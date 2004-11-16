Rice, Oat, and Almond Crust

Rating: 3.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

A pie crust made without wheat or dairy. Note: Sucanat (dried cane juice granules) has the same properties as brown sugar, but is sweeter and stronger flavored, requiring less. Can be bought in health food stores.

By Nancy D.

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 -9-inch pie crust
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend oats and almonds in dry blender to flour consistency.

  • Combine dry ingredients in bowl; add oil and stir; add water and mix to soft dough.

  • Press mixture into lightly oiled or sprayed pan, pressing from center outward; crimp edges with fork or dampened fingertips.

  • Pre-bake for 10-15 minutes at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and cool before adding filling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
145 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 21.8g; fat 5.3g; sodium 73.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

Andrew
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2004
I found this to be an easy and very delicious pie crust recipe. The only think I would add is instead of "pressing" the dough into the pie pan I rolled it out between 2 sheets of wax paper and it turned out great.
Most helpful critical review

CSANDST1
Rating: 1 stars
07/15/2003
Resembles NOTHING close to a traditional pie crust. As the recipe stands the dough is too wet. I added an additional 2T brown rice flour which helped. I also added 1/2 tsp. cider vinegar and placed in freezer for 20 min. hoping to create a crispy crust. NOT EVEN CLOSE. Has a very mealy taste and texture.
I found this to be an easy and very delicious pie crust recipe. The only think I would add is instead of "pressing" the dough into the pie pan I rolled it out between 2 sheets of wax paper and it turned out great.
valmill
Rating: 4 stars
11/22/2018
I was looking for a gluten-free alternative for a graham cracker crust and this fit the bill. I used oat flour and almond flour with the brown rice flour instead of grinding my own. Approximately 1 cup plus 1 tablespoon of oat flour and 1 big tablespoon of almond flour (not the super fine.
