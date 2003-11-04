Pineapple Pie II
This uses crushed pineapple, and is much better than the pudding based pies.
Yummy-Creamy-Quick and Easy! Made me wish I had some coconut on hand to toss into the filling! Note* Could easily have made two pies. Had a bunch left over to eat straight from the mixing bowl!
It tasted ok, was a little too sweet for me and it came out real runny for me even after chilling for several hours and draining the pineapple before adding. Not sure if I will try this one again.
I made 2 pies for Thanksgiving and they were liked so much that I was sent back to the store to get the ingredients to make more and everyone wanted the recipe!!
This recipe is just delicious!! Next time I will use a bigger pie shell a 10 inch, I couldn't quite get it all in the one I had. Or to get it to fit better in the 9 inch I will use a smaller can of pineapple. So creamy, gone in seconds!
Very good, I added 4 oz cream cheese and this made it creamer and firmer. Very tasty.
A family favorite, ingredients usually on hand, easy to prepare. Can use Splenda sweetened pineapple to reduce some calories but be careful with substituting all fat free ingredients, will leave the pie to soft to hold a firm slice.
YUMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM. If you can read and follow simple directions, you can make this pie. I'm going to let my 9 year old granddaughter try her hand at it the next time we have it.
We LOVE this pie. Whips up so quick and goes just as fast. We like it frozen too.
Excellent - I made sure to drain the pineapple and the pie was still great 2 days later. The recipe will fill a 9" pie shell with a bit left over. Definitely a keeper!
quick, easy, delicious! i used fat free condensed milk, and cool whip "free" for a low fat treat.
I made this recipe exactly like it says and it came out so good. The recipe makes enough to fill 2 pie crusts though. The pie tastes even better the next day.
I added 4 oz of cream cheese to this and I am glad I did. I do not see how this would set up without something a little thicker in the mix. I ended up freezing it to get it thick enough to hold together. The flavor was wonderful though.
Easy! Makes a ton. Buy 2 pie crusts!
This pie is wonderful. It's easy to make and everyone loves it. The only change I make is whipping the cream instead of using frozen. It has fast become a family favorite.
Excellent!! I used chunk pineapple, (it was all I had on hand), and it was still good!! I will use crushed next time!! Thanks!!!
A very good (not quite GREAT!),quick-to-fix dessert that needs to sit at least 2 hours before you cut it.
This pie is so yummy and easy to make! My husband asks me to make it all the time. We usually put strawberries on top of it. Delicious!
This is a great recipe BUT if you add a cup of Chopped pecans to it, it is even better! Try it!
My whole family did not care for this recipe. It had a slightly bitter taste, and an awful texture.
quick and amazing!
So simple to make and enjoyed by everyone. I think the pineapple needs to be more than just drained. I squeezed out some of the liquid and it turned out great.
absolutely gorgeous....everyone love it and so easy to make. it has become a family favourite
I had read some of the reviews before making this and heeded the advice about using a 10 inch pie shell. The one change I made was use some chopped mandarin oranges in place of about a third of the pineapple. I also topped it with coconut. Just because I really love coconut. It was delicious while being fairly light. It was gone in just a couple days. I will make it again.
Easy, Easy, Easy. Great tasting too. Will definately make it again & again.
It wasn't bad but it wasn't great - just okay. I would probably use more pineapple next time to give more flavor and texture.
Absolutely delicious. My wife made this for me and I decided to try making one for myself. That should tell you how easy it is. I'm gonna double recipe and make two tomorrow. 051415
wow! this was a quick and easy recipe and it was DELICIOUS! except i easily could have made 2 pies out of it since there was alot of mixture left over...i jus let my little sister eat it by the spoonful haha...yummy!!
I used a big pie shell and used fresh pineapple and added coconut. Very good for a summer desert
So easy and delicious. The filling amount was perfect for a 10" pie. If the filling seems too runny, make sure you press ALL the juice from the pineapple before folding in. Also, take the small extra step to whip some real cream instead of the Cool Whip. You won't be sorry. I garnished mine with some toasted coconut.
YUMMY!!! I topped it with chopped walnuts and pecans. This addition gives it that "something extra"
I followed the recipe exactly and I did not care for the pie at all. My mom made this when I was little and it was so delicious. But she never put lemon juice in it so I was surprised that it called for a half cup, which is a lot of lemon juice. All I could taste was lemon and the pie did not set well.
