Bumbleberry Pie I

I have made this pie twice. First time was a disaster(far too watery), second time was one of the best pies I made. I used blackberries, raspberries and a mango. Using the 4.4oz containers our stores(here in Toronto) sell raspberries and blackberries in as cups. I used three of blacks and one of rasps and the mango sliced thin. I sprinkled some sugar and a pinch of starch on the fruit and let them sit for an hour while Cynjne made the crust. I also added a 1/2 teaspoon of starch to the flour and sugar mix. Adding the starch was a tip Cynjne picked up somewhere, it worked. She found the pie almost too sweet, but it is pie ... what do you want. lol She really liked the mango in the pie. It was really good. I am going to make it again in the next day or two. This time I am going to use more raspberries and add some blueberries. I may omit the mango. I am also thinking about using a peach.