Rice, Oat, and Almond Crust
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 145.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.9g 6 %
carbohydrates: 21.8g 7 %
dietary fiber: 2g 8 %
sugars: 1.8g
fat: 5.3g 8 %
saturated fat: 0.7g 4 %
vitamin a iu: 0.1IU
niacin equivalents: 1.6mg 13 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 9 %
folate: 6.4mcg 2 %
calcium: 10.9mg 1 %
iron: 0.8mg 5 %
magnesium: 37.4mg 13 %
potassium: 101.2mg 3 %
sodium: 73.3mg 3 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 8 %
calories from fat: 47.7
