Brown Family's Favorite Pumpkin Pie
This pumpkin pie has a walnut streusel topping that is optional. Serve with whipped topping or ice cream.
This pumpkin pie has a walnut streusel topping that is optional. Serve with whipped topping or ice cream.
I have made this recipe for years its the only pumpkin pie my family will eat now! One hint- you dont need to whip the egg whites and it turns out the same, very fluffy and raised. I have always used deep dish pie crusts, makes one very full and nice, I dont use any nuts in the crumb topping.. make sure your butter is very chilled before you start using it, also, add 2 tablespoons more flour, seems to absorb and set better. Lastly, I cover the outside of the crust with foil, it bakes so fast with this recipe, can take it off 10 minutes before its done, but I use frozen crusts, so easier and just as good to me. You really cant mess this pie up, my husband even helps make it, its so easy. ****Read More
I am not sure I understand this pie. The topping did not seem to go with the filling. The spice blend seemed very off and the filling was not very sweet like a pumpkin pie. No one ate more than one piece after trying. Not sure what was missing.Read More
I have made this recipe for years its the only pumpkin pie my family will eat now! One hint- you dont need to whip the egg whites and it turns out the same, very fluffy and raised. I have always used deep dish pie crusts, makes one very full and nice, I dont use any nuts in the crumb topping.. make sure your butter is very chilled before you start using it, also, add 2 tablespoons more flour, seems to absorb and set better. Lastly, I cover the outside of the crust with foil, it bakes so fast with this recipe, can take it off 10 minutes before its done, but I use frozen crusts, so easier and just as good to me. You really cant mess this pie up, my husband even helps make it, its so easy. ****
Fantastic, easy pie to make. When using 9" shallow pie crusts, makes 2 pies though.
This is the BEST! Most recipes that call for canned pumpkin come out kind of squishy when you substitute fresh pumpkin. This didn't. Even my very picky daughter loves it! I reduce the nutmeg to 1/4 teaspoon, add 1/8 teaspoon cloves and use peacans instead of walnuts (just cuz I like 'em better). It comes out perfect every time. THANKS!
OMIGOSH!! I started making this last Thanksgiving and it quickly became my signature! My family no longer buys their pumpkin pies and my young cousins will eat the whole thing if left alone! The topping is to DIE FOR!! My husbands family (Portuguese) didn't eat pumpking pie, now they do!
There aren't enough stars for this pumpkin pie! I followed the recipe exactly and added two teaspoons of vanilla extract. Everyone raved about it! The streusel topping is incredible and the pie itself makes a great presentation. I served it bourbon whipped cream from this site.
Thank you for sharing this delightful recipe. I had enough pumpkin for two pies last night, so I made them. The pie was as light and smooth as can be, and the streusel topping was delicious, too. However, next time I will half the amount of streusel, as I find it to be a little too much for a pie (and it almost overcomes the nice flavor of the pumpkin filling).
I used fresh pumpkin and the results were amazing. It's the best pumpkin pie I've ever had. I did not, however, make the streusel top, and the pie stands on its own just fine.
Made this pie yesterday as a trial run for Thanksgiving - it was delicious. I substituted pecans for the walnuts and chopped very fine (my husband does not like nuts). He loved it! A keeper!
Oh my lord. This pie is absolutely gorgeous. I had people going up for thirds at our Thanksgiving lunch this weekend. The filling is much lighter than a regular pumpkin pie and the streusal topping just gives it that extra something. Beware though - I found that this recipe made two deep dish pies instead of one. A good job on this occassion.
What a wonderful recipe! I changed the streusel a little and used my crust recipe and it won best pumpkin pie at the fair. It has a light taste and texture, not to mention how simple it was to make.
YUM! I love this pie. Very flavorful. I gave half to my parents. I don't know if they liked it but that's tough because this is the only pumpkin pie I'll be making from now on!
Wonderful recipe. Lives up to other raves. One guest-usually a non-sweet eater, ate second slice saying he has never had a second piece of dessert ever. The second time I made it, having no condensed milk, did as one reviewer suggested, substituted with evaporated milk and added 1c. white sugar, and 1/2c. brown sugar - no perceivable difference. This recipe made a 10" pie plus two - 5"pies. Delicious. #AllrecipesAllstarsCanada #PumpkinCraze Topping:Almonds, pecans or walnuts - use whatever is on hand, although it does produce a lot more than the average pie will take. Leftovers can be used on ice cream or other fruits. Fabulous recipe, thank you. Am making it again for the fourth time in five days.
This was a delicious pumpkin pie with a twist! We followed the recipe, except doubling it (but we had extra batter left over, probably enough to make a third pie). We ate some the first day we made it and thought it was okay but it was GREAT the second day after being refrigerated one night. Co workers loved it too!
My family absolutely loves this pumpkin pie, I make it without the topping because the hubby and kids don't like nuts.
Very good. I did not do the streusel topping, just wanted a "regular" pie. I doubled cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg, because I like a spicier pie. Next time will do topping. Thank you! Update: When writing the first review, I did as directed except I didn't separate the eggs. Didn't even see that step. Did this recipe again - this time realizing to separate the eggs, and I left spices as written. Did not like so much; much prefer first version I did. As written, not enough pumpkin taste and too bland; although the texture was fluffy.
I've never made a pumpkin pie before, so I read ALL the reviews. I mixed all the ingredients in the blender. I omitted the ginger and added 1 tsp of vanilla and 3/4 tblspn pumpkin pie spice. For the topping you can use walnuts, pecans or almonds. Recipe will make 2 reg pies or 1 deep dish. Make a day ahead and serve with whipped cream or ice cream. Delicious!
I've never made pumpkin pie until now (or even tasted it!) I got elected to make one for a family gathering, and I'm so glad I did. This was outstanding! I can't wait to make it again. I used pecans instead of walnuts (family preference) and it was great. Thank you Cindy B. for sharing!
I was a little reluctant to try this one because of the crumbly top but we loved it. Followed the recipe to the letter. It tasted even better the next day after the spices had more time to meld.
I like to "test" pies on my family so I can decide what pies to make for Thanksgiving. My family LOVED this pie! I used pecans instead of walnuts in the topping because that's all I had - I followed the rest of the recipe to the letter and it was wonderful!! Thanks for a great recipe!
I am not sure I understand this pie. The topping did not seem to go with the filling. The spice blend seemed very off and the filling was not very sweet like a pumpkin pie. No one ate more than one piece after trying. Not sure what was missing.
This recipe has become my family's favorite Thanksgiving and Christmas staple. It is a different texture, but we like it better than the traditional pumpkin pie. The texture is whipped versus dense. Make sure to use a deep dish pie shell; I add 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1 teaspoon of brandy; make sure to prepare steusel topping before putting pie in oven-there is not enough time to make streusel topping after it goes into oven.
I made this pie a few weeks ago for my husband and some friends. I followed the recipe exactly, but used fresh pumpkin puree instead. I made a mistake with the streusel layer and over-mixed it, so it looked more like cinnamon-roll filling than of a crumb topping. I dropped it in spoonfuls all over the pie before I baked it. My friend said it was the best pie he'd ever eaten, and he's pretty picky. I made it again, this time getting the streusel right, and my husband said it was good, but not as good as my first attempt. I am going to make it again, and really soften the butter in the streusel, almost to melting, and drop it on top of the pie and draw it through with a knife all over. I also added the spices for the pie again into the topping (to make it a little spicier). Great pie (though I can't eat it)! This will be my standard pumpkin pie recipe from now on.
OMG soooooo DELICIOUS!!!! You will not regret trying this recipe. I tried this recipe for the first time about 3 years ago and have never rated it until today. I have been making it every Thanksgiving & Christmas since then. Everyone who tries it ends up asking me for the recipe and telling me how delicious it truly was. Thanks to the Brown Family for such a terrific recipe & if you have any other recipes to share...keep them coming!!!!
I'm not much of a pumpkin pie eater, so I was surprised when my family RAVED over this one. I don't know if it's because of all the spices that are used or what, but they found it more flavorful, and new and different from what they're used to. I think it was the streusel topping. But from now on, I'm supposed to make ALL the pumpkin pies like this, so I guess this one's a keeper.
Made this last Thanksgiving, and it is definately the recipe I will be using this year too! One of the best homemade pumpkin pies we've had.
This is similar to a recipe that I made 2 years ago from a Eagle Brand/Keebler Ready Crust ad in a newspaper. That recipe used a Ready Crust Graham Cracker pie crust(6oz) and the eggs are used whole(not separated and egg whites beaten) and the streusel topping is optional. That pumpkin pie was a favorite that year. This year, I followed this recipe and beat the egg whites and used a 9inch deep dish pie crust. It tasted very good, but I prefer not to beat the egg white because I feel that it makes the pie filling texture a little too soft. And I have never used the streusel topping in either pies and it still taste great.
So good that my family took all of it home and left me with the plain, boring pumpking pie. So, naturally, I had to make another to keep all to myself! The only thing I did differently was using pecan instead of walnut. It fit the Christmas spirit better!
This is the first pumpkin pie I have ever made and it came out perfect! This recipe is easy to follow and very tasty. I used pumpkin pie spice instead of the nutmeg and ginger and it was still amazing. Thanks.
Can't get enough of this one. Made two the other day and the plates were so clean in an hour, I'd thought somebody already washed them. Great Recipe! Will now be my standard pie recipe.
This receipe is wonderful! I made two.. one with toppings and one without. Both were great and so light! Everyone loved it! I didnt change anything in this receipe. Thanks Cindy! Marcea
The first day this was awesome. It was still good as leftovers but the topping gets soggy.
Wonderful, wonderful, wonderful! I have made this twice and both times it came out great. If you like an extra crunchy top double the topping amounts, it turns out great. Also, this recipe yielded 2 pies, when in the recipe it said only one. I'm not complaining though, that means there is one for my family and one ALL FOR ME. hehehe Thanks Cindy!
This is a very hearty, filling pie. The topping adds a very unique flavor. Mine sunk a bit in the middle, but I may have put the topping on before it had set completely. Delicious, though!
I have made this pie two times now and am just getting around to rating it. I am not a fan of pumpkin pie but I can eat this one. It has more of a "mousse-like" filling, not as dense as your regular pumpkin pie. I made this for my husbands work and it was a hit. I followed the recipe to a tee, all except the crust. I used a graham cracker crust and it was great! Thank you for sharing.
I LOVE this pie! I've never seen a puffed up pumpkin pie before! I'm so glad I made it, it was very easy, light, and full of flavor! I used low-fat condensed milk, and threw in pumpkin spice as well as the spices listed. I will make this again, and I can't wait I forward this recipe to my mother! Thanks Cindy!!
This is a great pie and makes for a beautiful presentation. I subbed pecans which we prefer over walnut. Fantastic! Thanks.
I didn't like the streusel topping on this at all. I had to pick all the walnuts out of it after baking because they were all burned and I didn't even leave it for as long as the recipe said. I wasn't crazy about the look of the sugar in the topping either. It wasn't a very nice crumbly texture. Maybe if I cut the topping in half and left out the nuts or even kept the nuts and put it on the pie with about 25 minutes left of baking it might have been better. I also found that there was so much of the pumpkin mixture leftover after filling the pie, (and I filled it really high) so I mixed the remaining filling with 1/2 cup of bisquick, and a big tablespoon of butter, and poured it into some greased muffin tins and cooked for 25 minutes. They were pretty good.
yummy !! i think i cooked it a few min to long will take out 10 min earlier but everyone loved it.. will make this again..
This was a huge hit at our Christmas dinner! I was a little worried about how the light consistency of the pumpkin portion would go over, but everyone else said they loved that about it. It's really the topping that makes the difference though. It will be on our Thanksgiving menu for sure. UPDATE: I have been making this recipe for almost 2.5 years now and I just at Christmas finally stopped buying a regular pumpkin pie in case somebody wanted it because it was never touched! From now on, I make this pie and this pie only!
This was my first pumpkin pie and it was fabulous! It was especially good after setting for a day. Thanks for this "keeper" recipe!
Very yummy! The second time I made this I jumped the gun and added the streusel topping right away rather than waiting. It actually turned out great. I will try it again to see if i just got lucky!
I searched and searched for a good pumpkin pie recipe when I finally decided on this one....I took it to my aunt's house for Christmas dinner in 2002...she said it was better than the pumpkin pie my grandmother used to make...i was very flattered....I now make it every year.... 2009 UPDATE: still making this pie every year...i've tried others and this is still the best..i usually make it without the topping. It is fab either way...
followed the recipe exactly using canned pumpkin and it was wonderful!
The recipe yields a delicious pie! Some thoughts: too much brown sugar on top makes it overly sweet, and it's better with canned pumpkin than fresh. Don't overdo the walnuts either as they can overpower the pumpkin flavor. I've made this many times now and don't even use the topping anymore. The whipped egg whites make it too fluffy when it's warm or at room temperature. Put this one in the fridge...so much better cold.
Used golden hubbard squash and the pie turned out light and not too sweet. Not as dense as the typical "out of the can" pie which was nice. The topping gave it all the sweetness it needed!
This pie was ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS!! It is the best pumpkin pie I have ever tasted and so simple to make. Thank you Brown Family for submitting it. From now on this will be the only pumpkin pie that I will make for my family.
This is the best. Super light. Perfect blend of the warm custardy filling and the crunchy cinnamon and walnut topping. I've never made pumpkin pies before and never tasted one. My roommate bought pumpkins to carve for Halloween and we were wondering if we could actually cook the meat and make pumpkin pie. I cut up a whole pumpkin and pass it through a food processor. So instead of using canned puree, I used two cups of food processed raw pumpkin. Kept most of the recipe intact. I was liberal on the spices so I'm sure I put more than the prescribed amounts. Oh god, it turned out amazing. I served it with a scoop of ice cream on the side. The warm custardy pie, crunchy top and the cold creamy ice cream just went so well together. Yum yum...
What is going on here? I am an experienced pie maker, and this pie in NOT going in my "favorites". The topping WAY overpowers the pumpkin, is dry, browns (burns) way too fast, and ruins an otherwise not-so-great pie. I followed the recipe exactly, using a deep dish pie plate. If you're looking for a really good pumpkin pie, this is NOT it! All reviews must be from the Brown family! sorry.
Wasn't my family's favorite. It just didn't suit our tastes.
I had high hopes for this pie recipe going into Thanksgiving this year. I made recipe exactly as stated but without much success on the "dessert table" end. I brought this recipe to 2 different Thanksgiving meals, labeled it "pumpkin pie" and hardly any of my family touched it. (BTW, my pumpkin pies were the ONLY pumpkin pies represented at both parties.) Out of 2 pies, I came back home with 3/4 of the pie leftover. I asked my people why I didn't succeed with such a promising, exciting recipe, and the one who did try it said, "It was good, but it didn't taste like pumpkin pie." The others said they wanted "straight up pumpkin pie without all the stuff on top." I am posting this review as a warning to all who may be tempted to try this recipe out for the "stand in" pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving: It is a good pie, BUT--it may be the pumpkin pie for people who don't really like pumpkin pie. My family, who are true pumpkin pie lovers, just wanted traditional pumpkin. I will not attempt this recipe again and will keep searching for a more traditional recipe.
Great tasting, but a little high in fat to make more than once per year.:-)
Absolutely delicious. Lots of nuts on top, which I loved.
EXCELLANT TWIST ON PUMPKIN PIE. I DID PREBAKE THE PIE CRUST (LINED IT WITH FOIL AND ADDED SOME DRY BEANS FOR WEIGHT) FOR ABOUT 10 MINUTES THE SECOND TIME I MADE IT AND IT MADE THE CRUST NICE AND CRISPY ON THE BOTTOM. MADE A HOMEMADE CARMEL SAUCE AND DRIZZLED IT WARM ON THE PIE WHEN I SERVED IT. ALSO SERVED IT WITH FRESH, HOMEMADE WHIPPED CREAM.
This was a delicious pie that really pleased the whole family at Thanksgiving. Truly more delicious than the normal plain pumpkin pie. As one admirer said, "It's like having pumpkin pie and pecan pie all together!"(even though it was walnuts).
the taste of the pumpkin pie was really good but everytime i made it the pie was very soft like it didnt finish cooking all the way .
WOWZA!! This pie was AWESOME! The Sweetened condensed milk made the pumpkin filling decadent but the topping turned the same ole pumpkin pie into a star! I followed the recipe exactly except I used pecans instead of walnuts. I thought for sure that there was going to be too much of the streusel topping but it was just the right amount. If you like a little crunch you are going to love this! This is definitely going to be part of my Thanksgiving every year now! Thanks Brown Family=)
This pie is fabulous! It is becoming a staple at my family's holiday table.
#1 PROBLEM w/ this recipe..NOT sweet enough! This pie has great texture and a good balance of spices (it's more on the milder side than anything..but who wants a mouth full of spices anyhow?). BUT - This pie is not nearly as sweet as it should be! If you like things not as sweet and/or if you are cooking for an older crowd, I recommend this pie. If you like things sweeter and/or are cooking for a younger crowd...I definitely recommend adding 1/4cup white sugar and a 1/4 cup of light brown sugar. (most pumpkin pie recipes have around 3/4cup of sugar so you could even add more if you wanted and it would still taste great and no overly sweet...) Other than the sugar issue.... I'd say this pie is pretty darn good. And just for personal taste; I'm adding a little more cinnamon next time because the cinnamon was also a little low IMO.
This recipe is something else! The streusel topping makes it especially delicious. It was a big hit, last Thanksgiving AND Christmas!
I cant praise this one enough. My sister hated pumpkin pie until she tried this one. It is a HUGE hit with everyone on the Holidays.
My 9-year old daughter asked for this for her birthday instead of birthday cake!
This pumpkin pie was THE BEST!!! My husband is not a fan of pumpkin, but loved this pie. Even requested it for Christmas!! I made it for family thanksgiving and got rave reviews. Everyone said the topping adds a little "extra". Couple of notes: 1. I doubled the struesel topping since I thought that would make it more yummy and cover the whole pie. I also melted the butter for 30 seconds which helped with the topping. 2. I didn't make the topping with nuts and it still turned out great. I don't think I will add them in the future. THIS IS A KEEPER!!!
Husband who does not like pumpkin pie said this was great and requested it again.
I had never made pumpkin pie before, but my boyfriend requested it this Thanksgiving. Very delicious! He absolutely loved the streusel on top and is making his way through the second pie I made!
very quick, supereasy and satisfying. the streusel is good and the filling too.
This is like a pumpkin chiffon with a wonderful nutty topping. I had pecans and so I used them and it was great. I made this for Thanksgiving, and also made a plain pumpkin pie. I shouldn't have bothered, no one wanted the plain pie after tasting this one!
YuM yUm YumMmMmmmmmmmmMmmMmMMmMMmY!!!
I don't even like pumpkin pie, but this is delicious!
This is the best pumpkin pie ever. I don't change a thing, but I do leave off the topping (just personal preference).
This pie was a hit! I have never made a pumpkin pie before and this one turned out perfect. I used fresh pumpkin that I baked and pureed because, in Venezuela where I am living, there is no canned pumpkin. The pie was lighter in color than what I would expect but the taste was perfect. Light, fluffy, and not as dense as original pumpkin pies, but just as sweet and yummy! I did find that I had to cook it for an extra 25 minutes or so in order for it to set.
The filling is light instead of dense and flan-like. We love it and have made this our go-to pumpkin pie recipe!
I made this for my husbands work pot luck where it was dubbed "nut pie". Now his co-workers request nut pie for all their gatherings. Great recipe- my only suggestion is to cook the pie for about 10 minutes longer before adding the topping so that it will not sink to the bottom.
This is THE BEST pumpkin pie ever! I made it for a Halloween gathering, and people are still raving about it. The taste and consistency of the filling is superb, and the topping makes it a wonderful, unique dessert. I had never really liked pumpkin pie very much before trying this one. Now it's a favorite!
Well on behalf of my family, I give this a 5 star rating. My dad who is SUPER picky, said it was the best pumpkin pie he has EVER had. And I had lots of others say it was great. I did use real pumpkin, I don't know if it changes the consistancy or what have you, but I thought the pie was quite moist. I would like to try it with pumpkin from a can. Considering this was my first pumpkin pie ever, and one of the first pies I've ever made, I think it turned out pretty good. I did love the topping, and Im not a walnut fan. Also I didn't feel that there was enough spice in the pie. I like it really spicy to bring out the pumpkin flavour. I even baked the pie a day before hand hoping the flavours would come out. So I would probably add more spices. I will definatly try this pie again! Thanks for sharing!
We made this for our towns fall festival and didn't win but we didn't really care to our family this is one blue ribbon pumpkin pie! The topping makes it wonderful and you just want to cuddle up with a blanket and a fork and eat it up! Ummmmmm!
My first pie ever. It was awesome!
Yummy!Husband and kids really liked this one. This is my third time trying to find a great pumpkin pie recipe and this is it. The texture is very Mousse like. I raided my pantry to make this. I substituted Peach yogurt for the condensed milk and also used a Graham cracker crust instead of the pie crust. I used organic Pumpkin puree from trader Joe's and Cracked my own Nut blend walnuts. brazilians, etc etc. . I used others recommendations and added Vanilla extract *great idea* The sweet crunchy topping goes so well with this recipe. I am truly impressed. I served it with whipped cream and it was simply heavenly. I recommend making it the day before like any mousse ... It adds a nice spongy texture. Thanks for the recipe. We will make it again.
This recipe was my first Pumpkin Pie and it was so good. My family loved it too. My kids even liked it and they never like anything. LOL Try it, you will love it. Thank you, Cindy.
Same traditional pumpkin pie flavor, but a little fluffier and the topping is a really nice touch. Made this for Thanksgiving and was really pleased. Will make it again.
Awesome! I made this for Christmas - and my entire family said they never had such a deliciously light and tasty pumpkin pie. I've already been asked to make it again! Quite easy and tasty. A fabulous twist on an old holiday original!
Amazing. I've made it 3 times in 2 wks and my husband just keeps buying pumpkins and begging for more! I use fresh pumpkins for it, and it tastes great!
Sorry Libby's, I followed your recipe on the can for years but this is our new pumpkin pie recipe! Served last year at Thanksgiving and it was delicious!
Everyone went crazy over this. My adaptations were to press some cinnamon sugar into the crust (obviously undersized crust I bought...the pie was perilously close to overflowing)...but my sons thought it was fantastic with a lot more filling than crust. And they asked that I skip the topping, so I just sprinkled more cinnamon sugar on top before baking. 5 stars here! Thanks!!!
You know - I really liked this recipe - I love Pumpkin pie and since I'm a cooking novice and this was my first ever attempt at pumpkin pie - it worked really well and was really easy - again inhaled - you can't really screw this up. Excellent - will definitely do again and again. Thanks.
This is by far the best pumpkin pie I have ever eaten! The pie was so good that I made two and my family was fighting over who could take the couple pieces left over home with them!! I did also make the struessel topping and must say it made the pie extraordinary! You could eat the struessel by itself, but on top of the pumpkin pie...yum yum...crunchy and creamy. Thank you Cindy B. for sharing this wonderful recipe, it will definately be on my holiday table next year as well!!
My husband LOVED it!! Now he thinks I'm the best baker in the world! Used 16oz of fresh pumpkin instead of canned. Recipe makes two 9" pies.
BEST pumpkin pie i have ever made.soooo easy and bakes up so nicely.makes a nice full pie.topping is just the right amount.Proud to serve this to guest.thanks for sharing such a wonderful recipe.
Very good. I am making two for this thanskgiving, one without the topping. Thanks Brown family for this easy recipe.
BIG hit with the family! Instead of separating the eggs, I just mixed everything together. I also cut out the nutmeg and ginger and added two teaspoons of pumpkin pie spice and an extra teaspoon of cinnamon. I added a 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla as well. Came out perfect! Remember to bake the pie crust before adding the filling for about 10 minutes so the bottom doesn't come out soggy and wrap the crust with foil when baking the pie. LOVED the streusel topping; I made it both with walnuts and pecans and both turned out excellent!
I used this recipe for thanksgiving and it came out great. I reduced the walnuts to about 1/3 cup, as I'm not a big fan of walnuts. My boyfriend was concerned the pie wasn't cooked thoroughly, as the color was a pale orange. But he quickly changed his mind after one bite!
This is the BEST pumpkin pie I've ever had. Super easy to make. I made a few changes but not much. I used fresh pumpkin instead of canned. SO GOOD and makes a big difference. I used 1 1/2 tsp cinnamon and added 1/2 c. brown sugar. I did not separate the eggs (too lazy). I beat them in a bowl w/ a whisk then added the condensed milk, mixed, then added that to the pumpkin. Baked my crust for 6 mins first then filled it. I covered the crust w/ foil after 15 mins to prevent burning. Worked great! This time I chose not to add the topping because I know my husband will not eat it, but I'm sure it would just make this pie even better, if that's even possible. This is a keeper!
AWESOME!!! My family loved this recipe. I guess I'd fallen into the rut of making "tradition" pumpkin pie, and was anxious for a change when I found this one. I didn't whip the whites as other reviewers hadn't; I don't feel it altered the texture Also omitted the ginger (as a personal choice). Fantastic all the way through. Didn't last long and this was just a trial run before Thanksgiving...it WILL be made again for the holiday!
I used this recipe to make my first ever homemade pumpkin pie. I truly loved it, as did all our guests!!! It is a magnificant recipe that creats a tasty pie; and I am using it again for our Christmas desert. Thank you!!!
This pie is wonderful. So quick and easy to make. It's light and has just the right amount of sweetness. The only change that I made was omitting the nutmeg (didn't have any) and I added some cloves to give it the flavor of my usual pumpkin pie. I used a regular 9" pie plate and had difficulty adding the nut topping. It kept rolling off the rounded top of the filling so a deep dish plate would be a better choice. I think that the nut topping sets it off nicely as a notch above the average pie. Just be careful not to burn the crust. I covered the whole top with fold about 15 minutes before it was finished. I will be serving this for my Christmas dinner.
i made it for a party i had last night, and it disappeared before i even got to try it! everyone said it was great. i omitted the nuts, but there wasn't a single complaint. thanks for sharing!!
YUM. I made 2 pies out of it with frozen pie shells, and the topping made it go pretty much to the crust. Next time though, I'll make a deep dish pie crust and just fill it up, and maybe put topping on one half of it, just because although it was yummy, I do enjoy just the pumpkin, without any added stuff. Will definitely use this pumpkin pie recipe from now on!
Ridiculous topping! It was too moist as I was making it and so sticky and moist as I was putting it on and after baking, it's hard! Who puts toppings on pumpkin pies anyway?!? Good pie though...not sure if the cooking time is long enough.
got rave reviews from many lucky recipients of this pie. one time I substituted pecans for the walnuts and it was just as good, if not better, than with walnuts. even better with fresh pumpkin puree.
I made this a few weeks ago with kids at school and ended up making another three pies to keep the staffroom quiet! Its superb!!!. I subbed the walnuts for toasted sesame seeds and its a nice combo. Also, have successfully swapped the condensed milk for a homemade cornstarch,light vanilla custard (1 egg) made to same consistancy as the condensed milk. Its less sweet and slightly lighter in texture. However just as it is its still gorgeous.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections