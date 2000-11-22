Sweet Potato Pie IV
This is a sweet potato pie with optional pecan topping. It uses sweetened condensed milk, as opposed to the more commonly used evaporated milk. Serve with ice cream or whipped cream. Yams may be used instead of sweet potatoes.
This is a sweet potato pie with optional pecan topping. It uses sweetened condensed milk, as opposed to the more commonly used evaporated milk. Serve with ice cream or whipped cream. Yams may be used instead of sweet potatoes.
This recipe is quick and easy. The only thing is, if you are using regular sized pie crusts, this recipe makes two pies; if you use the deep dish pie crust, it makes one. The kids loved it and the pecans make it special! AND, although it has the Eagle Brand Milk, it is NOT overly sweet!Read More
This recipe was pretty good. I prefer a little bite to my sweet potato pie; if you are the same I would recommend 2 t. lime juice instead of the orange zest and a teaspoon of ginger to pep up the sweet potato filling.Read More
This recipe is quick and easy. The only thing is, if you are using regular sized pie crusts, this recipe makes two pies; if you use the deep dish pie crust, it makes one. The kids loved it and the pecans make it special! AND, although it has the Eagle Brand Milk, it is NOT overly sweet!
I've been eating sweet potato pies all my life during the holiday seasons. This recipe is really good. I've made it twice. Once for Thanksgiving without the topping and then for Christmas with the topping. The topping is well worth the minimal effort involved. This is now my favorite Sweet Potato pie recipe. I can't imagine it being any better!
My husband is an avid sweet potato pie lover and he absolutely loved it. I've made it twice so far. I do not use the topping, so I cook it at 350 for 45-50 minutes straight. The condensed milk really works. I put the sweet potatoes in a covered casserole with some water in the microwave for 10 minutes and they've been perfect everytime. I use a fork to poke holes in the sweet potatoes for better cooking. Thanks for the recipe. Real easy too.
this is a YUMMY pie! definitely make sure you only use about 2 cups of potato (ie 1 very large potato) - the one i used nearly filled the (deep dish) crust to the top! the only bad thing about this recipe is that I ate WAY too big of a peice and now am uncomfortably full!
This was my first try making sweet potato pie. I found it to be easy and the pie was delicious. I would recommend it to all. everyone that ate it gave great compliments.
This recipe was pretty good. I prefer a little bite to my sweet potato pie; if you are the same I would recommend 2 t. lime juice instead of the orange zest and a teaspoon of ginger to pep up the sweet potato filling.
This recipe without the topping mirrors my grandmother's recipe for sweet potato pie. This rich creamy delicious pie sends me back to that kitchen window we used to peer into as kids in Gary, IN while we watched my grandmother set her pies out to air. Wow!
My husband doesn't eat my pies...he ate this one. I added 2 egg whites to make it lighter and about 1/3 cup of dark rum. Heavenly
Wow!!!I love this recipe. My Father-in-law would never eat anything with sweet potatoes in it. He thought they were disgusting. To be nice he tried a little of this pie that I made for Thanksgiving. When we were sacking up Thanksgiving left-overs to take home he asked if he and my Mother-in-law could keep the pie because he really liked it. Ever since, he has requested I make this for pie for special occasions. The only thing I leave out is the orange zest.
Everyone loved this recipe, even my vegetable-hating nephews who swore a "vegetable" pie couldn't taste good. They asked for the recipe!
I tried this recipe today. I altered it a bit. I added one ounce of Southern comfort to the filling and 1/2 ounce of Southern Comfort to the pecan topping. It was delicious. With the caloric value, would recommend chilling the pie and cutting it into finger sized slivers and adding a dollop of whipped cream. This makes it a healthier serving and allows you to have more the next day without blowing your "diet".
I made it for Thanksgiving, and the sweet potato pie came out excellent. I think I used more than one teaspoon of orange zest. It added a very nice kicked to it! Also instead of dark corn syrup and maple extract that I didn't have, I just used maple syrup. My friends loved it!
great pie!thanks for sharing, I really didn't know you could make a pie with sweet potatoes, it's not a well-known vegetable in Italy.
I used a deep dish ready-made pie crust and it worked on the first attempt at making this recipe.
Dear Cindy B. Your recipe for Sweet Potato Pie IV was simply marvelous. I enjoyed it tremdously.
Excellent pie. Very dessert like and rich. The pecan topping adds a great touch. It was my first sweet potato pie and I was pleasantly surprised at how it turned out. Quite easy to make. Had to bring the leftovers to work so I didn't eat the whole thing. Will make this one a lot.
I made this sweet potato pie last night with our turkey dinner. I feel so foolish, my daughter told me it't a dessert and I usded it as a vegetable, but it was toooooo sweet. I only put a tiny bit of the condensed milk and not much sugar, but it was way too sweet for me. I may make it for my family on Thanksgiving for a different dessert. I was wondering, did any one else use this as a vegetable? Is it only a dessert?
I did not like this pie at all. The glaze tasted terrible.
This was very good. We doubled the recipe but only had one can of condensed milk and it was plenty sweet. Good texture and good flavor. Thank you for sharing.
This pie was great! I brought it to our Labor Day weekend family picnic and brought home an empty pie plate. Everyone loved it. My sister even snagged the last two pieces to bring home to her father-in-law since he couldn't make it that day. I was nervous it might be too much of a fall desert for labor day, but I was wrong. It was perfect, but also perfect for Fall!
I have been making this pie for the past 3 years exactly as described and love it every time! Although it fills right up to the top after adding the topping, I always manage to fit this into a regular 9" pie crust. This makes a great breakfast when eaten cold as leftovers (if you have any).
Its a great recipe
Sorry, this isn't what I was expecting. It was kinda good but too dense for me I'm used to a more airy,fluffy dough. I'll keep looking
I served this pie today at a luncheon. Delicious! This recipe will now replace the pumpkin pie that I traditionally serve at Thanksgiving.
After reading the reviews I had higher hopes for this pie. First of all, following the baking instructions, a portion of the top was a little charred during the initial baking. I think the topping is too much. I found it difficult to spread the topping. Just add maple syrup to the batter and spread pecans under or on top of the pie before baking. Because this was the firs time making this recipe I followed the directions. Spices were fine but it was very dry.
This is my family's favorite pie. It's so much better than pumpkin pie.
Yummy!
Doubled the batch and it turned out perfect!
My man doesn't believe fruit should be cooked, so his mom always made him a sweet potato pie just for him. Tried this recipe last year (2 pies, 1 with topping, 1 without) His sisters fought over the last few slices (with topping). I added to the orange zest & put some in the topping too. Thank you so much for sharing this!
SO. GOOD. I didn't have any orange zest and I subbed 2 tbsps of maple syrup because I had no corn syrup. Crunchy candied pecans and creamy fluffy filling, yum. Next time I'm going to try sprinkling a little sea salt on the topping.
Great, easy--this is now my go to recipe for a very good sweet potato pie. Used it in a mini form for a family gathering and they loved them. Thanks for sharing!
I am not a fan of sweet potatoes in any form so it is difficult to give this recipe a fair rating. If I went by what the people that consumed it said it would give it five stars. None of them knew they were eating sweet potatoes [A big plus for me :-)]. I like MOMFROMCALIFORNIA's idea about throwing in some ginger. I used frozen pie crust. The recipe made two pies. Next time (There will be a next time...everyone that tried it wants more) I will double the recipe for the topping for better coverage.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections