Easy Banana Split Pie

Bananas, chocolate, and walnuts in a pie. Heaven! Garnish with walnuts, banana slices, and whipped cream. Please note: this pie contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, elderly, young children and people with medical or immune problems do not consume dishes containing raw eggs.
What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
Most helpful positive review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/28/2001
My mother used to make this delicious dessert as long as 40 years ago when I was a child. It has always been one of my favorites, and until I found it on your website it was one I was afraid I would never be able to locate again. We consumed it many times with no ill result regardless of the raw egg ingredient.
You are getting 2 stars for effort other wise the recipe is not a banana split pie to me. For a banana split pie to even be called as such it would need more than just bananas, whipped cream and chocolate with nuts. It needs strawberries, pineapples and sweet old school butter cookies. If you ever want to learn how to make it right, let me know.
My mother used to make this delicious dessert as long as 40 years ago when I was a child. It has always been one of my favorites, and until I found it on your website it was one I was afraid I would never be able to locate again. We consumed it many times with no ill result regardless of the raw egg ingredient.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
10/25/2004
You are getting 2 stars for effort other wise the recipe is not a banana split pie to me. For a banana split pie to even be called as such it would need more than just bananas, whipped cream and chocolate with nuts. It needs strawberries, pineapples and sweet old school butter cookies. If you ever want to learn how to make it right, let me know.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2006
This recipe was quick and easy to make and tasted exactly how I remembered from my childhood when my mom would make it for me! It was great!
Luckily for me, my husband is the cook around here. I can't really cook all that well, and baking is not really my thing either. This recipe though, was SO easy! I even have a hard time with the simplest things but THIS, seriously, was so easy and fast. My husband LOVED it too! Thanks so much for the recipe :) It was the perfect desert!
This recipe was okay. It was very much like a banana split but there are better pies out there. It was very dense and I didn't like the fact that it had raw eggs in it. Also, I think any banana split pie needs a chocolate pie crust.. by the time you modify this recipe to be good, it wouldn't resemble the original at all.
I use a jumbo egg and I mix the vanilla at the end so the pie gets firm. Using fresh lemon tastes better but don't use too much or it adds to much lemon to the pie and it will not get firm. My mom has made this for years and it was from 1968 Pillsbury bakeoff. Our family loves this pie!!!
I have been making this recipe for years. It’s almost exactly the same except I use 3 cups confectioner sugar, 3 sticks of butter and 3 eggs and I mix for literally 20 minutes. I also use ready made pie crust most of the time. It’s easier and I think it’s just as good. I actually made this tonight but I cut the whole recipe in half because I don’t need 2 of these pies sitting around. The only thing I usually do different is I drain my crushed pineapple very well before I put it on top of my bananas. Even with them being drained and plotted with a paper towel there still moist when eating the pie. I love this dessert and haven’t come across to many people who didn’t love it.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.