Holiday Praline Delite Pie
Pie with a vanilla pudding filling and a pecan layer on the bottom.
I made this for Thanksgiving and my family fought over it. It was that good.Read More
Is this supposed to use regular pudding that is cooked rather than instant? Otherwise, why would it say to "cool" the pudding after preparing it? There are also other small errors, which I corrected. I would make some changes next time as I believe the basis of the recipe is worthwhile.Read More
This pie is AMAZING! The praline layer is incredible...just use real butter. The recipe says 3 cups for the filling and the pie was really runny. 2 cups are plenty. I rated this 4 stars for the recipe, but the pie tastes like 5 stars. I'll make again with only 2 cups milk. Yum...thanks for sharing!
I made this pie for my Husband to take to work. I am giving it 5 stars even though I didn't get to taste it because he and all of the guys guys raved about how delicious it was! One even asked for the recipe :o)
This pie recipe is definitely a keeper. I was a little leary of trying a new recipe for Thanksgiving and it not being any good. But that was really not the case with this recipe. Everyone LOVED it! Thanks for sharing!
This was super easy to make and the whole pie was gone after the first bite. Word spread around the party how good it was and folks just devoured it. LOVED IT!
This is really delicious... waaay too sweet for me, but I’m rating on other people’s tastes who are dessert eaters. They loved it. I would suggest the amount of milk listed be changed to “what your pudding box calls for” not 3 cups. I did a little less than the box suggested to be thicker for pie and that was less than 2 cups. There is no cooking of the filling as one reviewer was worried about, I think in number 2 it should read: ...as directed for a pie, CHILL for 5 minutes (vs “cool” as is written). I did have a little panic moment in #3 where it says to spread the reserved mixture over the nuts, because that already happened. This would now be top layer over the first layer of pudding. I’m sure that’s what the writer meant, at least, that’s what I did and it turned out fine. I had extra ingredients so I put some puff pastry in a muffin tray, baked them, and thenmade some mini versions according to the above order. I preferred them this way. It’s a winner for sweet tooths!
