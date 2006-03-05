Egg Custard Pie II

I had been looking for an egg custard pie & this one looked simple. I made it in a very short time and it was WONDERFUL. Tastes just like my Grandmother used to make. So easy and so good.
i usally make the Mississippi egg custard pie (which is the most tasty thing in the world), but i only had 100g of sugar (i needed 350g), so i thought "what i'm i going to do?" so i decied to look for 1 which needed less sugar, i found this 1. now i don't know which 1 to make any more they are both 5/5 and both the best. try the Mississippi egg custard too, see what you think is best
my husband loves egg custard pies so i gave this one a try and he loved it! thanks for the recipe.
This was pretty good. It's a very mild tasting custard pie. It seemed a bit watery when I took a bite but the taste is good and it was a really simple pie to make. The next time I think I'll add some coconut to make coconut custard pie:)
I am so glad I picked this custard pie recipe to try!! It's easy and delicious!!! From now on this will be my families custard pie recipe TY CPEACOCK for submitting it here!!! LOVE IT!
My friend rated this pie with a "wow". It was very easy to do and came together very well.
I love this recipe there was only one change that I made... to use evaporated milk which made it even better than the recipe itself
The easiest and best custard pie I ever made! I used Splendra instead of sugar and it was wonderful.
So very simple but soooo good! It is a little on the sweet side but I don't know it I would change the amount of sugar or not. I made the recipe exactly as written except for putting a sprinkle of nutmeg on top before baking since that is the way I am use to custard pie.
it was ok some people LOVED IT and other just liked it a little it smelled great:) I used a Chocolate chip cookie crust.