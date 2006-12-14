Oatmeal Pie IV
This is a very good tasting pie. Light or dark corn syrup may be used.
I have been using recipes from this site for a while now; and have never registered or joined. However, after having made this pie, I just had to. Oh my gosh.....how fabulous is this pie?!! Perfect with Basic Flaky Pie crust recipe (using butter flavor crisco) So simple and so delicious! By the way....this is a great recipe for when you start out making a pecan pie, and discover (in the middle of mixing ingredients) that you do not have any pecans. This is such an easy pie...if you've never tried to bake a pie....try this one!
Much too sweet for our taste; not wild about the texture.
A friend made this for me after my baby was born. She brought over dinner and this pie for dessert. I ate the pie first, it looked just like pecan pie and I love pecan pie. My husband loved it, too, and asked me to get the recipe. I was shocked to learn it was an oatmeal pie. It's heavenly. I made it for an early Thanksgiving family feast and it was gone even before the pumpkin pies were! Thanks for sharing!!!
Excellent pie, very similar to Pecan Pie but with a slightly different taste and texture. Good in its own right. However, a few comments: 1. I agree that the timing in the original recipe is off. Like that of another poster, my oven is accurately calibrated (checked it today with an infrared thermometer). I found that after 45 minutes at 325 degrees, the pie was not nearly done as the center was almost liquid. It was much better after 60 minutes, although still a bit soft. I suggest you cook the pie for 60 minutes AR 325, or perhaps 45 minutes at 350 (which is what most pecan pie recipes specify). 2. Regular rolled oats work fine; no need to use quick-cooking oats. 3. A teaspoon of vanilla might be a good addition.
I thought this was very good and very easy to put together. As someone else said, it kind of reminded me of pecan pie without the pecans. I made it in a butter cookie crust (recipe on this website).
This is a charming little keeper! Melt the butter in a glass mixing bowl, then add the Karo, brown sugar, coconut, and oatmeal before the eggs. This way your eggs won't come into direct contact with the melted butter. I added 1/4 t salt, used a hand mixer just because, and covered the crust with a pie shield after 30-35 minutes. This is easy to transport, too. Thanks for posting!
People love this pie - it's amazing how fast this ones goes when most people have never heard of an Oatmeal Pie. And it's so easy to make. I use the frozen deep dish pie shells, which makes this so quick to make as well.
Excellent pie. I ended up cooking it for over an hour and probably should have cooked it a little longer since the pir was still a little gooey in the middle. Would recommend cooking for 1 hr. 20 min. Also, I added 1.5 cups of semi sweet chocolate chips. Next time I will only add 1 cup, but it was an excellent addition.
My mother-in-law gave me this recipe over 40 years ago. It is a family favorite. The only thing I change is to add a teaspoon of vanilla. Just gives it a little more yummy flavor. You can't go wrong with this pie.
This was one of the best pies I have ever tasted. My husband asked me for any kind of pie (after watching the movie "the Waitress") and this is the pie I made him. He ate half of it in one sitting!! I will make this again!! Thanks!
This pie is excellent. I did not use a normal pie crust. I took a dozen homemade oatmeal cookies and put them into the food processor and turned them into crumbs. I added a stick of room temperature real butter and a pinch of salt and used this for my crust, pressing it into my pie dish then added the filling and baking all at once. It was soooo delicious!
This pie was incredibly easy to make . What is nice about this pie is there is no need for spices. Its flavor is comprised entirely of the ingredients. I did not use salt at all and I reduced the baking time by 5 minutes. This gave the pie a softer texture inside which we prefer.
Fantastic and easy to make. Everyone loved it! Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe.
I just recently returned from the Pennsylvania Dutch country and tried oatmeal pie, there, for the first time. I couldnt wait to try to make it at home. It is super easy, especially if you use a ready made pie crust, and delicious. This recipe is perfect. I added vanilla but I always add extra vanilla to baked goods. Make sure you cook it long enough so the top crisps up a bit. It really is reminiscent of pecan pie w a hint of coconut. Don't omit the coconut. It really adds depth to the pie.
yum, yum, yum! you must try this recipe!
This is awesome. I had never heard of oatmeal pie and was suprised how great this really was. Everyone loved it and it was super easy to make. Will definately make again - perhaps next time with a bit more oatmeal. Its quite sweet, (not that its a bad thing) Be sure to top it with some whipped cream!
I cooked this for a little over an hour, after 45 mins, I covered the crust that was starting to burn. I craved for chocolate, and put some morsels in it. It was a hit, I will be making this again and again!
I thought this pie was really yummy but it just didn't have enough of a texture for me, I was expecting something maybe more chewy like oatmeal cookie texture. Flavour was very nice though.
Wow! It was amazing! I had a lot of oatmeal in my house that I wanted to use up, so I decided to give this recipe a try and it turned out so, so good. Not to sweet, not bland, just perfect. I did have to to bake for about 1h 15mins, but other then that, it was great. I also used a combination of light and dark corn syrup.
So good! Like pecan pie without the pecans
Simply DELICIOUS! First time I made exactly as the recipe stated, except I added some additional coconut and we don't like pie crust so I did a graham cracker crust with additional coconut in it! WONDERFUL! Second time I made this I added dark chocolate chips to the pie mixture - OMG this is like a big gooey chocolate chip oatmeal cookie! YUM!
I made this for my picky husband who does not like nuts. He still thought it tasted like pecan pie made with nuts (so if you're allergic, this is a great substitution recipe!) However, everyone else loved it!
Fantastic flavor! I used 4 egg whites instead of two whole eggs, and I decreased the amount of corn syrup to about 1/2 a cup. I also used margarine instead of butter. It was fantastic! The baking time is not accurate on the recipe; mine took close to an hour to get done. I used two mini-pans instead of one 9 inch pan but they still baked well. Delicious recipe - all my friends loved it!
This pie was delicious and easy to make. I added some pecans and raisins. Will make again.
Sooo good!
I haven't tried it yet but I know the baking time is way off. My oven is right on with temperature so it wasn't that but I had to bake it an extra 20 minutes (65 total minutes) and it's still a little soupy in the middle, knife still doesn't come out clean. I followed the recipe exactly. It smells good and I know it will taste good, just the baking time was way off. **Update** The taste is very good but it doesn't taste like a pecan pie, tastes like oatmeal pie :)
Excellent pie. Very easy. The pie baked perfectly in 45 minutes at 325 degrees. Other reviewers have suggested a longer baking time. I did not find this necessary. Made it for guests last Sunday, and will make it again this weekend for guests. Big hit with everyone.
The entire family loved this pie. I will be using this recipe again!
This was a pretty good alternative to a traditional coconut custard pie. It was a little to compact for my liking, I think the next time I make it I will add another egg lighten the texture. Other than that, tastes great.
I was looking for a nice alternative to pecan pie and I had most of the ingredients in my cupboard for this one and thought I would give it a try. It was fantastic! Easy to make and even easier to gobble down!
Great pie. Quick to make and almost as good as a pecan pie.
we made this tonight and loved it. Followed the recipe but did NOT use sweetened coconut. Used the red mill flaked non-sweeted and it was not an overly-sweet dessert. I did have to bake it for about an hour. Also used old-fashioned oats and it came out beautiful and delicious.
Made for a wonderful pie. I followed the directions exactly!
I made the pie 'filling' exactly as written.The filling tasted great and I couldn't even tell it had any oatmeal in it. The oatmeal kind of disappears into the filling. Instead of a regular crust I used the 'coconut crust' on this website and found it was just too much coconut for this filling. Next time I am looking forward to making a regular pie crust with flour & butter for this delicious filling. The filling is quite sweet for the delight of those who have a sweet tooth, but those who do not like highly sweet things might not be as into this pie.
Reminds me of a pecan pie, without the pecans.. It was a little too sweet for me, but still very good.. will decrease the sugar a little next time. But I had also made a graham cracker crust to go with this as one reviewer did....maybe that's what made it a bit sweet. Will definitely make again.
Husband loved it but wants me to try using less sugar and corn syrup. Will try to adjust and let you know!
Loved this! Melted the butter. Added 1 tsp of vanilla and 1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips. This was our Derby pie!
Thanks for sharing this recipe. I never heard about oatmeal pie until my mom made it a many years ago. It was great . She passed away this year and I remembered the pie while reflecting on Thanksgivings with her. So I began searching for the recipe. I only used 1/2 cup sugar, added nutmeg, cinnamon, vanilla extract and a dash of ginger. I also used rice syrup instead of corn syrup and glazed the pie with a light coat of Coco cream of coconut. It turned out great. My wife who was very skeptical when I mentioned otmeal pie, enjoyed it.
I got Oatmeal Pie at a local restaurant recently and it was freakin amazing!! Of course I want to make it myself so I tried this recipe. It was close but not quite as good. Several of the reviews said it needed to bake longer so I decided to up the temp to 350* and I baked it 50 min which was just a bit to long. It didn't burn at all but it was dry. Next time I'm going to check it at 35 min and maybe go with 40 min.
Excellent recipe. Followed just as written and it turned out wonderful.
I love this pie! It's super easy. The first time I made it, I ended up baking for another 20 minutes. The second time I raised temperatures to 350 and still had to bake an hour. Did anyone else experience this? I may need to check my oven temperature. It has been a few years since I last did.
Very good for a snack pie - quick and easy and not as unhealthy as some. My dad liked it - cannot guess it is oatmeal!
added 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract
Oh boy this was a big hit! Even if you don't care for oatmeal, don't miss out on this recipe. Yum, yum, yum.
This indeed is a great substitute for pecan pie. I used a cream cheese pie-crust based on another's recommendation. Made bite sized pies for a charity event tomorrow. I think they'll love them. Yum.
