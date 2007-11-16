Pie Crust IV

My grandmother supported her family during the Depression by baking. This is her recipe for pie crust. I use this often as I am a pie baker. The trick to good pie crust is to be gentle and treat it very lightly.

By Jan Bittner

Directions

  • Mix shortening, flour, and salt together with a fork or a pastry blender until very crumbly. Add as much water as needed to hold together, and mix lightly with a fork.

  • Roll gently on a floured pastry cloth to about an inch larger than pie plate. Fold carefully in half, lift to pie plate, and unfold. Press into pan. For a single-crust pie, trim with a small knife to about 1/2 inch beyond rim. Fold up, and pinch so edge of pie is raised from rim.

Cook's Note

For a two-crust pie, trim bottom crust to edge of rim, fill, and top with crust about 1/2 inch larger than rim. Tuck top crust under bottom along rim. Seal with floured fork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
199 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 17.9g; fat 13g; sodium 146.3mg. Full Nutrition
