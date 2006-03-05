Egg Custard Pie II

Couldn't be simpler!

By CPEACOCK

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 -9-inch pie
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together eggs, milk, vanilla, sugar, and salt, and pour into pie shell.

  • Bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for 12-13 minutes, then reduce heat to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) and bake for 30 minutes.

Per Serving:
221 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 25.8g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 74.6mg; sodium 168.2mg. Full Nutrition
Helpful
Helpful
Janice T
Rating: 5 stars
05/02/2006
I had been looking for an egg custard pie & this one looked simple. I made it in a very short time and it was WONDERFUL. Tastes just like my Grandmother used to make. So easy and so good. Read More
Helpful
(57)
zach
Rating: 5 stars
05/26/2008
i usally make the Mississippi egg custard pie (which is the most tasty thing in the world), but i only had 100g of sugar (i needed 350g), so i thought "what i'm i going to do?" so i decied to look for 1 which needed less sugar, i found this 1. now i don't know which 1 to make any more they are both 5/5 and both the best. try the Mississippi egg custard too, see what you think is best Read More
Helpful
(50)
traceym
Rating: 4 stars
07/15/2007
my husband loves egg custard pies so i gave this one a try and he loved it! thanks for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(25)
diane
Rating: 4 stars
04/13/2009
This was pretty good. It's a very mild tasting custard pie. It seemed a bit watery when I took a bite but the taste is good and it was a really simple pie to make. The next time I think I'll add some coconut to make coconut custard pie:) Read More
Helpful
(7)
Leona
Rating: 5 stars
02/11/2011
I am so glad I picked this custard pie recipe to try!! It's easy and delicious!!! From now on this will be my families custard pie recipe TY CPEACOCK for submitting it here!!! LOVE IT! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Judy B
Rating: 5 stars
07/28/2009
My friend rated this pie with a "wow". It was very easy to do and came together very well. Read More
Helpful
(5)
jsgumataotao
Rating: 5 stars
08/19/2011
I love this recipe there was only one change that I made... to use evaporated milk which made it even better than the recipe itself Read More
Helpful
(4)
Bev
Rating: 5 stars
04/12/2011
The easiest and best custard pie I ever made! I used Splendra instead of sugar and it was wonderful. Read More
Helpful
(4)
JOC
Rating: 5 stars
09/02/2011
So very simple but soooo good! It is a little on the sweet side but I don't know it I would change the amount of sugar or not. I made the recipe exactly as written except for putting a sprinkle of nutmeg on top before baking since that is the way I am use to custard pie. Read More
Helpful
(3)
vaneblu
Rating: 3 stars
03/31/2009
it was ok some people LOVED IT and other just liked it a little it smelled great:) I used a Chocolate chip cookie crust. Read More
Helpful
(2)
