Holiday Praline Delite Pie

Pie with a vanilla pudding filling and a pecan layer on the bottom.

Recipe by Kathy Mowery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat butter or margarine with brown sugar and nuts in a saucepan until melted. Spread in the bottom of the baked pie shell. Bake at 450 degrees F (230 degrees C) for 5 minutes. Cool.

  • Prepare vanilla pudding mix with milk as directed for a pie; cool for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Measure 1 cup, cover with waxed paper, and chill thoroughly. Pour remainder into pie shell. Chill.

  • Fold 1/3 cup whipped topping into the 1 cup reserved pudding. Spread over nuts in pie shell. Chill. Garnish with remaining whipped topping and chopped pecans.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
430 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 44.7g; fat 26.7g; cholesterol 27.7mg; sodium 455.6mg. Full Nutrition
