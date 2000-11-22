Sweet Potato Pie IV

This is a sweet potato pie with optional pecan topping. It uses sweetened condensed milk, as opposed to the more commonly used evaporated milk. Serve with ice cream or whipped cream. Yams may be used instead of sweet potatoes.

Recipe by Cindy B

Ingredients

Directions

  • Boil sweet potato whole in skin for 40 to 50 minutes until done. Run cold water over the sweet potato, and remove the skin. Break apart in a large bowl.

  • Melt 1/4 cup butter or margarine, and pour it in the bowl with the sweet potatoes. Beat with an electric mixer until smooth. Blend in sweetened condensed milk, cinnamon, orange rind, vanilla, nutmeg, salt, and 1 egg. Pour into the unbaked crust.

  • Bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for 20 minutes. Remove the pie from the oven and reduce the temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • While the pie is baking, prepare the topping. Mix together 1 egg, corn syrup, brown sugar, 1 tablespoon melted butter, maple flavoring, and pecans. Mix thoroughly. Sprinkle over pie.

  • Bake for another 25 minutes until set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
523 calories; protein 8.9g; carbohydrates 56.7g; fat 30.3g; cholesterol 76.3mg; sodium 344.8mg. Full Nutrition
