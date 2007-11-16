Pie Crust IV

This is a GREAT pie crust and very quick and easy to make. Before this Thanksgiving, I had never made a pie and was nervous about living up to my family's expectations - grandma and my aunt always made great pies! Thanks to this recipe (and 5 amazing pies later), I am officially the family pie maker. I found I didn't need near as much water...be sure to add just a tablespoon at a time until you get the consistency you need. I also found it was easier to work with the dough if I let it chill in the fridge for 30 minutes or so. My mom also noted that this crust cooked perfectly even on the bottom of the pies -- not sure if was the oven, the pans (we had 3 different varieties and all produced the same results) or something else I but, it worked! No need to buy a box or frozen crust ever again. Shortening has never been a staple in my pantry before but it will be now. Thanks for making me look like a real baker Jan!