Brown Family's Favorite Pumpkin Pie

This pumpkin pie has a walnut streusel topping that is optional. Serve with whipped topping or ice cream.

Recipe by Cindy B

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, mix together the pumpkin, sweetened condensed milk, and egg yolks. Stir in 1 teaspoon cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and salt. In a large glass or metal bowl, whip egg whites until soft peaks form. Gently fold into pumpkin mixture. Pour filling into pie shell.

  • Bake for 15 minutes in the preheated oven. While the pie is baking, prepare the streusel topping: In a small bowl, combine the flour, brown sugar, and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Blend in the cold butter with a fork or pastry blender until the mixture is crumbly. Mix in the chopped nuts. Sprinkle the topping over the pie.

  • Reduce the heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bake an additional 40 minutes, or until set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
463 calories; protein 9.9g; carbohydrates 52.3g; fat 25.5g; cholesterol 75.5mg; sodium 491.5mg. Full Nutrition
