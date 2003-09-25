This double layer pumpkin pie combines cheesecake and pumpkin pie into one delicious dessert. On top of a ready-made graham cracker crust are two luscious layers — light and fluffy cream cheese and perfectly spiced, creamy pumpkin that's thickened with pudding mix. Add this easy, no-bake pie to your holiday menu, or serve it up anytime you're craving a decadent treat.
CHILL THE CRUST BEFORE ADDING THE FIRST LAYER.AFTER YOU HAVE ADDED THE FIRST LAYER, CHILL AGAIN BEFORE ADDING THE SECOND. THIS HELPS THE PIE TO SET AND WILL HELP AVOID MIXING OF THE LAYERS AS MENTIONED IN OTHER REVIEWS.
I have come across this recipe many times and decided to give it a try. I love pumpkin pie the old fashioned way and was dissapointed when my "double layer" attempt backfired on me. I'm not sure what I did wrong, but my bottom layer never set...so they both just kind of smushed together. I definitely don't discourage anyone from trying this...quite the contrary...this recipe has received many good reviews!! I'm sure I messed up somewhere along the way, but good luck to the rest of you.
{12/2007:An update to my review: I have simplified this for me (and hopefully you!) I use half and half for the 1T and 1 Cup (instead of milk) AND, here's the kicker ...instead of having the three spices (cinnamon, ginger and cloves on hand) and the solid pumpkin...I use instead PUMPKIN PIE MIX and am done faster to boot! I was out of the size of pudding this recipe calls for and only had the larger vanilla pudding size (I think it's the six cup version...I used the whole version of that, and it turned out fabulous!!! This pie is so rich and creamy. YOU'LL LOVE IT!!!} I had this recipe before (from another source) and it got lost, so glad it was here to be found! This recipe is so user friendly...a no-bake pie..what could be easier! The flavors are so rich and distinct. Cheesecake meets pumpkin and they hit it off wonderfully. IF you like the layers to be very defined, I recommend putting the cream cheese layered part in the refridge right away and while you mix the pumpkin/top layer. This pie has even won over some in our family that weren't pumpkin pie fans to begin with! Yep, it's that yummy! Enjoy and Happy Thanksgiving to YOU! :)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/14/2003
This is a great recipe - a much lighter version of a pumpkin pie. The instructions may be a tad confusing. The instructions for the 1st layer just say to mix the cream cheese with the milk, but they should specify to mix with the 1 tbl milk. When the pumpkin layer is mixed with the pudding mix, then the full cup of milk is added. Perhaps this is why some people had trouble with this layer being runny??
Overall a great recipe. I've found the following tweaks help it to set-up more firmly, more quickly. This solved any runniness for me. 1. To the cream cheese/whipped topping add 1 TBS chilled evaporated milk. 2. With the pudding/pumpkin, use 1 cup CHILLED evaporated milk in place of plain milk. 3. After pouring the cream cheese/whipped topping mixture into the crust, put in freezer while you make the pumpkin topping. 4. Thaw the whipped topping before using by putting in refrig overnight. This helps keep it firm without it being runny as can happen when thawing in a microwave.
this is my all time favorite. My husband hates pumpkin pie, but will only eat this pie I make for him. I've been making this pie for any occasion for the past 2 years and it never gets old. I do use a little more cream cheese to help thicken the bottom. I also put it on the bottom of the crust than store it in the freezer for about 10 mins. I don't use a cup of milk for the pumpkin layer. I only use about 3/4 of a cup because I find that it makes it runny. I do use a mixer to blend it till it is thicker, than I place the mixture in the fridge for about 10 mins. Than place the pumpkin on the top. The longer you chill it the better it is in holding its form.
Very good! This is also a going to be a permanent fixture at the holidays! The cream cheese layer was light and fluffy, and the pumpkin was delish. If you're in a hurry, I reccomend popping it in the freezer after you've put the cream cheese in the pie crust so it hardens and it's easier to put the pumpkin on.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2002
I really love this and have lots of requests for it. The only thing I do different is substitute half and half for the milk. It really makes a difference.
Very good! I didn't use a crust at all because my husband, son and my mother are all diabetic. I just prepared the first layer as directed using low fat ingredients and spread it in a dish. For the second layer, I used 1% milk and sugar free butterscotch pudding. Everyone loved it!
I got this same recipe from my mother in law a few years ago. This is my kids' favorite pie. This recipe is exactly the same as the one from my mother in law except for one step. Instead of mixing the milk, pudding, pumpkin and spices together all at once my version calls for mixing the milk and pudding together first. Beat with wire wisk for 2 minutes. Then let it stand for 3 minutes. Now add the pumkin and spices, mixing well. I've never had a problem with my pie being runny as some other reviewers complained about. Changing this step may solve that problem.
I give this a 4 as written, but I give my version a 5. have made it the regular way, using 3/4 c. of milk and it's perfect. I use a large graham cracker crust and sprinkle finely cut, toasted pecans over the crust. For the spices I use cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg - no ginger. I also add in about 1/2 tsp. of vanilla extract to the pumpkin mixture. Now.... I have also made this almost sugar free. I use a graham cracker crust, sprinkle finely cut, toasted pecans over the crust. I use SF pudding, SF whipped topping, and 4 pkgs. of sweetner in place of the sugar. Excellent!
Ok LOVE this pie. The modifications are 8oz of cream cheese and 2 Tb sugar with no milk (along w the whipped topping). Freeze it after first layer for about 10 min. Put 3/4 cup cold evaporated milk. and 1 and 2/3 packages of vanilla pudding mix. Then mix it together until smooth. Then put 3/4 of the 15 oz can of pumpkin in it(not cup the can). Put 1/4-1/2 t pumpkin pie spice. and 1/4-1/2 t cinnamon. Do this and your pie will be perfect. Not runny or too sweet, not too much filling and will taste pretty much like pumpkin pie. For the rest of the pudding mix and canned pumpkin you probably could make a mouse out of it but haven't tried it. Just saying.
It is so easy to make and taste great! I chilled each layer separately and use 8 oz pkg of cream cheese, a whole tub of whipped topping, 2 large pudding mix boxes and the large can of libby's pumpkin pie mix, saves money and already comes with the spices. It makes enough for 2 pies, one for our extended family's thankgiving gathering and kept one for my family. Everyone loves this pie!
For an even spicier festive flavor, try using the seasonal pumpkin spice pudding mix (and add a tsp of vanilla extract) instead of vanilla pudding flavor.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2001
Oh my goodness this pie is FANTASTIC!! I'm not a big fan of pumpkin pie, but this is incredible. My husband said that it is the best pumpkin pie he has ever had and It didn't last too long in this house. It is way past Thanksgiving and I STILL crave it. Luckily, I still have a can of pumpkin in the cupboard and may have to make it for Christmas. Thank you so much for this excellent recipe that I will definitely use over and over again.
My family, who "does not like pumpkin pie", LOVES this recipe. I just made a couple of changes...I used a full 8oz bar of 1/3 fat cream cheese. I added about a tsp of Vanilla and a little extra sugar to the cream cheese/cool whip mixture. I used all spice and ginger for the spices in the pumpkin mixture. Additionally, I added 2 "globs" of cool whip to the pumpkin mixture. It makes it alot fluffier and a little sweeter.
GET 2 PIE CRUSTS! NOT ONE! I have one HEAPING pie in my fridge right now and figured I'd let others know who might be making this for Thanksgiving that it will mix up enough for TWO normal 9 inch pies. If you are concerned, get 2 8 inch pies. I piled in as much as I could and still had like 2 or 3 scoops of each mix and the pie is like 2 1/2 inches above the crust! Lol! Tasted AWESOME from the tastes everyone snuck!
I am not aloud to enter my family's house on Thanksgiving without 2 of these in tow!LOL! I do however use "French Vanilla" instant Pudding in place of plain vanilla & I also add a bit of "nutmeg" along with the other spices...both add a little bit extra flavoring to this easy to make & already delicious recipe!! YUM!! :o)
Great pumpkin pie recipe. I used one package or vanilla pudding and one package of pumpkin pudding thats always in the stores this time of year. I think I will try reducing the milk to 3/4 cup so it sets firmer. I also took the 4 oz of cream cheese and beat it together with 1/2 C confect sugar then in another bowl I beat 1/2 cup heavy cream to a whipped cream consistency. Then folded that into the cream cheese mixture . spread it into the pie shell and chilled it first before adding the pumpkin filling mixture.
My 17 year old son told me I was a pie making magician when he tasted this! Make sure you read some of the other modifications from other reviewers... I used 1 tbsp of chilled evaporated milk in addition to the 1 tbsp of half and half (instead of the called for milk) in the bottom layer to make it more solid. I also substituted half and half for the called for regular milk in the top pumpkin layer. Next time I'll probably use a little evaporated milk in the top layer, too, to make it a bit more dense. I also made my own graham cracker crust - which I think is much tastier than the store bought. This pie will be a new favorite at holiday dinners... we loved it!!
This was excellent! Light and fluffy. It was hard to let it sit overnight in order to eat it. Just make sure you let the center cook long enough or it gets a little liquidy. Great mousse-like cheesecake!
I made pumpkin pies for a dinner and a had a little bit of pie mixture left over. So I made a regular baked pumpkin pie that was lacking in fullness and when it was cooled I topped it with the cream cheese mixture. It was delicious and loved by everyone in the family.
I give this recipe two stars because of taste which was ok, however the pumpkin mixture was kind of lumpy and it definitely needs to be refrigerated for at least 48 hours in order to serve a slice of pie otherwise you end up with a pile of pie.
This was great! For the pudding, I used one instant vanilla and one instant pumpkin pie pudding packets. This way, I didn't have to add extra cinammon, cloves, etc. It was perfect! And I did chill each layer before the next one. Thanks for sharing!
we added a lot of bourbon to the recipe and it turned out great!!! will make it again for thanksgiving.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/15/2001
I'm another one who made this a few years ago, and lost the recipe. Everyone loved it and always asks me when I'll make it again, so I decided to search the internet to see if I could find it. (Found within two minutes.....ya gotta love the internet!) I'll be making this for thanksgiving this year.....I love making things that don't actually need to be "made"!
I read all the reviews and there were alot of mixed reviews. I did all the things people said to do, to make the pie better. I froze the pie in between layers, used less milk, and after 8 hours in the fridge, the pumkin layer was still runny!! I don't know how you keep it from this, but I will not be using this recipe again.
I made this last November for Thanksgiving, and it was really, really good. I think I accidentally added either too much whipped topping or too much cream cheese, but it still turned out really good. I will definitely be making this again next year. Besides that mistake, the only thing I did differently was making my own graham cracker crust because it's so easy (you just melt some butter, mix it with graham cracker crumbs, and bake for a few minutes), and I find that most of the premade crusts taste like cardboard.
This recipe is fool-proof and so easy!!! I made a pie yesterday just to make sure we would like it before I made it for Thanksgiving. It was great!!!! Nobody could fail at this recipe. I did use 1 and a half teaspoon of pumkin pie spice instead of having to buy individual spices. I also added a little whip cream (about 2 tablespoons) to the pumpkin pie mixture. I did take the advice of chilling the cream cheese mixture before adding the pumkin pie mixture. Awsome!!!!!!!!
This is my family's favorite pumpkin pie recipe! I have made it for 10 years. My 2 teenage boys ask for it every holiday season. I can not bake anything, but this pie is so easy to make. It is a twist on the traditional baked pie. I only use 1/2 cup of milk on the pumpkin/pudding layer. I use allspice instead of the suggested spices (just add to your liking). Like other reviewers, I also recomend mixing the milk with the pudding first and then add in the pumpkin. I like the pie served cold out of the refridgerator.
The recipe seems to make a lot of extra pie filling, but otherwise the recipe is fantastic! My whole family loved it. We changed a lot of the ingredients to low fat or low sugar for my mom who does Weight Watchers, and it still turned out great!
My mother has been making this for years and handed the recipe off to me. After years of making "runny" pies I have finally perfected it. The secret to making it not runny is to use regular cream cheese and whipped cream. Using fat free or reduced makes the pies runny....probably because of the less fat. So my word of advice is use the regular stuff and skip the reduced/non-fat items. Using the regular items I no longer have to chill the 1st layer. Good luck to all!!!
This was soo good. Everyone loved it. I bought 2 pie crust since other reviewers said it makes enough for 2. I disagree. I think it makes enough for one stacked pie. I also put the pumpkin layer on the bottom then the cool whip mixture. I also used evaporated milk instead of regular milk. Will def. make again and again. Very easy considering there is no baking involved.
I would like to note that this was created long ago in some test kitchen. I have been making this pie since I was 10 years old (1990). My mom and I found the recipe in a Family Circle. It is a hit though and everyone loves it.
Loved this pie! There are a couple changes that I would make. First You need to specify that the 1tbsp is for the cream cheese mixture. Its obvious to some but after reading other reviews maybe not. Also I believe the amount is off on the cream cheese. 8oz worked much better mixed with 2tbsp sugar and 2tbsp milk. Also Mix in about 1/2 of the pumpkin mixture into the cream cheese to give it a pumpkin flavor instead of just a sweetend cream cheese flavor. Tasted much better this way.
I didn't love this. The texture was off and it had to be chilled right up until serving. (a small detail I failed to notice).
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/06/2001
I made this for Thanksgiving, and everyone loved it. No one could believe it was a "no bake" recipe. I shopped at the last minute, and the store was out of instant vanilla pudding mix. I used what my sister had at home, 1 box of regular instant and 1 box of suger free instant - 2 different brands. One box was a little small, so I didn't have enough according to the recipe, but I made it anyway. I compensated by adding a little more suger and cream cheese. They were counting on pumpkin pie, and they were not disappointed. It still turned out great, so I think it's hard to mess this one up. I didn't notice any aftertaste from the pudding mix like other reviews noted. Next time I'm going to experiment with a regular pie crust. The graham crackers with the pumpkin was the only thing I wasn't too crazy about, but I STILL had 2 pieces!! A++
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2002
I love this recipe
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/05/2000
I have been looking for this recipe everywhere!! I can't believe I found it here and so easily as well. This is the best pumpkin pie I have ever tasted. Thanks for helping me find the recipe I lost a couple of years ago.
Made this recipe for Thanksgiving. It was really, really sweet. I expected it to taste more like a traditional pumpkin pie, but it was more like a very sweet pumpkin and whipped cream pudding. I did refridgerate the bottom layer before adding the top layer and the layers stayed perfectly separated.
This recipe was very easy to make and the pie looks very pretty, but I guess I can't get used to the idea of a no-bake pumpkin pie. The cloves were way too strong for the pumpkin layer, and the pumpkin layer also just tasted way too 'raw' for me (although I did like the bottom cream cheese layer).
This pie was AMAZING! Thanks for listing this recipe. I made it for Thanksgiving. I wanted to make something a little different insteading of the plain ol' traditional pumpkin pie. This turned out great. I should have made two pies instead of one, it went that fast!
Wonderful! This pie won my church's pie contest, this was definitely a winner with the whole family!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/06/2005
Last year I prepared this recipe using pumpkin pie spice and either sugar-free or low/no fat ingredients when possible. My friends loved the "bars." I prepared in bar form to make serving easier for a large group and froze the leftovers. As I am the only pumpkin fan in my family, I had a little my own pie for a month!
This was really good and really easy. I used the "cook and serve" pudding instead of the instant because instant pudding has a funny aftertaste. it took a little longer, but it worked fine. you could just make the pudding ahead of time so it's cool by the time you want to assemble the pie. i also put the cream cheese layer on top instead of on the bottom. i dunno, it just seemed more logical that way.
I make these occasionally, and everyone loves them. I learned by making these pies that the solid pack pumpkin tastes much better than pumpkin pie mix, because you add your own spices and it has a better flavor. This recipe is great for both Thanksgiving and Christmas.
My husband is a huge fan of pumpkin pie, but he thought this was just okay. I did use pumpkin pie spice and the cloves, and I think this is what made it just okay for us. The ombo of the cloves and the allspice in the PPS made it a little overpowering. I may try this again, but I would not use the PPS. Also, I think the cream cheese layer needed a little more sweetness to it.. maybe some vanilla?
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/01/2002
I changed it up a little bit....added brown sugar, extra pudding mix, and extra cinnamon. IT was not what I expected....very ....um..mushy?! Like a mousse more, but was delicious! I made two and will make again for the holidays!
I had printed out this recipe & my husband found this exact recipe in a cooking magazine I had and asked me to make it. The pumpkin topping was a bit runny. This pie got lost in all of the pies we made and wasn't the best. Thanks for letting me try something different for our holiday table.
extremely easy and fast to make and was delicious,a major hit at Thanksgiving this year. Anorher plus, you can make it the night before, anything that can be done ahead of time is always a plus. I barely got a piece of it! I sprinkled a little pumpkin pie spice in batter also. Thanks for sharing a great recipe!!
This is an amazing recipe! I am 14 years old and love cooking. This is easy for younger children to make and help make. My entire family enjoys this each thanksgiving and my aunts wishes I'd make it on Christmas too. It very simple to memorize, and fun.
I made this for my son who is allergic to eggs and nuts. The whole family raved about it. Even better than the apple pie for Thanksgiving dessert! I made it two weekends later, and it received the same reviews. Very creamy and tasty.
This recipe is always a hit - a perfect substitute for traditional pumpkin pie. I can't give it 5 stars, though, because the pumpkin layer tends to be runny and slides off of the cream cheese layer once the pie has been cut.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2003
I have been making this pumpkin pie recipe for about 8 years, ever since finding it on the lid of a cool whip container. As someone else noted, the bottom layer only uses 1tbs. of milk. The remaining milk is the pumpkinpudding layer. I lost the recipe this year and found it again on this site.
Not a bad recipe to try as a change up from the traditional baked pumpkin pie I usually eat during the holidays. Since I usually drown my traditional pumpkin pie with whipped cream, this recipe hits the mark for me. I like the fact that it is not baked. Easy to make too.
I found this to be a nice change from the traditional pumpkin pie. However, I felt that the flavor of the cloves was almost too strong in the pumpkin layer and will omit this ingredient next time. I just don't think that the flavor of cloves is for everyone.
I'm not a pumpkin pie fan, but I found myself doing some double-tasting as I was making it! 1 thing: I added vanilla to the bottom layer and I really liked that! There was a bit too much pumpkin and I used 2oz. less of the pudding, so I am going to just use less of the pumpkin next time. also, I didn't use cloves b/c they are really expensive to buy for just one pie! I will def make this again :)
I have been making this for the past 6 years. Every year I have to make more and more pies. I am up to 10 pies this year all for family. Thank goodness it's an easy no bake recipe. We LOVE LOVE LOVE this pie!
I make this pie every Thanksgiving and everyone loves it. I've never had to chill each layer separately for it to turn out delicious. The only thing I change is the cloves. I use nutmeg instead. Be sure to use a 9oz crust because the pie is thick and you get more slices.
