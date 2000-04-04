Lemon Pie III
A simple old fashioned lemon pie.
I really like the true lemon taste. Next time I will cut the slices in halves or quarters instead of leaving them whole. I think it would make it easier to cut and eat.Read More
This pie has a great lemon flavor but not one of the several people that tried it liked the bitter taste of the lemon rinds, and they were difficult to cut. Even though it is very easy to put together I would not make it again.Read More
Only needed to use 2 large homegrown lemons. Really tasty.
