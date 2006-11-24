Brown Family's Favorite Pumpkin Pie

I had high hopes for this pie recipe going into Thanksgiving this year. I made recipe exactly as stated but without much success on the "dessert table" end. I brought this recipe to 2 different Thanksgiving meals, labeled it "pumpkin pie" and hardly any of my family touched it. (BTW, my pumpkin pies were the ONLY pumpkin pies represented at both parties.) Out of 2 pies, I came back home with 3/4 of the pie leftover. I asked my people why I didn't succeed with such a promising, exciting recipe, and the one who did try it said, "It was good, but it didn't taste like pumpkin pie." The others said they wanted "straight up pumpkin pie without all the stuff on top." I am posting this review as a warning to all who may be tempted to try this recipe out for the "stand in" pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving: It is a good pie, BUT--it may be the pumpkin pie for people who don't really like pumpkin pie. My family, who are true pumpkin pie lovers, just wanted traditional pumpkin. I will not attempt this recipe again and will keep searching for a more traditional recipe.