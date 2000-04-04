Lemon Pie III

A simple old fashioned lemon pie.

By Glenda

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
  • Slice lemons as thin as possible, leaving on the rind. Combine with sugar; mix well. Let stand at least 2 hours, stirring occasionally.

  • Beat the eggs well, and add to lemon mixture; mix well. Place in a 9-inch pie shell, arranging the lemon slices evenly. Cover with top crust. Cut slits near center.

  • Bake at 450 degrees F (230 degrees C) for 12 minutes. Reduce heat to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Bake for about 20 minute more, or until knife inserted comes out clean. Cool before serving.

Per Serving:
351 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 64.8g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 93mg; sodium 153.1mg. Full Nutrition
