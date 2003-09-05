Coconut Pie

My husband and I did not enjoy this pie very much when we first tried it. The filling was too eggy. I added about 1/2 cup of mini chocolate chips to the filling to make it even more like a Mounds bar and I think it was a good addition. The very edge of the pie, where the filling touched the crust and got the most cooked, was chewy and macaroon-like, and I liked that part. I'm not sure how to get the rest of the pie to be the same, maybe 1 less egg, more coconut and a higher cooking temperature. After refirgeration for 24 hours, I took the remaining pie to the office and everyone was raving about it, so I tried another piece and it was better then it had been the day before.

Read More