3/4 c sugar. Perfect!!. Since we are only 2 now, we sent some to our neighbors. They agreed, it's wonderful !! Thanks
My husband actually requested a bumble berry pie even though we'd never tried one before. It was amazing! I used 3/4 cup of sugar as others had recommended and it was perfect for our taste. I used store bought crusts but made the top a lattice crust and it looked great. I would definitely make this again...super easy!
I have made this pie twice. First time was a disaster(far too watery), second time was one of the best pies I made. I used blackberries, raspberries and a mango. Using the 4.4oz containers our stores(here in Toronto) sell raspberries and blackberries in as cups. I used three of blacks and one of rasps and the mango sliced thin. I sprinkled some sugar and a pinch of starch on the fruit and let them sit for an hour while Cynjne made the crust. I also added a 1/2 teaspoon of starch to the flour and sugar mix. Adding the starch was a tip Cynjne picked up somewhere, it worked. She found the pie almost too sweet, but it is pie ... what do you want. lol She really liked the mango in the pie. It was really good. I am going to make it again in the next day or two. This time I am going to use more raspberries and add some blueberries. I may omit the mango. I am also thinking about using a peach.
Followed advice to add thickening to the deep pie pan.
I don't eat berries but my husband and friends thinks this is the best they've ever eaten. It's quickly became their favorite! Thanks for the recipe!
very good
So easy and even my fruit-challenged husband loved it!
This pie is absolutely de-lish!! I decreased the sugar, as my family likes it a little more tart. I also increase the flour when using frozen fruit or it turns out soupy. The previous reviews offer a lot of wonderful advice. Thank you for this wonderful recipe.
This is our new all-time favorite pie recipe.
I'll make this one again! I made a double batch of the Butter Flaky Pie Crust from Allrecipies site to do a lattice top crust and great flaky bottom crust, and added a teaspoon of fresh Lemmon zest, and a pinch of cinnamon to the crust to add a bit of zing. Followed the recipe exactly, and perhaps a touch sweet for some, but the tart rhubarb offset the sweetness for my taste.
This pie is "husband-approved"! Easy to make and tastes awesome.
Not a bad pie though I cut the sugar down to 3/4 cup and still found it too sweet. The next time I tried 1/2 cup and it was still quite sweet. The third time I used a 1/4 cup and that was just right. I also replaced the raspberries with extra blackberries since I don't like the former and had lots of the latter.
Used a mixed bag of frozen fruits with blueberries, cranberries, raspberries, blackberries... I left the sugar amount since these berries can be tart. It was perfect! Especially hot with vanilla ice cream!
