Double Layer Pumpkin Pie

{12/2007:An update to my review: I have simplified this for me (and hopefully you!) I use half and half for the 1T and 1 Cup (instead of milk) AND, here's the kicker ...instead of having the three spices (cinnamon, ginger and cloves on hand) and the solid pumpkin...I use instead PUMPKIN PIE MIX and am done faster to boot! I was out of the size of pudding this recipe calls for and only had the larger vanilla pudding size (I think it's the six cup version...I used the whole version of that, and it turned out fabulous!!! This pie is so rich and creamy. YOU'LL LOVE IT!!!} I had this recipe before (from another source) and it got lost, so glad it was here to be found! This recipe is so user friendly...a no-bake pie..what could be easier! The flavors are so rich and distinct. Cheesecake meets pumpkin and they hit it off wonderfully. IF you like the layers to be very defined, I recommend putting the cream cheese layered part in the refridge right away and while you mix the pumpkin/top layer. This pie has even won over some in our family that weren't pumpkin pie fans to begin with! Yep, it's that yummy! Enjoy and Happy Thanksgiving to YOU! :)