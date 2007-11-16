Pie Crust IV

My grandmother supported her family during the Depression by baking. This is her recipe for pie crust. I use this often as I am a pie baker. The trick to good pie crust is to be gentle and treat it very lightly.
I have now used this recipe in the following recipes: Apple Pie by Grandma Ople (from this website), Perfect Pumpkin Pie (from this website), a broccoli quiche (my mom's recipe), and a spinach and mushroom quiche (also my mom's recipe). This pie crust has been perfect every time, and makes whatever dish it is in a hundred times better. I have adopted this recipe as my everything pie crust recipe.
I have now used this recipe in the following recipes: Apple Pie by Grandma Ople (from this website), Perfect Pumpkin Pie (from this website), a broccoli quiche (my mom's recipe), and a spinach and mushroom quiche (also my mom's recipe). This pie crust has been perfect every time, and makes whatever dish it is in a hundred times better. I have adopted this recipe as my everything pie crust recipe.
Very good! I added a couple tsp. of white sugar to give it a little extra sweetness. They say the sugar makes the dough stickier and harder to work with and to add confectioners sugar instead, but it seemed to work out fine for me. I used tips from this site and froze the shortening (use butter flavored...great taste!) before cutting it into the flour (it doesn't freeze, it just gets very cold) and I used ICE water. I then refrigerated for 30 minutes prior to rolling out. After I rolled it and placed it in the pan, I refrigerated another 30 minutes before putting my filling in (pumpkin..YUM!). This resulted in a good tasting, flaky crust.
A great pie crust! I use 1/4 c. shortening and 1/4 c. butter. I also use ice water, one tablespoon at a time. For a no-bake pie (such as my favorite, fresh strawberry), bake at 400 degrees for about 10 minutes. For a pie which isn't as sweet, I would also add about 1 tablespoon of sugar to the flour.
This is the first pie crust recipe that I've used where I got consistent results. I didn't do anything special. I didn't refrigerate the fat to get it super cold...none of that. I just followed the recipe word for word and my crust was perfectly flaky. Thanks!
Wonderful crust! Easy to work with and has a delicious taste. I mixed my dough together then threw it in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to allow it to cool. It makes it easier to roll out and keeps it from shrinking when you're trying to make it into a pie shape. This will be my usual pie recipe from now on. Oh, and in case it wasn't clear for you either (maybe it's just me) this makes dough for 1 pie, but not a double crust. If you need a top for apple pie, etc., make a double batch.
I used this crust while cooking an apple pie for Thanksgiving while I was studying abroad. It was the first time I made a pie from scratch, and it was a quick success. Only recommendation is to sprinkle the crust lightly with a a mixture of cinnamon, nutmeg, and brown sugar.
On the advice of another review, I used half shortening, half butter. I followed the doubling instructions and substituted 1 cup of wheat flour for one of the cups of all purpose flour. This was an amazing substitution. I love this recipe. If I am doing a sweet pie, I use half the salt and 1/2 a tablespoon of sugar. If I am doing a chicken pot pie, I use the full amont of salt, and no sugar.
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2012
Good, dependable basic pie crust recipe. Easy to roll out. Just what I wanted for my pumpkin pie. Would make again.
Perfect as is, but try using orange juice (without pulp) instead of water. It not only gives it a little flavor, it also gives it a little color. Initially I only used the orange juice when baking a rhubarb pie, but it was so good that I now use it for all pies, even quiche.
My mother made the BEST pie crust I ever had. She passed the recipe down to me which she got from her mother. It's the same one. Only we have always doubled it. So our recipe is 3:1. In fact, I use my food processor when I make it. Pulse in the shortening (or lard as I use) and add ice cold water until it forms a ball. Easy Peasy!
The crust is super simple to make. It was nice and flaky. I did not refrigerate my shortening before use (I started cooking as soon as I got home from the grocery store), but I did use ice water (no need to wait for water to chill in your fridge or freezer, just put it over ice as swirl it around a bit). I wasn't sure if this recipe was for a top and bottom or just one - I was able to stretch it to make a top and bottom, but I'd probably increase the recipe by half next time to make that easier. I chose to use 1/2 margarine and 1/2 shortening for flavor, but I think the texture would have been great either way. I added some herbs/spices because I was making a savory pie, and I would maybe recommend using sugar if you're making a dessert pie. This is definitely both the simplest and best tasting pie crust I've ever made.
Very good, but I know a secret about pie crust. Too bad I can not find "Wondra" in the five lb. bags at the grocery store any more!.........With that flour there was no way you could not have a wonderful flakey crust and it would get 10 stars!
This is the PERFECT crust! I followed the advice of others and put my shortening in the freezer, cut it into my flour, and added ICE water just a little at a time until it just held together. It rolled out easily and made enough for dough for a *thick* crust, and it was soooooooooooo flaky! I made a double batch for a turkey pot pie, and my husband and I both drooled over the crust. I imagine you could sub the salt for sugar and use it for a sweet pie. This was so quick and easy, I won't be buying thin, gooey, nasty frozen crust again!
This pie crust was soooooo easy to make. It didn't take a lot of ingredients or time. The only complaint that I have is that it doesn't have much flavor. It is not suitable for dessert. It worked wonderfully on a chicken pot pie and quiche that I cooked though. If you replaced the shortening with butter and added a little vanilla it would make a wonderful dessert crust. I will definatly use again.
This is a GREAT pie crust and very quick and easy to make. Before this Thanksgiving, I had never made a pie and was nervous about living up to my family's expectations - grandma and my aunt always made great pies! Thanks to this recipe (and 5 amazing pies later), I am officially the family pie maker. I found I didn't need near as much water...be sure to add just a tablespoon at a time until you get the consistency you need. I also found it was easier to work with the dough if I let it chill in the fridge for 30 minutes or so. My mom also noted that this crust cooked perfectly even on the bottom of the pies -- not sure if was the oven, the pans (we had 3 different varieties and all produced the same results) or something else I but, it worked! No need to buy a box or frozen crust ever again. Shortening has never been a staple in my pantry before but it will be now. Thanks for making me look like a real baker Jan!
I'm never going to use another pie crust again. This is amazing! No matter what I make, people always ask me for my crust recipe. Wow. I make it in my KitchenAid, allowing it to combine the flour and butter, and then I add the water afterwards. Make sure everything is COLD COLD COLD. I keep my flour in the freezer, so that's always cold. I chill my butter again after cutting it. I also put the bowl in the freezer for a few minutes before I use it. Make sure that your water is ice cold, by putting a few ice cubes in it while you're using it. After it's all combined, I wrap mine in saran wrap and refrigerate it before rolling it out.
I used 1/2 butter, 1/2 shortening, and a few teaspoons of sugar and let me tell you, this is MUCH better than the last recipe I used. I followed other suggestions to add ice water a tablespoon at a time and it came together really nice, and rolled well after refrigeration. It makes *just* enough dough for one double crust pie. To make it work with two single crust pies I had to roll it really thin. I will definitely make this again, just maybe quadruple it. ;)
Great pie crust. This recipe is a straight forward pie crust recipe and has amazing results. The crust cooks perfectly for any application and stays very crispy on the top and bottom. I highly recommend using this recipe for pies of any kind.
Oh my, this is a great pie crust recipe, very flaky and full of flavor With minor adjustments of course. One being I added 2 Tab of sugar As suggested by another reviewer. I WAS CAREFUL in adding the water To be honest I used about 2 table spoons less of the water. I made an apple pie and let me just tell you me and my family of five just wanted to eat the crust!!!!! Remember to treat doug gently
I, too, absolutely use ice water! Too save some work, place the flour, salt, butter/lard/shortening in food processor and pulse till crumbly. Add ice water a little at a time, pulsing, till it comes together into a ball. Shape into a disk, wrap in plastic and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Proceed with rolling and refrigerate before filling. Don't overhandle or it will be tough.
Thank you for this recipe! The dough was so manageable and I had no problems with cracking or sticking to the table. I had it for a pumpkin pie. However, I think next time I will add some sugar into the mix, especially if I'm making a berry pie. I did love it though for its simplicity and this time I truly had all the ingredients at home!
This was the first time I'd ever made a pie crust, and all I've ever heard from people his how difficult it can be. I thought this was simple, yet delicious! My only complaint is that there was no directions for how long to cook it. I used it to make chicken pot pie, so I left it in for the usual 40 minutes, and the crust was done to perfection. This will be my crust recipe for good!
I tried this recipe for Thanksgiving on two different pies - apple and pumpkin. Then again at Christmas with cherry and pecan. My family loved them all and raved about the crust. This is my new go to recipe for pies. Thanks for sharing!
This is the best crust I have ever had, and super easy. I tried to make it harder then it was and over mixed it the first time, which made it harder to work with and denser (still tasted good) The second time when i added the water i was more gentle and as soon as it started to stick together it was ready. so DONT OVER MIX. it was so smooth, thick, fluffy, and stretchy, so easy to work with. Looking forward to using it all the time!
This needs 10 stars. I will use this from now on! It was sooo easy to make and FLAKY! No matter if the dish I make is savory or sweet it fits. I just adjust the salt and sugar content depending on what i am doing! A KEEPER FOR EVER!!!
I was nervous about making my own crust, but this turned out well. Used half shortening, half butter and pre-baked the bottom crust with a little egg white brushed on. Thanks for the suggestion about using a pastry cloth. I ran out and bought a pastry cloth and a roller-pin cover and I had none of the usual problems with dough sticking to the pin, etc.
This is very easy and quick yet turns out flaky and tender. As I was not using for a savory pie, but for a sweet one, I added a tablespoon of powdered sugar. Like so many others, I used half butter and half butter flavored shortening in place of using all shortening. Thanks for sharing!
EXCELLENT! I used this recipe to make individual chicken pot pies to freeze. It was easy to do and no changes were necessary. The dough was so nice to work with. I used a silicone sheet to make the crust easy to pick up. The recipe makes 3 individual pies with top and bottom crusts. I double it and it works nicely. I will be using this recipe often. Thank you Jan Bittner for sharing.
This pie crust is very easy to work with and delicious. The only change I made was to not use my pastry cloth and extra flour. I used two pieces of parchment and sprayed them with cooking spray. Rolling the crust between the two pieces of parchment was easy and was even easier transferring the crust to the pie plate.
Fantastic!! This pie crust is just as good as my sweet dear Grandma's were! Flaky, easy to work with. Add ice water by the tablespoon to see how much you need vs adding 1/2 cup all at once. I used butter instead of vegetable shortening and it was phenomonal!
PERFECT pie crust. I used it for two pies on Thanksgiving (pecan and apple) and used it again the next day for a Turkey Pot Pie and it's delicious for both savory and sweet. Followed recipe exactly, no need to make any changes. Thank you Jan!!
I found this recipe a little difficult to make but after making 5 pies for Thanksgiving with this crust I mastered it the third try. You definitely want to add the water by teaspoons as opposed to all at once. I also found it easier to work with the dough when I refrigerated it for 30 minutes or until it was chilled because when I didn't I found the dough to be very very sticky even with floured hands and surfaces. Overall with these few changes to the recipe the dough came out with a crunchy crust and thick dough bottom which was perfect and everyone loved it! I'm rating it 4 stars because it was difficult to work with but it tasted perfect!
Very good and easy to make. I substituted margarine for the shortening and used another user's tip of rolling it between 2 pieces of saran wrap. So much easier to lift it into the pie plate! This one is a keeper!
I usually don't have much luck with pie crusts, but I needed two for Thanksgiving, so I gave this recipe my best shot. I made a double recipe, and before starting I had the shortening in the freezer all day. Without a pastry cutter or food processor, I cut up the shortening in the flour using a pizza cutter. I put ice water in by the tablespoon, adding about 2/3 cup in total, and tossing the mixture with a fork after each addition. I put the dough in the freezer for about 30 minutes before I rolled it out.
This was a very easy recipe to make. I put the shortening in the freezer for around 10 minutes as others suggested. I was about 2 tablespoon short of shortening and I added some butter to reach the cup since I was making a double crust. I made the dough a little wet but added some flour while rolling. The taste was really good. Used it to make Pineapple Mango Pie from this site.
This is an amazing crust!!! I used it for Grandma Ople's Apple Pie from this site. I used butter instead of shortening, and only needed about 3 T. water. Thank you for this recipe, it is my go-to crust recipe from now on. :)
I used this recipe for an apple pie and it was so flaky and delicious. I feel however, that it's rightful place is with a savoury pie because it's exactly like those delicious flaky pastry on a meat pie at a great bakery. I just did it all in a food processor, let it rest in the fridge wrapped in plastic because I had stuff to do. So, yeah. It was great in a fruit pie, no complaints, but it would blow your mind in a meat pie. In a sweet pie, I would add a little sugar next time, but it was truly fabulous.
Warning - when doubling this recipe, fully double all amounts as originally listed and do not used the reduced amount of flour as indicated. Using the reduced amount of flour results in a tough, dense crust - not nice and flaky - it ruined my Christmas pie!
The proportions of ingredients in making this pie crust recipe are indeed PERFECT....I thought i had a great recipe until I tried this one...it is THE BEST EVER...one I intend to use over and over again...thank you so much for posting...I chilled my dough long enough to make my filling which took about 10 to 15 minutes....then I rolled out the pie dough on parchment paper for easy cleanup....roll out was a breeze....taste was terrific...like I said, BEST PIE DOUGH RECIPE EVER....thanks again, so much, for sharing.
I used this recipe for an apple pie and it was so flaky and delicious. I feel however, that it's rightful place is with a savoury pie because it's exactly like those delicious flaky pastry on a meat pie at a great bakery. I just did it all in a food processor, let it rest in the fridge wrapped in plastic because I had stuff to do. So, yeah. It was great in a fruit pie, no complaints, but it would blow your mind in a meat pie. In a sweet pie, I would add a little sugar next time, but it was truly fabulous.
I tried using the recipe that was provided for a double crust. By the time I got the shortening required mixed in (1 c), there was no use for the water at all. I'll try this again, but will use 3/4 c shortening instead.
I made this in the food processor. It didn't need much water at all, so I think I ended up adding too much. I put it in the fridge to firm up a bit before using. I used it on a chicken pot pie, so those flavors made it difficult to taste the actual crust, but I think it was fine. I will try it again with a fruit pie.
I really liked the way this pie curst turned out. Light, crispy and tasty. For me, it only made one curst so I had to do it twice to make the top. I don't usually rate a recipe if I change it, but I decided to this time. I uses half shortening and half butter. I used a food processor and it was a very light cur. I brushed it with milk and sprinkled a little sugar on top for color and I have to admit this was one of my best crust and I have made a "no-fail" crust for years.
I wanted to make a pie crust forever but was too nervous, I actually thought it had to be difficult -- this recipe could not be any easier and I have to say it came out absolutely amazing!! Extremely flaky and so delicious, I was proud of myself! I used Kerry Gold butter instead of shortening, it came out so good. I made a chicken pot pie using this crust but for sure will try it out on desserts... this one is a keeper!
This didn't turn out well for me. It might be me. I weighed the flour rather than measured. The dough was too much fat to flour ratio. I tried to fix it by adding more flour but without success. It fell apart when rolling and transferring to pie pan. I patched it together but I expect it will break apart when served. As it is just for us and not guests, I'm not worried about it. I'm sure it will still taste well.
This recipe worked like a charm! The first time I have ever been happy with a homemade rolled pie crust, but to be fair it's my first crust with my Kitchenaid rolling pin (which is nonstick coated). I was able to mix, roll, and transfer this pie crust to the plate without EVER putting down the phone I had cradled against my ear. It doesn't get any easier to use than that! P.S. It doesn't need any sugar unless you grew up eating sweet pie crusts. Pie crusts for sweet pies are traditionally not sweet, and this one is no exception.
This is a perfect, simple recipe for a pie crust. I'd never made one from scratch before and thank goodness I found this recipe. Had to make one for Christmas dessert because the pie crust I'd bought puffed up during cooking and was unusable. The only thing I wasn't crazy about was that I didn't roll the crust quite thin enough, which was my own fault. Other than being a bit thick, it came out perfect. I don't know that I'll ever buy another pie crust again!
I normally avoid making pie crust, because I hate how complicated it can become with certain recipes. Some require that you use freezing water (with an actual layer of ice), that you place the crust in the refrigerator for some time, etc. Plus when it comes to made-from-scratch vs. store-bought, I feel like the crust is the least important part of the pie. Most people just want the filling. That said, I ran out of pre-made crusts this Thanksgiving, and had to make a from-scratch crust. This was the EASIEST recipe I've ever used, plus it was tasty and had a nice texture. This is now my default crust recipe!
Perfecting a pie crust has been my downfall for almost 45 years; they end up too tender or too tough, so have resorted to buying a Pillsbury pie crust. While it's a nice crust, I've always wished I could make a decent crust on my one. Today, I was going to make a chess pie for Sunday supper when I realized I was out of my store bought pie crust and thought I would once more attempt to make a crust. After reading about your Grandmother's cottage industry during the depression, I had to try this recipe. I can only say the trimmings that I sprinkled with cinnamon-sugar were so good, I can't wait for the reviews on the crust used in the pie. Thank you SO much for sharing this family heirloom; it now the recipe I will be using!
I've made a lot of pies before, but this crust takes the cake! Flaky and rich like a pastry, but still substantial enough to hold the filling, I can honestly say this is the best crust I've ever made! Note: I tried making one batch with some finely chopped pecans and a dash of cinnamon incorporated into the crust...worked out great and added a nice nutty flavor to my apple pie!
Wow! This was my first time making a homemade crust, and my husband said I need to always make homemade. This was way better than any storebought crust! So flaky and the perfect texture! Very easy to handle! I added a little sugar to the crust since I made it with a berry pie. Will make over and over again!
Close to perfect, and with adjustments I think this will be my go to pie crust. Ran out of shortening and used 1:4 ratio of shortening to unsalted butter. Easy to work with, but would reduce water for flakier crust. Used food processor and might have overmixed before adding water; still had pea-sized lumps of fat, but I always find with food processor pie-crust, it's better to leave larger chunks of fat before adding the water, as the blades reduce the fat lumps during mixing. I think a 1:1 ratio of shortening to butter would result in best balance of flake and flavor. Really delicious and pretty flaky regardless.
When my grandmother complimented me on this pie crust (made with Apple Pie by Grandma Ople recipe) during Thanksgiving I knew that following this recipe exactly was key. Her pies in back in the days were too die for. I will use this recipe over and over again. Thank you! *I recommend watching the video tutorial for newbies - helped me a lot.
Fantastic! I found myself short two-pie crusts on Thanksgiving afternoon when the two refrigerated crusts from the store turned out to be far too small for my apple pie. - ONE TIP - Don't be surprised when even a single recipe rolls out FAR bigger and thicker than you expect. Mine went into the pie pan far thicker than most pie crust recipes, but I got rave reviews and had many requests for the recipe. This turns out wonderfully moist and flaky. Perfect for a moist pie like apple or cherry where the extra crust helps hold in the filling.
I made my very first homemade pie crust this Turkey Day thanks to this fantastic and fantastically easy recipe. I combined this with my first homemade Sweet Potato Pie using this recipe: http://allrecipes.com/Recipe/Sweet-Potato-Pie-I/Detail.aspx It's all absolutely scrumptious (with a great flaky crust)!!!
Wow, this is the first time that I've actually had success at making pie crust and not being totally frustrated. I'm not sure the ingredients are all that different, but the mixing instructions were very helpful. Also was the review that said she used 6 Tablespoons. I suspect I've under added water in the past.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.