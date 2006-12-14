Oatmeal Pie IV

This is a very good tasting pie. Light or dark corn syrup may be used.

By Linda G.

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
  • Mix together eggs, corn syrup, brown sugar, coconut, oats, butter or margarine, and salt. Pour into the unbaked pie shell.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 45 minutes, or until golden in color and knife inserted in center comes out clean.

Per Serving:
392 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 60.2g; fat 16.3g; cholesterol 61.8mg; sodium 195.2mg. Full Nutrition
