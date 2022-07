Holiday Praline Delite Pie

This is really delicious... waaay too sweet for me, but I’m rating on other people’s tastes who are dessert eaters. They loved it. I would suggest the amount of milk listed be changed to “what your pudding box calls for” not 3 cups. I did a little less than the box suggested to be thicker for pie and that was less than 2 cups. There is no cooking of the filling as one reviewer was worried about, I think in number 2 it should read: ...as directed for a pie, CHILL for 5 minutes (vs “cool” as is written). I did have a little panic moment in #3 where it says to spread the reserved mixture over the nuts, because that already happened. This would now be top layer over the first layer of pudding. I’m sure that’s what the writer meant, at least, that’s what I did and it turned out fine. I had extra ingredients so I put some puff pastry in a muffin tray, baked them, and thenmade some mini versions according to the above order. I preferred them this way. It’s a winner for sweet tooths!