Chicken Honey Mustard Pie
A yummy savory pie I came up with a few years back.
I love it. I marinaded in a mixture of stuff, including some honey and mustard. The soy sauce was still very noticeable, though. The only other change I made was to add some other veggies, since that's the only way to get DBF to eat them. Used the Never, Never Fail Pie Pastry recipe from this site (minus vanilla) for the crust. We both had two pieces, and I look forward to leftovers for lunch tomorrow!Read More
This pie was pretty good. Basically it was just like a chicken stirfry in pastry. Hubby did add some mushrooms & some peas & corn as he though it needed something else in it, but it tasted good.Read More
This was good but needed more filling for all that crust. I used 3 large chicken breasts. Next time I think I would add more veggies - maybe some celery, red pepper and mushrooms. You could add another breast, but it did seem to have plenty of meat. I don't think I'd name this honey mustard as those flavors were overpowered by the soy sauce - I think I might try cutting the soy sauce in half in hopes the honey mustard flavor would be more noticable.
Wow! I made this for supper today and it was a really big hit. I didn't have any 9" pie crusts on hand, but I did have a bunch of 8" crusts, so I scaled the recipe by 1.5 in order to fill two crusts. I was hoping to have some left to freeze or to serve tomorrow, but that's not looking too likely at this point. Other than the scaling, I followed the recipe to the letter (since there was no time given for marinating the chicken, I just left it in a zippered bag overnight). I served it with mashed potatoes, which made a really nice accompaniment for it. I will definitely be making this again.
This was really good. My husband loved it. I used whole grain mustard and I added mushrooms instead of potatoes (served mash on the side) I think i added a bit too much corn startch though cuz once it cooled down it got a bit too gelatin like for my liking (I've never made pie before though so you live and learn)
This was an incredibly savory pie with a tangy kick that was just right! I diced the carrots in small pieces. I was afraid that they would not cook thoroughly otherwise. Aside from that, I followed the recipe to the letter with one MAJOR exception - I am a vegetarian, so I had to substitute "mock" chicken for the chicken called for in the recipe. It turned out great. I think that this would be a major hit at any dinner party or gathering. Who doesn't love honey mustard?
I love this recipe! We have made it several times and every time it comes out perfect. Its a great change from the typical chicken pot pie, and even my boyfriend who doesn't like mustard likes this. I always add one large baking potato cut into bite size pieces to make it more of a meal.
I added frozen green beans and potatoes which I think were necessary otherwise there wouldn't have been enough to the filling. Unfortunately I left out the soy sauce and it turned out too sweet.
What a great twist on traditional pot pie. I had a 9 inch frozen pie crust on hand that I used for the bottom layer, and made a quick top crust using a simple recipie I found on this website. I agree with others that it could have used a little more filling- next time I'll use two cups of frozen veggies instead of one. I also didn't have cornstartch on hand, but a simple roux (flour and water) thickened up the sauce nicely. I think this is a new favorite for me.
Yummy pie! I put 2 cups of stock instead, added a few sliced potatoes and almost 2 Tbs. honey instead of 3. I will be making this again.
I just realized that I had rated the wrong Honey Mustard Chicken Recipe..Now that I have the one that I made, my husband and I liked this very much. I did think that the next time that I made this, I would add a few chopped cashews just to add a little crunch. The soy adds such good flavor.
WOW! This was absolutely DELICIOUS! I recommend this to anyone who likes savory pies!
I added diced yellow potato and it was yummy! Very good recipe.
My girlfriend and I made this using puff pastry for the base because we didnt have a pie crust and it turned out great.
My son's girl friend eats like a mouse but loved this and ate the whole serve. Regards Dobbo
Excellent recipe! So glad we tried. My son, 10, had two helpings and both he and my husband gave it a definite thumbs up. Emailed recipe to my sister and suggested she try for her family also.
This was OK, with potential; I cut the honey by almost half, to 2tbsp, and am very glad I did; it was too sweet for us just like that. I would also increase the amount of mustard, and maybe salt. The carrots weren't perfectly cooked, either; I might blanch them in future. Added potato as others have suggested was good, and helped the meat go further too... The texture was great.
i added a lil celery, red potato, and extra garlic to the mix, and i skipped the pie crust to make individual 'pies' in ramekins covered in garlic & butter biscuit dough... YUM! great recipe
I read the reviews and added 6 sliced mushrooms, 2 stalks of sliced celery and 1/2 cups frozen peas. A hit. 4.5 stars
