Double Layer Pumpkin Pie

This double layer pumpkin pie combines cheesecake and pumpkin pie into one delicious dessert. On top of a ready-made graham cracker crust are two luscious layers — light and fluffy cream cheese and perfectly spiced, creamy pumpkin that's thickened with pudding mix. Add this easy, no-bake pie to your holiday menu, or serve it up anytime you're craving a decadent treat.

Recipe by Joyce

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Pumpkin Layer:
Cheesecake Layer:

Directions

  • Pour milk for pumpkin layer into large bowl. Add pumpkin puree, pudding mix, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves and whisk until thoroughly mixed. Let sit until thickened, about 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, beat cream cheese, milk, and sugar for cheesecake layer in a large bowl with an electric mixer until smooth. Gently stir in whipped topping. Spoon into graham cracker crust and spread into an even layer.

  • Spread thickened pumpkin mixture over top. Cover and refrigerate until set, about 4 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
356 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 51.2g; fat 16g; cholesterol 18.2mg; sodium 690.2mg. Full Nutrition
