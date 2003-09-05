Coconut Pie

An easy coconut pie.

By Dragon

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix flour with sugar. Cream in butter and eggs. Mix in vanilla and milk until well combined. Fold in coconut. Pour into prepared pie crust.

  • Bake at 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) for one hour. Cool completely before cutting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
405 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 43.2g; fat 24g; cholesterol 102.7mg; sodium 263.8mg. Full Nutrition
