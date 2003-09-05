Coconut Pie
An easy coconut pie.
Yummy pie! I made it for my family and they loved it. I would use maybe 1/4 a cup more shredded coconut, but then again i love coconut a little too much! Very eggy, and very good! I recommend this!Read More
My husband and I did not enjoy this pie very much when we first tried it. The filling was too eggy. I added about 1/2 cup of mini chocolate chips to the filling to make it even more like a Mounds bar and I think it was a good addition. The very edge of the pie, where the filling touched the crust and got the most cooked, was chewy and macaroon-like, and I liked that part. I'm not sure how to get the rest of the pie to be the same, maybe 1 less egg, more coconut and a higher cooking temperature. After refirgeration for 24 hours, I took the remaining pie to the office and everyone was raving about it, so I tried another piece and it was better then it had been the day before.Read More
This was my first attempt at coconut pie, one of my daughters favories, and we made it because of the high rating. It was a total disappointment. Tasted kind of like a sweet coconut omelet or something, very eggy, very gross. No one in the house liked it, even the dogs. Never again.
Coconut pie is one of my favorites during the holiday season. I have made this pie twice and it is very tasty. I used 1/2 cup buttermilk instead of 1 cup of milk. And I omitted the flour.
Made 4 of these for a bake sale, they sold like hotcakes! I was hoping we'd have one left over for us. Had to make another for the house and I was thrilled when it was delicious. I also increased the coconut to 1 1/4 cups but everything else was the same. Kudos!
I did not make this recipe, but in reading comments I noticed many saying they used extra coconut. Years ago, when I was making a coconut custard pie I decided to call the company that packaged the coconut to ask if I should pack the coconut into the measuring cup or lightly fill it. The answer was to pack it in and I have always been happy with the results using that guidance. Just a thought. Happy baking! Have to choose rating, even though I haven't made pie. Ingredients sound right and most comments were favorable, so here goes! Susan K
VERY GOOD. not like the eggy pudding type coconut pies from the store. THis was a cross between a pecan pie consistencywise and a coconut pie. I did change a few things: subbed 1 cup coconut milk for milk, toasted my coconut first and left out the vanilla. I also used a jiffy pie crust mix. Other than that the only change I would make is to cut a bit down on the sugar.
Very good pie. My husband loved it as did I.Very good texture and taste. I will make this pie again.
Great recipe and easy too!!! I use 2 cups flaked coconut and 2 pie crust to make 2 pies. Leave all other ingredients the same. The first time I tried doubling all ingredients to make 2 pies...not good too much overflowed pie shells and made a mess in the oven. So just double the coconut and you will have to amaxing pies!!!! Thanks for a great recipe!!!
I made this pie three times, twice without chocolate chips, and once with. Each time, I had to cook it longer than the recipe said. The second and third time, I cooked it at 325 instead of at 300, and that seemed to work better. The second and third time, I used 3 TB of flour instead of 2, and that seemed good. Also, I used dark chocolate chips, and they made a delicious bottom layer! Great recipe!!
I LOOOOOVE this recipe. Easy to make and very tasty. I add a little bit more coconuts. Wouldn't change anything.
I wish I could give this pie 4 1/2 stars. It's the easiest pie I ever made. Took it to a dish to pass dinner and it was gone before I got a piece. From all reports it tasted great. "Like a Mounds bar without the chocolate". I did toast the coconut before adding it to the recipe and I baked the pie for about 40 minutes before it was done. I would take off 1/2 Star for appearance. It just doesn't make a great presentation. I'll certainly make this again, probably the next dinner as I still have the other 1/2 of the bag of coconut to use.
Simply delicious! Very easy to make, comes out creamy and rich. I also added extra Coconut, 1/2 cup extra which allowed the top to toast slightly. This is my Official Coconut Pie Recipe!
My family LOVED this pie because it is so eggy! It's exactly what we were looking for! Thanks for sharing the recipe.
This simply pie is simply divine--decadent and a perfect substitute for anyone not wanting to fuss with a cream pie. We actually prefer this to a cream pie, anyway. A MUST for coconut lovers.
I've never made coconut pie before and this turned out great! Because I used already sweetened coconut, I used less sugar.
Fast and easy. Great flavor and will make again.
this is FANTASTIC I WILL MAKE THIS AGAIN
The only problems I had with this recipe were my own fault. I should have sifted the flour into the mixture because I ended up with a few clumpy spots. Plus, it was my experience that a deep dish pie plate would work best, since all the mixture didn't fit in an average size pie crust (again, could have been my own mistake). However, despite my problems, this turned out delicious. I'll probably have to change my rating to five stars once I personally have fixed this correctly!
My husband loved this pie. Even though it all went Saturday night he is still asking me if we have any left. I served it with whipped cream on top and toasted coconut. I only added 3/4 cup of sugar and added more coconut. I will try it with just 2 eggs next time as I thought it was a bit eggy as well. I found the 9 inch pie shell just not quite deep enough. Filling came over edge. Next time will use a deeper shell.
I added an extra 1/2 cup of coconut, cooked it 7 minutes longer, used a store bought chocolate cookie crust and topped it with golden toasted coconut to make it look more appealing.
I made this for people I work with, I doubled the recipe to make two pies, however people were saying it was too eggy so instead of using 6 eggs for the doubled recipe I used four, and the pie came out GREAT. I also added extra coconut cause two cups just didn't seem to be enough. But it really did come out great, I will definately make this pie again.
taste great and easy big 5 star pie will make again soon thanks
Even though overall i enjoyed the pie, i have to agree with the others that dont like it. When i first tried it i was slightly disapointed because i thought it tastes a little too eggy. I think i will keep this recipe though since i do think it is good enough to make again. Although next time, just like the others said, maybe 1 less egg and more coconut!
Absolutely LOVED it!!! This will not be just a Holiday recipe!!!
Easy as pie :) Made another coconut pie earlier in the day and it was so bad I threw it out. This one is fantastic. Glad I found it.
add more coconut & this is delicious. put it in a pre-made nilla wafer crust for ultimate tastiness!
This recipe is very good. The only word of caution is that coconut flakes are not all the same. When you go to your local grocers, just note that there is sweetened and unsweetned coconut flakes. I made it with the sweetened kind the first time around and found it way too sweet. The second time, I mixed sweet and unsweetened coconut flakes. This did the trick and it was very good. I would even recommend using all unsweetened coconut flakes for those who are watching their sweet tooth! Overall, a good and fairly easy recipe to follow.
So good and so easy!
Very good. Easy to follow recipe
SUPER easy and yummy recipe! Made it twice in one week because everyone loved it so much!
Pie is awesome! Made a few changes based on reviews from others. Lessened the sugar to 3/4 cup, used 2 eggs instead of 3, and used two cups of sweetened coconut. Mixed the ingredients as directed but split between two pie crusts. Put chocolate chips on bottom of one crust to make a Mounds-like pie. Sprinkled rest of coconut on top of pies. Cooked for 55 minutes at 325 degrees and checked, then cooked 15 minutes more. Pies are delicious...not eggy at all. Pie is browned amd pretty. Mounds pie has creamy layer of chocolate at bottom. Will probably use full cup of sugar next time to see how much sweeter it is. Love this recipe.
I added another cup of coconut and about 1 tsp of coconut extract Pies were fast easy and delish a never fail recipe
Deelish. Easy to make, long on taste. This one's a keeper.
It was easy and fun to make. I am eight years old and I made it with my mom.
Just brought this to a birthday party for a friend who loves coconut - was a HUGE hit! But I did tweak the recipe a little: used a graham cracker crust, only 2 eggs, unsweetened coconut that I toasted first, and coconut milk instead of regular milk. Everyone raved about this so much that I had to comment. I use AllRecipes for almost everything I make - at least 3-4 times week - and this is the first time I've ever commented on a recipe. Thanks for sharing it!
We love anything with coconut so it comes as no surprise that my husband and I really enjoyed this coconut pie! We really loved the egg-y texture as opposed to other coconut pies which tend to be too creamy for our taste. I added a little coconut extract before pouring the mixture into the crust and springled a little more of the shredded coconut on top before putting the pie in the oven. We are clearly coconut-holics, but I agree with the other reviews that suggest a 1/2 cup more of flaked coconut in the mixture is necessary. I already promised my husband that I would make it again this year, perhaps at Christmas. So easy to make, so yummy to eat!!!
I added 2 cups of coconut instead of 1. I also sprinkled some coconut on top before cooking.
Oh wow this was good! I added an extra 1/4 cup of coconut like some of the others and I was very pleased with the results. Not only was it delicious, it was VERY easy to make too! I'm going to keep this recipe--thanks for sharing!
Extra coconut, about a 1/4 cup.
Delicious!
This was easy and fabulous--just like my grandmother used to make!
I doubled the coconut and had enough filling to also fill two ramikins, also cheated and used a frozen pre-made pie crust. All in all, great pie and my husband loved it topped with whipped cream.
It is amazing. I didn't change anything in the recipe. Perfect,
Yes we love it. It is easy to make.
Great pie!! It was like a coconut custard pie. We will make this again!
This recipe is very similar to the coconut pie my mom used to make. It baked up beautifully and my husband loved it!
This is a very recipe and so easy to make.
Delicious!!!
Not fond of coconut, but this was wonderful! Used a chocolate graham cracker crust and freshly shredded coconut. Very delicious!
Our adult daughter dreams coconut. Tried this pie on whim since I had coconut in pantry. I followed advice and baked longer than suggested in recipe, added just a little more coconut, used coconut extract rather than vanilla. We loved it. Next time, I do want to try coconut cream.
Love this pie. It is just like how may mama used to make. She passed on before I could get the recipe. Now my family just raves about how much it is like mama's. Thanks so much for submitting this recipe.
good pie just take a egg out or add 1/2 cup coconut your love it more
I made it for one of my teachers.She absolutely loved it and asked for the recipe! I don't even like coconut,but it was good!
Perfect Pie. I used a bit more coconut and packed the flakes down when measuring - using 1/2 of a 7oz. bag of Bakers Angel Flake sweetened coconut flakes and a 9" deep dish store bought crust. The mixture just fit into the pue crust and did not spill over during baking. I also lengthened the baking time by about 10 minutes (keeping a careful eye on the pie) to slightly brown the top, but this may just be because of differences between ovens. I LOVE coconut pie and this is an excellent one. I made it for a holiday dessert and everyone loved it. The pie was gobbled up. Easy to make with just a few ingredients. A new staple in my roster of pie recipes and desserts.
It's more of a custard pie. I was looking for a good ole fashion coconut pie. This is good but that is not whated.
Like others have said, this pie was too eggy for me. My husband loved it though but he loves egg custards. I rated it with three stars. I'm glad I made it but I won't make it again. I will find a pie recipe that we both like.
My family loved it. My mom said it was the best she had ever eaten.
Did not like the eggy flavor. Took way longer than an hour to cook. Will not make this again because we prefer coconut cream, not custard.
Really flavor!! Family loved it!
To be totally fair, I haven't tasted it yet. And to be fair to the recipe poster, I did take advice from other reviewers to increase the coconut from the original recipe. The pie looks nice but i have doubts about the taste since a large amount of custard overflowed the pie plate. So here's my advice, if you don't want to be scrubbing coconut custard then use a DEEP dish. :(
I will give this a 4 because the pie was so easy to make and looked delicious. After trying a piece I found that it was extremely too sweet. I think I will try this again with only 1/2 cup of sugar. Thanks for sharing!
I packed the coconut as I measured it & covered with foil & cooked it 50 minutes at 325* then I toasted 1/2 cup of coconut & added it the last 10 minutes increase the temp to 350*
The quintessential coconut custard pie! Will save this recipe and make it over and over!
This was the worst receipe ever! Runny, watery, would not set. Followed instructions to a T but just a mess.
Was very good!
Excellent....came out perfect! Added extra coconut though, 1/4c....next time I will add meringue, but it is perfect without.
My mother made this pie every Christmas when I was growing up. She used 2 eggs, 3/4 cup sugar, 1/2 milk & 1/2 cream, & 1 packed cup of coconut. Followed the rest of your recipe exactly.. I now make these pies & double the recipe which is perfect for 2 deep dish coconut pies. Best pies ever & always brings back memories of my sweet Mom. They are all eaten every holiday season.
Made this pie several times, my husband and I love it! I made two changes to the recipe by adding a pinch of cinnamon and a pinch of nutmeg. Thanks great recipe.
I have made this more than once and I'm getting better at perfecting it. I make dough from scratch and start out at 400 degrees for the first 15 min. Then down to 350 for 30 min. Double coconut and use a cup of buttermilk for milk. I broil meringue and coconut on top for 5 min. It's a family favorite
